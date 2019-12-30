PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

Border Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ada 48, Allen East 39

CONSOLATION

Waynesfield-Goshen 63, Upper Scioto Valley 45

Clay Eagle Holiday Tournament

Oregon Clay 61, Toledo Scott 41

Bryan Holiday Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bryan 50, Fairview 37

CONSOLATION

Paulding 55, Stryker 37

Lima Bath McDonald’s Tournament

CHAMPIONSHIP

Minster 60, Lima Bath 43

CONSOLATION

Delta 52, Toledo Bowsher 36

Ovisco Tournament

Coldwater 41, St. Henry 33

Marion Local 53, Celina 28

Northwest Signal Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Napoleon 57, Patrick Henry 41

CONSOLATION

Wauseon 40, Holgate 29

Wayne Roller Holliday Showcase

Ontario 52, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35

Willard 53, Lucas 50

Sugarcreek Garaway 55, Ashland Senior 41

Lexington 44, Mansfield Madison 36

Roundball Classic

Ashland Crestview 42, Loudonville 23

Doylestown Chippewa 51, Wooster 35

Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament

Toledo Notre Dame 48, Canton GlenOak 37

Sylvania Southview 56, Solon 40

Bellevue 48, Garfield Heights Trinity 45

Margaretta 59, Toledo Start 45

Fort Recovery 49, Ravenna Southeast 34

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 46, Carey 32

Colonel Crawford 58, Ridgedale 35

Seneca East 60, Mohawk 21

Upper Sandusky 62, Bucyrus 37

Northern Buckeye Conference

Lake 45, Genoa 34

Rossford 41, Woodmore 39

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 41, Danbury 37

Tiffin Calvert 55, Lakota 54

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior 47, Norwalk Senior 31

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant 52, Clear Fork 41

Firelands Conference

New London 35, Plymouth 29, OT

Norwalk St. Paul 59, Ashland Mapleton 32

Western Reserve 50, South Central 37

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 41, Perrysburg 40

Bluffton 55, Arcadia 41

Convoy Crestview 63, Hicksville 28

Delphos St. John’s 54, Wayne Trace 30

Hardin Northern 44, Vanlue 38

Hilltop 54, Whiteford 37

Hopewell-Loudon 45, Liberty-Benton 42

Kalida 52, Delphos Jefferson 48

Liberty Center 49, Maumee 37

McComb 52, Fort Jennings 35

Milan Edison 55, Sandusky St. Mary 36

Montpelier 53, Northwood 25

New Bremen 57, Sidney Lehman 47

Oak Harbor 46, Clyde 42

Riverside 35, Benjamin Logan 33

St. Marys Memorial 54, Bellefontaine 14

Vermilion 61, Tiffin Columbian 56

Versailles 38, Russia 27

Wapakoneta 54, Indian Lake 32

West Holmes 34, Zanesville 26

Around Ohio

Akr. Manchester 46, Navarre Fairless 41

Alliance Marlington 49, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 34

Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Creston Norwayne 39

Arcanum 81, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21

Avon Lake 73, Elyria 30

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Beachwood 41, Columbia Station Columbia 37

Belmont Union Local 78, Cambridge 42

Belpre 48, Ironton St. Joseph 36

Berea-Midpark 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Proctorville Fairland 37

Burton Berkshire 55, Mantua Crestwood 39

Can. McKinley 73, Gates Mills Gilmour 57

Can. South 53, Canal Fulton Northwest 22

Carlisle 38, Day. Christian 29

Chardon NDCL 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 36

Cin. Princeton 61, Cin. Winton Woods 31

Cin. West Clermont 45, Lebanon 35

Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Unioto 32

Cle. Cent. Cath. 50, Parma Hts. Holy Name 38

Cols. Beechcroft 57, Day. Meadowdale 25

Cols. Hartley 42, Miller Career, Mo. 35

Cols. Northland 69, Cols. Eastmoor 33

Cols. Ready 63, Cols. Briggs 32

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37

Cols. Watterson 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 32

Columbiana Crestview 42, Lowellville 23

Cuyahoga Falls 42, Bay Village Bay 31

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. E. Tech 65

Day. Carroll 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 29

Day. Chaminade Julienne 47, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51, Cols. Bexley 43

