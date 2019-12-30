PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Results
Border Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Ada 48, Allen East 39
CONSOLATION
Waynesfield-Goshen 63, Upper Scioto Valley 45
Clay Eagle Holiday Tournament
Oregon Clay 61, Toledo Scott 41
Bryan Holiday Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Bryan 50, Fairview 37
CONSOLATION
Paulding 55, Stryker 37
Lima Bath McDonald’s Tournament
CHAMPIONSHIP
Minster 60, Lima Bath 43
CONSOLATION
Delta 52, Toledo Bowsher 36
Ovisco Tournament
Coldwater 41, St. Henry 33
Marion Local 53, Celina 28
Northwest Signal Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Napoleon 57, Patrick Henry 41
CONSOLATION
Wauseon 40, Holgate 29
Wayne Roller Holliday Showcase
Ontario 52, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35
Willard 53, Lucas 50
Sugarcreek Garaway 55, Ashland Senior 41
Lexington 44, Mansfield Madison 36
Roundball Classic
Ashland Crestview 42, Loudonville 23
Doylestown Chippewa 51, Wooster 35
Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament
Toledo Notre Dame 48, Canton GlenOak 37
Sylvania Southview 56, Solon 40
Bellevue 48, Garfield Heights Trinity 45
Margaretta 59, Toledo Start 45
Fort Recovery 49, Ravenna Southeast 34
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 46, Carey 32
Colonel Crawford 58, Ridgedale 35
Seneca East 60, Mohawk 21
Upper Sandusky 62, Bucyrus 37
Northern Buckeye Conference
Lake 45, Genoa 34
Rossford 41, Woodmore 39
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 41, Danbury 37
Tiffin Calvert 55, Lakota 54
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior 47, Norwalk Senior 31
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant 52, Clear Fork 41
Firelands Conference
New London 35, Plymouth 29, OT
Norwalk St. Paul 59, Ashland Mapleton 32
Western Reserve 50, South Central 37
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 41, Perrysburg 40
Bluffton 55, Arcadia 41
Convoy Crestview 63, Hicksville 28
Delphos St. John’s 54, Wayne Trace 30
Hardin Northern 44, Vanlue 38
Hilltop 54, Whiteford 37
Hopewell-Loudon 45, Liberty-Benton 42
Kalida 52, Delphos Jefferson 48
Liberty Center 49, Maumee 37
McComb 52, Fort Jennings 35
Milan Edison 55, Sandusky St. Mary 36
Montpelier 53, Northwood 25
New Bremen 57, Sidney Lehman 47
Oak Harbor 46, Clyde 42
Riverside 35, Benjamin Logan 33
St. Marys Memorial 54, Bellefontaine 14
Vermilion 61, Tiffin Columbian 56
Versailles 38, Russia 27
Wapakoneta 54, Indian Lake 32
West Holmes 34, Zanesville 26
Around Ohio
Akr. Manchester 46, Navarre Fairless 41
Alliance Marlington 49, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 34
Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Creston Norwayne 39
Arcanum 81, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21
Avon Lake 73, Elyria 30
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Beachwood 41, Columbia Station Columbia 37
Belmont Union Local 78, Cambridge 42
Belpre 48, Ironton St. Joseph 36
Berea-Midpark 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Proctorville Fairland 37
Burton Berkshire 55, Mantua Crestwood 39
Can. McKinley 73, Gates Mills Gilmour 57
Can. South 53, Canal Fulton Northwest 22
Carlisle 38, Day. Christian 29
Chardon NDCL 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 36
Cin. Princeton 61, Cin. Winton Woods 31
Cin. West Clermont 45, Lebanon 35
Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Unioto 32
Cle. Cent. Cath. 50, Parma Hts. Holy Name 38
Cols. Beechcroft 57, Day. Meadowdale 25
Cols. Hartley 42, Miller Career, Mo. 35
Cols. Northland 69, Cols. Eastmoor 33
Cols. Ready 63, Cols. Briggs 32
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37
Cols. Watterson 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 32
Columbiana Crestview 42, Lowellville 23
Cuyahoga Falls 42, Bay Village Bay 31
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. E. Tech 65
Day. Carroll 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 29
Day. Chaminade Julienne 47, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51, Cols. Bexley 43
Delphos St. John’s 54, Haviland Wayne Trace 38
Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 68, Cols. Africentric 59
Dublin Jerome 53, Ashville Teays Valley 45
Dublin Scioto 56, Goose Creek, S.C. 54
