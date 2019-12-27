PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Arlington 50, Ottoville 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Columbus Grove 45

Versailles 43, Anna 39

Northwest Signal Classic

Patrick Henry 43, Holgate 19

Napoleon 50, Wauseon 36

Border Classic

Ada 43, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

Allen East 52, Upper Scioto Valley 31

Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational

Lima Senior 48, Lima Central Catholic 27

Spencerville 42, Elida 35

Around Ohio

Bellaire 57, Rayland Buckeye 28

Hammond Noll, Ind. 71, Day. Dunbar 56

Berea 56, Sardinia Eastern Brown 46

Belpre 60, St. Patrick, Ky. 42

Ironton St. Joseph 46, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 42

Friday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne at Toledo Whitmer

Leipsic, North Baltimore, Toledo Christian and Ayersville at Ayersville Tournament

Sandusky Perkins, Springfield, Toledo Scott and Oregon Clay at Eagle Holiday Tournament

Lima Senior, Lima Central Catholic, Elida and Spencer at Vicki Mauk Invitational at Elida

Galion Northmor at Ridgemont

Greenville at Wapakoneta

Holiday Classic at Bryan

Holiday Classic at Fairview

Holiday Classic at Kidron Central Christian

Holiday Classic at Minster

Holiday Classic at Paulding

Holiday Classic at Stryker

Lima Shawnee at Lima Perry

McDonald’s Holiday at Delta

McDonald’s Holiday at Lima Bath

McDonald’s Holiday at Toledo Bowsher

Roundball Classic at Ashland Crestview

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Warrior Classic V Girls Basketball at Hilltop

Crestline, Galion Senior, Lexington, Mansfield Christian, Mansfield St. Peter’s, Norwalk Senior, Ontario, Shelby at Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Westerville Central at Mount Vernon

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Mohawk at Seneca East

Northern Buckeye Conference

Lake at Genoa

Rossford at Woodmore

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

Old Fort at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Bluffton

Archbold at Perrysburg

Ayerville, Leipsic, North Baltimore and Toledo Christian at Ayersville Holiday Tournament

Benjamin Logan at Riverside

Ada, Allen East, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley Border Classic

Clyde at Oak Harbor

Dayton Northridge at Elgin

Delphos Jefferson at Kalida

Delphos St. John’s at Wayne Trace

Hicksville at Convoy Crestview

Hopewell-Loudon at Liberty-Benton

Indian Lake at Wapakoneta

Liberty Center at Maumee

Marion Local at Celina

McComb at Fort Jennings

Montpelier at Northwood

Patrick Henry, Holgate, Napoleon and Wauseon at Northwest Signal Classic

Sandusky St. Mary at Milan Edison

Sidney Lehman at New Bremen

St. Marys Memorial at Bellefontaine

Vanlue at Hardin Northern

Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian

Versailles at Russia

West Holmes at Zanesville

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Around Ohio

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Warren Harding 56

Dorman, S.C. 72, Akr. Buchtel 45

Mentor 83, Greeneville, Tenn. 54

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 64, London Madison Plains 62

Bentonville West, Ark. 85, Cle. VASJ 82, 2OT

Friday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Fremont Ross

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East

Wynford at Mohawk

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert

Lakota at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Huron at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Tiffin Columbian at Bellevue

Vermilion at Norwalk Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Lexington

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

West Holmes at Wooster Senior

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Ontario

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Monroeville

New London at Plymouth

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Western Reserve at South Central

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Pettisville

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada, Allen East, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley Border Classic

Arlington, Bluffton, Continental, Cory-Rawson at McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Bluffton

Ayerville, Leipsic, North Baltimore and Toledo Christian at Ayersville Holiday Tournament

Bryan, Paulding, Tinora, Wauseon, at Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic at Defiance College

Celina, Coldwater, Maron Local and St. Henry at Asset Allocation Holiday Invitational at Coldwater

