PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Galion Northmor 60, Ridgemont 45

Toledo Whitmer 45, Anthony Wayne 38

Wapakoneta 43, Greenville 33

Ayersville Tournament

Toledo Christian 50, Leipsic 46

North Baltimore 43, Ayersville 30

Wayne Roller Holliday Showcase

Lexington 54, Norwalk 33

Mansfield St. Peter’s 48, Crestline 44

Ontario 75, Beaver Local 68, OT

Mansfield Christian 40, Galion 29

Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational

Elida 44, Lima Central Catholic 40

Lima Senior 47, Spencerville 38

Warrior Classic

Hilltop 67, Emmanuel Christian 26

Whiteford (Mich.) 67, Jones Leadership 7

Bryan Holiday Classic

Fairview 52, Paulding 49, OT

Bryan 41, Stryker 23

Lima Bath McDonald’s Tournament

Minster 66, Delta 26

Lima Bath 70, Tinora 22

Clay Eagle Holiday Tournament

Oregon Clay 60, Sandusky Perkins 51

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 71, Salem 45

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Vienna Mathews 27

Batavia Clermont NE 47, Batavia 28

Beloit W. Branch 79, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 37

Bethel-Tate 62, Reading 17

Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Carlynton, Pa. 21

Brookfield 56, Cle. John Marshall 41

Burton Berkshire 53, Middlefield Cardinal 38

Cardington-Lincoln 53, Richwood N. Union 43

Centerville 77, St. Elizabeth, Del. 48

Chagrin Falls 62, Peninsula Woodridge 24

Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Elizabethtown, Ky. 40

Cols. Africentric 53, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 30

Cols. DeSales 43, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29

Cols. Watterson 68, Chillicothe 30

E. Cle. Shaw 58, Akr. North 28

Elyria 51, N. Olmsted 43

Exeter, Pa. 45, Gates Mills Hawken 43

Fairview, Ky. 49, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47

Galion Northmor 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45

Hartville Lake Center Christian 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 51

Hubbard 41, Youngs. East 35

Independence, Tenn. 54, Cin. Hughes 42

Kent Roosevelt 39, Ravenna 37

Louisville Aquinas 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 16

Marietta 67, Reedsville Eastern 44

Marion Harding 60, Caledonia River Valley 55

Mt. Gilead 65, Utica 56

New Albany 42, Cols. Upper Arlington 35

Norwood 65, Cin. Madeira 50

Peebles 60, Manchester 44

Pisgah, Ala. 68, Cin. Taft 33

Rocky River 48, Rocky River Lutheran W. 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 53, Fayetteville-Perry 40

Seaman N. Adams 79, W. Union 35

Seton 56, Hilliard Darby 29

Westerville N. 67, Worthington Christian 42

Westerville S. 62, Granville 41

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 52, Beallsville 50

Williamsburg 53, Leesburg Fairfield 45

Powell Olentangy Liberty 43, Doylestown Chippewa 40

Dublin Scioto 36, Lower Richland, S.C. 23

Worthington Kilbourne 47, Ashley Ridge, S.C. 39

Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Ashtabula St. John 37

Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 60, Day. Dunbar 54

Lawrence School 49, Akr. Elms 30

Ashville Teays Valley 56, Lancaster 53, 0

New Lexington 36, Amanda-Clearcreek 31

Miami, Fla. 53, Cornerstone Christian 37

South Charleston, W.Va. 61, Proctorville Fairland 55

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47, London Madison Plains 27

Cle. Hts. 43, Perry 38

Springboro 70, Indpls N. Central, Ind. 67

Carrollwood Day, Fla. 56, Rocky River Magnificat 36

Warren Howland 68, Youngs. Ursuline 38

Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 53, Mason 39

Pickerington Cent. 49, Shaker Hts. Laurel 40

Newark 53, North Point, Md. 20

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Mohawk at Seneca East

Northern Buckeye Conference

Lake at Genoa

Rossford at Woodmore

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

Old Fort at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Bluffton

Archbold at Perrysburg

Ayerville, Leipsic, North Baltimore and Toledo Christian at Ayersville Holiday Tournament

