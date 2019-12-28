PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Galion Northmor 60, Ridgemont 45
Toledo Whitmer 45, Anthony Wayne 38
Wapakoneta 43, Greenville 33
Ayersville Tournament
Toledo Christian 50, Leipsic 46
North Baltimore 43, Ayersville 30
Wayne Roller Holliday Showcase
Lexington 54, Norwalk 33
Mansfield St. Peter’s 48, Crestline 44
Ontario 75, Beaver Local 68, OT
Mansfield Christian 40, Galion 29
Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational
Elida 44, Lima Central Catholic 40
Lima Senior 47, Spencerville 38
Warrior Classic
Hilltop 67, Emmanuel Christian 26
Whiteford (Mich.) 67, Jones Leadership 7
Bryan Holiday Classic
Fairview 52, Paulding 49, OT
Bryan 41, Stryker 23
Lima Bath McDonald’s Tournament
Minster 66, Delta 26
Lima Bath 70, Tinora 22
Clay Eagle Holiday Tournament
Oregon Clay 60, Sandusky Perkins 51
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 71, Salem 45
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Vienna Mathews 27
Batavia Clermont NE 47, Batavia 28
Beloit W. Branch 79, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 37
Bethel-Tate 62, Reading 17
Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Carlynton, Pa. 21
Brookfield 56, Cle. John Marshall 41
Burton Berkshire 53, Middlefield Cardinal 38
Cardington-Lincoln 53, Richwood N. Union 43
Centerville 77, St. Elizabeth, Del. 48
Chagrin Falls 62, Peninsula Woodridge 24
Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Elizabethtown, Ky. 40
Cols. Africentric 53, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 30
Cols. DeSales 43, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29
Cols. Watterson 68, Chillicothe 30
E. Cle. Shaw 58, Akr. North 28
Elyria 51, N. Olmsted 43
Exeter, Pa. 45, Gates Mills Hawken 43
Fairview, Ky. 49, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47
Galion Northmor 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45
Hartville Lake Center Christian 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 51
Hubbard 41, Youngs. East 35
Independence, Tenn. 54, Cin. Hughes 42
Kent Roosevelt 39, Ravenna 37
Louisville Aquinas 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 16
Marietta 67, Reedsville Eastern 44
Marion Harding 60, Caledonia River Valley 55
Mt. Gilead 65, Utica 56
New Albany 42, Cols. Upper Arlington 35
Norwood 65, Cin. Madeira 50
Peebles 60, Manchester 44
Pisgah, Ala. 68, Cin. Taft 33
Rocky River 48, Rocky River Lutheran W. 42
Sardinia Eastern Brown 53, Fayetteville-Perry 40
Seaman N. Adams 79, W. Union 35
Seton 56, Hilliard Darby 29
Westerville N. 67, Worthington Christian 42
Westerville S. 62, Granville 41
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 52, Beallsville 50
Williamsburg 53, Leesburg Fairfield 45
Powell Olentangy Liberty 43, Doylestown Chippewa 40
Dublin Scioto 36, Lower Richland, S.C. 23
Worthington Kilbourne 47, Ashley Ridge, S.C. 39
Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Ashtabula St. John 37
Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 60, Day. Dunbar 54
Lawrence School 49, Akr. Elms 30
Ashville Teays Valley 56, Lancaster 53, 0
New Lexington 36, Amanda-Clearcreek 31
Miami, Fla. 53, Cornerstone Christian 37
South Charleston, W.Va. 61, Proctorville Fairland 55
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47, London Madison Plains 27
Cle. Hts. 43, Perry 38
Springboro 70, Indpls N. Central, Ind. 67
Carrollwood Day, Fla. 56, Rocky River Magnificat 36
Warren Howland 68, Youngs. Ursuline 38
Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 53, Mason 39
Pickerington Cent. 49, Shaker Hts. Laurel 40
Newark 53, North Point, Md. 20
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Mohawk at Seneca East
Northern Buckeye Conference
Lake at Genoa
Rossford at Woodmore
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
Old Fort at Gibsonburg
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Madison
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Bluffton
Archbold at Perrysburg
Ayerville, Leipsic, North Baltimore and Toledo Christian at Ayersville Holiday Tournament
Benjamin Logan at Riverside
Ada, Allen East, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley Border Classic
Clyde at Oak Harbor
Dayton Northridge at Elgin
Delphos Jefferson at Kalida
Delphos St. John’s at Wayne Trace
Hicksville at Convoy Crestview
Hopewell-Loudon at Liberty-Benton
Indian Lake at Wapakoneta
Liberty Center at Maumee
Marion Local at Celina
McComb at Fort Jennings
Montpelier at Northwood
Patrick Henry, Holgate, Napoleon and Wauseon at Northwest Signal Classic
Sandusky St. Mary at Milan Edison
Sidney Lehman at New Bremen