Delta, Fairview, Miller City, Swanton at Bulldog Battle at Swanton

Carey at Riverdale

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Delphos St. John’s at Convoy Crestview

Eagle Holiday Tournament at Oregon Clay

Eastwood at Archbold

Evergreen, Fostoria, Montpelier and Northwood at

Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian

Genoa at Anthony Wayne

Holgate, Liberty Center, Napoleon and Patrick Henry at Henry County Tourrney at Patrick Henry

Lake at Maumee

Lima Bath at Liberty-Benton

Lincolnview at Kalida

Loudonville at Sparta Highland

McComb at Bowling Green

Mechanicsburg at Elgin

Miami East at Versailles

Milan Edison at Willard

Minster at Russia

North Central and Parkway at JJ Winns Holiday Tournament at North Central

Old Fort at Elmwood

Onsted, Mich. at Galion Senior

Ottoville at Van Wert

Riverside at New Bremen

Roundball Classic at Toledo Rogers

Sidney Lehman at Holiday Classic at Piqua

Antwerp, Edgerton, Edon and Hicksville at Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Sandusky Perkins at Toledo Bowsher

St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville

Tinora at Bryan

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Cincinnati Elder

Toledo Christian at Leipsic

Toledo Start at Torrey Pines Invite, San Diego

Van Buren at Otsego

Saturday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington, Bluffton, Continental, Cory-Rawson at McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Bluffton

Anthony Wayne at Toledo Rogers

Arcadia at Mohawk

Ashland Crestview at Wynford

Ashland Senior at Clyde

Celina, Coldwater, Marion Local and St. Henry Asset Allocation Holiday Invitational at Coldwater

Continental, Leipsic, North Baltimore and Toledo Christian at Ayersville Tournament

Black River at Ashland Mapleton

Bobcat Holiday Clasic at Rossford

Ada, Allen East, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen at Border Classic at USV

Buckeye Central at Willard

Delta, Fairview, Miller City, Swanton at Bulldog Battle at Swanton

Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Clear Fork at Mansfield Madison

Columbus Bishop Hartley at Ottawa-Glandorf

Columbus Grove at Van Wert

Defiance at Findlay

Bryan, Paulding, Tinora, Wauseon, at Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic at Defiance College

Detroit Edison at Toledo Woodward

Fort Recovery at Delphos Jefferson

Galion Northmor at Galion Senior

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline

Kenton at Ontario

Lexington at Colonel Crawford

Liberty-Benton at Carey

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Monroeville at Danbury

Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial

New London at Lucas

North Farmington at Toledo St. Francis

North Royalton at Cardinal Stritch

Evergreen, Fostoria, Montpelier and Northwood at Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier

Oak Harbor at Old Fort

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary

Riverdale at Bucyrus

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Antwerp, Edgerton, Edon and Hicksville at Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Sandusky Senior at Lorain Clearview

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Cincinnati St. Xavier

Toledo Start at Torrey Pines Invite, San Diego

Upper Sandusky at Shelby

Vanlue at Hardin Northern

Wapakoneta at Lima Perry

Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind.

Westlake at Perrysburg

Woodmore at Lakota

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198

x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246

N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353

Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350

Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317

Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335

Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272

Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275

Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360

Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287

Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403

Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301

L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337

Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305

N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417

Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331

Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421

Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 353 293

x-Minnesota 10 5 0 .667 388 282

Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279

Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289

x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372

L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340

Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Carolina, 1

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

Tennessee at Houston, 4:25

Washington at Dallas, 4:25

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 21 7 .750 —

Philadelphia 23 10 .697 ½

Toronto 21 10 .677 1½

Brooklyn 16 14 .533 6

New York 8 24 .250 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 22 8 .733 —

Orlando 13 17 .433 9

Charlotte 13 20 .394 10½

Washington 9 21 .300 13

Atlanta 6 25 .194 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 27 5 .844 —