Fredericktown 56, Cols. Cristo Rey 49
Garfield Hts. 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 29
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 30
Grafton Midview 51, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36
Hamilton Badin 47, Monroe 44
Hamilton Ross 37, Cin. NW 34
Hilliard Bradley 35, Seton 23
Lakewood 43, Rocky River 30
Lawrence School 52, Kingsway Christian 18
Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Newcomerstown 33
Louisville 57, Youngs. Mooney 42
Lucasville Valley 57, Portsmouth Clay 51
Lynchburg-Clay 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46
Madison 63, Painesville Harvey 30
Marysville 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43
McDermott Scioto NW 40, Piketon 26
Miamisburg 73, Xenia 33
Middletown Fenwick 46, Middletown Madison Senior 42
Milford 48, Cin. Oak Hills 23
Minford 50, Chillicothe Huntington 34
Mogadore 52, Akr. Ellet 46
Mogadore Field 51, Cortland Lakeview 35
Mount Lebanon, Pa. 60, N. Can. Hoover 57
Mt. Notre Dame 71, Central Catholic-Lawrence, Mass. 34
Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Fayetteville-Perry 44
N. Ridgeville 51, Lorain 41
New Lexington 69, Hebron Lakewood 66
Newark 54, National Christian Academy, Md. 41
Newton Falls 72, Middlefield Cardinal 31
Oak Hill 59, Bidwell River Valley 33
Olmsted Falls 60, Pickerington N. 22
Parma 71, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52
Parma Padua 39, Mentor Lake Cath. 36
Perry 35, Amherst Steele 31
Plymouth 35, New London 29, 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 36
Racine Southern 47, Ravenswood, W.Va. 42
Rayland Buckeye 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 37
Reynoldsburg 39, Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 31
S. Point 50, S. Webster 44
Spring. Shawnee 38, Riverside Stebbins 35
St. Clairsville 56, Barnesville 32
Steubenville 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Thomas Worthington 81, Cols. Whetstone 15
Tol. Rogers 58, Huffman, Ala. 26
Trenton Edgewood 73, W. Carrollton 57
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Malvern 31
Uniontown Lake 49, Youngs. Boardman 45
Vandalia Butler 45, Day. Oakwood 31
W. Jefferson 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 31
W. Liberty-Salem 51, S. Charleston SE 20
W. Unity Hilltop 54, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 37
Warren Champion 39, Bristol 20
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 60, Shadyside 54
Willoughby S. 49, N. Royalton 28
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Minerva 27
Zanesville Maysville 75, Warsaw River View 29
Doylestown Chippewa 51, Wooster 35
Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Wadsworth 26
New Albany 50, Cols. DeSales 43
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Trotwood-Madison 25
Winchester, Ind. 64, Day. Dunbar 54
Nova, Fla. 53, Cornerstone Christian 47
Huber Hts. Wayne 75, Fairfield 35
Ursuline Academy 44, Bellbrook 37
Gates Mills Hawken 44, Carroll Co., Ky. 41
Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 62, Springboro 51
Muhlenberg County, Ky. 65, Metamora Evergreen 48
Youngs. Ursuline 56, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 36
Rome, Ga. 64, Warren Harding 53
Berlin Hiland 41, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 35
Tallmadge 54, Akr. Springfield 39
Monday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Upper Sandusky
Botkins at Parkway
Continental at Cory-Rawson
Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch
Jackson Center at Lima Perry
Leipsic at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at River Valley
Pandora-Gilboa at Hardin Northern
Seneca East at Milan Edison
Sylvania Southview at Findlay
Toledo Christian at North Baltimore
Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green
Toledo Woodward at Port Clinton
West Salem Northwestern at Willard
Woodlan, Ind. at Wayne Trace
PREP Boys Basketball
Sunday’s Results
Coach Q Holiday Showcase
Canton McKinley 82, Lima Senior 70
Middletown 59, Elida 55
Renaissance (Mich.) 64, Belmont 57
Cin. Princeton 79, Thurgood Marshall 68nal
Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron 62, Richmond Heights 48
Cle. Lutheran East 66, Ferndale (Mich.) 59
Saturday’s Results
Asset Allocation Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
St. Henry 67, Coldwater 43
CONSOLATION