Delphos St. John’s 54, Haviland Wayne Trace 38

Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 68, Cols. Africentric 59

Dublin Jerome 53, Ashville Teays Valley 45

Dublin Scioto 56, Goose Creek, S.C. 54

Fredericktown 56, Cols. Cristo Rey 49

Garfield Hts. 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 29

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 30

Grafton Midview 51, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36

Hamilton Badin 47, Monroe 44

Hamilton Ross 37, Cin. NW 34

Hilliard Bradley 35, Seton 23

Lakewood 43, Rocky River 30

Lawrence School 52, Kingsway Christian 18

Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Newcomerstown 33

Louisville 57, Youngs. Mooney 42

Lucasville Valley 57, Portsmouth Clay 51

Lynchburg-Clay 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46

Madison 63, Painesville Harvey 30

Marysville 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43

McDermott Scioto NW 40, Piketon 26

Miamisburg 73, Xenia 33

Middletown Fenwick 46, Middletown Madison Senior 42

Milford 48, Cin. Oak Hills 23

Minford 50, Chillicothe Huntington 34

Mogadore 52, Akr. Ellet 46

Mogadore Field 51, Cortland Lakeview 35

Mount Lebanon, Pa. 60, N. Can. Hoover 57

Mt. Notre Dame 71, Central Catholic-Lawrence, Mass. 34

Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Fayetteville-Perry 44

N. Ridgeville 51, Lorain 41

New Lexington 69, Hebron Lakewood 66

Newark 54, National Christian Academy, Md. 41

Newton Falls 72, Middlefield Cardinal 31

Oak Hill 59, Bidwell River Valley 33

Olmsted Falls 60, Pickerington N. 22

Parma 71, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52

Parma Padua 39, Mentor Lake Cath. 36

Perry 35, Amherst Steele 31

Plymouth 35, New London 29, 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 36

Racine Southern 47, Ravenswood, W.Va. 42

Rayland Buckeye 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 37

Reynoldsburg 39, Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 31

S. Point 50, S. Webster 44

Spring. Shawnee 38, Riverside Stebbins 35

St. Clairsville 56, Barnesville 32

Steubenville 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Thomas Worthington 81, Cols. Whetstone 15

Tol. Rogers 58, Huffman, Ala. 26

Trenton Edgewood 73, W. Carrollton 57

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Malvern 31

Uniontown Lake 49, Youngs. Boardman 45

Vandalia Butler 45, Day. Oakwood 31

W. Jefferson 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 31

W. Liberty-Salem 51, S. Charleston SE 20

W. Unity Hilltop 54, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 37

Warren Champion 39, Bristol 20

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 60, Shadyside 54

Willoughby S. 49, N. Royalton 28

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Minerva 27

Zanesville Maysville 75, Warsaw River View 29

Doylestown Chippewa 51, Wooster 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Wadsworth 26

New Albany 50, Cols. DeSales 43

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Trotwood-Madison 25

Winchester, Ind. 64, Day. Dunbar 54

Nova, Fla. 53, Cornerstone Christian 47

Huber Hts. Wayne 75, Fairfield 35

Ursuline Academy 44, Bellbrook 37

Gates Mills Hawken 44, Carroll Co., Ky. 41

Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 62, Springboro 51

Muhlenberg County, Ky. 65, Metamora Evergreen 48

Youngs. Ursuline 56, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 36

Rome, Ga. 64, Warren Harding 53

Berlin Hiland 41, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 35

Tallmadge 54, Akr. Springfield 39

Monday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Upper Sandusky

Botkins at Parkway

Continental at Cory-Rawson

Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch

Jackson Center at Lima Perry

Leipsic at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at River Valley

Pandora-Gilboa at Hardin Northern

Seneca East at Milan Edison

Sylvania Southview at Findlay

Toledo Christian at North Baltimore

Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green

Toledo Woodward at Port Clinton

West Salem Northwestern at Willard

Woodlan, Ind. at Wayne Trace

PREP Boys Basketball

Sunday’s Results

Coach Q Holiday Showcase

Canton McKinley 82, Lima Senior 70

Middletown 59, Elida 55

Renaissance (Mich.) 64, Belmont 57

Cin. Princeton 79, Thurgood Marshall 68nal

Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron 62, Richmond Heights 48

Cle. Lutheran East 66, Ferndale (Mich.) 59

Saturday’s Results

Asset Allocation Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

St. Henry 67, Coldwater 43

CONSOLATION

Marion Local 42, Celina 39

Border Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Upper Scioto Valley 56, Ada 49

CONSOLATION

Waynesfield-Goshen 54, Allen East 52

Bob Fisher Holiday Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Swanton 52, Miller City 37

CONSOLATION

Fairview 59, Delta 20

Grube Family Holiday Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wauseon 50, Bryan 36

CONSOLATION

Tinora 51, Paulding 27

McDonald’s Holiday Tournament

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bluffton 54, Arlington 46

CONSOLATION

Cory-Rawson 41, Continental 39

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Evergreen 71, Fostoria 51

CONSOLATION

Northwood 53, Montpelier 52

Route 49 Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antwerp 57, Edgerton 28

