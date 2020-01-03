PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 42, Vanlue 28
Arlington 50, Leipsic 25
Liberty-Benton 68, Van Buren 21
McComb 59, Pandora-Gilboa 27
North Baltimore 46, Riverdale 34
Putnam County League
Ottoville 42, Kalida 38
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 46, Parkway 31
Fort Recovery 43, Minster 36
Marion Local 67, St. Henry 63
New Knoxville 48, Delphos St. John’s 31
Versailles 53, New Bremen 25
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding 68, Clear Fork 32
Ontario 44, Marion Pleasant 39
Shelby 62, River Valley 60
Other NW Ohio Games
Bluffton 50, Kenton 35
Colonel Crawford 44, Crestline 31
Mansfield Christian 26, Plymouth 18
Mohawk 49, Cory-Rawson 32
Ridgedale 43, Galion Northmor 37
Sidney Lehman 43, Jackson Center 35
Around Ohio
Akr. Kenmore 57, Austintown Fitch 45
Amanda-Clearcreek 49, London Madison Plains 26
Arcanum 76, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 22
Bellaire 43, Martins Ferry 32
Belmont Union Local 78, Rayland Buckeye 17
Bethel-Tate 59, Mt. Orab Western Brown 32
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, New Matamoras Frontier 20
Bloom-Carroll 84, Cols. Horizon Science 19
Bradford 66, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 17
Chillicothe Unioto 51, Greenfield McClain 44
Cin. Mariemont 46, Beechwood, Ky. 33
Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Turpin 42
Cols. DeSales 30, Zanesville 25
Cornerstone Christian 75, Akr. Hoban 68
Cortland Maplewood 44, Bristol 37
Covington 42, Newton Local 29
Creston Norwayne 60, West Salem Northwestern 41
Day. Oakwood 53, Day. Stivers 22
Elyria Cath. 65, Gates Mills Gilmour 42
Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Tree of Life 24
Gallipolis Gallia 53, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 21
Georgetown 78, Felicity-Franklin 59
Germantown Valley View 65, Middletown Madison Senior 39
Glouster Trimble 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 49
Goshen 56, Blanchester 29
Ironton St. Joseph 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49
Kirtland 45, Chagrin Falls 43, 0
Lisbon Beaver 64, E. Liverpool 31
McDermott Scioto NW 49, Waverly 47, 2OT
Millersport 41, Groveport Madison Christian 28
New Boston Glenwood 62, Latham Western 41
New Middletown Spring. 68, Wellsville 41
Portsmouth Clay 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26
Portsmouth W. 58, S. Webster 56
Proctorville Fairland 69, Ironton Rock Hill 45
Ravenna 54, Lodi Cloverleaf 51
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 37, New Richmond 30
Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Frankfort Adena 45
Shadyside 64, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 61
Shelby 62, Caledonia River Valley 60
St. Clairsville 52, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36
Troy Christian 37, Spring. Greenon 35
Ursuline Academy 55, Cin. St. Ursula 30
Vincent Warren 75, Pomeroy Meigs 30
W. Jefferson 59, N. Lewisburg Triad 53
W. Liberty-Salem 44, Jamestown Greeneview 29
Williamsburg 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 36
Wintersville Indian Creek 59, Richmond Edison 27
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 76, Caldwell 53
Xenia 48, St. Paris Graham 40
Yellow Springs 60, East Dayton Christian School 43
Youngs. Liberty 72, Youngs. East 44
Friday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Elmwood
Genoa at Otsego
Rossford at Lake
Woodmore at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Bryan
Patrick Henry at Liberty Center
Swanton at Archbold
Wauseon at Delta
Putnam County League
Continental at Miller City
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary
Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph
Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort
Lakota at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Willard
Oak Harbor at Castalia Margaretta
Port Clinton at Milan Edison
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Norwalk Senior
Clyde at Tiffin Columbian
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day
Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Maumee at Springfield
Perrysburg at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Napoleon
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Fairview
Hicksville at Ayersville
Holgate at Edgerton
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Edon
Pettisville at Fayette
Stryker at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson
Vermilion at Sandusky Perkins
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Seneca East at Wynford
Upper Sandusky at Mohawk
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Sidney Lehman
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mansfield Senior at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Loudonville at Crestline
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Shelby
Ontario at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Western Reserve
New London at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at South Central
Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Fayette
Celina at Findlay
Coldwater at Lima Cent. Cath.
