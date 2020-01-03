PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 42, Vanlue 28

Arlington 50, Leipsic 25

Liberty-Benton 68, Van Buren 21

McComb 59, Pandora-Gilboa 27

North Baltimore 46, Riverdale 34

Putnam County League

Ottoville 42, Kalida 38

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 46, Parkway 31

Fort Recovery 43, Minster 36

Marion Local 67, St. Henry 63

New Knoxville 48, Delphos St. John’s 31

Versailles 53, New Bremen 25

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding 68, Clear Fork 32

Ontario 44, Marion Pleasant 39

Shelby 62, River Valley 60

Other NW Ohio Games

Bluffton 50, Kenton 35

Colonel Crawford 44, Crestline 31

Mansfield Christian 26, Plymouth 18

Mohawk 49, Cory-Rawson 32

Ridgedale 43, Galion Northmor 37

Sidney Lehman 43, Jackson Center 35

Around Ohio

Akr. Kenmore 57, Austintown Fitch 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 49, London Madison Plains 26

Arcanum 76, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 22

Bellaire 43, Martins Ferry 32

Belmont Union Local 78, Rayland Buckeye 17

Bethel-Tate 59, Mt. Orab Western Brown 32

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, New Matamoras Frontier 20

Bloom-Carroll 84, Cols. Horizon Science 19

Bradford 66, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 17

Chillicothe Unioto 51, Greenfield McClain 44

Cin. Mariemont 46, Beechwood, Ky. 33

Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Turpin 42

Cols. DeSales 30, Zanesville 25

Cornerstone Christian 75, Akr. Hoban 68

Cortland Maplewood 44, Bristol 37

Covington 42, Newton Local 29

Creston Norwayne 60, West Salem Northwestern 41

Day. Oakwood 53, Day. Stivers 22

Elyria Cath. 65, Gates Mills Gilmour 42

Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Tree of Life 24

Gallipolis Gallia 53, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 21

Georgetown 78, Felicity-Franklin 59

Germantown Valley View 65, Middletown Madison Senior 39

Glouster Trimble 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 49

Goshen 56, Blanchester 29

Ironton St. Joseph 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49

Kirtland 45, Chagrin Falls 43, 0

Lisbon Beaver 64, E. Liverpool 31

McDermott Scioto NW 49, Waverly 47, 2OT

Millersport 41, Groveport Madison Christian 28

New Boston Glenwood 62, Latham Western 41

New Middletown Spring. 68, Wellsville 41

Portsmouth Clay 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Portsmouth W. 58, S. Webster 56

Proctorville Fairland 69, Ironton Rock Hill 45

Ravenna 54, Lodi Cloverleaf 51

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 37, New Richmond 30

Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Frankfort Adena 45

Shadyside 64, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 61

Shelby 62, Caledonia River Valley 60

St. Clairsville 52, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

Troy Christian 37, Spring. Greenon 35

Ursuline Academy 55, Cin. St. Ursula 30

Vincent Warren 75, Pomeroy Meigs 30

W. Jefferson 59, N. Lewisburg Triad 53

W. Liberty-Salem 44, Jamestown Greeneview 29

Williamsburg 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 36

Wintersville Indian Creek 59, Richmond Edison 27

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 76, Caldwell 53

Xenia 48, St. Paris Graham 40

Yellow Springs 60, East Dayton Christian School 43

Youngs. Liberty 72, Youngs. East 44

Friday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Elmwood

Genoa at Otsego

Rossford at Lake

Woodmore at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Bryan

Patrick Henry at Liberty Center

Swanton at Archbold

Wauseon at Delta

Putnam County League

Continental at Miller City

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary

Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort

Lakota at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Willard

Oak Harbor at Castalia Margaretta

Port Clinton at Milan Edison

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Norwalk Senior

Clyde at Tiffin Columbian

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day

Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Maumee at Springfield

Perrysburg at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Napoleon

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Fairview

Hicksville at Ayersville

Holgate at Edgerton

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Edon

Pettisville at Fayette

Stryker at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson

Vermilion at Sandusky Perkins

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Seneca East at Wynford

Upper Sandusky at Mohawk

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Sidney Lehman

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Loudonville at Crestline

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Shelby

Ontario at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Western Reserve

New London at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at South Central

Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Fayette

Celina at Findlay

Coldwater at Lima Cent. Cath.