Marion Local 42, Celina 39
Border Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Upper Scioto Valley 56, Ada 49
CONSOLATION
Waynesfield-Goshen 54, Allen East 52
Bob Fisher Holiday Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Swanton 52, Miller City 37
CONSOLATION
Fairview 59, Delta 20
Grube Family Holiday Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Wauseon 50, Bryan 36
CONSOLATION
Tinora 51, Paulding 27
McDonald’s Holiday Tournament
CHAMPIONSHIP
Bluffton 54, Arlington 46
CONSOLATION
Cory-Rawson 41, Continental 39
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Evergreen 71, Fostoria 51
CONSOLATION
Northwood 53, Montpelier 52
Route 49 Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Antwerp 57, Edgerton 28
CONSOLATION
Hicksville 51, Edon 28
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardinal Stritch 75, North Royalton 64
Castalia Margaretta 66, Bellevue 56
Cincinnati St. Xavier 63, Tol. Cent. Catholic 39
Clyde 76, Ashland Senior 57
Columbus Grove 76, Van Wert 55
Crestline 53, Jeromesville Hillsdale 50
Detroit Edison 77, Toledo Woodward 39
Findlay 61, Defiance 42
Fort Recovery 56, Delphos Jefferson 50
Galion Northmor 48, Galion Senior 36
Hardin Northern 65, Vanlue 46
Lexington 56, Colonel Crawford 51
Liberty-Benton 52, Carey 32
Lima Shawnee 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 54
Lucas 63, New London 44
Mansfield Madison 58, Clear Fork 51
Marlington 55, Loudonville 47
Mohawk 55, Arcadia 47
Monroeville 87, Danbury 54
North Farmington 59, Toledo St. Francis 49
Oak Harbor 76, Old Fort 62
Onsted, Mich. 66, North Central 63
Ontario 61, Kenton 50
Oregon Clay 49, Toledo Bowsher 42
Ottawa Hills 47, Toledo Waite 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 80, Columbus Bishop Hartley 43
Ottoville 51, Lincolnview 47
Parkway 57, Fremont, Ind. 54
Riverdale 84, Bucyrus 44
Rossford 95, Cristo Rey Columbus 49
Sandusky Senior 63, Lorain Clearview 43
Sandusky St. Mary 57, Port Clinton 45
Sidney Fairlawn 66, Riverside 43
Sidney Lehman 52, Bethel 46
St. Marys Memorial 51, Spencerville 41
Toledo Rogers 52, Anthony Wayne 36
Toledo Start 70, San Joaquin Memorial (California) 55
Upper Sandusky 76, Shelby 66
Wapakoneta 50, Lima Perry 42
Watkins Memorial 41, Mount Vernon 40
Willard 83, Buckeye Central 41
Woodlan, Ind. 49, Wayne Trace 46
Woodmore 66, Lakota 55
Wynford 80, Ashland Crestview 53
Around Ohio
Akr. East 56, Canal Fulton Northwest 40
Akr. Ellet 50, Copley 39
Akr. Hoban 64, Cle. John Marshall 49
Amanda-Clearcreek 51, Day. Northridge 26
Arcanum 34, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33
Bainbridge Paint Valley 63, Lynchburg-Clay 46
Baltimore Liberty Union 74, McConnelsville Morgan 59
Batavia Clermont NE 65, Cin. Mariemont 62, 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 87, Barnesville 53
Bristol 61, Warren Champion 60
Brunswick 74, Erie, Pa. 67
Byesville Meadowbrook 42, New Concord John Glenn 32
Caldwell 58, John Marshall, W.Va. 53
Cambridge 45, Philo 42
Casstown Miami E. 63, Yellow Springs 39
Chardon 63, Burton Berkshire 47
Cin. Anderson 64, New Richmond 55
Cin. Elder 50, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42
Cin. Madeira 61, Williamsburg 50
Cin. N. College Hill 61, Cin. Oyler 49
Cin. Princeton 52, Cin. Winton Woods 41
Cin. St. Xavier 63, Tol. Cent. Cath. 39
Cle. Cent. Cath. 61, Warrensville Hts. 52
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 77, Bedford 72
Cle. St. Joseph 63, Cle. VASJ 59
Cols. Briggs 78, Day. Stivers 73
Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Northland 50
Cols. Watterson 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 55
Corning Miller 69, Chillicothe Huntington 68
Cuyahoga Falls 63, Akr. Springfield 28
Day. Dunbar 58, Cin. Hughes 44
East Carter, Ky. 71, Portsmouth W. 68
Gahanna Cols. Academy 73, Cols. Centennial 46
Galloway Westland 70, Cols. Franklin Hts. 68
Germantown Friends, Pa. 58, Portsmouth 55
Grove City 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 56
Hamilton Ross 61, Cin. NW 35
Heath 63, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35
Hebron Lakewood 45, New Lexington 38
Hilliard Bradley 75, Ashville Teays Valley 47
Hillsboro 56, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49
Hubbard 53, Youngs. Liberty 39
Hunting Valley University 70, Ashtabula Lakeside 45
Ironton Rock Hill 55, Southeastern 44
Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Chillicothe Unioto 44
London 59, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43
Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 79, Cin. Woodward 74
Louisville 54, N. Can. Hoover 52
Madison Memorial, Wis. 46, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43
McArthur Vinton County 64, Washington C.H. 39
Mentor 57, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 36
Middletown Fenwick 56, Monroe 36
Monterey, Tenn. 80, Cin. Country Day 71
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64, Norwood 61
New Paris National Trail 90, New Lebanon Dixie 64
Newark 80, Cols. DeSales 51
Oak Park, Mich. 70, Day. Thurgood Marshall 67
Parma 49, N. Ridgeville 34
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Mt. Vernon 40
Peninsula Woodridge 75, Tallmadge 67
Piketon 54, Latham Western 34
Plain City Jonathan Alder 46, Day. Chaminade Julienne 44
Powell Olentangy Liberty 88, Whites Creek, Tenn. 24
Ravenna 61, Rootstown 53
Rocky River Lutheran W. 79, Eastlake N. 63
Sidney 72, New Carlisle Tecumseh 68
Smithville 66, Orrville 63, 2
Steubenville 59, Martins Ferry 40
Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Cols. Mifflin 51
Thomas Worthington 82, Day. Ponitz Tech. 58
Uhrichsville Claymont 52, Strasburg-Franklin 43
Vincent Warren 61, Crooksville 58
W. Jefferson 55, Millersport 50
Warren Harding 69, Maple Hts. 54
Waverly 54, Albany Alexander 52, 0
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 60, Shadyside 54
Wickliffe 73, Cuyahoga Hts. 70
E. Cle. Shaw 66, Day. Meadowdale 57
Oregon City, Ore. 50, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36
Worthington Kilbourne 89, Bethel Park, Pa. 87
Cin. Moeller 68, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 54
Cols. Grandview Hts. 61, Johnstown-Monroe 48
Massillon Jackson 66, Orange 61
Stow-Munroe Falls 65, Youngs. Ursuline 55
W. Chester Lakota W. 88, Farrell, Pa. 51
Ann Arbor Huron, Mich. 84, Shaker Hts. 62
Alliance Marlington 55, Loudonville 47
Berea-Midpark 52, Harbor Creek, Pa. 46
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Warsaw River View 56
Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 38
Columbiana Crestview 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 46
Richwood N. Union 52, Milford Center Fairbanks 31
Bullitt East, Ky. 68, Centerville 59
Caldwell 58, Cle. John Marshall 53
Chesapeake 73, Toronto 50
Oak Glen, W.Va. 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33
Sarahsville Shenandoah 69, Richmond Edison 37
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 87, Shelby Valley, Ky. 65
Cin. College Prep. 66, Hillsboro Christian Academy 29
Cin. Taft 73, Whitehall-Yearling 56
Proctorville Fairland 57, Cols. East 37
Monday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Berne Union at Marion Pleasant
Elgin at Utica
Galion Northmor at Lucas
Gibsonburg at Elmwood
Patrick Henry vs. Holgate in Henry County Tourney at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center vs. Napoleon in Henry County Tourney at Patrick Henry
Leipsic vs. North Baltimore in Ayersville Tournament
Toledo Christian vs. Ayersville in Ayersville Tournament
Liberty Christian at Mansfield Christian
Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial
McComb at Lake
New Bremen at Kalida
Roundball Classic at Toledo Rogers
Smithville at Kidron Central Christian
Toledo Whitmer at Sylvania Northview
Versailles at St. Paris National Trail
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 4 0 .750 420 225
x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 314 259
N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 276 359
Miami 5 11 0 .313 306 494
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 10 6 0 .625 378 385
x-Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 402 331
Indianapolis 7 9 0 .438 361 373
Jacksonville 6 10 0 .375 300 397
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 14 2 0 .875 531 282
Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 289 303
Cleveland 6 10 0 .375 335 393
Cincinnati 2 14 0 .125 279 420
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 451 308
Denver 7 9 0 .438 282 316
Oakland 7 9 0 .438 313 419
L.A. Chargers 5 11 0 .313 337 345
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 385 354
Dallas 8 8 0 .500 434 321
N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 341 451
