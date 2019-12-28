MONTPELIER — Fostoria started fast and finished strong in posting an 84-46 win over Northwood on Friday in the Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier.

Fostoria raced ahead 25-13 in the first quarter, gradually expanded that lead over the next two quarters, then capped the romp with a 27-8 barrage over the final eight minutes of play. The Redmen (5-1) will play Evergreen (5-1), an 84-36 winner over Montpelier, in today’s 4:30 p.m. tournament championship.

Avondre Reed pumped in 23 points, Dom Settles scored 18 and Jonathan Banks had a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. Fostoria made just one free throw, but didn’t need to get to the line thanks to a sizzling 38 of 66 (57.5 percent) effort from the field. The Redmen also outrebounded Northwood 36-17 and forced the Rangers into 30 turnovers,

Jay Moten scored 18 points and Demond Marks added 15 for Northwood (2-5).

FOSTORIA (5-1)

Settles 8-0–18, Mauricio 3-0–7, Reed 10-0–23, Ward 4-0–9, Fant 2-0–4, Carter-Stokes 4-1–9, Banks 7-0–14. TOTALS: 38-66 1-1–84.

NORTHWOOD (2-5)

Moten 7-3–18, Marks 6-3–15, Gutekunst 1-0–2, Berry 2-3–8, McDermott 1-0–2, Hernandez 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17-48 10-18–46.

Fostoria 25 17 15 27 — 84

Northwood 13 9 14 8 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 7-16 (Settles 2, Mauricio, Reed 3, Ward); Northwood 2-7 (Moten, Berry).

REBOUNDS: Fostoria 36 (Banks 10); Northwood 17.

TURNOVER: Fostoria 17; Northwood 30.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Northwood, 47-32.

OLD FORT 58

ELMWOOD 48

BLOOMDALE — Zack Abke had a game-high 17 points Friday but Elmwood dropped a 58-48 decision to Old Fort in a nonconference boys basketball game.

Mason Lentz and Bryce Reynolds each scored 11 points for Elmwood (3-5). Reynolds had seven rebounds.

Jordan Smith had 16 points for Old Fort (7-0). Carson Steyer, Garrett Havens and Colin Nutter each had 10 points.

Old Fort (7-0)

C, Steyer 4-2–10, G. Steyer 3-1–9, Clouse 0-1–1, Havens 4-0–10, Miller 1-0–2, Smith 5-4–16, Nutter 4-2–10. TOTALS: 21 10-17 — 58.

Elmwood (3-5)

Childress 1-1–3, Plouck 1-0–2, Lentz 4-2–11, Abke 6-2–17, Weiss 1-0–2, Reynolds 5-0–11, Beck 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19 5-5 — 48.

Old Fort 12 18 15 13 — 58

Elmwood 8 17 9 14 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 6 (G. Steyer, Havens, Smith); Elmwood 5 (Abke 3, Lentz, Reynolds).