Indiana 21 10 .677 5½

Chicago 12 20 .375 15

Detroit 12 20 .375 15

Cleveland 9 21 .300 17

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 21 10 .677 —

Dallas 21 677 .667 —

San Antonio 12 19 .387 9

Memphis 12 20 .375 9½

New Orleans 9 23 .281 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 21 9 .700 —

Utah 18 12 .600 3

Oklahoma City 15 15 .500 6

Portland 14 17 .452 7½

Minnesota 10 19 .345 10½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 7 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 23 10 .697 2

Sacramento 12 18 .400 11½

Phoenix 11 19 .367 12½

Golden State 8 24 .250 16½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 118, Toronto 102

Philadelphia 121, Milwaukee 109

Golden State 116, Houston 104

L.A. Clippers 111, L.A. Lakers 106

New Orleans 112, Denver 100

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 132, Washington 102

New York 94, Brooklyn 82

Memphis 110, Oklahoma City 97

Dallas 102, San Antonio 98

Minnesota at Sacramento, late

Portland at Utah, late

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 4

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30

Indiana at Miami, 8

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Denver, 5

Indiana at New Orleans, 7

Toronto at Boston, 7

Atlanta at Chicago, 8

Brooklyn at Houston, 8

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8

New York at Washington, 8

Philadelphia at Miami, 8

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6

Charlotte at Memphis, 8

Houston at New Orleans, 8

Sacramento at Denver, 8

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 38 22 7 9 53 130 100

Toronto 38 20 14 4 44 133 122

Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117

Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121

Buffalo 38 17 14 7 41 115 119

Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111

Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123

Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 38 26 7 5 57 137 111

N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91

Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106

Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96

Carolina 37 22 13 2 46 124 102

Columbus 37 17 14 6 40 98 106

N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 114 118

New Jersey 36 12 19 5 29 91 128

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 38 24 8 6 54 118 99

Colorado 37 23 11 3 49 134 103

Winnipeg 37 21 14 2 44 113 107

Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97

Nashville 36 18 12 6 42 126 116

Minnesota 38 18 15 5 41 118 126

Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99

Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118

Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124

Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116

Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115

Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114

San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133

Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Results

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Toronto at New Jersey, 7

Columbus at Washington, 7

Minnesota at Colorado, 8

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30

Calgary at Edmonton, 9

Vegas at Anaheim, 10

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Carolina, 7

Colorado at Dallas, 7

Detroit at Florida, 7

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10

Arizona at Vegas, 10

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3

Chicago at Columbus, 5

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6

Buffalo at Boston, 7

Montreal at Florida, 7

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7

Dallas at Arizona, 8

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Thursday’s Results

Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), late

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women’s Schedule

Saturday’s Games

EAST

NC Central at LIU Brooklyn, 2

Minnesota at Penn St., 2

Michigan at Maryland, 8

SOUTH

North Dakota at New Orleans, Noon

Yale at North Carolina, 1

Florida A&M at LSU, 1

Holy Cross at North Florida, 1

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 2

Cent. Michigan at Bethune-Cookman, 2

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 2

Hampton at Winthrop, 2

High Point at Campbell, 2

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 3

Alabama St. at Mississippi, 3

Jacksonville St. at Auburn, 3

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 4

Faulkner at Southern Miss., 5

Cumberland University at Murray St., 6

MIDWEST

Purdue at Ohio St., Noon

Oakland at Detroit, Noon

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 1

Iowa at Nebraska, 2

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 2

UIC at Cleveland St., 2

Chicago St. at Valparaiso, 2

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 3

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 3

Northwestern at Illinois, 3

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Kansas St., 3

Michigan St. at Indiana, 6

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico St. at Abilene Christian, 1