Washington 3 13 0 .188 266 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 458 341
Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 381 399
Tampa Bay 7 9 0 .438 458 449
Carolina 5 11 0 .313 340 470
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 376 313
x-Minnesota 10 6 0 .625 407 303
Chicago 8 8 0 .500 280 298
Detroit 3 12 1 .219 341 423
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372
L.A. Rams 9 7 0 .563 394 364
Arizona 5 10 1 .344 361 442
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Chicago 21, Minnesota 19
Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22, OT
Miami 27, New England 24
Green Bay 23, Detroit 20
Cincinnati 33, Cleveland 23
Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 21
N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6
New Orleans 42, Carolina 10
Denver 16, Oakland 15
Tennessee 35, Houston 14
Dallas 47, Washington 16
Jacksonville 38, Indianapolis 20
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17
Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10
L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 24
San Francisco at Seattle, late
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 8 .733 —
Philadelphia 23 12 .657 1½
Toronto 22 11 .667 1½
Brooklyn 16 15 .516 6½
New York 9 24 .273 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 24 8 .750 —
Orlando 14 18 .438 10
Charlotte 13 22 .371 12½
Washington 9 22 .290 14½
Atlanta 6 27 .182 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 5 .853 —
Indiana 21 12 .636 7½
Chicago 13 20 .394 15½
Detroit 12 21 .364 16½
Cleveland 10 22 .313 18
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 21 10 .677 —
Houston 22 11 .667 —
San Antonio 13 18 .419 8
Memphis 13 21 .382 9½
New Orleans 11 23 .324 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 23 9 .719 —
Utah 20 12 .625 3
Oklahoma City 17 15 .531 6
Portland 14 19 .424 9½
Minnesota 11 20 .355 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 25 7 .781 —
L.A. Clippers 23 11 .676 3
Phoenix 12 20 .375 13
Sacramento 12 21 .364 13½
Golden State 9 25 .265 17
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Denver 119, Memphis 110
New Orleans 120, Indiana 98
Toronto 113, Boston 97
Chicago 116, Atlanta 81
Houston 108, Brooklyn 98
Cleveland 94, Minnesota 88
New York 107, Washington 100
Miami 117, Philadelphia 116, OT
Dallas 141, Golden State 121
San Antonio 136, Detroit 109
Milwaukee 111, Orlando 100
Phoenix 112, Sacramento 110
L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 120
Utah 120, L.A. Clippers 107
Sunday’s Results
Oklahoma City 98, Toronto 97
Memphis 117, Charlotte 104
New Orleans 127, Houston 112
Denver 120, Sacramento 115
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, late
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7
Miami at Washington, 7
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8
Detroit at Utah, 9
Phoenix at Portland, 10
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 3
Philadelphia at Indiana, 3
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 5
Cleveland at Toronto, 7
Denver at Houston, 7
Golden State at San Antonio, 7
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Washington, 6
Portland at New York, 7:30
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 40 24 7 9 57 136 102
Toronto 40 21 14 5 47 142 131
Florida 38 20 13 5 45 138 130
Tampa Bay 37 20 13 4 44 131 116
Montreal 39 18 15 6 42 130 128
Buffalo 40 17 16 7 41 117 125
Ottawa 39 16 18 5 37 109 127
Detroit 40 9 28 3 21 87 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 40 27 8 5 59 143 118
N.Y. Islanders 37 24 10 3 51 110 97
Pittsburgh 38 23 11 4 50 131 102
Philadelphia 39 22 12 5 49 124 113
Carolina 39 23 14 2 48 133 111
N.Y. Rangers 38 19 15 4 42 124 125
Columbus 39 17 14 8 42 101 111
New Jersey 38 13 19 6 32 99 136
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 40 26 8 6 58 127 104
Colorado 39 23 12 4 50 140 112
Dallas 40 22 14 4 48 107 101
Winnipeg 39 21 15 3 45 118 116
Minnesota 40 19 16 5 43 125 133
Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127
Chicago 40 17 17 6 40 113 129
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 42 21 15 6 48 129 123
Arizona 41 21 16 4 46 115 107
Calgary 40 20 15 5 45 109 117
Vancouver 39 20 15 4 44 127 117
Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129
Anaheim 39 16 18 5 37 101 119
San Jose 40 17 20 3 37 109 137