St. Marys Memorial at Bellefontaine
Vanlue at Hardin Northern
Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian
Versailles at Russia
West Holmes at Zanesville
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 63, Fremont Ross 34
Toledo St. John’s 52, Toledo Whitmer 50
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 110, Bucyrus 40
Upper Sandusky 81, Seneca East 54
Wynford 58, Mohawk 44
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 49
Gibsonburg 47, Lakota 32
New Riegel 64, Danbury 46
Tiffin Calvert 51, Hopewell-Loudon 43
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 56, Port Clinton 51
Huron 59, Oak Harbor 57, OT
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior 66, Vermilion 35
Tiffin Columbian 61, Bellevue 56
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 50, Mansfield Madison 28
Mansfield Senior 57, Mount Vernon 50
Wooster Senior 70, West Holmes 52
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario 61, Galion Senior 27
Firelands Conference
Monroeville 62, Ashland Crestview 57
New London 46, Plymouth 25
Norwalk St. Paul 39, Ashland Mapleton 18
South Central 56, Western Reserve 49
Buckeye Border Conference
Pettisville 44, Fayette 42
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne 55, Genoa 43
Bowling Green 54, McComb 30
Carey 70, Riverdale 50
Cincinnati Elder 71, Tol. Cent. Catholic 59
Clear Fork 80, Marion Pleasant 46
Delphos St. John’s 58, Convoy Crestview 37
Eastwood 57, Archbold 54, OT
Fort Jennings 48, Lima Temple Christian 26
Kalida 67, Lincolnview 38
Liberty-Benton 71, Lima Bath 52
Loudonville 37, Sparta Highland 34
Maumee 59, Lake 52, OT
Minster 61, Russia 47
New Bremen 63, Riverside 45
Old Fort 58, Elmwood 48
Ottoville 57, Van Wert 38
Perrysburg 89, Westlake 36
St. Marys Memorial 51, New Knoxville 34
Toledo Bowsher 51, Twinsburg 47
Van Buren 50, Otsego 49, OT
Versailles 70, Miami East 47
Willard 80, Milan Edison 39
Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament
Arlington 62, Continental 47
Bluffton 67, Cory-Rawson 25
Bulldog Battle
Miller City 55, Fairview 44
Swanton 48, Delta 26
Border Classic
Ada 55, Waynesfield-Goshen 62, OT
Upper Scioto Valley 54, Allen East 32
Asset Allocation Classic
Coldwater 55, Marion Local 51, OT
St. Henry 67, Celina 54
Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic
Bryan 46, Tinora 32
Wauseon 38, Paulding 37
Route 49 Classic
Antwerp 69, Edon 37
Edgerton 44, Hicksville 31
Henry County Classic
Liberty Center 50, Holgate 49
Napoleon 60, Patrick Henry 46
Ayersville Tournament
Toledo Christian 50, Leipsic 43
Ayersville 50, North Baltimore 37
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic
Fostoria 88, Northwood 46
Evergreen 84, Montpelier 36
Around Ohio
Alliance 74, Mogadore Field 32
Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Orwell Grand Valley 48
Atwater Waterloo 59, Beloit W. Branch 56
Baltimore Liberty Union 67, Newark Licking Valley 59
Batavia Clermont NE 69, Batavia 52
Belmont Union Local 77, Rayland Buckeye 59
Beverly Ft. Frye 72, Belpre 53
Blanchester 104, Reading 67
Brookfield 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52
Brookville 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 38
Brunswick 100, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 52
Can. Cent. Cath. 58, Louisville Aquinas 40
Canfield S. Range 53, New Middletown Spring. 51
Carey 70, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50
Carlisle 62, Day. Christian 59
Chillicothe 65, Chillicothe Zane Trace 49
Cin. Christian 60, Oxford Talawanda 30
Cin. Country Day 59, Seymour, Tenn. 38
Cin. Finneytown 55, Bethel-Tate 26
Cin. La Salle 80, Kings Mills Kings 40
Cin. West Clermont 43, Fairfield 35
Circleville Logan Elm 83, Ashville Teays Valley 79
Cle. Glenville 83, Euclid 81
Cle. Hts. 71, Cle. St. Ignatius 50
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, Fairview, Ky. 39
Cols. Briggs 71, Cols. Centennial 60
Cols. Ready 95, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31
Covenant Christian, Ind. 104, Grove City Christian 46
Creston Norwayne 59, Rittman 51
Day. Stivers 72, Gahanna Cols. Academy 63
Delphos St. John’s 58, Convoy Crestview 37
Dublin Coffman 77, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52
E. Can. 52, Berlin Center Western Reserve 46
Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 41
Gallipolis Gallia 62, Ironton 48
Garrettsville Garfield 77, Mineral Ridge 63
Geneva 76, Painesville Riverside 67
Grove City Cent. Crossing 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34
Heartland Christian 62, Columbiana Crestview 56
Heath 48, Cols. Patriot Prep 36
Huron 59, Oak Harbor 57, 0
Ironton St. Joseph 77, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 42
Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 43
John Marshall, W.Va. 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65
Kent Roosevelt 39, Ravenna 36
Lancaster 46, Cols. West 40
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Thornville Sheridan 48
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 70, Cols. Horizon Science 46
Lorain 78, Cle. Hay 46
Lowellville 64, Ravenna SE 59
Lucasville Valley 60, Portsmouth Clay 57
Lyndhurst Brush 71, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 36
Marietta 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68
Massillon Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 43
Mater Academy Charter, Fla. 54, Centerville 46
Maumee 59, Millbury Lake 52, 0
Miamisburg 55, Middletown Fenwick 52, 0
Milton-Union 57, St. Paris Graham 49
New Albany 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39
New Boston Glenwood 60, Racine Southern 47
Oak Hill 63, Ironton Rock Hill 58
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62, N. Olmsted 53
Peebles 70, Manchester 42
Pemberville Eastwood 57, Archbold 54, 0
Pickerington N. 63, Cols. St. Charles 58
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 50, Bidwell River Valley 45
Reynoldsburg 79, Day. Ponitz Tech. 67
Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 67, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41
Shadyside 88, Bellaire 68
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 53
Spring. Greenon 72, S. Charleston SE 58
Steubenville 80, E. Liverpool 76
Struthers 83, Austintown Fitch 57
Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Groveport Madison Christian 19
Tallmadge 56, Cols. Bexley 51
Thomas Worthington 71, Conner, Ky. 59
Van Buren 50, Tontogany Otsego 49
Versailles 70, Casstown Miami E. 47
Waynesville 70, Legacy Christian 34
Westerville Cent. 51, Dresden Tri-Valley 38
Westerville S. 63, Logan 46
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Bridgeport 36
Worthington Christian 61, Westerville N. 51
Youngs. Boardman 49, Poland Seminary 36
Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Youngs. Mooney 58
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Minerva 37
Worthington Kilbourne 74, Shaler, Pa. 56
Cin. Moeller 53, Westlake, Ga. 29
Highlands, Ky. 92, Cin. Clark Montessori 54
Traders Point Christian, Ind. 55, Grove City Christian 48
Canfield 61, Youngs. East 48
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Coshocton 38
Cin. McNicholas 55, Graves Co., Ky. 43
Chesapeake 68, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58
John Marshall, W.Va. 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65
Richmond Edison 71, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Fordham Prep, N.Y. 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 56
Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 77, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49
River Rouge, Mich. 57, Cin. Withrow 43
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Johnson Central, Ky. 66
Cle. Rhodes 74, Massillon Jackson 54
N. Royalton 73, Parma Padua 44
Cols. DeSales 66, Mentor Lake Cath. 58
Fremont, Ind. 70, Pioneer N. Central 63
Dayton, Ky. 68, Hillsboro Christian Academy 26
Crooksville 68, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 36
Proctorville Fairland 50, Cols. Watterson 43
Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Linden McKinley 51
Fairview, Pa. 62, Warren Howland 46
Greenup Co., Ky. 68, Portsmouth W. 54
Waverly 45, Piketon 33
Saturday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington, Bluffton, Continental, Cory-Rawson at McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Bluffton
Anthony Wayne at Toledo Rogers
Arcadia at Mohawk
Ashland Crestview at Wynford
Ashland Senior at Clyde
Celina, Coldwater, Marion Local and St. Henry Asset Allocation Holiday Invitational at Coldwater
Continental, Leipsic, North Baltimore and Toledo Christian at Ayersville Tournament
Black River at Ashland Mapleton
Bobcat Holiday Clasic at Rossford
Ada, Allen East, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen at Border Classic at USV
Buckeye Central at Willard
Delta, Fairview, Miller City, Swanton at Bulldog Battle at Swanton
Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Clear Fork at Mansfield Madison
Columbus Bishop Hartley at Ottawa-Glandorf
Columbus Grove at Van Wert
Defiance at Findlay
Bryan, Paulding, Tinora, Wauseon, at Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic at Defiance College
Detroit Edison at Toledo Woodward
Fort Recovery at Delphos Jefferson
Galion Northmor at Galion Senior
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline
Kenton at Ontario
Lexington at Colonel Crawford
Liberty-Benton at Carey
Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.
Monroeville at Danbury
Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial
New London at Lucas
North Farmington at Toledo St. Francis
North Royalton at Cardinal Stritch
Evergreen, Fostoria, Montpelier and Northwood at Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier
Oak Harbor at Old Fort
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary
Riverdale at Bucyrus
Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn
Antwerp, Edgerton, Edon and Hicksville at Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Sandusky Senior at Lorain Clearview
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Cincinnati St. Xavier
Toledo Start at Torrey Pines Invite, San Diego
Upper Sandusky at Shelby
Vanlue at Hardin Northern
Wapakoneta at Lima Perry
Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind.
Westlake at Perrysburg
Woodmore at Lakota
PREP HOCKEY
State Poll
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (8) 80
2. Upper Arlington 69
3. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 56
4. Olentangy Liberty 54
5. Toledo St. John’s 44
6. Lakewood St. Edward 40
7. Mentor 26
8. Hunting Valley University School 18
9. Parma Heights Holy Name 15
10. (tie) Toledo St. Francis 11
10. (tie) Sylvania Northview 11
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198
x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246
N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353
Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335
Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272
Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275
Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360
Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287
Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403
Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301
L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337
Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305
N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417
Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421
Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 353 293
x-Minnesota 10 5 0 .667 388 282
Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279
Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372
L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340
Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 1
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1
Miami at New England, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1
New Orleans at Carolina, 1
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
Tennessee at Houston, 4:25
Washington at Dallas, 4:25
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 7 .759 —
Philadelphia 23 11 .676 1½
Toronto 21 10 .677 2
Brooklyn 16 14 .533 6½
New York 8 24 .250 15½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 23 8 .742 —
Orlando 14 17 .452 9
Charlotte 13 21 .382 11½
Washington 9 21 .300 13½
Atlanta 6 26 .188 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 28 5 .848 —
Indiana 21 11 .656 6½
Chicago 12 20 .375 15½
Detroit 12 20 .375 15½
Cleveland 9 22 .290 18
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 10 .677 —
Dallas 20 10 .667 ½
San Antonio 12 18 .400 8½
Memphis 12 20 .375 9½
New Orleans 9 23 .281 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 21 9 .700 —
Utah 19 12 .613 2½
Oklahoma City 16 15 .516 5½
Portland 14 18 .438 8
Minnesota 11 19 .367 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 7 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 23 10 .697 2
Sacramento 12 19 .387 12
Phoenix 11 19 .367 12½
Golden State 8 24 .250 16½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 132, Washington 102
New York 94, Brooklyn 82
Memphis 110, Oklahoma City 97
Dallas 102, San Antonio 98
Minnesota 105, Sacramento 104, 2OT
Utah 121, Portland 115
Friday’s Results
Boston 129, Cleveland 117
Oklahoma City 104, Charlotte 102, OT
Orlando 98, Philadelphia 97
Milwaukee 112, Atlanta 86
Miami 113, Indiana 112
Phoenix at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Denver, 5
Indiana at New Orleans, 7
Toronto at Boston, 7
Atlanta at Chicago, 8
Brooklyn at Houston, 8
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8
New York at Washington, 8
Philadelphia at Miami, 8
Dallas at Golden State, 8:30
Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6
Charlotte at Memphis, 8
Houston at New Orleans, 8
Sacramento at Denver, 8
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7
Miami at Washington, 7
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8
Detroit at Utah, 9
Phoenix at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 39 23 7 9 55 133 100
