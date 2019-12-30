MONTPELIER — Evergreen outscored Fostoria’s boys basketball team 18-7 in the fourth quarter to prevail 71-51 and win the Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic on Saturday.

Mason Loeffler and Nate Brighton each scored 23 points to pace the Vikings (6-1), who captured their third straight tournament title.

Avondre Reed had 22 points and four steals for the Redmen (5-2). Dom Settles had five 3-pointers en route to 19 points while Devin Mauricio added four points, eight rebounds and four steals.

FOSTORIA (5-2)

Settles 7-0–19, Mauricio 2-0–4, Reed 8-5–22, Ward 0-0–0, Williams 1-0–2, Smith 0-0–0, Carter-Stokes 2-0–4, Banks 0-0–0, Fant 0-0–0. TOTALS: 20-51 5-6 — 51.

EVERGREEN (6-1)

Lumbreezer 2-0–4, Hauk 1-0–3, Etue 4-2–12, M. Loeffler 10-2–23, Brighton 10-1–23, E. Loeffler 3-0–6. TOTALS: 30-66 5-8 — 71.

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 6-18 (Settles 5, Reed); Evergreen 6-16 (Brighton & Etue 2, Hauk & M. Loeffler).

rebounds: Fostoria 25 (Maurico 8); Evergreen 34.

turnovers: Fostoria 15; Evergreen 16.

junior varsity: Montepelier def. Fostoria, 46-33.

MOHAWK 55

ARCADIA 47

SYCAMORE — Mohawk’s Austin Tusing scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half to help the Warriors rally past Arcadia 55-47 for a nonleague boys basketball win Saturday.

Tusing also went for 12 points in the fourth quarter as Mohawk (4-5), which trailed 26-15 at halftime, won the final frame 23-10.

Josh Cassell had 16 points to lead the Redskins (4-4), while Hayden Rader had 12 points.

ARCADIA (4-4)

Cassell 7-0–16, Boes 2-0″”5, Rader 6-0–12, Cohee 3-4–10, Peace 2-0″”4. TOTALS: 20 4-6 — 47.

MOHAWK (4-5)

Hayman 0-2–2, Tusing 9-6–27, Snyder 3-1–7, Brause 4-1–9, Gottfried 4-2–10. TOTALS: 20 12-21 — 55.

Arcadia 14 12 11 10 — 47

Mohawk 9 6 17 23 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 3 (Cassell 2, Boes 1); Mohawk 3 (Tusing 3).

HARDIN NORTHERN 65

VANLUE 46

DOLA — Hardin Northern’s Ewan Martin totaled 14 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double as the Polar Bears topped Vanlue 65-46 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.

Nevin Robson had a game-high 25 points with seven rebounds for the Polar Bears (4-4), while Owen Wetherill chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Jared Kloepfer’s 16 points led the Wildcats (4-4). Joey Bonham had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

VANLUE (4-4)

Jaren Kloepfer 2-3–7, Temple 2-0–4, Jared Kloepfer 7-2–16, Baird 0-2–2, Bonham 4-5–13, Jaden Kloepfer 2-0–4. TOTALS: 17-60 12-15 — 46.

HARDIN NORTHERN (4-4)

Steele 0-1–1, Wetherill 5-2–12, Robson 8-7–25, Martin 6-2–14, Wilson 3-3–9, Good 2-0–4. TOTALS: 24-52 15-24 — 65.

Vanlue 9 7 16 14 — 46

Hardin Northern 13 17 15 20 — 65

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 0-8; Hardin Northern 2-11 (Robson 2).

rebounds: Vanlue 32 (Bonham 10); Hardin Northern 41 (Martin 15).

turnovers: Vanlue 11; Hardin Northern 11.

junior varsity: Hardin Northern, 49-44 (2 OT).

Girls Basketball

BLUFFTON 55

ARCADIA 41

BLUFFTON — Libby Schaadt led three Bluffton players in double figures scoring with 19 points as the Pirates topped Arcadia 55-41 in nonleague girls basketball action Saturday.

Kylie Stackhouse added 15 points and Kylie Monday had 10 for Bluffton (8-1). The Pirates used a 20-9 second-quarter advantage to take a 31-16 halftime lead.