Benjamin Logan at Riverside

Ada, Allen East, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley Border Classic

Clyde at Oak Harbor

Dayton Northridge at Elgin

Delphos Jefferson at Kalida

Delphos St. John’s at Wayne Trace

Hicksville at Convoy Crestview

Hopewell-Loudon at Liberty-Benton

Indian Lake at Wapakoneta

Liberty Center at Maumee

Marion Local at Celina

McComb at Fort Jennings

Montpelier at Northwood

Patrick Henry, Holgate, Napoleon and Wauseon at Northwest Signal Classic

Sandusky St. Mary at Milan Edison

Sidney Lehman at New Bremen

St. Marys Memorial at Bellefontaine

Vanlue at Hardin Northern

Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian

Versailles at Russia

West Holmes at Zanesville

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 63, Fremont Ross 34

Toledo St. John’s 52, Toledo Whitmer 50

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 110, Bucyrus 40

Upper Sandusky 81, Seneca East 54

Wynford 58, Mohawk 44

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 49

Gibsonburg 47, Lakota 32

New Riegel 64, Danbury 46

Tiffin Calvert 51, Hopewell-Loudon 43

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 56, Port Clinton 51

Huron 59, Oak Harbor 57, OT

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior 66, Vermilion 35

Tiffin Columbian 61, Bellevue 56

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 50, Mansfield Madison 28

Mansfield Senior 57, Mount Vernon 50

Wooster Senior 70, West Holmes 52

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario 61, Galion Senior 27

Firelands Conference

Monroeville 62, Ashland Crestview 57

New London 46, Plymouth 25

Norwalk St. Paul 39, Ashland Mapleton 18

South Central 56, Western Reserve 49

Buckeye Border Conference

Pettisville 44, Fayette 42

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne 55, Genoa 43

Bowling Green 54, McComb 30

Carey 70, Riverdale 50

Cincinnati Elder 71, Tol. Cent. Catholic 59

Clear Fork 80, Marion Pleasant 46

Delphos St. John’s 58, Convoy Crestview 37

Eastwood 57, Archbold 54, OT

Fort Jennings 48, Lima Temple Christian 26

Kalida 67, Lincolnview 38

Liberty-Benton 71, Lima Bath 52

Loudonville 37, Sparta Highland 34

Maumee 59, Lake 52, OT

Minster 61, Russia 47

New Bremen 63, Riverside 45

Old Fort 58, Elmwood 48

Ottoville 57, Van Wert 38

Perrysburg 89, Westlake 36

St. Marys Memorial 51, New Knoxville 34

Toledo Bowsher 51, Twinsburg 47

Van Buren 50, Otsego 49, OT

Versailles 70, Miami East 47

Willard 80, Milan Edison 39

Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament

Arlington 62, Continental 47

Bluffton 67, Cory-Rawson 25

Bulldog Battle

Miller City 55, Fairview 44

Swanton 48, Delta 26

Border Classic

Ada 55, Waynesfield-Goshen 62, OT

Upper Scioto Valley 54, Allen East 32

Asset Allocation Classic

Coldwater 55, Marion Local 51, OT

St. Henry 67, Celina 54

Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic

Bryan 46, Tinora 32

Wauseon 38, Paulding 37

Route 49 Classic

Antwerp 69, Edon 37

Edgerton 44, Hicksville 31

Henry County Classic

Liberty Center 50, Holgate 49

Napoleon 60, Patrick Henry 46

Ayersville Tournament

Toledo Christian 50, Leipsic 43

Ayersville 50, North Baltimore 37

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic

Fostoria 88, Northwood 46

Evergreen 84, Montpelier 36

Around Ohio

Alliance 74, Mogadore Field 32

Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Orwell Grand Valley 48

Atwater Waterloo 59, Beloit W. Branch 56

Baltimore Liberty Union 67, Newark Licking Valley 59

Batavia Clermont NE 69, Batavia 52

Belmont Union Local 77, Rayland Buckeye 59

Beverly Ft. Frye 72, Belpre 53

Blanchester 104, Reading 67

Brookfield 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52

Brookville 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 38

Brunswick 100, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 52

Can. Cent. Cath. 58, Louisville Aquinas 40

Canfield S. Range 53, New Middletown Spring. 51

Carey 70, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

Carlisle 62, Day. Christian 59