Los Angeles 41 16 21 4 36 104 129
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Carolina 6, Washington 4
Dallas 3, Colorado 2, SO
Florida 5, Detroit 4
Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 4
Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 4, OT
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2
Vegas 4, Arizona 1
San Jose 6, Philadelphia 1
Sunday’s Results
St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 1
Chicago 3, Columbus 2, SO
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Minnesota 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 2
Florida 6, Montreal 5
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1
Dallas 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Vancouver at Calgary, late
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 1
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1
Anaheim at Vegas, 3
Toronto at Minnesota, 6
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7
Montreal at Carolina, 7
Florida at Columbus, 7
San Jose at Detroit, 7:30
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8
St. Louis at Arizona, 9
Chicago at Calgary, 9
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Dallas, 2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Friday’s Results
Military Bowl
North Carolina 55, Temple 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
Holiday Bowl
Iowa 49, Southern Cal 24
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force 31, Washington State 21
Saturday’s Results
Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
Cotton Bowl Classic
Penn State 53, Memphis 39
Peach Bowl
CFP Semifinal, LSU 63, Oklahoma 28
Fiesta Bowl
CFP Semifinal, Clemson 29, Ohio State 23
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Alfred 64, Elms 51
Amherst 71, Keene St. 41
Army 81, Bryant 75
Boston U. 72, Northeastern 56
Buffalo 73, Dartmouth 49
Carnegie Mellon 77, SUNY Canton 35
Christopher Newport 89, Stevens Tech 56
Clark U. 82, Lehman 50
Concordia (Texas) 65, Rutgers-Newark 64
Connecticut Coll. 61, Endicott 59
Cornell 70, St. Bonaventure 42
Creighton 65, Georgetown 56
Delaware 63, George Mason 44
Drew 77, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 55
Emmanuel (Mass.) 76, Milwaukee Engineering 34
Fordham 68, Samford 37
Franklin & Marshall 51, Colby 50
Franklin 77, Framingham St. 75
Hamilton 74, Bridgewater (Mass.) 68
Hartwick 67, York (Pa.) 54
Houston 54, Hofstra 44
Lehigh 80, St. Peter’s 71
Mary Washington 66, Kean 58
Mass. Lowell 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 56
Merrimack 78, Vermont 53
Monmouth (N.J.) 53, Albany (N.Y.) 41
N.C. State 72, Boston College 54
Princeton 77, New Hampshire 37
Quinnipiac 87, Hartford 50
Salem St. 78, Medgar Evers 30
Simpson (Iowa) 88, New Paltz 60
Smith 76, Anna Maria 57
Stony Brook 78, Bucknell 73, 2OT
Tufts 68, College of N.J. 35
UMass Boston 62, Messiah 52
UMBC 65, Lafayette 58
Villanova 51, Providence 49
W. Connecticut 103, Delhi 43
William & Mary 63, George Washington 51
Wis.-Eau Claire 83, Salve Regina 24
Wis.-Stout 72, Salisbury 63
SOUTH
Alabama 87, SE Louisiana 50
Austin Peay 77, Illinois St. 72, OT
Brown 72, FIU 57
Coastal Carolina 85, S.C. State 44
Colorado College 81, Centenary 46
Florida 55, Davidson 50
Florida Gulf Coast 78, Duke 56
Florida St. 86, Virginia Tech 62
Georgia 67, East Carolina 50
Georgia Tech 61, Virginia 51
Jackson St. 65, Louisiana-Lafayette 54
Jacksonville 87, Mercer 83, OT
James Madison 59, Robert Morris 32
JW, Fla. 73, Lawrence Tech 57
Louisiana Tech 67, Arkansas St. 54
Louisiana-Monroe 74, MVSU 66
Louisville 62, Syracuse 58
Miami 59, Wake Forest 56
Middle Tennessee 82, TCU 70
Millsaps 60, Huntingdon 51
Mississippi St. 89, UALR 50
Oglethorpe 73, Bridgewater (Va.) 53
Ohio 70, Chattanooga 58
Rhodes 84, Agnes Scott 48
Roanoke 76, Wooster 66
Tennessee 88, Howard 38
Tennessee Tech 94, Tenn. Wesleyan 45
UNC Greensboro 54, Appalachian St. 47
Vanderbilt 72, Columbia 51
MIDWEST
Bethel (Minn.) 78, Vassar 67
Bluffton 70, Westminster (Pa.) 54
Capital 63, Oberlin 45
Carroll (Wis.) 71, Adrian 57
Clemson 71, Notre Dame 55
Denison 49, Otterbein 45
DePaul 89, Marquette 71
Drake 73, N. Illinois 49
Elmhurst 73, Beloit 42
Grand View 85, Haskell Indian Nations 66
Hamline 61, Husson 53
John Carroll 78, Goucher 41
Marietta 85, N.C. Wesleyan 74
Mayville St. 68, Morningside 60
Ohio Northern 76, Manchester 47