Edgerton at Montpelier
Elida at Bluffton
Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s
Fort Recovery at Liberty-Benton
Hardin Northern at Arlington
Kalida at Wapakoneta
Kenton at Ada
Lincolnview at Minster
North Central at North Baltimore
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Senior
Ottoville at Columbus Grove
Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Ridgedale at Ridgemont
St. Henry at Lima Bath
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Troy Christian at Riverside
Upper Scioto Valley at Arcadia
Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen
Versailles at Franklin-Monroe
Willard at Hilliard Darby
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg 46, New Riegel 41
Hopewell-Loudon 91, Lakota 44
Old Fort 103, Danbury 41
Tiffin Calvert 65, Sandusky St. Mary 56
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde 53, Bellevue 37
Sandusky Senior 62, Norwalk Senior 36
Tiffin Columbian 54, Vermilion 51
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers 74, Toledo Waite 34
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 72, Fairview 36
Edgerton 49, Holgate 31
Hicksville 46, Ayersville 32
Wayne Trace 45, Tinora 32
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 42, Hilltop 18
Montpelier 43, Stryker 37
Other NW Ohio Games
Continental 51, Patrick Henry 48, OT
Fostoria Senior 78, Liberty Center 64
Ottawa Hills 50, Pettisville 46
Around Ohio
Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. Elder 43
E. Can. 66, Hanoverton United 44
Kettering Alter 54, Day. Chaminade Julienne 52
McConnelsville Morgan 52, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42
Youngs. Boardman 65, Hudson 48
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at McComb
Liberty-Benton at Vanlue
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Riverdale at Arlington
Van Buren at Cory-Rawson
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Francis at Findlay
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Mohawk at Seneca East
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Northwest Central Conference
Sidney Lehman at Elgin
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Parkway
Fort Recovery at Minster
Marion Local at St. Henry
New Bremen at Versailles
New Knoxville at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Maumee at Springfield
Perrysburg at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mansfield Senior at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Clear Fork
Marion Pleasant at Ontario
Shelby at River Valley
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at New London
Monroeville at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at North Baltimore
Bryan at Lima Bath
Celina at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Columbus Africentric at Ottawa-Glandorf
Convoy Crestview at Kalida
Kenton at Buckeye Valley
Lawrenceburg, Ind. at Cardinal Stritch
Lucas at Loudonville
North Central at Morenci, Mich.
Toledo St. John’s at Miami, Fla. Belen Jesuit Tourney
Upper Scioto Valley at Lincolnview
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Seneca East at Carey
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
Old Fort at Gibsonburg
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Huron at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Norwalk Senior
Clyde at Tiffin Columbian
Vermilion at Sandusky Perkins
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Montpelier
North Central at Fayette
Pettisville at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Temple Christian
Anna at Marion Local
Arlington at Wayne Trace
Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley
Buckeye Central at Galion Senior
Celina at Bryan
Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings
Convoy Crestview at Tinora
Crestline at Ashland Crestview
Defiance at Napoleon
Delphos Jefferson at Kenton
Delta at Lake
Elida at Lima Senior
Elmwood at Arcadia
Evergreen at Edgerton
Fairbanks at Elgin
Fairview at Archbold
Greenwood, Ky. at Cardinal Stritch
Kidron Central Christian at Navarre Fairless
Leipsic at Continental
Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lima Shawnee at Coldwater
Lincolnview at Fort Recovery
Loudonville at Clear Fork
Lucas at McComb
Mansfield Christian at New London
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson
Maumee at Liberty Center
Mount Vernon at Newark
New Bremen at Mississinawa Valley
New Knoxville at Ada
North Baltimore at Holgate
Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton
Ottoville at Minster
Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City
Patrick Henry at Van Buren
Plymouth at Colonel Crawford
Port Clinton at Milan Edison
Ridgedale at Ridgemont
River Valley at Wynford
Riverdale at Hardin Northern
Riverside at Miami East
St. Henry at Lima Bath
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison
Swanton at Otsego
Toledo Christian at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo St. John’s at Miami, Fla. Belen Jesuit Tourney
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo Waite at Sylvania Southview
Triad at Sidney Lehman
Upper Sandusky at Lexington
Vanlue at Mohawk
Versailles at Franklin-Monroe
Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton
Wauseon at Anthony Wayne
Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoff Glance
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday’s GAMES
Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