CONSOLATION

Hicksville 51, Edon 28

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardinal Stritch 75, North Royalton 64

Castalia Margaretta 66, Bellevue 56

Cincinnati St. Xavier 63, Tol. Cent. Catholic 39

Clyde 76, Ashland Senior 57

Columbus Grove 76, Van Wert 55

Crestline 53, Jeromesville Hillsdale 50

Detroit Edison 77, Toledo Woodward 39

Findlay 61, Defiance 42

Fort Recovery 56, Delphos Jefferson 50

Galion Northmor 48, Galion Senior 36

Hardin Northern 65, Vanlue 46

Lexington 56, Colonel Crawford 51

Liberty-Benton 52, Carey 32

Lima Shawnee 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 54

Lucas 63, New London 44

Mansfield Madison 58, Clear Fork 51

Marlington 55, Loudonville 47

Mohawk 55, Arcadia 47

Monroeville 87, Danbury 54

North Farmington 59, Toledo St. Francis 49

Oak Harbor 76, Old Fort 62

Onsted, Mich. 66, North Central 63

Ontario 61, Kenton 50

Oregon Clay 49, Toledo Bowsher 42

Ottawa Hills 47, Toledo Waite 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 80, Columbus Bishop Hartley 43

Ottoville 51, Lincolnview 47

Parkway 57, Fremont, Ind. 54

Riverdale 84, Bucyrus 44

Rossford 95, Cristo Rey Columbus 49

Sandusky Senior 63, Lorain Clearview 43

Sandusky St. Mary 57, Port Clinton 45

Sidney Fairlawn 66, Riverside 43

Sidney Lehman 52, Bethel 46

St. Marys Memorial 51, Spencerville 41

Toledo Rogers 52, Anthony Wayne 36

Toledo Start 70, San Joaquin Memorial (California) 55

Upper Sandusky 76, Shelby 66

Wapakoneta 50, Lima Perry 42

Watkins Memorial 41, Mount Vernon 40

Willard 83, Buckeye Central 41

Woodlan, Ind. 49, Wayne Trace 46

Woodmore 66, Lakota 55

Wynford 80, Ashland Crestview 53

Around Ohio

Akr. East 56, Canal Fulton Northwest 40

Akr. Ellet 50, Copley 39

Akr. Hoban 64, Cle. John Marshall 49

Amanda-Clearcreek 51, Day. Northridge 26

Arcanum 34, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Bainbridge Paint Valley 63, Lynchburg-Clay 46

Baltimore Liberty Union 74, McConnelsville Morgan 59

Batavia Clermont NE 65, Cin. Mariemont 62, 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 87, Barnesville 53

Bristol 61, Warren Champion 60

Brunswick 74, Erie, Pa. 67

Byesville Meadowbrook 42, New Concord John Glenn 32

Caldwell 58, John Marshall, W.Va. 53

Cambridge 45, Philo 42

Casstown Miami E. 63, Yellow Springs 39

Chardon 63, Burton Berkshire 47

Cin. Anderson 64, New Richmond 55

Cin. Elder 50, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42

Cin. Madeira 61, Williamsburg 50

Cin. N. College Hill 61, Cin. Oyler 49

Cin. Princeton 52, Cin. Winton Woods 41

Cin. St. Xavier 63, Tol. Cent. Cath. 39

Cle. Cent. Cath. 61, Warrensville Hts. 52

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 77, Bedford 72

Cle. St. Joseph 63, Cle. VASJ 59

Cols. Briggs 78, Day. Stivers 73

Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Northland 50

Cols. Watterson 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 55

Corning Miller 69, Chillicothe Huntington 68

Cuyahoga Falls 63, Akr. Springfield 28

Day. Dunbar 58, Cin. Hughes 44

East Carter, Ky. 71, Portsmouth W. 68

Gahanna Cols. Academy 73, Cols. Centennial 46

Galloway Westland 70, Cols. Franklin Hts. 68

Germantown Friends, Pa. 58, Portsmouth 55

Grove City 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 56

Hamilton Ross 61, Cin. NW 35

Heath 63, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35

Hebron Lakewood 45, New Lexington 38

Hilliard Bradley 75, Ashville Teays Valley 47

Hillsboro 56, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49

Hubbard 53, Youngs. Liberty 39

Hunting Valley University 70, Ashtabula Lakeside 45

Ironton Rock Hill 55, Southeastern 44

Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Chillicothe Unioto 44

London 59, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43

Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 79, Cin. Woodward 74

Louisville 54, N. Can. Hoover 52

Madison Memorial, Wis. 46, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43