Ohio Wesleyan 79, Heidelberg 71
Olivet 76, Cairn 53
Pacific (Ore.) 75, Dubuque 61
Robert Morris Chicago 71, Goshen 68
S. Dakota St. 68, Omaha 51
SE Missouri 106, Harris-Stowe 64
Seton Hall 67, Butler 62
South Dakota 96, W. Illinois 65
St. John’s 75, Xavier 67
St. Scholastica 68, Waldorf 51
St. Thomas (Minn.) 63, Wis.-Stevens Point 38
St. Xavier 98, Indiana East 59
Stevenson 83, Westminster (Mo.) 64
Toledo 83, Canisius 65
Trine 76, Hanover 56
UMKC 74, Oklahoma Science 43
Wartburg 79, Baldwin Wallace 48
Washington & Lee 51, Rose-Hulman 45
Wis.-La Crosse 87, Washington (Mo.) 74
Wis.-Oshkosh 62, Ripon 55
Wis.-Platteville 74, Lawrence 56
Wis.-Superior 64, Finlandia 55
Wis.-Whitewater 73, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 44
Wittenberg 85, Wilmington (Ohio) 68
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 66, Philander Smith 53
Arkansas 96, UT Martin 46
E. Texas Baptist 66, Benedictine (Ill.) 51
North Texas 114, Texas A&M-Texarkana 54
SMU 59, UC Irvine 56
St. Thomas (Texas) 80, JW, Colo. 65
Stephen F. Austin 87, Our Lady of the Lake 75
Texas 91, Northwestern St. 49
Texas A&M 85, Texas A&M-CC 48
Texas Tech 115, UTSA 58
Texas-Dallas 77, Albion 68
Trinity (Texas) 60, Texas Lutheran 51
Tulsa 58, UTEP 51
U. of the Ozarks 58, Hendrix 46
FAR WEST
Arizona 58, Arizona St. 53
Cal St.-Fullerton 81, Seattle 63
Claremont-Mudd 46, St. Vincent 44
Colorado 80, Utah 70
Denver 91, N. Dakota St. 82
Gonzaga 62, Portland 57
North Central (Ill.) 67, Caltech 58
Oregon St. 69, CS Bakersfield 50
UCLA 83, Southern Cal 59
Washington 65, Washington St. 56
WPI 80, Occidental 61
Monday’s Games
EAST
Rider at Delaware St., 4
Maine at Drexel, 4:30
Southern Connecticut State at UMass, 5
Rhode Island at Harvard, 6:30
Temple at La Salle, 7
NJIT at Binghamton, 7
Navy at Saint Joseph’s, 7
SOUTH
Holy Cross at Stetson, 2
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 2
Columbia at Tennessee St., 3
Brown at South Florida, 5:30
NC A&T at VCU, 6
Cent. Michigan at UCF, 6
Norfolk St. at Richmond, 6:30
Alabama A&M at Memphis, 6:30
W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 6:30
Elon at Furman, 7
Georgia Southern at Tulane, 8
MIDWEST
Davis & Elkins at Bowling Green, 5
Saint Louis at Indiana St., 5
Urbana at Ball St., 7
UIC at Youngstown St., 7
Coppin St. at Cincinnati, 7
Hiram at Kent St., 7
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 7
Valparaiso at E. Illinois, 7
Grambling St. at Wichita St., 7:30
North Alabama at Iowa St., 7:30
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8
W. Michigan at Loyola of Chicago, 8
Wright St. at Green Bay, 8
Wofford at Kansas, 8
SOUTHWEST
Duquesne at Oklahoma St., 2
Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 6:30
Wiley at Sam Houston St., 7:30
Alcorn St. at Texas State, 8
Morehead St. at Baylor, 8
Texas Southern at Texas-Arlington, 8
FAR WEST
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 5
Pacific at San Francisco, 5
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, 8
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30
Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30
Nebraska Wesleyan at Air Force, 8:30
Weber St. at Idaho, 9
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05
Montana at Sacramento St., 10
Ottawa University Arizona at UC Santa Barbara, 10
BYU vs. Pepperdine at Malibu, Calif., 10
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Amherst 89, Baruch 63
Binghamton 98, Hartwick 45
Boston U. 69, Merrimack 67
CCSU 89, Connecticut Coll. 55
Clark U. 97, Salem St. 87
Cortland St. 98, Pitt.-Bradford 73
DeSales 62, William Paterson 60
Endicott 88, Williams 85
FDU-Florham 80, Albright 76
Franklin & Marshall 70, St. Elizabeth’s 43
Gettysburg 81, St. Mary’s (Md.) 70
Immaculata 84, Misericordia 75
Juniata 79, Bryn Athyn 54
Lafayette 67, Sacred Heart 66
Lehman 94, Vassar 68
Marshall 83, Duquesne 61
Maryland 84, Bryant 70
N.C. Wesleyan 100, D’Youville 70
Oneonta 108, Medgar Evers 83
Penn St. 90, Cornell 59
Princeton 71, Lehigh 62
Rowan 92, Dickinson 74
RPI 78, Delhi 70
Siena 74, Holy Cross 62
St. Joseph (Conn.) 96, Old Westbury 83
St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 79, McDaniel 59
St. Vincent 81, Catholic 73
Stevens Tech 73, College of N.J. 53
Stony Brook 81, Norfolk St. 65
UConn 69, NJIT 47
Utica 102, Anna Maria 72
Va. Wesleyan 104, Cabrini 64
W. Connecticut 80, NYU 63
SOUTH