Samantha Burnett totaled 12 points, three assists and three steals for Arcadia (6-3). Caity Cramer added 11 points and Olivia Golden grabbed nine rebounds.

ARCADIA (6-3)

Burnett 5-1–12, Pratt 2-0–5, Golden 1-1–3, Le. Rodriguez 1-1–3, Cramer 4-0–11, Ward 3-0–7. TOTALS: 16-53 3-6 — 41.

BLUFFTON (8-1)

L. Garmatter 2-0–5, White 3-0–6, Stackhouse 7-1–15, Monday 5-0–10, Schaadt 8-3–19. TOTALS: 25 4-11 — 55.

Arcadia 7 9 13 12 — 41

Bluffton 11 20 11 13 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 6-19 (Cramer 3, Burnett, Pratt & Ward); Bluffton 1 (L. Garmatter).

rebounds: Arcadia 27 (Golden 9).

turnovers: Arcadia 18.

junior varsity: Bluffton, 40-13.

HARDIN NORTHERN 44

VANLUE 38

DOLA — Hardin Northern’s Maddie Grappy erupted for 28 points Saturday as the Polar Bears used a 17-11 fourth-quarter advantage to knock off Vanlue 44-38 in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Eris McCoy added seven rebounds for Hardin Northern (3-6), which went 16 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Emma Biller’s 18 points and seven rebounds led Vanlue (4-6). Audrey Phillips chipped in nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

VANLUE (4-6)

Franks 0-2–2, Price 2-0–4, Phillips 2-4–9, S. King 2-0–5, Biller 7-3–18. TOTALS: 13-47 9-13 — 38.

HARDIN NORTHERN (3-6)

Russler 1-0–2, Stewart-Evans 1-3–5, Wilson 1-0–2, McCoy 0-1–1, Obenour 0-2–2, Good 2-0–4, Grappy 8-10–28. TOTALS: 13-35 16-23 –44.

Vanlue 11 7 9 11 — 38

Hardin Northern 7 13 7 17 — 44

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 3-5 (Phillips, S. King & Biller); Hardin Northern 2-5 (Grappy 2).

rebounds: Vanlue 23 (Biller 7); Hardin Northern 18 (McCoy 7).

turnovers: Vanlue 15, Hardin Northern 10.

junior varsity: Hardin Northern, 21-11.

Snodgrass places third

DEFIANCE — Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass, in a battle of returning state placers, defeated Columbus Grove’s Jeff Meyer at 285 pounds for third place in the 43-team Border War Tournament on Saturday at Defiance High School.

Huron (Michigan) edged Allen East 1851/2-185 for the team title of the two-day tournament. Van Buren (79 points) finished 11th as a team.

Cade Whitticar place seventh for the Black Knights at 182 pounds. Dino Donaldson, at 152, and A.J. Overmyer, at 170, both finished eighth in their respective weight classes.

Team Standings

1, Huron (Michigan) 1851/2. 2, Allen East 185. 3, Findlay 154. 4, Sandusky 153. 5, Mendon (Michigan) 134. 6, Tinora 1241/2. 7, Napoleon 115. 7, Wayne Trace 115. 9, Franklin (Wisconsin) 99. 10, DeKalb (Indiana) 85. 11, Van Buren 79. 12, Columbus Grove 78. 12, Dowagiac Union (Michigan) 78. 14, Fremont Ross 751/2. 15, Patrick Henry 691/2. 15, Sycamore 691/2. 17, Liberty-Benton 68. 17, Otsego 68. 19, Eastside (Indiana) 661/2. 20, Lima Central Catholic 65. 21, Swanton 62. 22, Ayersville 60. 23, Angola (Indiana) 59. 24, Granville 58. 25, Bluffton 57. 26, Archbold 541/2. 27, Berkshire 54. 28, Springfield 52. 29, Defiance 50. 30, Indian Lake 461/2. 31, Bryan 45. 31, Elida 45. 33, Akron Archbishop Hoban 411/2. 34, Woodlan (Indiana) 381/2. 35, Antwerp 38. 36, Toledo Central Catholic 35. 37, Lima Bath 30. 38, Central Noble (Indiana) 291/2. 39, Edgerton 27. 40, Maumee 22. 41, Sylvania Southview 21. 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 16. 43, Morenci (Michigan) 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — G. Caprella (LCC) pinned Simpson (DU) 1:30.