McArthur Vinton County 64, Washington C.H. 39

Mentor 57, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 36

Middletown Fenwick 56, Monroe 36

Monterey, Tenn. 80, Cin. Country Day 71

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64, Norwood 61

New Paris National Trail 90, New Lebanon Dixie 64

Newark 80, Cols. DeSales 51

Oak Park, Mich. 70, Day. Thurgood Marshall 67

Parma 49, N. Ridgeville 34

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Mt. Vernon 40

Peninsula Woodridge 75, Tallmadge 67

Piketon 54, Latham Western 34

Plain City Jonathan Alder 46, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44

Powell Olentangy Liberty 88, Whites Creek, Tenn. 24

Ravenna 61, Rootstown 53

Rocky River Lutheran W. 79, Eastlake N. 63

Sidney 72, New Carlisle Tecumseh 68

Smithville 66, Orrville 63, 2

Steubenville 59, Martins Ferry 40

Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Cols. Mifflin 51

Thomas Worthington 82, Day. Ponitz Tech. 58

Uhrichsville Claymont 52, Strasburg-Franklin 43

Vincent Warren 61, Crooksville 58

W. Jefferson 55, Millersport 50

Warren Harding 69, Maple Hts. 54

Waverly 54, Albany Alexander 52, 0

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 60, Shadyside 54

Wickliffe 73, Cuyahoga Hts. 70

E. Cle. Shaw 66, Day. Meadowdale 57

Oregon City, Ore. 50, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36

Worthington Kilbourne 89, Bethel Park, Pa. 87

Cin. Moeller 68, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 54

Cols. Grandview Hts. 61, Johnstown-Monroe 48

Massillon Jackson 66, Orange 61

Stow-Munroe Falls 65, Youngs. Ursuline 55

W. Chester Lakota W. 88, Farrell, Pa. 51

Ann Arbor Huron, Mich. 84, Shaker Hts. 62

Alliance Marlington 55, Loudonville 47

Berea-Midpark 52, Harbor Creek, Pa. 46

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Warsaw River View 56

Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 38

Columbiana Crestview 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 46

Richwood N. Union 52, Milford Center Fairbanks 31

Bullitt East, Ky. 68, Centerville 59

Caldwell 58, Cle. John Marshall 53

Chesapeake 73, Toronto 50

Oak Glen, W.Va. 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33

Sarahsville Shenandoah 69, Richmond Edison 37

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 87, Shelby Valley, Ky. 65

Cin. College Prep. 66, Hillsboro Christian Academy 29

Cin. Taft 73, Whitehall-Yearling 56

Proctorville Fairland 57, Cols. East 37

Monday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Berne Union at Marion Pleasant

Elgin at Utica

Galion Northmor at Lucas

Gibsonburg at Elmwood

Patrick Henry vs. Holgate in Henry County Tourney at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center vs. Napoleon in Henry County Tourney at Patrick Henry

Leipsic vs. North Baltimore in Ayersville Tournament

Toledo Christian vs. Ayersville in Ayersville Tournament

Liberty Christian at Mansfield Christian

Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial

McComb at Lake

New Bremen at Kalida

Roundball Classic at Toledo Rogers

Smithville at Kidron Central Christian

Toledo Whitmer at Sylvania Northview

Versailles at St. Paris National Trail

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 4 0 .750 420 225

x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 314 259

N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 276 359

Miami 5 11 0 .313 306 494

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Houston 10 6 0 .625 378 385

x-Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 402 331

Indianapolis 7 9 0 .438 361 373

Jacksonville 6 10 0 .375 300 397

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 14 2 0 .875 531 282

Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 289 303

Cleveland 6 10 0 .375 335 393

Cincinnati 2 14 0 .125 279 420

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 451 308

Denver 7 9 0 .438 282 316

Oakland 7 9 0 .438 313 419

L.A. Chargers 5 11 0 .313 337 345

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 385 354

Dallas 8 8 0 .500 434 321

N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 341 451

Washington 3 13 0 .188 266 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 458 341

Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 381 399

Tampa Bay 7 9 0 .438 458 449

Carolina 5 11 0 .313 340 470

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 376 313

x-Minnesota 10 6 0 .625 407 303

Chicago 8 8 0 .500 280 298

Detroit 3 12 1 .219 341 423

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289

x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372

L.A. Rams 9 7 0 .563 394 364

Arizona 5 10 1 .344 361 442

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Chicago 21, Minnesota 19

Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22, OT

Miami 27, New England 24

Green Bay 23, Detroit 20

Cincinnati 33, Cleveland 23

Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 21

N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6

New Orleans 42, Carolina 10

Denver 16, Oakland 15

Tennessee 35, Houston 14

Dallas 47, Washington 16

Jacksonville 38, Indianapolis 20

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17

Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10

L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 24

San Francisco at Seattle, late

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 22 8 .733 —

Philadelphia 23 12 .657 1½

Toronto 22 11 .667 1½

Brooklyn 16 15 .516 6½

New York 9 24 .273 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 24 8 .750 —

