After staying home for the holidays last season, Fostoria High’s boys basketball team hits the road for this season’s Northwest Ohio Holiday Tournament at Montpelier High School.

The Redmen (5-1) will open up against Northwood (2-4) at 6 p.m. today in the first semifinal. Evergreen (4-1) and Montpelier (1-5) will meet in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

The winners will play in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with the two losers in the consolation final up first at noon.

The tournament site has rotated between the four schools over the past four seasons, with Fostoria hosting last year.

The Redmen defeated Montpelier 80-51 in their opener last season before falling to Evergreen 84-52 in the championship game.

The Vikings have won the last two tournament titles.

Fostoria is coming off its first loss of the season last Friday to Rossford 83-56 after getting outscored 28-10 in the fourth quarter.

Still, the Redmen are 5-1 for the first time since the 2007-08 team that eventually finished 21-2 overall.

Northwood, which finished 5-18 overall last season, has a pair of wins over Jones Leadership Academy (63-35) and Lake (61-39).

The Rangers also have losses to Gibsonburg (78-70), Swanton (50-36), Ottawa Hills (51-37) and Maumee Valley Country Day (89-66).