Chillicothe 65, Chillicothe Zane Trace 49

Cin. Christian 60, Oxford Talawanda 30

Cin. Country Day 59, Seymour, Tenn. 38

Cin. Finneytown 55, Bethel-Tate 26

Cin. La Salle 80, Kings Mills Kings 40

Cin. West Clermont 43, Fairfield 35

Circleville Logan Elm 83, Ashville Teays Valley 79

Cle. Glenville 83, Euclid 81

Cle. Hts. 71, Cle. St. Ignatius 50

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, Fairview, Ky. 39

Cols. Briggs 71, Cols. Centennial 60

Cols. Ready 95, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31

Covenant Christian, Ind. 104, Grove City Christian 46

Creston Norwayne 59, Rittman 51

Day. Stivers 72, Gahanna Cols. Academy 63

Delphos St. John’s 58, Convoy Crestview 37

Dublin Coffman 77, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52

E. Can. 52, Berlin Center Western Reserve 46

Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 41

Gallipolis Gallia 62, Ironton 48

Garrettsville Garfield 77, Mineral Ridge 63

Geneva 76, Painesville Riverside 67

Grove City Cent. Crossing 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34

Heartland Christian 62, Columbiana Crestview 56

Heath 48, Cols. Patriot Prep 36

Huron 59, Oak Harbor 57, 0

Ironton St. Joseph 77, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 42

Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 43

John Marshall, W.Va. 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65

Kent Roosevelt 39, Ravenna 36

Lancaster 46, Cols. West 40

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Thornville Sheridan 48

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 70, Cols. Horizon Science 46

Lorain 78, Cle. Hay 46

Lowellville 64, Ravenna SE 59

Lucasville Valley 60, Portsmouth Clay 57

Lyndhurst Brush 71, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 36

Marietta 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68

Massillon Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 43

Mater Academy Charter, Fla. 54, Centerville 46

Maumee 59, Millbury Lake 52, 0

Miamisburg 55, Middletown Fenwick 52, 0

Milton-Union 57, St. Paris Graham 49

New Albany 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39

New Boston Glenwood 60, Racine Southern 47

Oak Hill 63, Ironton Rock Hill 58

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62, N. Olmsted 53

Peebles 70, Manchester 42

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Archbold 54, 0

Pickerington N. 63, Cols. St. Charles 58

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 50, Bidwell River Valley 45

Reynoldsburg 79, Day. Ponitz Tech. 67

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 67, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41

Shadyside 88, Bellaire 68

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 53

Spring. Greenon 72, S. Charleston SE 58

Steubenville 80, E. Liverpool 76

Struthers 83, Austintown Fitch 57

Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Groveport Madison Christian 19

Tallmadge 56, Cols. Bexley 51

Thomas Worthington 71, Conner, Ky. 59

Van Buren 50, Tontogany Otsego 49

Versailles 70, Casstown Miami E. 47

Waynesville 70, Legacy Christian 34

Westerville Cent. 51, Dresden Tri-Valley 38

Westerville S. 63, Logan 46

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Bridgeport 36

Worthington Christian 61, Westerville N. 51

Youngs. Boardman 49, Poland Seminary 36

Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Youngs. Mooney 58

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Minerva 37

Worthington Kilbourne 74, Shaler, Pa. 56

Cin. Moeller 53, Westlake, Ga. 29

Highlands, Ky. 92, Cin. Clark Montessori 54

Traders Point Christian, Ind. 55, Grove City Christian 48

Canfield 61, Youngs. East 48

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Coshocton 38

Cin. McNicholas 55, Graves Co., Ky. 43

Chesapeake 68, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

John Marshall, W.Va. 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 65

Richmond Edison 71, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Fordham Prep, N.Y. 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 56

Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 77, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49

River Rouge, Mich. 57, Cin. Withrow 43

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Johnson Central, Ky. 66

Cle. Rhodes 74, Massillon Jackson 54

N. Royalton 73, Parma Padua 44

Cols. DeSales 66, Mentor Lake Cath. 58

Fremont, Ind. 70, Pioneer N. Central 63

Dayton, Ky. 68, Hillsboro Christian Academy 26

Crooksville 68, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 36

Proctorville Fairland 50, Cols. Watterson 43

Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Linden McKinley 51

Fairview, Pa. 62, Warren Howland 46

Greenup Co., Ky. 68, Portsmouth W. 54

Waverly 45, Piketon 33

Saturday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington, Bluffton, Continental, Cory-Rawson at McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Bluffton

Anthony Wayne at Toledo Rogers

Arcadia at Mohawk

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Ashland Senior at Clyde

Celina, Coldwater, Marion Local and St. Henry Asset Allocation Holiday Invitational at Coldwater

Continental, Leipsic, North Baltimore and Toledo Christian at Ayersville Tournament

Black River at Ashland Mapleton

Bobcat Holiday Clasic at Rossford

Ada, Allen East, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen at Border Classic at USV

Buckeye Central at Willard

Delta, Fairview, Miller City, Swanton at Bulldog Battle at Swanton

Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Clear Fork at Mansfield Madison

Columbus Bishop Hartley at Ottawa-Glandorf

Columbus Grove at Van Wert

Defiance at Findlay

Bryan, Paulding, Tinora, Wauseon, at Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic at Defiance College

Detroit Edison at Toledo Woodward

Fort Recovery at Delphos Jefferson

Galion Northmor at Galion Senior

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline

Kenton at Ontario

Lexington at Colonel Crawford

Liberty-Benton at Carey

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Monroeville at Danbury

Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial

New London at Lucas

North Farmington at Toledo St. Francis

North Royalton at Cardinal Stritch

Evergreen, Fostoria, Montpelier and Northwood at Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier

Oak Harbor at Old Fort

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary

Riverdale at Bucyrus

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Antwerp, Edgerton, Edon and Hicksville at Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Sandusky Senior at Lorain Clearview

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Cincinnati St. Xavier

Toledo Start at Torrey Pines Invite, San Diego

Upper Sandusky at Shelby

Vanlue at Hardin Northern

Wapakoneta at Lima Perry

Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind.

Westlake at Perrysburg

Woodmore at Lakota

PREP HOCKEY

State Poll

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Pts

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (8) 80

2. Upper Arlington 69

3. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 56

4. Olentangy Liberty 54

5. Toledo St. John’s 44

6. Lakewood St. Edward 40

7. Mentor 26

8. Hunting Valley University School 18

9. Parma Heights Holy Name 15

10. (tie) Toledo St. Francis 11

10. (tie) Sylvania Northview 11

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198

x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246

N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353

Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350

Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317

Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335

Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272

Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275

Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360

Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287

Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403

Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301

L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337

Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305

N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417

Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331

Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421

Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 353 293

x-Minnesota 10 5 0 .667 388 282

Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279

Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289

x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372

L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340

Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Carolina, 1

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

Tennessee at Houston, 4:25

Washington at Dallas, 4:25

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 22 7 .759 —

Philadelphia 23 11 .676 1½

Toronto 21 10 .677 2

Brooklyn 16 14 .533 6½

New York 8 24 .250 15½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 23 8 .742 —

Orlando 14 17 .452 9

Charlotte 13 21 .382 11½

Washington 9 21 .300 13½

Atlanta 6 26 .188 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 28 5 .848 —

Indiana 21 11 .656 6½

Chicago 12 20 .375 15½

Detroit 12 20 .375 15½

Cleveland 9 22 .290 18

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 21 10 .677 —

Dallas 20 10 .667 ½

San Antonio 12 18 .400 8½

Memphis 12 20 .375 9½

New Orleans 9 23 .281 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 21 9 .700 —