Orlando 14 18 .438 10

Charlotte 13 22 .371 12½

Washington 9 22 .290 14½

Atlanta 6 27 .182 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 29 5 .853 —

Indiana 21 12 .636 7½

Chicago 13 20 .394 15½

Detroit 12 21 .364 16½

Cleveland 10 22 .313 18

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 21 10 .677 —

Houston 22 11 .667 —

San Antonio 13 18 .419 8

Memphis 13 21 .382 9½

New Orleans 11 23 .324 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 23 9 .719 —

Utah 20 12 .625 3

Oklahoma City 17 15 .531 6

Portland 14 19 .424 9½

Minnesota 11 20 .355 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 25 7 .781 —

L.A. Clippers 23 11 .676 3

Phoenix 12 20 .375 13

Sacramento 12 21 .364 13½

Golden State 9 25 .265 17

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Denver 119, Memphis 110

New Orleans 120, Indiana 98

Toronto 113, Boston 97

Chicago 116, Atlanta 81

Houston 108, Brooklyn 98

Cleveland 94, Minnesota 88

New York 107, Washington 100

Miami 117, Philadelphia 116, OT

Dallas 141, Golden State 121

San Antonio 136, Detroit 109

Milwaukee 111, Orlando 100

Phoenix 112, Sacramento 110

L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 120

Utah 120, L.A. Clippers 107

Sunday’s Results

Oklahoma City 98, Toronto 97

Memphis 117, Charlotte 104

New Orleans 127, Houston 112

Denver 120, Sacramento 115

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, late

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7

Miami at Washington, 7

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8

Detroit at Utah, 9

Phoenix at Portland, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 3

Philadelphia at Indiana, 3

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 5

Cleveland at Toronto, 7

Denver at Houston, 7

Golden State at San Antonio, 7

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Washington, 6

Portland at New York, 7:30

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 40 24 7 9 57 136 102

Toronto 40 21 14 5 47 142 131

Florida 38 20 13 5 45 138 130

Tampa Bay 37 20 13 4 44 131 116

Montreal 39 18 15 6 42 130 128

Buffalo 40 17 16 7 41 117 125

Ottawa 39 16 18 5 37 109 127

Detroit 40 9 28 3 21 87 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 40 27 8 5 59 143 118

N.Y. Islanders 37 24 10 3 51 110 97

Pittsburgh 38 23 11 4 50 131 102

Philadelphia 39 22 12 5 49 124 113

Carolina 39 23 14 2 48 133 111

N.Y. Rangers 38 19 15 4 42 124 125

Columbus 39 17 14 8 42 101 111

New Jersey 38 13 19 6 32 99 136

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 40 26 8 6 58 127 104

Colorado 39 23 12 4 50 140 112

Dallas 40 22 14 4 48 107 101

Winnipeg 39 21 15 3 45 118 116

Minnesota 40 19 16 5 43 125 133

Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127

Chicago 40 17 17 6 40 113 129

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 42 21 15 6 48 129 123

Arizona 41 21 16 4 46 115 107

Calgary 40 20 15 5 45 109 117

Vancouver 39 20 15 4 44 127 117

Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129

Anaheim 39 16 18 5 37 101 119

San Jose 40 17 20 3 37 109 137

Los Angeles 41 16 21 4 36 104 129

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Carolina 6, Washington 4

Dallas 3, Colorado 2, SO

Florida 5, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 4

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 4, OT

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4, Arizona 1

San Jose 6, Philadelphia 1

Sunday’s Results

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, SO

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Minnesota 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 2

Florida 6, Montreal 5

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1

Anaheim at Vegas, 3

Toronto at Minnesota, 6

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7

Montreal at Carolina, 7

Florida at Columbus, 7

San Jose at Detroit, 7:30

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8

St. Louis at Arizona, 9

Chicago at Calgary, 9

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Dallas, 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Friday’s Results

Military Bowl

North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Holiday Bowl

Iowa 49, Southern Cal 24

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Saturday’s Results

Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Cotton Bowl Classic

Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Peach Bowl

CFP Semifinal, LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl

CFP Semifinal, Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Alfred 64, Elms 51

