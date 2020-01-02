An Idaho man indicted by a Seneca County grand jury in connection to an altercation with a Seneca County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

James D. Nafus, 51, of Boise, entered a written negotiated plea of guilty to a charge of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, during a hearing in Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff’s courtroom, according to court records.

Nafus had been accused of striking Deputy Mark Lawson several times with a closed fist, kicking Lawson several times and clawing Lawson on his right hand, according to court records.

Shuff previously had determined Nafus was not competent to stand trial.

Court records state Nafus was examined by a clinical psychologist at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, Toledo, who found he was competent to stand trial.

The case was referred for a pre-sentence investigation report.

A Fostoria man was found competent to stand trial in a separate case.

Jeremy M. Gillen, 20, of Fostoria, was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

Court records state he was examined by a clinical psychologist of Forensic Diagnostic Center, Mansfield, and is competent to stand trial.

Gillen pleaded not guilty, court records state.