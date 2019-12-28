By ZACH BAKER

FOR THE COURIER

TIFFIN — It’s hard to call a single game a must-win in December.

But for Tiffin Calvert, which already has stomached a pair of Sandusky Bay Conference River Division losses this season, Friday night’s tilt with league unbeaten Hopewell-Loudon was important.

The Chieftains came into the contest as one of two teams unscathed by SBC River play.

A loss to H-L, and the Senecas’ title hopes would be in serious trouble.

“We wanted to make that we kept as close as we could with the guys up top,” Calvert coach Jon Otterbacher said. “It’s our job to pick off everybody one game at a time.”

The Senecas did that.

Nick Seifert had 23 points and eight rebounds, Mitch Nielsen had 10 points and Calvert was an efficient 19 of 33 shooting in a 51-43 victory over the Chieftains.

The game was tight the entire first half. Calvert (4-2, 3-2 SBC River) led 11-10 after one quarter and 21-19 at the break, but the Senecas broke away in the third quarter, going through a three-minute stretch in which they made every shot they attempted — field goals and free throws.

The stretch amounted to 16 points, turning a two-point Calvert lead into a 12 point advantage.

“We talked all week about being more efficient, and being more disciplined on offense,” Otterbacher said. “We have to limit our miscues and attack the basket more.

“Our efficiency is what led us to a big win tonight,” he said.

Hopewell-Loudon’s offense never really clicked. It finished just 17 of 44 shooting from the floor, which included making just 3 of 14 3-pointers.

Through three quarters, the Chieftains were held to just 29 points.

“We knew it’d be a tough road game, always is,” said Hopewell-Loudon coach Roger Jury, whose squad slipped to 6-2, 3-1. “I thought early we met their intensity pretty well … we expected to be at war over here, their backs are sort of up against the wall, as far as the league goes. I thought we did some good things.”

Travis Milligan finished with 13 points for the Chieftains, while Jordyn Jury had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Nine of Jury’s points came in the fourth. Hopewell-Loudon made a run late, cutting a 12-point lead to 48-41 with 26 seconds left, but ran out of time.

“We were aware of Jordyn’s ability to get to the basket, so we wanted to make sure it was as tough on him as it could be to get inside,” Otterbacher said. “We did that for three-plus quarters, right until the end. He was getting in (late) and we were getting a little tired.”

Kyle Rumschlag added nine points for H-L.

“I thought our kids played really hard, played well the whole time,” coach Jury said. “I thought it was a pretty good game. Road games in this league are really tough.”

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (6-2, 3-1 SBC River)

R. Jury 2-0–4, Ritchey 0-0–0, Reinhard 2-0–4, Milligan 5-1–13, Coffman 0-2–2, J. Jury 5-1–11, Rumschlag 3-2–9, Oswalt 0-0–0. TOTALS: 17-6–43.

TIFFIN CALVERT (4-2, 3-2 SBC River)

Spaun 4-0–8, Nielsen 3-3–10, Shultz 0-0–0, Seislove 0-0–0, Ronski 2-0–4, Ritzler 0-0–0, Beeker 2-2–6, Seifert 8-5–23. TOTALS: 19-10–51.

Hopewell-Loudon 10 9 9 15 — 43

Tiffin Calvert 11 10 18 12 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 3-14 (Milligan 2, Rumschlag); Tiffin Calvert 3-7 (Seifert 2, Nielsen).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 26 (J. Jury 5); Tiffin Calvert 28 (Seifert 8).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 14, Tiffin Calvert 14.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 58-51 (OT).