Amherst 71, Keene St. 41

Army 81, Bryant 75

Boston U. 72, Northeastern 56

Buffalo 73, Dartmouth 49

Carnegie Mellon 77, SUNY Canton 35

Christopher Newport 89, Stevens Tech 56

Clark U. 82, Lehman 50

Concordia (Texas) 65, Rutgers-Newark 64

Connecticut Coll. 61, Endicott 59

Cornell 70, St. Bonaventure 42

Creighton 65, Georgetown 56

Delaware 63, George Mason 44

Drew 77, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 55

Emmanuel (Mass.) 76, Milwaukee Engineering 34

Fordham 68, Samford 37

Franklin & Marshall 51, Colby 50

Franklin 77, Framingham St. 75

Hamilton 74, Bridgewater (Mass.) 68

Hartwick 67, York (Pa.) 54

Houston 54, Hofstra 44

Lehigh 80, St. Peter’s 71

Mary Washington 66, Kean 58

Mass. Lowell 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 56

Merrimack 78, Vermont 53

Monmouth (N.J.) 53, Albany (N.Y.) 41

N.C. State 72, Boston College 54

Princeton 77, New Hampshire 37

Quinnipiac 87, Hartford 50

Salem St. 78, Medgar Evers 30

Simpson (Iowa) 88, New Paltz 60

Smith 76, Anna Maria 57

Stony Brook 78, Bucknell 73, 2OT

Tufts 68, College of N.J. 35

UMass Boston 62, Messiah 52

UMBC 65, Lafayette 58

Villanova 51, Providence 49

W. Connecticut 103, Delhi 43

William & Mary 63, George Washington 51

Wis.-Eau Claire 83, Salve Regina 24

Wis.-Stout 72, Salisbury 63

SOUTH

Alabama 87, SE Louisiana 50

Austin Peay 77, Illinois St. 72, OT

Brown 72, FIU 57

Coastal Carolina 85, S.C. State 44

Colorado College 81, Centenary 46

Florida 55, Davidson 50

Florida Gulf Coast 78, Duke 56

Florida St. 86, Virginia Tech 62

Georgia 67, East Carolina 50

Georgia Tech 61, Virginia 51

Jackson St. 65, Louisiana-Lafayette 54

Jacksonville 87, Mercer 83, OT

James Madison 59, Robert Morris 32

JW, Fla. 73, Lawrence Tech 57

Louisiana Tech 67, Arkansas St. 54

Louisiana-Monroe 74, MVSU 66

Louisville 62, Syracuse 58

Miami 59, Wake Forest 56

Middle Tennessee 82, TCU 70

Millsaps 60, Huntingdon 51

Mississippi St. 89, UALR 50

Oglethorpe 73, Bridgewater (Va.) 53

Ohio 70, Chattanooga 58

Rhodes 84, Agnes Scott 48

Roanoke 76, Wooster 66

Tennessee 88, Howard 38

Tennessee Tech 94, Tenn. Wesleyan 45

UNC Greensboro 54, Appalachian St. 47

Vanderbilt 72, Columbia 51

MIDWEST

Bethel (Minn.) 78, Vassar 67

Bluffton 70, Westminster (Pa.) 54

Capital 63, Oberlin 45

Carroll (Wis.) 71, Adrian 57

Clemson 71, Notre Dame 55

Denison 49, Otterbein 45

DePaul 89, Marquette 71

Drake 73, N. Illinois 49

Elmhurst 73, Beloit 42

Grand View 85, Haskell Indian Nations 66

Hamline 61, Husson 53

John Carroll 78, Goucher 41

Marietta 85, N.C. Wesleyan 74

Mayville St. 68, Morningside 60

Ohio Northern 76, Manchester 47

Ohio Wesleyan 79, Heidelberg 71

Olivet 76, Cairn 53

Pacific (Ore.) 75, Dubuque 61

Robert Morris Chicago 71, Goshen 68

S. Dakota St. 68, Omaha 51

SE Missouri 106, Harris-Stowe 64

Seton Hall 67, Butler 62

South Dakota 96, W. Illinois 65

St. John’s 75, Xavier 67

St. Scholastica 68, Waldorf 51

St. Thomas (Minn.) 63, Wis.-Stevens Point 38

St. Xavier 98, Indiana East 59

Stevenson 83, Westminster (Mo.) 64

Toledo 83, Canisius 65

Trine 76, Hanover 56

UMKC 74, Oklahoma Science 43

Wartburg 79, Baldwin Wallace 48

Washington & Lee 51, Rose-Hulman 45

Wis.-La Crosse 87, Washington (Mo.) 74

Wis.-Oshkosh 62, Ripon 55

Wis.-Platteville 74, Lawrence 56

Wis.-Superior 64, Finlandia 55

Wis.-Whitewater 73, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 44

Wittenberg 85, Wilmington (Ohio) 68

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 66, Philander Smith 53

Arkansas 96, UT Martin 46

E. Texas Baptist 66, Benedictine (Ill.) 51

North Texas 114, Texas A&M-Texarkana 54

SMU 59, UC Irvine 56

St. Thomas (Texas) 80, JW, Colo. 65

Stephen F. Austin 87, Our Lady of the Lake 75

Texas 91, Northwestern St. 49

Texas A&M 85, Texas A&M-CC 48

Texas Tech 115, UTSA 58

