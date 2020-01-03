VANLUE — Arcadia fell behind Vanlue 18-15 at halftime, but the Redskins used a big second half to post a 42-28 Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball win on Thursday.

Reagan Pratt scored a game-high 16 points for Arcadia (7-3, 3-1 BVC), while Samantha Burnett had 10 points. Lyndee Ward had a team-high seven rebounds.

Emma Biller’s 15 points and nine rebounds led Vanlue (4-7, 1-4 BVC). Emma Franks’ eight points and Sydney King’s five points completed the Wildcats’ scoring.

ARCADIA (7-3, 3-1 BVC)

Burnett 2-6–10, Pratt 4-6–16, Golden 1-0–2, Le. Rodriguez 1-1–3, Cramer 3-1–7, Ward 1-2–4. TOTALS: 12-47 16-24 — 42.

VANLUE (4-7, 1-4 BVC)

Franks 3-2–8, S. King 1-2–5, Biller 6-0–15. TOTALS: 10-33 4-5 — 28.

Arcadia 8 7 11 16 — 42

Vanlue 9 9 3 7 — 28

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 2-12 (Pratt 2); Vanlue 4-11 (Biller 3, S. King).

rebounds: Arcadia 25 (Ward 7); Vanlue 27 (Biller 9).

turnovers: Arcadia 14, Vanlue 31.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 26-21.

LIBERTY-BENTON 68

VAN BUREN 21

Caitlin Elseser had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and three other Liberty-Benton players scored in double digits Thursday as the Eagles defeated Van Buren 68-21 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Karis Willow and Sydney Elseser each had 12 points and Alissa Rhodes added 11 points for Liberty-Benton (6-1, 4-0 BVC). Willow added seven blocks.

After Riverdale’s loss to North Baltimore on Thursday, Liberty-Benton is the only team without a loss in BVC play.

Zoe Horne scored seven points to lead Van Buren (5-4, 1-3 BVC).

Van Buren (5-4, 1-3 BVC)

Reineke 1-0–2, Bishop 2-0–4, Parker 2-0–4, Horne 2-2–7, Recker 0-1–1, M. Pawlak 0-3–3. TOTALS: 7-37 6-10 — 21.

Liberty-Benton (6-1, 4-0 BVC)

Irwin 1-1–4, Ward 1-0–2, Recker 1-0–2, C. Elseser 8-1–17, Rhodes 3-2–11, S. Elseser 4-0–12, Deeter 2-2–6, Smith 1-0–2, Willow 5-2–12. TOTALS: 26-58 8-12 — 68.

Van Buren 0 9 3 9 — 21

Liberty-Benton 20 21 13 14 — 68

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 1-5 (Horne); Liberty-Benton 8-29 (S. Elseser 4, Rhodes 3, Irwin).

rebounds: Van Buren 12; Liberty-Benton 32 (C. Elseser 11).

turnovers: Van Buren 12; Liberty-Benton 5.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 54-5.