Toronto 39 21 14 4 46 138 126
Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117
Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121
Buffalo 39 17 15 7 41 115 122
Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111
Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123
Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 39 27 7 5 59 139 112
N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91
Pittsburgh 37 22 11 4 48 125 98
Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106
Carolina 38 22 14 2 46 127 107
Columbus 38 17 14 7 41 99 108
N.Y. Rangers 37 18 15 4 40 119 121
New Jersey 37 12 19 6 30 95 133
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 39 25 8 6 56 123 103
Colorado 38 23 12 3 49 138 109
Winnipeg 38 21 14 3 45 117 112
Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97
Minnesota 39 19 15 5 43 124 130
Nashville 37 18 13 6 42 128 121
Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99
Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118
Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124
Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116
Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115
Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114
San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133
Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled
Friday’s Results
Boston 3, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
Toronto 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Washington 2, Columbus 1, OT
Minnesota 6, Colorado 4
Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 2
St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, late
Calgary at Edmonton, late
Vegas at Anaheim, late
Los Angeles at San Jose, late
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Carolina, 7
Colorado at Dallas, 7
Detroit at Florida, 7
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10
Arizona at Vegas, 10
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3
Chicago at Columbus, 5
New Jersey at Ottawa, 5
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6
Buffalo at Boston, 7
Montreal at Florida, 7
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7
Dallas at Arizona, 8
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30
Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Thursday’s Results
Quick Lane Bowl
Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30
Friday’s Results
Military Bowl
North Carolina 55, Temple 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
Holiday Bowl
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), late
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), late
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women’s Schedule
Saturday’s Games
EAST
NC Central at LIU Brooklyn, 2
Minnesota at Penn St., 2
Michigan at Maryland, 8
SOUTH
North Dakota at New Orleans, Noon
Yale at North Carolina, 1
Florida A&M at LSU, 1
Holy Cross at North Florida, 1
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 2
Cent. Michigan at Bethune-Cookman, 2
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 2
Hampton at Winthrop, 2
High Point at Campbell, 2
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3
Alabama St. at Mississippi, 3
Jacksonville St. at Auburn, 3
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 4
Faulkner at Southern Miss., 5
Cumberland University at Murray St., 6
MIDWEST
Purdue at Ohio St., Noon
Oakland at Detroit, Noon
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 1
Iowa at Nebraska, 2
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 2
UIC at Cleveland St., 2
Chicago St. at Valparaiso, 2
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 3
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 3
Northwestern at Illinois, 3
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Kansas St., 3
Michigan St. at Indiana, 6
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico St. at Abilene Christian, 1
Paul Quinn College at Incarnate Word, 3
Philander Smith at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4
FAR WEST
Ottawa University Arizona at Utah Valley, 2:30
CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3:30
Montana at N. Arizona, 4
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 4
San Diego at Pepperdine, 5
Cal Poly at Nevada, 5
Corban University at Oregon, 5
Pacific at Santa Clara, 5
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 5
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 5
UC Davis at Stanford, 5
UC Merced at Fresno St., 5
Idaho St. at Idaho, 5
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 5:05
Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05
Sunday’s Games
EAST
NC State at Boston College, Noon