SUNDAY’s GAMES
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 8 .742 —
Toronto 23 12 .657 2
Philadelphia 23 13 .639 2½
Brooklyn 16 16 .500 7½
New York 10 24 .294 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 25 9 .735 —
Orlando 15 19 .441 10
Charlotte 14 23 .378 12½
Washington 10 23 .303 14½
Atlanta 7 27 .206 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 31 5 .861 —
Indiana 22 13 .629 8½
Chicago 13 22 .371 17½
Detroit 12 22 .353 18
Cleveland 10 24 .294 20
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 23 11 .676 —
Dallas 21 12 .636 1½
San Antonio 14 19 .424 8½
Memphis 13 21 .382 10
New Orleans 11 23 .324 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 24 10 .706 —
Utah 22 12 .647 2
Oklahoma City 19 15 .559 5
Portland 14 21 .400 10½
Minnesota 13 21 .382 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 27 7 .794 —
L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3½
Phoenix 13 21 .382 14
Sacramento 12 22 .353 15
Golden State 9 27 .250 19
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Orlando 122, Washington 101
New York 117, Portland 93
Milwaukee 106, Minnesota 104
L.A. Lakers 117, Phoenix 107
Thursday’s Results
Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106
Denver 124, Indiana 116
Miami 84, Toronto 76
Minnesota 99, Golden State 84
Utah 102, Chicago 98
Brooklyn at Dallas, late
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, late
Memphis at Sacramento, late
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Boston, 7
Miami at Orlando, 7
Portland at Washington, 7
Philadelphia at Houston, 8
New York at Phoenix, 9
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6
Utah at Orlando, 7
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30
Boston at Chicago, 8
Denver at Washington, 8
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30
Detroit at Golden State, 8:30
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8:30
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10
Sunday’s Games
New York at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Portland at Miami, 6
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:30
Memphis at Phoenix, 8
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 42 24 7 11 59 139 107
Toronto 42 23 14 5 51 152 135
Tampa Bay 39 22 13 4 48 139 121
Florida 40 21 14 5 47 145 137
Buffalo 42 18 17 7 43 124 133
Montreal 41 18 17 6 42 132 133
Ottawa 41 16 20 5 37 114 138
Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122
N.Y. Islanders 39 25 11 3 53 115 102
Pittsburgh 40 24 11 5 53 138 107
Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112
Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118
Columbus 41 19 14 8 46 107 113
N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132
New Jersey 40 15 19 6 36 104 139
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107
Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119
Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103
Winnipeg 41 22 16 3 47 128 126
Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137
Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131
Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125
Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108
Edmonton 43 21 17 5 47 127 137
Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119
Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127
San Jose 42 18 21 3 39 112 141
Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132
Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Dallas 4, Nashville 2
Thursday’s Results
Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Florida 6, Ottawa 3
Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3
Anaheim at Arizona, late
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, late
St. Louis at Colorado, late
Chicago at Vancouver, late
Philadelphia at Vegas, late
Friday’s Games
Washington at Carolina, 7:30
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Boston, 1
Florida at Buffalo, 1
San Jose at Columbus, 1
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2
St. Louis at Vegas, 4
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7
Colorado at New Jersey, 7
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
San Jose at Washington, 12:30
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5
Florida at Pittsburgh, 5
Calgary at Minnesota, 7
Detroit at Chicago, 7:30
Nashville at Anaheim, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Wednesday’s Results
Citrus Bowl
Alabama 35, Michigan 16
Outback Bowl
Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
Rose Bowl
Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27
Sugar Bowl
Georgia 26, Baylor 14
Thursday’s Results
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6
Gator Bowl
Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
Friday’s Game
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Game
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Game
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Assumption 91, Chestnut Hill 69
Boston U. 73, Lafayette 72
Brown 85, Rhode Island 75
Bucknell 67, Army 65
Colgate 65, American U. 51
Dominican (NY) 84, Dist. of Columbia 66
Duquesne 73, Saint Louis 59
Loyola (Md.) 80, Holy Cross 70
Maine 75, Columbia 72
Marshall 89, Rice 69
Merrimack 65, Sacred Heart 57
Navy 64, Lehigh 58
Northeastern 77, Elon 68
Robert Morris 89, CCSU 78
St. Francis (NY) 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
Vermont 77, Dartmouth 68