Texas-Dallas 77, Albion 68

Trinity (Texas) 60, Texas Lutheran 51

Tulsa 58, UTEP 51

U. of the Ozarks 58, Hendrix 46

FAR WEST

Arizona 58, Arizona St. 53

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, Seattle 63

Claremont-Mudd 46, St. Vincent 44

Colorado 80, Utah 70

Denver 91, N. Dakota St. 82

Gonzaga 62, Portland 57

North Central (Ill.) 67, Caltech 58

Oregon St. 69, CS Bakersfield 50

UCLA 83, Southern Cal 59

Washington 65, Washington St. 56

WPI 80, Occidental 61

Monday’s Games

EAST

Rider at Delaware St., 4

Maine at Drexel, 4:30

Southern Connecticut State at UMass, 5

Rhode Island at Harvard, 6:30

Temple at La Salle, 7

NJIT at Binghamton, 7

Navy at Saint Joseph’s, 7

SOUTH

Holy Cross at Stetson, 2

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 2

Columbia at Tennessee St., 3

Brown at South Florida, 5:30

NC A&T at VCU, 6

Cent. Michigan at UCF, 6

Norfolk St. at Richmond, 6:30

Alabama A&M at Memphis, 6:30

W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 6:30

Elon at Furman, 7

Georgia Southern at Tulane, 8

MIDWEST

Davis & Elkins at Bowling Green, 5

Saint Louis at Indiana St., 5

Urbana at Ball St., 7

UIC at Youngstown St., 7

Coppin St. at Cincinnati, 7

Hiram at Kent St., 7

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 7

Valparaiso at E. Illinois, 7

Grambling St. at Wichita St., 7:30

North Alabama at Iowa St., 7:30

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8

W. Michigan at Loyola of Chicago, 8

Wright St. at Green Bay, 8

Wofford at Kansas, 8

SOUTHWEST

Duquesne at Oklahoma St., 2

Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 6:30

Wiley at Sam Houston St., 7:30

Alcorn St. at Texas State, 8

Morehead St. at Baylor, 8

Texas Southern at Texas-Arlington, 8

FAR WEST

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 5

Pacific at San Francisco, 5

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, 8

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30

Nebraska Wesleyan at Air Force, 8:30

Weber St. at Idaho, 9

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05

Montana at Sacramento St., 10

Ottawa University Arizona at UC Santa Barbara, 10

BYU vs. Pepperdine at Malibu, Calif., 10

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Amherst 89, Baruch 63

Binghamton 98, Hartwick 45

Boston U. 69, Merrimack 67

CCSU 89, Connecticut Coll. 55

Clark U. 97, Salem St. 87

Cortland St. 98, Pitt.-Bradford 73

DeSales 62, William Paterson 60

Endicott 88, Williams 85

FDU-Florham 80, Albright 76

Franklin & Marshall 70, St. Elizabeth’s 43

Gettysburg 81, St. Mary’s (Md.) 70

Immaculata 84, Misericordia 75

Juniata 79, Bryn Athyn 54

Lafayette 67, Sacred Heart 66

Lehman 94, Vassar 68

Marshall 83, Duquesne 61

Maryland 84, Bryant 70

N.C. Wesleyan 100, D’Youville 70

Oneonta 108, Medgar Evers 83

Penn St. 90, Cornell 59

Princeton 71, Lehigh 62

Rowan 92, Dickinson 74

RPI 78, Delhi 70

Siena 74, Holy Cross 62

St. Joseph (Conn.) 96, Old Westbury 83

St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 79, McDaniel 59

St. Vincent 81, Catholic 73

Stevens Tech 73, College of N.J. 53

Stony Brook 81, Norfolk St. 65

UConn 69, NJIT 47

Utica 102, Anna Maria 72

Va. Wesleyan 104, Cabrini 64

W. Connecticut 80, NYU 63

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Richmond 78

Auburn 86, Lipscomb 59

Berry 71, Brevard 70

Bethany (WV) 75, Emory & Henry 72

Centenary 83, Colorado College 75, OT

Chattanooga 72, Cumberland (Tenn.) 42

Christopher Newport 97, Wesley 78

Emory 87, Wis.-Oshkosh 80

ETSU 117, Mars Hill 48

Ferrum 73, Sewanee 69, OT

Florida National 100, Vermont Tech 81

Guilford 84, LaGrange 67

Hampden-Sydney 77, Hood 72

LSU 74, Liberty 57

Millsaps 100, Birmingham-Southern 72

Mississippi 80, Tennessee Tech 63

N.C. State 72, Appalachian St. 60