Samford at Fordham, 1
Cornell at St. Bonaventure, 1
New Hampshire at Princeton, 1
Bryant at Army, 1
Lehigh at St. Peter’s, 1
George Mason at Delaware, 1
William & Mary at George Washington, 2
Northeastern at Boston U., 2
Bucknell at Stony Brook, 2
Dartmouth at Buffalo, 2
Creighton at Georgetown, 2
Fairleigh Dickinson at Mass.-Lowell, 2
UMBC at Lafayette, 2
Quinnipiac at Hartford, 2
Vermont at Merrimack, 3
Providence at Villanova, 4
Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 5
SOUTH
Wake Forest at Miami, 2
East Carolina at Georgia, 2
Robert Morris at James Madison, 2
SC State at Coastal Carolina, 2
Howard at Tennessee, 2
Davidson at Florida, 2
Appalachian St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2
Duke at Florida Gulf Coast, 2
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 2
Syracuse at Louisville, 2
TCU at Middle Tennessee, 2
Jacksonville at Mercer, 2
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 2
Brown at FIU, 2
Arkansas St. at Louisiana Tech, 3
Columbia at Vanderbilt, 3
SE Louisiana at Alabama, 3
Tuskegee at UAB, 3
Illinois St. at Austin Peay, 3
MVSU at Louisiana-Monroe, 3
UALR at Mississippi St., 3
Tennessee Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech, 3
Ohio at Chattanooga, 4
Louisiana-Lafayette at Jackson St., 7
MIDWEST
St. John’s at Xavier, 2
Canisius at Toledo, 2
Seton Hall at Butler, 2
Drake at N. Illinois, 3
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 3
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma at UMKC, 3
Harris-Stowe State at SE Missouri, 3
S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 3
Clemson at Notre Dame, 4
Marquette at DePaul, 5
SOUTHWEST
UTSA at Texas Tech, 1
Northwestern St. at Texas, 2
Our Lady of the Lake at Stephen F. Austin, 3
Tulsa at UTEP, 3
Hofstra vs. Houston at Bronx, N.Y., 3
UC Irvine at SMU, 3
UT Martin at Arkansas, 3
Texas A&M-Texarkana at North Texas, 4
Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 4
FAR WEST
Arizona at Arizona St., 2
CS Bakersfield at Oregon St., 3
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 3
Portland at Gonzaga, 4
Colorado at Utah, 4
Southern Cal at UCLA, 4
Seattle at Cal St.-Fullerton, 5
Washington at Washington St., 5
Grand Canyon at California, 10
Monday’s Games
EAST
Rider at Delaware St., 4
Maine at Drexel, 4:30
Southern Connecticut State at UMass, 5
Rhode Island at Harvard, 6:30
Temple at La Salle, 7
NJIT at Binghamton, 7
Navy at Saint Joseph’s, 7
SOUTH
Holy Cross at Stetson, 2
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 2
Columbia at Tennessee St., 3
Brown at South Florida, 5:30
NC A&T at VCU, 6
Cent. Michigan at UCF, 6
Norfolk St. at Richmond, 6:30
Alabama A&M at Memphis, 6:30
W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 6:30
Elon at Furman, 7
Georgia Southern at Tulane, 8
MIDWEST
Davis & Elkins at Bowling Green, 5
Saint Louis at Indiana St., 5
Urbana at Ball St., 7
UIC at Youngstown St., 7
Coppin St. at Cincinnati, 7
Hiram at Kent St., 7
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 7
Valparaiso at E. Illinois, 7
Grambling St. at Wichita St., 7:30
North Alabama at Iowa St., 7:30
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8
W. Michigan at Loyola of Chicago, 8
Wright St. at Green Bay, 8
Wofford at Kansas, 8
SOUTHWEST
Duquesne at Oklahoma St., 2
Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 6:30
Wiley at Sam Houston St., 7:30
Alcorn St. at Texas State, 8
Morehead St. at Baylor, 8
Texas Southern at Texas-Arlington, 8
FAR WEST
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 5
Pacific at San Francisco, 5
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, 8
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30
Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30
Nebraska Wesleyan at Air Force, 8:30
Weber St. at Idaho, 9
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05
Montana at Sacramento St., 10
Ottawa University Arizona at UC Santa Barbara, 10
BYU vs. Pepperdine at Malibu, Calif., 10
Tuesday’s Games
EAST
Dartmouth at Loyola (Md.), Noon
Creighton at Villanova, 1
Providence at Georgetown, 1
Cornell at West Virginia, 2
Indiana at Rutgers, 3
Wagner at Yale, 4
SOUTH
UNC-Asheville at Hampton, Noon
Middle Georgia at Kennesaw St., 1
Converse at ETSU, 2
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 2
High Point at Winthrop, 2
Presbyterian at Radford, 2
Edward Waters at North Florida, 2
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7
MIDWEST
Coppin St. at Dayton, Noon
Seton Hall at Xavier, 1
Nebraska at Michigan St., 1
William Jewell at Missouri St., 2
Penn St. at Michigan, 2
Tiffin at Miami (Ohio), 2
Illinois at Iowa, 3
Wisconsin at Purdue, 4
St. John’s at Butler, 4