Wagner 66, Mount St. Mary’s 47
William & Mary 88, Hofstra 61
SOUTH
Charlotte 51, UAB 44
Coll. of Charleston 81, Towson 69
E. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 59
FAU 79, UTSA 64
FIU 69, UTEP 67
Gardner-Webb 67, Campbell 65
Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 67
Georgia St. 69, Appalachian St. 60
James Madison 64, UNC Wilmington 60
Liberty 59, Florida Gulf Coast 46
Lipscomb 66, Stetson 63
North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 57
Old Dominion 70, Middle Tennessee 60
Richmond 84, Saint Joseph’s 52
Sam Houston St. 94, McNeese St. 75
South Alabama 60, Louisiana-Lafayette 57
Stephen F. Austin 82, SE Louisiana 71
VCU 64, Fordham 46
W. Kentucky 93, North Texas 84
Winthrop 91, Longwood 67
MIDWEST
Clarke 82, St. Ambrose 69
Purdue 83, Minnesota 78
Utah Valley 94, Chicago St. 73
SOUTHWEST
Texas-Arlington 73, Arkansas St. 52
UALR 72, Texas St. 68
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 58, Vermont 49
American U. 63, Colgate 61
Bucknell 63, Army 52
Fairfield 65, Siena 35
Fairleigh Dickinson 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 57
Holy Cross 64, Loyola (Md.) 56
Iona 75, Quinnipiac 71
Lafayette 59, Boston U. 57
Lehigh 70, Navy 40
Maine 87, Hartford 73
Manhattan 68, Canisius 50
Marist 76, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Mass.-Lowell 58, New Hampshire 53
Mount St. Mary’s 78, Wagner 63
NYIT 84, Wilmington (Del.) 70
Notre Dame 60, Pittsburgh 52
Penn 90, Chaminade 39
Rider 79, Niagara 75
Robert Morris 86, CCSU 56
Sacred Heart 63, Merrimack 60
St. Francis (Pa.) 63, Bryant 60
Stony Brook 57, UMBC 45
UConn 83, Wichita St. 55
Yale 68, Mercer 60
York (NY) 62, Mount Holyoke 23
SOUTH
Barton 68, Belmont Abbey 62
Belmont 69, SIU-Edwardsville 48
Charlotte 83, UAB 75
E. Illinois 73, Tennessee St. 52
Emory & Henry 76, Va. Wesleyan 59
Furman 62, Newberry 43
Georgia 58, Mississippi 51
Georgia Southern 64, Louisiana-Monroe 47
Georgia Tech 61, Miami 54
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Georgia St. 65
Louisville 75, Clemson 50
Mississippi St. 93, Florida 47
Morehead St. 67, Jacksonville St. 48
N. Kentucky 75, Youngstown St. 56
NC State 76, Virginia Tech 69
North Carolina 65, Virginia 47
Old Dominion 67, Middle Tennessee 56
SE Missouri 79, Austin Peay 66
South Alabama 81, Appalachian St. 66
South Carolina 99, Kentucky 72
Tennessee 77, Missouri 66
Tennessee Tech 60, E. Kentucky 42
Texas A&M-CC 72, Northwestern St. 59
Troy 84, Coastal Carolina 77
UT Martin 89, Murray St. 64
Wake Forest 60, Duke 58
Wofford 82, Brevard 34
MIDWEST
Culver-Stockton 72, Indiana-Kokomo 57
IUPUI 76, Oakland 41
S. Dakota St. 58, Oral Roberts 44
W. Illinois 79, N. Dakota St. 78
Wright St. 78, Cleveland St. 62
SOUTHWEST
FAU 80, UTSA 53
Incarnate Word 53, Nicholls 51
North Texas 61, W. Kentucky 54
Rice 81, Marshall 43
Sam Houston St. 92, McNeese St. 59
Stephen F. Austin 77, SE Louisiana 51
Texas-Arlington 71, Arkansas St. 44
UALR 78, Texas St. 66
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 100, Holy Names 35
Utah Valley 89, Chicago St. 58
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German accepted an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract. Designated 1B-OF Sam Travis for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Luis Robert on a six-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Doug Mathis bullpen coach and Darwin Barney manager of Nashville (PCL). Signed OF Henry Ramos to minor league contract.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Sacramento C Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 by the NBA for public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignations of defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones.
DETROIT LIONS — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni. Announced defensive line coach Jeff Davidson is taking an indefinite leave from coaching.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jack Del Rio defensive coordinator.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Chris Wideman from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Chaput to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Traded D Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round draft pick. Acquired F Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames for Montreal’s fourth round draft pick.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Toledo (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Ryan Dmowski from Maine (ECHL). Released F Dillan Fox from his professional tryout agreement.
College
ARMY — Named Nate Woody defensive coordinator.
MISSISSIPPI — Named D.J. Durkin assistant defensive coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Announced outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Scott Boone won’t return next season.
PURDUE — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Upper Sandusky & Hopewell-Loudon at Mansfield Senior Invitational, 3
Ada, Arcadia, Fostoria, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & North Baltimore at Woodmore “A” Classic, 5
Saturday’s Events
Prep Swimming
Fostoria at Behr Invitational, Sandusky, 10 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Ada, Arcadia, Fostoria, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & North Baltimore at Woodmore “A” Classic, 10 a.m .
Upper Sandusky & Hopewell-Loudon at Mansfield Senior Invitational, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.