Oglethorpe 68, St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 63

Presbyterian 81, Kentucky Christian 56

Radford 90, Central Penn 45

Randolph-Macon 94, Lebanon Valley 56

Rhode Island 89, Middle Tennessee 62

Richard Stockton 83, Maryville (Tenn.) 60

Roanoke 54, Stevenson 44

S.C. Upstate 91, VMI 82

South Florida 60, FAU 58

Southern Poly 83, Pine Manor 63

Susquehanna 87, Mary Washington 64

UC Santa Barbara 85, Louisiana-Lafayette 77

UT Martin 92, Mount St. Joseph 72

Va. Wesleyan 104, Cabrini 64

VCU 85, Loyola (Md.) 51

Virginia 65, Navy 56

Virginia Tech 92, Md.-Eastern Shore 37

MIDWEST

Albion 80, Otterbein 54

Arkansas 71, Indiana 64

Baldwin Wallace 60, Bluffton 53

Campbell 63, Ohio 55

Hartford 67, Northwestern 66

Illinois 95, N.C. A&T 64

Iowa 93, Kennesaw St. 51

Kansas St. 69, Tulsa 67

Keene St./John Carroll 116, Keene St. 88

Kenyon 69, Lycoming 67

Loras 91, Monmouth (Ill.) 82

Marietta 92, York (Pa.) 86

Michigan 86, Mass Lowell 60

Mount Union 78, Union (NY) 65

Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-CC 52

North Central (Ill.) 83, Sul Ross St. 79

Notre Dame 82, Alabama A&M 56

Ohio Northern 79, Spalding 52

Ohio Wesleyan 82, Salisbury 80

Omaha 81, S. Dakota St. 78

Saint Louis 77, Bethune-Cookman 67

SE Missouri 74, Missouri Baptist 59

SIU Edwardsville 96, Lindenwood (Mo.) 48

St. Thomas (Texas) 88, JW, Colo. 51

W. Illinois 82, South Dakota 75

West Virginia 67, Ohio St. 59

Wichita St. 84, Abilene Christian 66

Wis.-La Crosse 64, Augustana (Ill.) 62

Wis.-Stevens Point 62, E. Texas Baptist 60

Wis.-Whitewater 65, Hamline 60

Wooster 87, Whitworth 82

SOUTHWEST

Hendrix 79, U. of the Ozarks 56

Oklahoma St. 82, SE Louisiana 31

Sam Houston St. 75, Rice 61

Southwestern (Texas) 68, Schreiner 66

Texas Lutheran 76, Trinity (Texas) 66

Texas Tech 73, CS Bakersfield 58

FAR WEST

Colorado 99, Iona 54

Harvard 71, California 63

Kansas 72, Stanford 56

N. Dakota St. 66, Denver 55

New Mexico 74, UC Davis 69

New Mexico St. 104, N. New Mexico 30

Oregon 98, Alabama St. 59

Oregon St. 83, North Dakota 66

San Diego 93, Whittier 67

Santa Clara 92, Alcorn St. 57

Monday’s Games

EAST

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

Penn State York at UMBC, 1

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2

Hofstra at Towson, 2

Washington Adventist University at Delaware St., 6:30

Xavier at Villanova, 6:30

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7

Caldwell at Rutgers, 7

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7

SOUTH

Stetson at South Carolina, 3

Austin Peay at Georgia, 7

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7

Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7

Northeastern at James Madison, 7

Penn at Howard, 7

SC State at Jacksonville, 7

William & Mary at Elon, 7

Yale at North Carolina, 7

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8

Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 8

Tulane at Memphis, 9

MIDWEST

Concordia (MI) at E. Michigan, 2

Wilberforce at Miami (Ohio), 2

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7

North Florida at Dayton, 7

UMass at Akron, 7

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 7

Chicago St. at Missouri, 8

Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 8

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 8

Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30

SOUTHWEST

Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 3

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7

High Point at Texas, 8

Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8

George Mason at TCU, 9

FAR WEST

Detroit at Gonzaga, 9

Harvard at San Francisco, 9

Idaho at Weber St., 9

N. Arizona at Montana St., 9

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood at Brecksville Holiday Tournament, 11 a.m.