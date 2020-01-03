By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria High School’s boys basketball team expects big things in 2020. Bank on it.

Senior forward Jonathan Banks Jr. scored a career-best 22 points to lead the Redmen over Liberty Center 78-64 in nonleague action Thursday.

Fostoria (6-2) outscored the Tigers 24-8 in the first quarter and never looked back.

“Their athleticism kind of overwhelmed us there at the beginning,” Liberty Center coach Greg Badenhop said after his team dropped to 4-4. “You talk about it, you try to simulate it in practice, but there’s really no simulating five guys on the floor who are that quick to the basketball, that quick of hands.”

Fostoria coach Thom Loomis was pleased with his team’s overall performance.

“It’s nice to have some consistent scoring quarter by quarter,” he said.

“I was really happy with the way our defense started out getting stops, which created running opportunities for us in the first quarter. We were able to sustain that for a whole half, which hasn’t always been our M.O. We kind of get streaky and today we just kind of kept our foot on the pedal and kept going at it.”

With the score tied 4-4, Banks scored six straight points to pull ahead 10-4 at 4:28. Fostoria closed the quarter with a 12-0 run, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from Dom Settles.

Camden Krugh led the Tigers with 15 points, all from 3-point range, including nine points in the second quarter to jump start Liberty Center. But the Redmen still outpaced Liberty Center 22-20 and took a 46-28 lead into halftime. Banks scored 16 points in the first half, including 12 in the first period.

“That’s the way we want to play, is use our athleticism, because we’re not big,” Loomis said. “So we have to be able to get stops defensively to be able to kind of jump start our offense by being able to get out and go.

“We changed up things a little bit. We’ve been doing a little more pressing and things like that, which for several games has caused us to get into some early foul trouble, which led to some of the inconsistency. We’ve scaled back our pressure a little bit — that doesn’t mean we won’t continue to bring it when we need to — but I think that us not getting into early foul trouble lends to our consistency offensively and defensively.”

The Redmen outshot the Tigers 51 percent to 41 percent from the floor and converted 8 of 10 free throws. Liberty Center was 7 of 13 from the line.

Avondre Reed scored 17 points and added three assists for the Redmen, while Settles and Bryan Stenson each scored 16 points. Banks grabbed a team-best eight rebounds, Stenson dished out five assists and Devin Mauricio had four steals.

Carter Burdue scored 13 points and pulled down a team-high six boards for Liberty Center. Sophomore Wyatt Leatherman came off the bench in the second half and scored 11 points in his first varsity game for the Tigers.

Liberty Center won the junior varsity contest by a 61-40 margin. Leatherman paced the Tigers with 18 points while Noah Collins added 14 points. Amon Sims led Fostoria with 14 points while Zach Ward added 13 points.

LIBERTY CENTER (4-4)

Shafer 2-2–6, Collins 0-0–0, Keller 1-0–2, Burdue 6-1–13, Miles 0-0–0, Righi 1-1–3, Leatherman 4-3–11, Krugh 5-0–15, Conrad 1-0–2, Patterson 3-0–6, Phillips 1-0–2, Hogrefe 0-0–0, Murdock 2-0–4. TOTALS: 26-64 7-13 “” 64

FOSTORIA (6-2)

Settles 5-3–16, Mauricio 1-0–2, Reed 6-4–17, Ward 0-0–0, Williams 0-0–0, Smith 0-0–0, Carter-Stokes 2-1–5, Stenson 7-0–16, Banks, Jr. 11-0–22, Fant 0-0–0. TOTALS: 32-63 8-10 “” 78.

Liberty Center 8 20 16 20 — 64

Fostoria 24 22 19 13 — 78

3-POINT GOALS: Liberty Center 5-14 (Krugh 5); Fostoria 6-19 (Settles 3, Stenson 2, Reed).

REBOUNDING: Liberty Center 25 (Burdue 6); Fostoria 28 (Banks 8).

TURNOVERS: Liberty Center 25; Fostoria 14.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty Center, 61-40.