Utah 19 12 .613 2½

Oklahoma City 16 15 .516 5½

Portland 14 18 .438 8

Minnesota 11 19 .367 10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 7 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 23 10 .697 2

Sacramento 12 19 .387 12

Phoenix 11 19 .367 12½

Golden State 8 24 .250 16½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 132, Washington 102

New York 94, Brooklyn 82

Memphis 110, Oklahoma City 97

Dallas 102, San Antonio 98

Minnesota 105, Sacramento 104, 2OT

Utah 121, Portland 115

Friday’s Results

Boston 129, Cleveland 117

Oklahoma City 104, Charlotte 102, OT

Orlando 98, Philadelphia 97

Milwaukee 112, Atlanta 86

Miami 113, Indiana 112

Phoenix at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Denver, 5

Indiana at New Orleans, 7

Toronto at Boston, 7

Atlanta at Chicago, 8

Brooklyn at Houston, 8

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8

New York at Washington, 8

Philadelphia at Miami, 8

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6

Charlotte at Memphis, 8

Houston at New Orleans, 8

Sacramento at Denver, 8

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7

Miami at Washington, 7

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8

Detroit at Utah, 9

Phoenix at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 39 23 7 9 55 133 100

Toronto 39 21 14 4 46 138 126

Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117

Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121

Buffalo 39 17 15 7 41 115 122

Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111

Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123

Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 39 27 7 5 59 139 112

N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91

Pittsburgh 37 22 11 4 48 125 98

Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106

Carolina 38 22 14 2 46 127 107

Columbus 38 17 14 7 41 99 108

N.Y. Rangers 37 18 15 4 40 119 121

New Jersey 37 12 19 6 30 95 133

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 39 25 8 6 56 123 103

Colorado 38 23 12 3 49 138 109

Winnipeg 38 21 14 3 45 117 112

Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97

Minnesota 39 19 15 5 43 124 130

Nashville 37 18 13 6 42 128 121

Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99

Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118

Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124

Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116

Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115

Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114

San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133

Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled

Friday’s Results

Boston 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Toronto 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Washington 2, Columbus 1, OT

Minnesota 6, Colorado 4

Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, late

Calgary at Edmonton, late

Vegas at Anaheim, late

Los Angeles at San Jose, late

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Carolina, 7

Colorado at Dallas, 7

Detroit at Florida, 7

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10

Arizona at Vegas, 10

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3

Chicago at Columbus, 5

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6

Buffalo at Boston, 7

Montreal at Florida, 7

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7

Dallas at Arizona, 8

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Thursday’s Results

Quick Lane Bowl

Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Friday’s Results

Military Bowl

North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Holiday Bowl

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), late

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), late

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women’s Schedule

Saturday’s Games

EAST

NC Central at LIU Brooklyn, 2

Minnesota at Penn St., 2

Michigan at Maryland, 8

SOUTH

North Dakota at New Orleans, Noon

Yale at North Carolina, 1

Florida A&M at LSU, 1

Holy Cross at North Florida, 1

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 2

Cent. Michigan at Bethune-Cookman, 2

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 2

Hampton at Winthrop, 2

High Point at Campbell, 2

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3

Alabama St. at Mississippi, 3

Jacksonville St. at Auburn, 3

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 4

Faulkner at Southern Miss., 5

Cumberland University at Murray St., 6

MIDWEST

Purdue at Ohio St., Noon

Oakland at Detroit, Noon

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 1

Iowa at Nebraska, 2

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 2

UIC at Cleveland St., 2

Chicago St. at Valparaiso, 2

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 3

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 3

Northwestern at Illinois, 3

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Kansas St., 3

Michigan St. at Indiana, 6

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico St. at Abilene Christian, 1