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5
Maryland at Northwestern, 5
SOUTHWEST
Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 1
George Mason at SMU, 3
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 5
Hope International at CS Northridge, 5
Penn at Hawaii, 7
Men’s Schedule
Saturday’s Games
EAST
American U. at Georgetown, Noon
Bucknell at La Salle, 2
Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 2
Marist at Columbia, 2
Northeastern at Towson, 2
Fairfield at Wagner, 4
Longwood at George Washington, 4
Niagara at Syracuse, 7
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 7
SOUTH
Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.
Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon
Long Beach St. at Florida, Noon
Piedmont at W. Carolina, Noon
Milligan at Mercer, 1
Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 1
St. Peter’s at Hampton, 1
New Orleans at Memphis, 1:30
Wisconsin at Tennessee, 1:30
North Alabama at Florida St., 2
Thomas (GA) at UAB, 2
Louisville at Kentucky, 3:45
E. Kentucky at East Carolina, 4
Hofstra at James Madison, 4
Mobile at South Alabama, 4
Carver at Jacksonville St., 5
William Peace at UNC-Greensboro, 5
Piedmont International at Charleston Southern, 5:30
Belmont at W. Kentucky, 7:30
Cumberland at Murray St., 8
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan at Purdue, Noon
Youngstown St. at IUPUI, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at Marquette, 2
Green Bay at Wright St., 2
Toledo at Bradley, 2
Detroit at Oakland, 3
FIU at Minnesota, 4
Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4
Cleveland St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12
Midland at Creighton, 6
SOUTHWEST
Paul Quinn College at Stephen F. Austin, 3
Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4
Freed-Hardeman at Arkansas St., 5
Texas Wesleyan at North Texas, 6
FAR WEST
E. Michigan at UNLV, 3
Texas Southern at Arizona St., 3
Doane at Colorado St., 4
E. Washington at Weber St., 4
Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5
University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 5
N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05
CS Northridge at Boise St., 6
Nebraska Wesleyan at Wyoming, 6
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 6
Cal Poly at San Diego St., 7
Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8
Idaho at Idaho St., 9
N. Arizona at Montana, 9
Oral Roberts at BYU, 9
Pepperdine at San Jose St., 9
UC Riverside at Fresno St., 9
Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 10
Ottawa at California Baptist, 10
Pacific at UC Irvine, 10
Sunday’s Games
EAST
Bryant at Maryland, Noon
Cornell at Penn St., Noon
Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon
Connecticut College at CCSU, 1
NJIT at UConn, 1
Hartwick at Binghamton, 2
Holy Cross at Siena, 2
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2
Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30
Lehigh at Princeton, 4
Boston U. at Merrimack, 6
SOUTH
Cumberland at Chattanooga, 1:30
Liberty at LSU, 1:30
Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian, 2
Mars Hill at ETSU, 2
VMI at SC-Upstate, 2
Mount St. Joseph at UT Martin, 3
Appalachian St. at NC State, 4
Central Penn College at Radford, 4
Lipscomb at Auburn, 4
Navy at Virginia, 4
Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4
Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30
Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5
FAU at South Florida, 5
Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6
UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6
Richmond at Alabama, 6:30
MIDWEST
Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon
West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon
Campbell at Ohio, 2
Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2
NC A&T at Illinois, 2
Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2
Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3
Lindenwood at SIU-Edwardsville, 3
Hartford at Northwestern, 4
Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4
Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 5
S. Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 5:30
Arkansas at Indiana, 6
Tulsa at Kansas St., 6
Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8
SOUTHWEST
SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30
Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3
CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4
FAR WEST
Iona at Colorado, 2
Kansas at Stanford, 3
Alabama St. at Oregon, 4
UC Davis at New Mexico, 4
Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5
Whittier at San Diego, 5
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 5:30