Paul Quinn College at Incarnate Word, 3

Philander Smith at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4

FAR WEST

Ottawa University Arizona at Utah Valley, 2:30

CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3:30

Montana at N. Arizona, 4

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 4

San Diego at Pepperdine, 5

Cal Poly at Nevada, 5

Corban University at Oregon, 5

Pacific at Santa Clara, 5

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 5

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 5

UC Davis at Stanford, 5

UC Merced at Fresno St., 5

Idaho St. at Idaho, 5

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 5:05

Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05

Sunday’s Games

EAST

NC State at Boston College, Noon

Samford at Fordham, 1

Cornell at St. Bonaventure, 1

New Hampshire at Princeton, 1

Bryant at Army, 1

Lehigh at St. Peter’s, 1

George Mason at Delaware, 1

William & Mary at George Washington, 2

Northeastern at Boston U., 2

Bucknell at Stony Brook, 2

Dartmouth at Buffalo, 2

Creighton at Georgetown, 2

Fairleigh Dickinson at Mass.-Lowell, 2

UMBC at Lafayette, 2

Quinnipiac at Hartford, 2

Vermont at Merrimack, 3

Providence at Villanova, 4

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 5

SOUTH

Wake Forest at Miami, 2

East Carolina at Georgia, 2

Robert Morris at James Madison, 2

SC State at Coastal Carolina, 2

Howard at Tennessee, 2

Davidson at Florida, 2

Appalachian St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2

Duke at Florida Gulf Coast, 2

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 2

Syracuse at Louisville, 2

TCU at Middle Tennessee, 2

Jacksonville at Mercer, 2

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 2

Brown at FIU, 2

Arkansas St. at Louisiana Tech, 3

Columbia at Vanderbilt, 3

SE Louisiana at Alabama, 3

Tuskegee at UAB, 3

Illinois St. at Austin Peay, 3

MVSU at Louisiana-Monroe, 3

UALR at Mississippi St., 3

Tennessee Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech, 3

Ohio at Chattanooga, 4

Louisiana-Lafayette at Jackson St., 7

MIDWEST

St. John’s at Xavier, 2

Canisius at Toledo, 2

Seton Hall at Butler, 2

Drake at N. Illinois, 3

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 3

University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma at UMKC, 3

Harris-Stowe State at SE Missouri, 3

S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 3

Clemson at Notre Dame, 4

Marquette at DePaul, 5

SOUTHWEST

UTSA at Texas Tech, 1

Northwestern St. at Texas, 2

Our Lady of the Lake at Stephen F. Austin, 3

Tulsa at UTEP, 3

Hofstra vs. Houston at Bronx, N.Y., 3

UC Irvine at SMU, 3

UT Martin at Arkansas, 3

Texas A&M-Texarkana at North Texas, 4

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 4

FAR WEST

Arizona at Arizona St., 2

CS Bakersfield at Oregon St., 3

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 3

Portland at Gonzaga, 4

Colorado at Utah, 4

Southern Cal at UCLA, 4

Seattle at Cal St.-Fullerton, 5

Washington at Washington St., 5

Grand Canyon at California, 10

Monday’s Games

EAST

Rider at Delaware St., 4

Maine at Drexel, 4:30

Southern Connecticut State at UMass, 5

Rhode Island at Harvard, 6:30

Temple at La Salle, 7

NJIT at Binghamton, 7

Navy at Saint Joseph’s, 7

SOUTH

Holy Cross at Stetson, 2

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 2

Columbia at Tennessee St., 3

Brown at South Florida, 5:30

NC A&T at VCU, 6

Cent. Michigan at UCF, 6

Norfolk St. at Richmond, 6:30

Alabama A&M at Memphis, 6:30

W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 6:30

Elon at Furman, 7

Georgia Southern at Tulane, 8

MIDWEST

Davis & Elkins at Bowling Green, 5

Saint Louis at Indiana St., 5

Urbana at Ball St., 7

UIC at Youngstown St., 7

Coppin St. at Cincinnati, 7

Hiram at Kent St., 7

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 7

Valparaiso at E. Illinois, 7

Grambling St. at Wichita St., 7:30

North Alabama at Iowa St., 7:30

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8

W. Michigan at Loyola of Chicago, 8

Wright St. at Green Bay, 8

Wofford at Kansas, 8

SOUTHWEST

Duquesne at Oklahoma St., 2

Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 6:30

Wiley at Sam Houston St., 7:30

Alcorn St. at Texas State, 8

Morehead St. at Baylor, 8

Texas Southern at Texas-Arlington, 8

FAR WEST

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 5

Pacific at San Francisco, 5

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, 8

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30

Nebraska Wesleyan at Air Force, 8:30

Weber St. at Idaho, 9

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05