Paul Quinn College at Incarnate Word, 3

Philander Smith at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4

FAR WEST

Ottawa University Arizona at Utah Valley, 2:30

CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3:30

Montana at N. Arizona, 4

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 4

San Diego at Pepperdine, 5

Cal Poly at Nevada, 5

Corban University at Oregon, 5

Pacific at Santa Clara, 5

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 5

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 5

UC Davis at Stanford, 5

UC Merced at Fresno St., 5

Idaho St. at Idaho, 5

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 5:05

Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05

Sunday’s Games

EAST

NC State at Boston College, Noon

Samford at Fordham, 1

Cornell at St. Bonaventure, 1

New Hampshire at Princeton, 1

Bryant at Army, 1

Lehigh at St. Peter’s, 1

George Mason at Delaware, 1

William & Mary at George Washington, 2

Northeastern at Boston U., 2

Bucknell at Stony Brook, 2

Dartmouth at Buffalo, 2

Creighton at Georgetown, 2

Fairleigh Dickinson at Mass.-Lowell, 2

UMBC at Lafayette, 2

Quinnipiac at Hartford, 2

Vermont at Merrimack, 3

Providence at Villanova, 4

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 5

SOUTH

Wake Forest at Miami, 2

East Carolina at Georgia, 2

Robert Morris at James Madison, 2

SC State at Coastal Carolina, 2

Howard at Tennessee, 2

Davidson at Florida, 2

Appalachian St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2

Duke at Florida Gulf Coast, 2

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 2

Syracuse at Louisville, 2

TCU at Middle Tennessee, 2

Jacksonville at Mercer, 2

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 2

Brown at FIU, 2

Arkansas St. at Louisiana Tech, 3

Columbia at Vanderbilt, 3

SE Louisiana at Alabama, 3

Tuskegee at UAB, 3

Illinois St. at Austin Peay, 3

MVSU at Louisiana-Monroe, 3

UALR at Mississippi St., 3

Tennessee Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech, 3

Ohio at Chattanooga, 4

Louisiana-Lafayette at Jackson St., 7

MIDWEST

St. John’s at Xavier, 2

Canisius at Toledo, 2

Seton Hall at Butler, 2

Drake at N. Illinois, 3

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 3

University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma at UMKC, 3

Harris-Stowe State at SE Missouri, 3

S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 3

Clemson at Notre Dame, 4

Marquette at DePaul, 5

SOUTHWEST

UTSA at Texas Tech, 1

Northwestern St. at Texas, 2

Our Lady of the Lake at Stephen F. Austin, 3

Tulsa at UTEP, 3

Hofstra vs. Houston at Bronx, N.Y., 3

UC Irvine at SMU, 3

UT Martin at Arkansas, 3

Texas A&M-Texarkana at North Texas, 4

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 4

FAR WEST

Arizona at Arizona St., 2

CS Bakersfield at Oregon St., 3

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 3

Portland at Gonzaga, 4

Colorado at Utah, 4

Southern Cal at UCLA, 4

Seattle at Cal St.-Fullerton, 5

Washington at Washington St., 5

Grand Canyon at California, 10

Monday’s Games

EAST

Rider at Delaware St., 4

Maine at Drexel, 4:30

Southern Connecticut State at UMass, 5

Rhode Island at Harvard, 6:30

Temple at La Salle, 7

NJIT at Binghamton, 7

Navy at Saint Joseph’s, 7

SOUTH

Holy Cross at Stetson, 2

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 2

Columbia at Tennessee St., 3

Brown at South Florida, 5:30

NC A&T at VCU, 6

Cent. Michigan at UCF, 6

Norfolk St. at Richmond, 6:30

Alabama A&M at Memphis, 6:30

W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 6:30

Elon at Furman, 7

Georgia Southern at Tulane, 8

MIDWEST

Davis & Elkins at Bowling Green, 5

Saint Louis at Indiana St., 5

Urbana at Ball St., 7

UIC at Youngstown St., 7

Coppin St. at Cincinnati, 7

Hiram at Kent St., 7

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 7

Valparaiso at E. Illinois, 7

Grambling St. at Wichita St., 7:30

North Alabama at Iowa St., 7:30

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8

W. Michigan at Loyola of Chicago, 8

Wright St. at Green Bay, 8

Wofford at Kansas, 8

SOUTHWEST

Duquesne at Oklahoma St., 2

Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 6:30

Wiley at Sam Houston St., 7:30

Alcorn St. at Texas State, 8

Morehead St. at Baylor, 8

Texas Southern at Texas-Arlington, 8

FAR WEST

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 5

Pacific at San Francisco, 5

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, 8

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30

Nebraska Wesleyan at Air Force, 8:30

Weber St. at Idaho, 9

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05

Montana at Sacramento St., 10

Ottawa University Arizona at UC Santa Barbara, 10

BYU vs. Pepperdine at Malibu, Calif., 10

Tuesday’s Games

EAST

Dartmouth at Loyola (Md.), Noon

Creighton at Villanova, 1

Providence at Georgetown, 1