Harvard at California, 6
North Dakota at Oregon St., 6
Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8
Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10
Maine at Hawaii, 10
Monday’s Games
EAST
Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon
Penn State York at UMBC, 1
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2
Hofstra at Towson, 2
Washington Adventist University at Delaware St., 6:30
Xavier at Villanova, 6:30
Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7
Caldwell at Rutgers, 7
Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7
Coppin St. at Fordham, 7
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7
SOUTH
Stetson at South Carolina, 3
Austin Peay at Georgia, 7
Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7
Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7
Northeastern at James Madison, 7
Penn at Howard, 7
SC State at Jacksonville, 7
William & Mary at Elon, 7
Yale at North Carolina, 7
Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8
Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 8
Tulane at Memphis, 9
MIDWEST
Concordia (MI) at E. Michigan, 2
Wilberforce at Miami (Ohio), 2
Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7
North Florida at Dayton, 7
UMass at Akron, 7
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 7
Chicago St. at Missouri, 8
Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 8
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 8
Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30
SOUTHWEST
Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 3
Jackson St. at Baylor, 3
Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7
High Point at Texas, 8
Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8
George Mason at TCU, 9
FAR WEST
Detroit at Gonzaga, 9
Harvard at San Francisco, 9
Idaho at Weber St., 9
N. Arizona at Montana St., 9
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05
Tuesday’s Games
EAST
George Washington at Vermont, 2
Georgetown at Providence, 5:30
Butler at St. John’s, 7:30
SOUTH
Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon
Temple at UCF, 2
Miami at Clemson, 4
Boston College at Duke, 6
MIDWEST
Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3
Evansville at Missouri St., 5
Drake at Bradley, 7
Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7
Rider at Wisconsin, 7
FAR WEST
Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3
UC Riverside at Air Force, 4
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 3B Maikel Franco to a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on a four-year contract.
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Jayson Aquino.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad. Placed CB William Jackson III on IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed G Casey Tucker to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Ross Travis.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Fabian Moreau and S Montae Nicholson on IR. Signed S Kenny Ladler. Signed WR Jester Weahfrom the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Winston Rose. Re-signed RB Johnny Augustine.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Named Sergei Zubov senior consultant to hockey operations.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina, D Brian Lashoff and G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Colin Blackwell and D Jarred Tinordi from Milwaukee (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Jake Walman from San Antonio (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to terms with D Aurelien Collin.
U.S. Soccer Federation
USSF — Announced the resignation of Raphael Wicky, coach of U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team, to become coach of Chicago (MLS).
USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Thomas Enevoldsen.
College
BARUCH — Named Nicole Bellini assistant softball coach.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jose Gomez women’s soccer coach.
EVANSVILLE — Placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave. Named Bennie Seltzer men’s interim basketball coach.
MIAMI — Fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Findlay, Liberty-Benton, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & Ottawa-Glandorf at Border War Invitational, Defiance, 9 a.m.
Sunday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood at Brecksville Holiday Tournament, 11 a.m.
Local & Area
Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Volleyball Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon has an opening for a head volleyball coach. Previous coaching experience is preferred. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net.