113 — Hornish (WT) maj. dec. Cunningham (San) 16-6.

120 — Darden (San) maj. dec. Mitchell (Fin) 13-1.

126 — Calderon (San) by injury default over Carmean (AE).

132 — Long (WT) tiebreaker C. Caprella (LCC) 5-4.

138 — Carr (Huron) dec. Douglass (Elida) 4-2.

145 — Smith (Fin) ultimate tiebreaker Crespo (Mend) 5-2.

152 — Hunter (San) dec. Rosen (Huron) 7-5.

160 — Terry (Gran) dec. Poet (Huron) 4-0.

170 — Pummel (IL) dec. Brenner (Huron) 10-4.

182 — Saunders (Swan) dec. Wisler (Huron) 6-4.

195 — Neth (AE) dec. DiRe (L-B) 7-2.

220 — Morrow (PH) maj. dec. Pekar (Fran) 11-3.

285 — Burns (Hoban) dec. Hernandez (Nap) 3-2.

THIRD PLACE MATCHES

106 — Klingman (Berk) dec. Goebel (Fin) 2-1.

113 — Ta. Kleman (Blu) tech. fall Drewer (Mend) 16-1.

120 — Boots (Ang) dec. Kennedy (AE) 5-0.

126 — Harney (Syc) dec. Francis (Arch) 6-2.

132 — Baker (L-B) maj. dec. Stoll (Spring) 17-7.

138 — Helmke (Tin) dec. Vergauwen (Mend) 7-4.

145 — Bostelman (Nap) pinned Swanson (Fran) 1:20.

152 — Miller (AE) pinned Diekman (Mend) 3:44.

160 — Hershberger (AE) by forfeit over Weissinger (FR).

170 — Reardon (Syc) by forfeit over Rhamy (PH).

182 — McCandless (Bryan) dec. Rowe (DeKalb) 5-2.

195 — Johnson (Nap) by forfeit over Schmoekel (TCC).

220 — Gaines (Tin) dec. Limes (Ots) 8-4.

285 — Snodgrass (VB) dec. Meyer (CG) 3-1.

FIFTH PLACE MATCHES

106 — Sino (Fran) maj. dec. Monnin (Tin) 8-0.

113 — Barnes (Fin) by forfeit over Herman (Edge).

120 — Sutton (WT) pinned Miller (DeKalb) :31.

126 — Mills (Ant) by forfeit over Phadphom (Fin).

132 — Villarreal (Def) maj. dec. Cummins (IL) 9-1.

138 — Wireman (AE) dec. Basil (Blu) 8-2.

145 — Short (Tin) by forfeit over Cholette (Huron).

152 — Schlegel (Tin) pinned Delano (Ayer) 2:18.

160 — Moore (WT) by forfeit over Gowing (Swan).

170 — Gonzalez (Nap) dec. Rivard (Fran) 2-1.

182 — Simpson (Bath) by forfeit over Damico (San).

195 — Damiani (Huron) pinned Pollard (San) 1:33.

220 — Miller (East) by forfeit over Noon (Fin).

285 — Davies (AE) by forfeit over Jackson (TCC).

SEVENTH PLACE MATCHES

106 — Chase (DeKalb) pinned Th. Kleman (Blu) 4:28.

113 — Manley (Ots) maj. dec. Reinhart (Ant) 9-0.

120 — Rosas (Fran) maj. dec. Huston (DU) 11-1.

126 — Stoll (Spring) pinned Carson (Ayer) 1:36.

132 — McIntosh (DU) dec. Marple (Ang) 9-4.

138 — Shreve (Ayer) pinned Carter (LCC) 1:27.

145 — Short (Arch) dec. Fritch (East) 4-2.

152 — Herschberger (Wood) dec. Donaldson (VB) 12-5.

160 — Paredes (DU) maj. dec. Shimel (Mend) 11-3.

170 — McKinley (East) pinned Overmyer (VB) 1:54.

182 — Whitticar (VB) dec. Golden (CN) 8-3.

195 — May (Ots) dec. Bartley (Tin) 7-2.

220 — Da. Sargent (CG) maj. dec. Schultz (DU) 14-4.

285 — Green (FR) by medical forfeit Bingaman (Mend).