Edgerton at Montpelier

Elida at Bluffton

Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s

Fort Recovery at Liberty-Benton

Hardin Northern at Arlington

Kalida at Wapakoneta

Kenton at Ada

Lincolnview at Minster

North Central at North Baltimore

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Senior

Ottoville at Columbus Grove

Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Ridgedale at Ridgemont

St. Henry at Lima Bath

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Troy Christian at Riverside

Upper Scioto Valley at Arcadia

Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen

Versailles at Franklin-Monroe

Willard at Hilliard Darby

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg 46, New Riegel 41

Hopewell-Loudon 91, Lakota 44

Old Fort 103, Danbury 41

Tiffin Calvert 65, Sandusky St. Mary 56

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde 53, Bellevue 37

Sandusky Senior 62, Norwalk Senior 36

Tiffin Columbian 54, Vermilion 51

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers 74, Toledo Waite 34

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 72, Fairview 36

Edgerton 49, Holgate 31

Hicksville 46, Ayersville 32

Wayne Trace 45, Tinora 32

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 42, Hilltop 18

Montpelier 43, Stryker 37

Other NW Ohio Games

Continental 51, Patrick Henry 48, OT

Fostoria Senior 78, Liberty Center 64

Ottawa Hills 50, Pettisville 46

Around Ohio

Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. Elder 43

E. Can. 66, Hanoverton United 44

Kettering Alter 54, Day. Chaminade Julienne 52

McConnelsville Morgan 52, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42

Youngs. Boardman 65, Hudson 48

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at McComb

Liberty-Benton at Vanlue

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

Riverdale at Arlington

Van Buren at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Francis at Findlay

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Mohawk at Seneca East

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Northwest Central Conference

Sidney Lehman at Elgin

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Parkway

Fort Recovery at Minster

Marion Local at St. Henry

New Bremen at Versailles

New Knoxville at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Maumee at Springfield

Perrysburg at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Napoleon

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Marion Pleasant at Ontario

Shelby at River Valley

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at New London

Monroeville at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at North Baltimore

Bryan at Lima Bath

Celina at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Columbus Africentric at Ottawa-Glandorf

Convoy Crestview at Kalida

Kenton at Buckeye Valley

Lawrenceburg, Ind. at Cardinal Stritch

Lucas at Loudonville

North Central at Morenci, Mich.

Toledo St. John’s at Miami, Fla. Belen Jesuit Tourney

Upper Scioto Valley at Lincolnview

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Seneca East at Carey

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

Old Fort at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Huron at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Norwalk Senior

Clyde at Tiffin Columbian

Vermilion at Sandusky Perkins

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Montpelier

North Central at Fayette

Pettisville at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Temple Christian

Anna at Marion Local

Arlington at Wayne Trace

Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley

Buckeye Central at Galion Senior

Celina at Bryan

Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings

Convoy Crestview at Tinora

Crestline at Ashland Crestview

Defiance at Napoleon

Delphos Jefferson at Kenton

Delta at Lake

Elida at Lima Senior

Elmwood at Arcadia

Evergreen at Edgerton

Fairbanks at Elgin

Fairview at Archbold

Greenwood, Ky. at Cardinal Stritch

Kidron Central Christian at Navarre Fairless

Leipsic at Continental

Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lima Shawnee at Coldwater

Lincolnview at Fort Recovery

Loudonville at Clear Fork

Lucas at McComb

Mansfield Christian at New London

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson

Maumee at Liberty Center

Mount Vernon at Newark

New Bremen at Mississinawa Valley

New Knoxville at Ada

North Baltimore at Holgate

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton

Ottoville at Minster

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City

Patrick Henry at Van Buren

Plymouth at Colonel Crawford

Port Clinton at Milan Edison

Ridgedale at Ridgemont

River Valley at Wynford

Riverdale at Hardin Northern

Riverside at Miami East

St. Henry at Lima Bath

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison

Swanton at Otsego

Toledo Christian at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo St. John’s at Miami, Fla. Belen Jesuit Tourney

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo Waite at Sylvania Southview

Triad at Sidney Lehman

Upper Sandusky at Lexington

Vanlue at Mohawk

Versailles at Franklin-Monroe

Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton

Wauseon at Anthony Wayne

Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoff Glance

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday’s GAMES

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

SUNDAY’s GAMES

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 23 8 .742 —

Toronto 23 12 .657 2

Philadelphia 23 13 .639 2½

Brooklyn 16 16 .500 7½

New York 10 24 .294 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 25 9 .735 —

Orlando 15 19 .441 10

Charlotte 14 23 .378 12½

Washington 10 23 .303 14½

Atlanta 7 27 .206 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 31 5 .861 —