Montana at Sacramento St., 10

Ottawa University Arizona at UC Santa Barbara, 10

BYU vs. Pepperdine at Malibu, Calif., 10

Tuesday’s Games

EAST

Dartmouth at Loyola (Md.), Noon

Creighton at Villanova, 1

Providence at Georgetown, 1

Cornell at West Virginia, 2

Indiana at Rutgers, 3

Wagner at Yale, 4

SOUTH

UNC-Asheville at Hampton, Noon

Middle Georgia at Kennesaw St., 1

Converse at ETSU, 2

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 2

High Point at Winthrop, 2

Presbyterian at Radford, 2

Edward Waters at North Florida, 2

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7

MIDWEST

Coppin St. at Dayton, Noon

Seton Hall at Xavier, 1

Nebraska at Michigan St., 1

William Jewell at Missouri St., 2

Penn St. at Michigan, 2

Tiffin at Miami (Ohio), 2

Illinois at Iowa, 3

Wisconsin at Purdue, 4

St. John’s at Butler, 4

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5

Maryland at Northwestern, 5

SOUTHWEST

Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 1

George Mason at SMU, 3

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 5

Hope International at CS Northridge, 5

Penn at Hawaii, 7

Men’s Schedule

Friday’s Games

EAST

Coppin St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 7

Mass.-Lowell at Loyola (Md.), 7

Saturday’s Games

EAST

American U. at Georgetown, Noon

Bucknell at La Salle, 2

Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 2

Marist at Columbia, 2

Northeastern at Towson, 2

Fairfield at Wagner, 4

Longwood at George Washington, 4

Niagara at Syracuse, 7

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 7

SOUTH

Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon

Long Beach St. at Florida, Noon

Piedmont at W. Carolina, Noon

Milligan at Mercer, 1

Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 1

St. Peter’s at Hampton, 1

New Orleans at Memphis, 1:30

Wisconsin at Tennessee, 1:30

North Alabama at Florida St., 2

Thomas (GA) at UAB, 2

Louisville at Kentucky, 3:45

E. Kentucky at East Carolina, 4

Hofstra at James Madison, 4

Mobile at South Alabama, 4

Carver at Jacksonville St., 5

William Peace at UNC-Greensboro, 5

Piedmont International at Charleston Southern, 5:30

Belmont at W. Kentucky, 7:30

Cumberland at Murray St., 8

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Marquette, 2

Green Bay at Wright St., 2

Toledo at Bradley, 2

Detroit at Oakland, 3

FIU at Minnesota, 4

Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4

Cleveland St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12

Midland at Creighton, 6

SOUTHWEST

Paul Quinn College at Stephen F. Austin, 3

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4

Freed-Hardeman at Arkansas St., 5

Texas Wesleyan at North Texas, 6

FAR WEST

E. Michigan at UNLV, 3

Texas Southern at Arizona St., 3

Doane at Colorado St., 4

E. Washington at Weber St., 4

Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5

University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 5

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05

CS Northridge at Boise St., 6

Nebraska Wesleyan at Wyoming, 6

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 6

Cal Poly at San Diego St., 7

Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8

Idaho at Idaho St., 9

N. Arizona at Montana, 9

Oral Roberts at BYU, 9

Pepperdine at San Jose St., 9

UC Riverside at Fresno St., 9

Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 10

Ottawa at California Baptist, 10

Pacific at UC Irvine, 10

Sunday’s Games

EAST

Bryant at Maryland, Noon

Cornell at Penn St., Noon

Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon

Connecticut College at CCSU, 1

NJIT at UConn, 1

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2

Holy Cross at Siena, 2

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2

Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30

Lehigh at Princeton, 4

Boston U. at Merrimack, 6

SOUTH

Cumberland at Chattanooga, 1:30

Liberty at LSU, 1:30

Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian, 2

Mars Hill at ETSU, 2

VMI at SC-Upstate, 2

Mount St. Joseph at UT Martin, 3

Appalachian St. at NC State, 4

Central Penn College at Radford, 4

Lipscomb at Auburn, 4

Navy at Virginia, 4

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4

Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30

Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5

FAU at South Florida, 5

Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6

UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6

Richmond at Alabama, 6:30

MIDWEST

Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon

West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