Cornell at West Virginia, 2

Indiana at Rutgers, 3

Wagner at Yale, 4

SOUTH

UNC-Asheville at Hampton, Noon

Middle Georgia at Kennesaw St., 1

Converse at ETSU, 2

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 2

High Point at Winthrop, 2

Presbyterian at Radford, 2

Edward Waters at North Florida, 2

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7

MIDWEST

Coppin St. at Dayton, Noon

Seton Hall at Xavier, 1

Nebraska at Michigan St., 1

William Jewell at Missouri St., 2

Penn St. at Michigan, 2

Tiffin at Miami (Ohio), 2

Illinois at Iowa, 3

Wisconsin at Purdue, 4

St. John’s at Butler, 4

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5

Maryland at Northwestern, 5

SOUTHWEST

Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 1

George Mason at SMU, 3

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 5

Hope International at CS Northridge, 5

Penn at Hawaii, 7

Men’s Schedule

Saturday’s Games

EAST

American U. at Georgetown, Noon

Bucknell at La Salle, 2

Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 2

Marist at Columbia, 2

Northeastern at Towson, 2

Fairfield at Wagner, 4

Longwood at George Washington, 4

Niagara at Syracuse, 7

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 7

SOUTH

Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon

Long Beach St. at Florida, Noon

Piedmont at W. Carolina, Noon

Milligan at Mercer, 1

Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 1

St. Peter’s at Hampton, 1

New Orleans at Memphis, 1:30

Wisconsin at Tennessee, 1:30

North Alabama at Florida St., 2

Thomas (GA) at UAB, 2

Louisville at Kentucky, 3:45

E. Kentucky at East Carolina, 4

Hofstra at James Madison, 4

Mobile at South Alabama, 4

Carver at Jacksonville St., 5

William Peace at UNC-Greensboro, 5

Piedmont International at Charleston Southern, 5:30

Belmont at W. Kentucky, 7:30

Cumberland at Murray St., 8

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Marquette, 2

Green Bay at Wright St., 2

Toledo at Bradley, 2

Detroit at Oakland, 3

FIU at Minnesota, 4

Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4

Cleveland St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12

Midland at Creighton, 6

SOUTHWEST

Paul Quinn College at Stephen F. Austin, 3

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4

Freed-Hardeman at Arkansas St., 5

Texas Wesleyan at North Texas, 6

FAR WEST

E. Michigan at UNLV, 3

Texas Southern at Arizona St., 3

Doane at Colorado St., 4

E. Washington at Weber St., 4

Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5

University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 5

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05

CS Northridge at Boise St., 6

Nebraska Wesleyan at Wyoming, 6

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 6

Cal Poly at San Diego St., 7

Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8

Idaho at Idaho St., 9

N. Arizona at Montana, 9

Oral Roberts at BYU, 9

Pepperdine at San Jose St., 9

UC Riverside at Fresno St., 9

Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 10

Ottawa at California Baptist, 10

Pacific at UC Irvine, 10

Sunday’s Games

EAST

Bryant at Maryland, Noon

Cornell at Penn St., Noon

Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon

Connecticut College at CCSU, 1

NJIT at UConn, 1

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2

Holy Cross at Siena, 2

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2

Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30

Lehigh at Princeton, 4

Boston U. at Merrimack, 6

SOUTH

Cumberland at Chattanooga, 1:30

Liberty at LSU, 1:30

Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian, 2

Mars Hill at ETSU, 2

VMI at SC-Upstate, 2

Mount St. Joseph at UT Martin, 3

Appalachian St. at NC State, 4

Central Penn College at Radford, 4

Lipscomb at Auburn, 4

Navy at Virginia, 4

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4

Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30

Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5

FAU at South Florida, 5

Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6

UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6

Richmond at Alabama, 6:30

MIDWEST

Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon

West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

Campbell at Ohio, 2

Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2

NC A&T at Illinois, 2

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2

Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3

Lindenwood at SIU-Edwardsville, 3

Hartford at Northwestern, 4

Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4

Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 5

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 5:30

Arkansas at Indiana, 6

Tulsa at Kansas St., 6

Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8

SOUTHWEST

SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30

Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3

CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4

FAR WEST

Iona at Colorado, 2

Kansas at Stanford, 3

Alabama St. at Oregon, 4

UC Davis at New Mexico, 4

Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5

Whittier at San Diego, 5

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 5:30

Harvard at California, 6

North Dakota at Oregon St., 6

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8

Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10

Maine at Hawaii, 10

Monday’s Games

EAST

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

Penn State York at UMBC, 1

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2

Hofstra at Towson, 2

Washington Adventist University at Delaware St., 6:30

Xavier at Villanova, 6:30

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7

Caldwell at Rutgers, 7

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7

SOUTH

Stetson at South Carolina, 3

Austin Peay at Georgia, 7

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7

Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7

Northeastern at James Madison, 7

Penn at Howard, 7

SC State at Jacksonville, 7

William & Mary at Elon, 7

Yale at North Carolina, 7

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8

Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 8

Tulane at Memphis, 9

MIDWEST

Concordia (MI) at E. Michigan, 2

Wilberforce at Miami (Ohio), 2

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7

North Florida at Dayton, 7

UMass at Akron, 7

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 7

Chicago St. at Missouri, 8

Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 8

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 8

Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30

SOUTHWEST

Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 3

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7

High Point at Texas, 8

Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8

George Mason at TCU, 9

FAR WEST

Detroit at Gonzaga, 9

Harvard at San Francisco, 9

Idaho at Weber St., 9

N. Arizona at Montana St., 9

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05

Tuesday’s Games

EAST

George Washington at Vermont, 2

Georgetown at Providence, 5:30

Butler at St. John’s, 7:30

SOUTH

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Temple at UCF, 2

Miami at Clemson, 4

Boston College at Duke, 6

MIDWEST

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3

Evansville at Missouri St., 5

Drake at Bradley, 7

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7

Rider at Wisconsin, 7

FAR WEST

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 3B Maikel Franco to a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on a four-year contract.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Jayson Aquino.

Football

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad. Placed CB William Jackson III on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed G Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Ross Travis.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Fabian Moreau and S Montae Nicholson on IR. Signed S Kenny Ladler. Signed WR Jester Weahfrom the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Winston Rose. Re-signed RB Johnny Augustine.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Named Sergei Zubov senior consultant to hockey operations.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina, D Brian Lashoff and G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Colin Blackwell and D Jarred Tinordi from Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Jake Walman from San Antonio (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to terms with D Aurelien Collin.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Announced the resignation of Raphael Wicky, coach of U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team, to become coach of Chicago (MLS).

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Thomas Enevoldsen.

College

BARUCH — Named Nicole Bellini assistant softball coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jose Gomez women’s soccer coach.

EVANSVILLE — Placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave. Named Bennie Seltzer men’s interim basketball coach.

MIAMI — Fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Findlay, Liberty-Benton, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & Ottawa-Glandorf at Border War Invitational, Defiance, 9 a.m.

Sunday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood at Brecksville Holiday Tournament, 11 a.m.

Local & Area

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Volleyball Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon has an opening for a head volleyball coach. Previous coaching experience is preferred. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net.