Indiana 22 13 .629 8½

Chicago 13 22 .371 17½

Detroit 12 22 .353 18

Cleveland 10 24 .294 20

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 23 11 .676 —

Dallas 21 12 .636 1½

San Antonio 14 19 .424 8½

Memphis 13 21 .382 10

New Orleans 11 23 .324 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 24 10 .706 —

Utah 22 12 .647 2

Oklahoma City 19 15 .559 5

Portland 14 21 .400 10½

Minnesota 13 21 .382 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 27 7 .794 —

L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3½

Phoenix 13 21 .382 14

Sacramento 12 22 .353 15

Golden State 9 27 .250 19

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Orlando 122, Washington 101

New York 117, Portland 93

Milwaukee 106, Minnesota 104

L.A. Lakers 117, Phoenix 107

Thursday’s Results

Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106

Denver 124, Indiana 116

Miami 84, Toronto 76

Minnesota 99, Golden State 84

Utah 102, Chicago 98

Brooklyn at Dallas, late

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, late

Memphis at Sacramento, late

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 7

Miami at Orlando, 7

Portland at Washington, 7

Philadelphia at Houston, 8

New York at Phoenix, 9

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6

Utah at Orlando, 7

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30

Boston at Chicago, 8

Denver at Washington, 8

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30

Detroit at Golden State, 8:30

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8:30

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10

Sunday’s Games

New York at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Portland at Miami, 6

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:30

Memphis at Phoenix, 8

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 42 24 7 11 59 139 107

Toronto 42 23 14 5 51 152 135

Tampa Bay 39 22 13 4 48 139 121

Florida 40 21 14 5 47 145 137

Buffalo 42 18 17 7 43 124 133

Montreal 41 18 17 6 42 132 133

Ottawa 41 16 20 5 37 114 138

Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122

N.Y. Islanders 39 25 11 3 53 115 102

Pittsburgh 40 24 11 5 53 138 107

Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112

Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118

Columbus 41 19 14 8 46 107 113

N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132

New Jersey 40 15 19 6 36 104 139

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107

Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119

Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103

Winnipeg 41 22 16 3 47 128 126

Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137

Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131

Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125

Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108

Edmonton 43 21 17 5 47 127 137

Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119

Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127

San Jose 42 18 21 3 39 112 141

Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132

Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Thursday’s Results

Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 6, Ottawa 3

Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3

Anaheim at Arizona, late

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, late

St. Louis at Colorado, late

Chicago at Vancouver, late

Philadelphia at Vegas, late

Friday’s Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1

Florida at Buffalo, 1

San Jose at Columbus, 1

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2

St. Louis at Vegas, 4

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7

Colorado at New Jersey, 7

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

San Jose at Washington, 12:30

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5

Florida at Pittsburgh, 5

Calgary at Minnesota, 7

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30

Nashville at Anaheim, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Wednesday’s Results

Citrus Bowl

Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Outback Bowl

Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Rose Bowl

Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

Sugar Bowl

Georgia 26, Baylor 14

Thursday’s Results

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Gator Bowl

Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Friday’s Game

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday’s Game

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Game

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Assumption 91, Chestnut Hill 69

