By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

Kaia Woods and her Hopewell-Loudon teammates put plenty of preparation in over the past two weeks in anticipation of a much-hyped showdown against perennial power Liberty-Benton.

It paid off, as the Chieftains did enough to pass their biggest test yet.

Woods went for 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals as Hopewell-Loudon survived for a 45-42 nonleague victory on Saturday at L-B.

The Eagles missed two looks from 3-point range in the final 30 seconds — Sydney Elseser to go ahead and Alissa Rhodes off an inbounds play in the waning seconds — in coming up short.

“It was definitely different coming in here; I didn’t know what to expect,” said Woods, a 5-foot-5 junior who transferred from Tiffin Columbian. “I knew it meant a lot to (my teammates). We haven’t beat them in years.

“We’re a team. It’s a good team win and we pulled it out. I’m very proud of us as a team.”

Both squads entered with unblemished records.

Hopewell-Loudon (7-0) had defeated each of its prior opponents by at least 40 points — five by 50-plus; Liberty-Benton (5-1) all by at least 14.

“We know we’ve got other games and we take it game by game and stuff like that,” Woods said. “We knew this was going to be our first test and this is going to be a test in the Final Four, tournament time and stuff like that. We knew we needed to prepare for them. We got on that and I think that showed today.”

Hopewell-Loudon kept the lead in the entire second half.

Yet, Liberty-Benton made one last charge after falling behind 40-32 early in the fourth.

Caitlin Elseser, who scored a game-high 20 points for the Eagles, scored on a spin in the paint and Rhodes drove for a score to pull L-B within 43-42 with 1:12 remaining.

After a defensive stop, Sydney Elseser hoisted up her 3-pointer, which caromed off the rim and into a crowd of eight bodies in the paint.

Woods, closest to the basket, swooped in and took off down the other end of the court as she’d done all game long for multiple layups off her steals, finishing again with ease.

“I’ve been known to be a little quick,” Woods said. “Coach (Bob Gase) gave me the confidence and said ‘If you get down there one-on-one, I want you to take it to the basket’ and that’s what I did.”

The Eagles still had 5.5 seconds and the ball to tie things up.

After a Hopewell-Loudon timeout, Rhodes inbounded the ball in front of her bench to Caitlin Elseser. She immediately fed the ball back to Rhodes, who shot a 3-pointer over the strong contention of Woods.

“I knew I couldn’t foul and their coach was screaming and everything,” Woods said. “But I knew I just had to stay straight up and was praying they weren’t going to call anything because sometimes things don’t go your way, even if you don’t do it.”

Gase said he called a timeout once seeing L-B’s set and having seen that play before.

“I told the girls ‘no good looks from the 3-point line,'” Gase said.

L-B coach Nate Irwin knew there wasn’t going to be an easy, wide-open look at the end.

“Sometimes you make those shots, sometimes you don’t,” he said. “The ones today just didn’t fall.

“We made some runs. I liked the way we fought and battled back.”

Liberty-Benton’s 12-8 first-quarter lead quickly evaporated as the Chieftains opened the second on an 11-0 run with three buckets from Woods — two off her own steals.

Olivia Zender knocked in a few 3s for the Chieftains to extend their lead to 25-16, but the Eagles responded with the next 10 points — the last an Abbey Hatch 3-pointer in transition.

However, MaKayla Elmore answered by banking in a 3 in the waning seconds to give Hopewell-Loudon a 28-26 halftime edge.

The Chieftains turned to slowing the game down in the third quarter and some of the fourth with Elmore (6-4) sitting on the bench with foul trouble. They were able to capitalize on killing time by scoring as Zender pulled up for 3 and, after taking off two minutes, Lennah Fox scored to put Hopewell-Loudon up 33-30 midway through.

Meanwhile, Liberty-Benton committed six of its 12 turnovers in the third frame, three ending up in the hands of Woods for steals.

“We had more turnovers than normal but that’s because of the defense they play,” Irwin said. “The ones that hurt were the careless ones.”

Irwin took Saturday’s loss as a game the team can learn a lot from — as opposed to some of their lopsided scores.

Outside of Caitlin Elseser’s 20 points, no L-B player had double figures.

Sydney Elseser (five rebounds) and Rhodes each totaled seven points.

“I don’t know if Caitlin has had an easy look all year long,” Irwin said of his 6-3 forward. “She’s been hounded and teams have been physical with her.

“She kept battling, had 20 points, another solid game for her. Without her, we’re struggling.”

Elmore had nine points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Chieftains while Zender hit three 3-pointers en route to 11 points.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (7-0)

Woods 6-4–17, Zender 3-2–11, Elmore 4-0–9, Searles 1-0–3, Beidelschies 1-0–3, Fox 1-0–2, H. Kreais 0-0–0. TOTALS: 16-49 6-8 — 45.

LIBERTY-BENTON (5-1)

Hatch 2-0–6, Ward 0-0–0, C. Elseser 8-4–20, Rhodes 3-1–7, S. Elseser 2-1–7, Willow 1-0–2, Deeter 0-0–0, Irwin 0-0–0, Kin 0-0–0. TOTALS: 16-40 6-10 — 42.

Hopewell-Loudon 8 20 9 8 — 45

Liberty-Benton 12 14 6 10 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 7-26 (Zender 3, Elmore, Searles & Beidelschies); Liberty-Benton 4-16 (Hatch & S. Elseser 2).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 26 (Elmore 11); Liberty-Benton 31 (S. Elseser & Willow 5).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 6; Liberty-Benton 12.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 41-8.