Alabama 90, Richmond 78
Auburn 86, Lipscomb 59
Berry 71, Brevard 70
Bethany (WV) 75, Emory & Henry 72
Centenary 83, Colorado College 75, OT
Chattanooga 72, Cumberland (Tenn.) 42
Christopher Newport 97, Wesley 78
Emory 87, Wis.-Oshkosh 80
ETSU 117, Mars Hill 48
Ferrum 73, Sewanee 69, OT
Florida National 100, Vermont Tech 81
Guilford 84, LaGrange 67
Hampden-Sydney 77, Hood 72
LSU 74, Liberty 57
Millsaps 100, Birmingham-Southern 72
Mississippi 80, Tennessee Tech 63
N.C. State 72, Appalachian St. 60
Oglethorpe 68, St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 63
Presbyterian 81, Kentucky Christian 56
Radford 90, Central Penn 45
Randolph-Macon 94, Lebanon Valley 56
Rhode Island 89, Middle Tennessee 62
Richard Stockton 83, Maryville (Tenn.) 60
Roanoke 54, Stevenson 44
S.C. Upstate 91, VMI 82
South Florida 60, FAU 58
Southern Poly 83, Pine Manor 63
Susquehanna 87, Mary Washington 64
UC Santa Barbara 85, Louisiana-Lafayette 77
UT Martin 92, Mount St. Joseph 72
Va. Wesleyan 104, Cabrini 64
VCU 85, Loyola (Md.) 51
Virginia 65, Navy 56
Virginia Tech 92, Md.-Eastern Shore 37
MIDWEST
Albion 80, Otterbein 54
Arkansas 71, Indiana 64
Baldwin Wallace 60, Bluffton 53
Campbell 63, Ohio 55
Hartford 67, Northwestern 66
Illinois 95, N.C. A&T 64
Iowa 93, Kennesaw St. 51
Kansas St. 69, Tulsa 67
Keene St./John Carroll 116, Keene St. 88
Kenyon 69, Lycoming 67
Loras 91, Monmouth (Ill.) 82
Marietta 92, York (Pa.) 86
Michigan 86, Mass Lowell 60
Mount Union 78, Union (NY) 65
Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-CC 52
North Central (Ill.) 83, Sul Ross St. 79
Notre Dame 82, Alabama A&M 56
Ohio Northern 79, Spalding 52
Ohio Wesleyan 82, Salisbury 80
Omaha 81, S. Dakota St. 78
Saint Louis 77, Bethune-Cookman 67
SE Missouri 74, Missouri Baptist 59
SIU Edwardsville 96, Lindenwood (Mo.) 48
St. Thomas (Texas) 88, JW, Colo. 51
W. Illinois 82, South Dakota 75
West Virginia 67, Ohio St. 59
Wichita St. 84, Abilene Christian 66
Wis.-La Crosse 64, Augustana (Ill.) 62
Wis.-Stevens Point 62, E. Texas Baptist 60
Wis.-Whitewater 65, Hamline 60
Wooster 87, Whitworth 82
SOUTHWEST
Hendrix 79, U. of the Ozarks 56
Oklahoma St. 82, SE Louisiana 31
Sam Houston St. 75, Rice 61
Southwestern (Texas) 68, Schreiner 66
Texas Lutheran 76, Trinity (Texas) 66
Texas Tech 73, CS Bakersfield 58
FAR WEST
Colorado 99, Iona 54
Harvard 71, California 63
Kansas 72, Stanford 56
N. Dakota St. 66, Denver 55
New Mexico 74, UC Davis 69
New Mexico St. 104, N. New Mexico 30
Oregon 98, Alabama St. 59
Oregon St. 83, North Dakota 66
San Diego 93, Whittier 67
Santa Clara 92, Alcorn St. 57
Monday’s Games
EAST
Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon
Penn State York at UMBC, 1
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2
Hofstra at Towson, 2
Washington Adventist University at Delaware St., 6:30
Xavier at Villanova, 6:30
Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7
Caldwell at Rutgers, 7
Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7
Coppin St. at Fordham, 7
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7
SOUTH
Stetson at South Carolina, 3
Austin Peay at Georgia, 7
Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7
Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7
Northeastern at James Madison, 7
Penn at Howard, 7
SC State at Jacksonville, 7
William & Mary at Elon, 7
Yale at North Carolina, 7
Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8
Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 8
Tulane at Memphis, 9
MIDWEST
Concordia (MI) at E. Michigan, 2
Wilberforce at Miami (Ohio), 2
Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7
North Florida at Dayton, 7
UMass at Akron, 7
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 7
Chicago St. at Missouri, 8
Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 8
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 8
Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30
SOUTHWEST
Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 3
Jackson St. at Baylor, 3
Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7
High Point at Texas, 8
Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8
George Mason at TCU, 9
FAR WEST
Detroit at Gonzaga, 9
Harvard at San Francisco, 9
Idaho at Weber St., 9
N. Arizona at Montana St., 9
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood at Brecksville Holiday Tournament, 11 a.m.