Boston U. 73, Lafayette 72

Brown 85, Rhode Island 75

Bucknell 67, Army 65

Colgate 65, American U. 51

Dominican (NY) 84, Dist. of Columbia 66

Duquesne 73, Saint Louis 59

Loyola (Md.) 80, Holy Cross 70

Maine 75, Columbia 72

Marshall 89, Rice 69

Merrimack 65, Sacred Heart 57

Navy 64, Lehigh 58

Northeastern 77, Elon 68

Robert Morris 89, CCSU 78

St. Francis (NY) 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

Vermont 77, Dartmouth 68

Wagner 66, Mount St. Mary’s 47

William & Mary 88, Hofstra 61

SOUTH

Charlotte 51, UAB 44

Coll. of Charleston 81, Towson 69

E. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 59

FAU 79, UTSA 64

FIU 69, UTEP 67

Gardner-Webb 67, Campbell 65

Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 67

Georgia St. 69, Appalachian St. 60

James Madison 64, UNC Wilmington 60

Liberty 59, Florida Gulf Coast 46

Lipscomb 66, Stetson 63

North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 57

Old Dominion 70, Middle Tennessee 60

Richmond 84, Saint Joseph’s 52

Sam Houston St. 94, McNeese St. 75

South Alabama 60, Louisiana-Lafayette 57

Stephen F. Austin 82, SE Louisiana 71

VCU 64, Fordham 46

W. Kentucky 93, North Texas 84

Winthrop 91, Longwood 67

MIDWEST

Clarke 82, St. Ambrose 69

Purdue 83, Minnesota 78

Utah Valley 94, Chicago St. 73

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 73, Arkansas St. 52

UALR 72, Texas St. 68

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 58, Vermont 49

American U. 63, Colgate 61

Bucknell 63, Army 52

Fairfield 65, Siena 35

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 57

Holy Cross 64, Loyola (Md.) 56

Iona 75, Quinnipiac 71

Lafayette 59, Boston U. 57

Lehigh 70, Navy 40

Maine 87, Hartford 73

Manhattan 68, Canisius 50

Marist 76, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Mass.-Lowell 58, New Hampshire 53

Mount St. Mary’s 78, Wagner 63

NYIT 84, Wilmington (Del.) 70

Notre Dame 60, Pittsburgh 52

Penn 90, Chaminade 39

Rider 79, Niagara 75

Robert Morris 86, CCSU 56

Sacred Heart 63, Merrimack 60

St. Francis (Pa.) 63, Bryant 60

Stony Brook 57, UMBC 45

UConn 83, Wichita St. 55

Yale 68, Mercer 60

York (NY) 62, Mount Holyoke 23

SOUTH

Barton 68, Belmont Abbey 62

Belmont 69, SIU-Edwardsville 48

Charlotte 83, UAB 75

E. Illinois 73, Tennessee St. 52

Emory & Henry 76, Va. Wesleyan 59

Furman 62, Newberry 43

Georgia 58, Mississippi 51

Georgia Southern 64, Louisiana-Monroe 47

Georgia Tech 61, Miami 54

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Georgia St. 65

Louisville 75, Clemson 50

Mississippi St. 93, Florida 47

Morehead St. 67, Jacksonville St. 48

N. Kentucky 75, Youngstown St. 56

NC State 76, Virginia Tech 69

North Carolina 65, Virginia 47

Old Dominion 67, Middle Tennessee 56

SE Missouri 79, Austin Peay 66

South Alabama 81, Appalachian St. 66

South Carolina 99, Kentucky 72

Tennessee 77, Missouri 66

Tennessee Tech 60, E. Kentucky 42

Texas A&M-CC 72, Northwestern St. 59

Troy 84, Coastal Carolina 77

UT Martin 89, Murray St. 64

Wake Forest 60, Duke 58

Wofford 82, Brevard 34

MIDWEST

Culver-Stockton 72, Indiana-Kokomo 57

IUPUI 76, Oakland 41

S. Dakota St. 58, Oral Roberts 44

W. Illinois 79, N. Dakota St. 78

Wright St. 78, Cleveland St. 62

SOUTHWEST

FAU 80, UTSA 53

Incarnate Word 53, Nicholls 51

North Texas 61, W. Kentucky 54

Rice 81, Marshall 43

Sam Houston St. 92, McNeese St. 59

Stephen F. Austin 77, SE Louisiana 51

Texas-Arlington 71, Arkansas St. 44

UALR 78, Texas St. 66

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 100, Holy Names 35

Utah Valley 89, Chicago St. 58

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German accepted an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract. Designated 1B-OF Sam Travis for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Luis Robert on a six-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Doug Mathis bullpen coach and Darwin Barney manager of Nashville (PCL). Signed OF Henry Ramos to minor league contract.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Sacramento C Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 by the NBA for public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignations of defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones.

DETROIT LIONS — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni. Announced defensive line coach Jeff Davidson is taking an indefinite leave from coaching.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jack Del Rio defensive coordinator.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Chris Wideman from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Chaput to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Traded D Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round draft pick. Acquired F Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames for Montreal’s fourth round draft pick.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Toledo (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Ryan Dmowski from Maine (ECHL). Released F Dillan Fox from his professional tryout agreement.

College

ARMY — Named Nate Woody defensive coordinator.

MISSISSIPPI — Named D.J. Durkin assistant defensive coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Scott Boone won’t return next season.

PURDUE — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Upper Sandusky & Hopewell-Loudon at Mansfield Senior Invitational, 3

Ada, Arcadia, Fostoria, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & North Baltimore at Woodmore “A” Classic, 5

Saturday’s Events

Prep Swimming

Fostoria at Behr Invitational, Sandusky, 10 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Ada, Arcadia, Fostoria, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & North Baltimore at Woodmore “A” Classic, 10 a.m .

Upper Sandusky & Hopewell-Loudon at Mansfield Senior Invitational, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.