Campbell at Ohio, 2

Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2

NC A&T at Illinois, 2

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2

Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3

Lindenwood at SIU-Edwardsville, 3

Hartford at Northwestern, 4

Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4

Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 5

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 5:30

Arkansas at Indiana, 6

Tulsa at Kansas St., 6

Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8

SOUTHWEST

SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30

Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3

CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4

FAR WEST

Iona at Colorado, 2

Kansas at Stanford, 3

Alabama St. at Oregon, 4

UC Davis at New Mexico, 4

Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5

Whittier at San Diego, 5

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 5:30

Harvard at California, 6

North Dakota at Oregon St., 6

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8

Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10

Maine at Hawaii, 10

Monday’s Games

EAST

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

Penn State York at UMBC, 1

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2

Hofstra at Towson, 2

Washington Adventist University at Delaware St., 6:30

Xavier at Villanova, 6:30

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7

Caldwell at Rutgers, 7

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7

SOUTH

Stetson at South Carolina, 3

Austin Peay at Georgia, 7

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7

Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7

Northeastern at James Madison, 7

Penn at Howard, 7

SC State at Jacksonville, 7

William & Mary at Elon, 7

Yale at North Carolina, 7

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8

Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 8

Tulane at Memphis, 9

MIDWEST

Concordia (MI) at E. Michigan, 2

Wilberforce at Miami (Ohio), 2

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7

North Florida at Dayton, 7

UMass at Akron, 7

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 7

Chicago St. at Missouri, 8

Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 8

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 8

Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30

SOUTHWEST

Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 3

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7

High Point at Texas, 8

Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8

George Mason at TCU, 9

FAR WEST

Detroit at Gonzaga, 9

Harvard at San Francisco, 9

Idaho at Weber St., 9

N. Arizona at Montana St., 9

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05

Tuesday’s Games

EAST

George Washington at Vermont, 2

Georgetown at Providence, 5:30

Butler at St. John’s, 7:30

SOUTH

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Temple at UCF, 2

Miami at Clemson, 4

Boston College at Duke, 6

MIDWEST

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3

Evansville at Missouri St., 5

Drake at Bradley, 7

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7

Rider at Wisconsin, 7

FAR WEST

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4

TRANSACTIONS

Basketball

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced G Brandon Goodwin was transfered to Atlanta (NBA).

Football

National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Jordan Leggett to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad. Removed LB Josh Smith from the practice squad.

Hockey

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Kevin Poulin to a professional tryout.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).

College

PENN STATE — Named Kirk Ciarrocca offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

WASHINGTON — Junior QB Jacob Eason announced he will enter the NFL draft.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Fostoria vs. Bowling Green, Al-Mar Lanes, 11 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Arcadia at Lucas, 11 a.m.

Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Findlay, Liberty-Benton, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & Ottawa-Glandorf at Border War Invitational, Defiance, Noon

Eastwood, Toledo Central Catholic at Patrick Henry

Local & Area

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Volleyball Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon has an opening for a head volleyball coach. Previous coaching experience is preferred. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net.