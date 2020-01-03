By PAT MAGERS

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

KANSAS — Six days was more than enough time for Hopewell-Loudon players to ponder their first Sandusky Bay Conference River Division loss of the year, an eight-point decision at Tiffin Calvert on Friday.

“We had a couple pretty tough days of practice, so yeah, I think we were ready to get back on the floor,” H-L coach Roger Jury said. “They were ready to go.”

Go was the operative word. In the Chieftains’ case, it was full-out pressure at one end and go, go, go at the other in racing past Lakota 91-44 in an SBC River Division rout Thursday night.

The Chieftains worked the Raiders for 10 turnovers in the first quarter, limited them to seven shots over that span and came up with that many extra shots at their end in taking command out of the gate.

Jordyn Jury had seven points in an 11-0 start in the game’s first two-plus minutes and Kyle Rumschlag scored six in a 13-0 burst over the final 4:43 of the quarter. The Chieftains blew out to a 24-2 lead at the break and were well on their way.

“The way we played today, we haven’t really played that way (before),” Roger Jury said after his club improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in SBC River play. “We’ve tried to build up to it so, hopefully, we can do more stuff in the open court, which is really what I think we’re pretty good at.

“We really worried about playing like this at St. Mary’s and at Calvert. It’s tough to play at that speed because, whatever speed advantage a team might have, the angles are so different on those two courts. It makes it tough.”

The Chieftains made 9 of 23 shots in the first quarter in what proved to be their least efficient period of the night. They covered that by grabbing 14 rebounds, half of them at the offensive end.

The rest of the night, rebounds mattered little, because H-L made 26 of 42 shots the rest of the way.

“They shot lights out and we struggled,” Lakota coach Ron Meade said. “When you run a race, you’ve got to start out quick. We just didn’t handle the ball — there were a lot of turnovers — plus, I think we had them for six or seven offensive rebounds that first quarter alone.

“When you’re behind the eight-ball, you can’t give a team like that extra chances. It’s been a problem for us all year.”

The Chieftains came at the Raiders (1-6, 1-4) from several angles. Five players scored seven or more points.

Jordyn Jury finished with a career-high 33 points, including four 3-pointers, and he supplemented that with 13 rebounds and four assists, also game-high numbers.

Carter Ritchey added 15 points, Rumschlag tossed in 12, Carter Coffman scored eight and Travis Milligan seven. Rumschlag and Ried Jury each had three assists while Coffman and Daniel Lommerse added a couple each.

“It’s nice to know we have this option,” Roger Jury said of the up-tempo approach. “I thought, for the most part, we had eight, nine, 10 kids play pretty well. Like anyone, we’ve still got some things to fix, but I think we’re starting to turn.

“Every one of our kids can score from different positions. That’s something we’re trying to reiterate in their minds.”

J Matz and Carter Reinhart each had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to pace Lakota. Braden Schaser added six points.

After the disastrous start in which the Raiders made just 1 of 7 shots to go with the double-digit turnovers, they hit 15 of 41 from the field the rest of the way.

“It’s been a struggle for us but we’re going to keep battling,” Meade said. “We played better after the first quarter and developed a little confidence. That’s what it’s going to take for us, to play tough right from the start.”

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (7-2, 4-1 SBC River)

R. Jury 2-1–5, Ritchey 6-2–15, Reinhard 2-0–4, Milligan 3-0–7, Coffman 3-0–8, J. Jury 12-5–33, Rumschlag 5-1–12, Lommerse 0-2–2, Oswalt 2-1–5. TOTALS: 35-72 12-16 — 91.

LAKOTA (1-6, 1-4 SBC River)

Miller 1-0–2, Franks 1-0–2, Streaker 1-0–3, Burkey 1-0–2, Schaser 1-4–6, Lindsay 1-0–3, Matz 5-0–13, Reinhart 5-0–13. TOTALS: 16-48 4-8 — 44.

Hopewell-Loudon 24 24 22 21 — 91

Lakota 2 20 12 10 — 44

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 9-26 (J. Jury 4, Coffman 2, Ritchey, Milligan & Rumschlag); Lakota 8-18 (Matz & Reinhart 3, Streaker & Lindsay).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 35 (J. Jury 13); Lakota 24 (Matz 6).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 6, Lakota 21.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 41-19.