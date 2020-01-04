MCCOMB — Arcadia’s Josh Cassell and Logan Boes scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, as the Redskins knocked off McComb 61-45 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday.

Dom Guillen added nine points on three 3-pointers for the Redskins (5-4, 2-1 BVC), who built a 16-6 lead after the first quarter.

Kaden Sherick hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead McComb (0-10, 0-4 BVC). Aaron Davis added 10 points, while Aaron Rider grabbed eight rebounds.

ARCADIA (5-4, 2-1 BVC)

Cassell 6-3–17, Boes 6-1–16, Bostwick 0-1–1, Rader 2-3–7, Stoner 2-0–4, Guillen 3-0–9, Cohee 3-1–7. TOTALS: 22-61 9-18 — 61.

MCCOMB (0-10, 0-4 BVC)

Sherick 6-0–17, Davis 4-0–10, Kreinbrink 2-1–6, Rider 1-2–4, Wasson 1-1–3, Kepling 1-0–3, Dishong 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-48 4-8 — 45.

Arcadia 16 14 15 16 — 61

McComb 6 14 12 13 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 8-21 (Boes & Guillen 3, Cassell 2); McComb 9-27 (Sherick 5, Davis 2, Kreinbrink & Kepling).

rebounds: Arcadia 31; McComb 29 (Rider 8).

turnovers: Arcadia 7, McComb 22.

LIBERTY-BENTON 71

VANLUE 31

VANLUE — Marcellus Eckford scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds Friday as Liberty-Benton defeated Vanlue 71-31 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Mehkei Jenkins had 10 assists and six steals for L-B (6-4, 3-1 BVC). Ben Spiess had 16 points.

Joey Bonham led Vanlue (4-5, 1-2 BVC) with 10 points and eight rebounds. Jared Kloepfer scored nine points.

Liberty-Benton (6-4, 3-1 BVC)

Abbott 3-2–8, Eckford 7-2–17, Erdeljac 2-2–6, Reindel 3-1–7, Spiess 6-2–16, Boyd 1-0–2, Dillon 2-0–4, Collert 1-0–2, Rath 4-1–9. TOTALS: 29-69 10-14 — 71.

Vanlue (4-5, 1-2 BVC)

Jaren Kloepfer 2-0–4, Temple 3-0–6, Wellman 1-0–2, Jared Kloepfer 3-2–9, Bonham 4-2–10. TOTALS: 13-38 4-10 — 31.

Liberty-Benton 19 26 14 12 — 71

Vanlue 7 10 7 7 — 31

3-Point GOALS: Liberty-Benton 3-15 (Spiess 2, Eckford); Vanlue 1-8 (Jared Kloepfer).

rebounds: Liberty-Benton 34 (Eckford 7); Vanlue 25 (Bonham 8).

turnovers: Liberty-Benton 5; Vanlue 22.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 69-24.

VAN BUREN 50

CORY-RAWSON 17

RAWSON — Van Buren held Cory-Rawson scoreless in the first and fourth quarters en route to posting a 50-17 Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball win on Friday.

Nick McCracken and Michael Kramer scored 13 points apiece for Van Buren (4-4, 2-2 BVC).

Lance Kisseberth had nine points and six rebounds for Cory-Rawson (3-6, 1-3 BVC).

VAN BUREN (4-4, 2-2 BVC)

Lance 2-3–7, Swope 0-1–1, Miller 1-1–4, Bowling 0-2–2, McCracken 6-1–13, Warren 4-0–8, Schroeder 1-0–2, Kramer 4-3–13. TOTALS: 18 11-17 — 50.

CORY-RAWSON (3-6, 1-3 BVC)

Zuercher 3-0–8, Kisseberth 4-0–9. TOTALS: 7-43 0-2 — 17.

Van Buren 13 14 10 13 — 50

Cory-Rawson 0 11 6 0 — 17

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 3 (Kramer 2, Miller); Cory-Rawson 3-23 (Zuercher 2, Kisseberth).

rebounds: Van Buren 23; Cory-Rawson 23 (Kisseberth 6).

turnovers: Cory-Rawson 15.

Girls basketball

EASTWOOD 71

ELMWOOD 52

BLOOMDALE — Unbeaten Eastwood outscored Elmwood in each of the first three quarters as the Eagles rolled to a 71-52 win in Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball play Friday.

Aubrey Haas had 21 points and Jamie Schmeltz 15 for Eastwood (9-0, 7-0 NBC), which led 36-23 at halftime and 57-35 after three quarters.

Kayla Minich’s 12 points and five rebounds led Elmwood (5-5, 2-5 NBC). Mackenzie Mareches added 10 points.

EASTWOOD (9-0, 7-0 NBC)

Farmer 0-3–3, Haas 10-0–21, Sheets 1-0–2, Schmeltz 7-1–15, Luidhardt 3-0–8, Moenter 2-0–5, Rost 1-0–3, K. Souder 1-0–2, J. Souder 3-0–8, Abke 0-4–4. TOTALS: 28 8-13 — 71.

ELMWOOD (5-5, 2-5 NBC)

Reinhard 1-0–2, Zimmerman 3-0–7, Watters 2-0–4, Mareches 4-2–10, Murray 2-0–4, Thrash 3-2–8, Minich 4-4–12, Barber 2-1–5. TOTALS: 20-49 9-18 — 52.

Eastwood 20 16 21 14 — 71

Elmwood 11 12 12 17 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Eastwood 7 (Luidhardt & J. Souder 2, Haas, Moenter & Rost); Elmwood 1 (Zimmerman).

rebounds: Elmwood 13 (Minich 5).

turnovers: Elmwood 4.

junior varsity: Eastwood, 42-28.

WOODMORE 73

FOSTORIA 20

Jasmine Groves scored six points to lead Fostoria on Friday as the Redmen fell 73-20 to Woodmore in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls game.

Christina Maurer scored five points as Fostoria fell to 0-12, 0-7 NBC.

Brooke Allen had 22 points and Jordan Nighswander added 17 points for Woodmore (6-3, 4-3 NBC).

Woodmore (6-3, 4-3 NBC)

M. Bauder 1-0–2, A. Beam 4-0–9, Rothert 2-0–5, J. Beam 0-3–3, G. Bauder 1-0–2, Blousey 3-2–9, Hahn 2-0–4, Nighswander 7-3–17, Allen 8-6–22. TOTALS: 28 14-18 — 73.

Fostoria (0-12, 0-7 NBC)

Maurer 2-0–5, Weimerskirch 1-0–2, Chasco 1-0–3, Johnson 0-2–2, Castro 1-0–2, Groves 2-2–6. TOTALS: 7 4-5 — 20.

Woodmore 26 15 23 9 — 73

Fostoria 12 4 0 4 — 20

3-Point GOALS: Woodmore 3 (A. Beam, Rothert, Blousey); Fostoria 2 (Maurer, Chasco).