By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood boys basketball coach Ty Traxler saw the hunger in his players.

Liberty-Benton coach Ben Gerken also saw it and said the Royals simply “wanted it more.”

Elmwood doubled up the Eagles 22-11 in the second quarter en route to posting a 70-57 nonleague victory on Monday.

“The last two years we felt like we gave games away (against Liberty-Benton),” Traxler said. “We were ahead 18 (points) two years ago at home (loss) and last year we blew it in the fourth quarter.

“But that’s Liberty-Benton. They’re always prepared, they never quit, they always have shooters, obviously well-coached with Ben.

“We’re ecstatic that we got the win.”

Both teams moved to 3-4 overall.

Liberty-Benton’s Marcellus Eckford had a game-high 23 points and also tallied five rebounds, four steals and a block.

Mason Lentz led four Elmwood starters in double figures with four 3-pointers in a 16-point night.

Nick Weiss added 15 points, five rebounds and six assists and said Monday’s win was a turning point.

“It’s about time,” Weiss said of the win. “We haven’t been playing to our full potential. We’re going to start playing now.”

Part of Elmwood’s hunger derived from having lost its last four games — three in league play and all by at least 10 points.

Traxler called their most recent loss, 64-53 on Friday to Genoa, “one of the worst games we could’ve possibly played.”

On Monday, Liberty-Benton and Elmwood exchanged four first-quarter lead changes — three in the last two minutes.

The Royals seized control in the second quarter by getting up the floor in transition for quick shots and working the ball around to convert open looks in their half-court sets.

They converted their first six shots of the frame and finished 9 of 12 to lead 32-22 by halftime.

Even two of those misses resulted in an eventual third-chance bucket by Weiss to put the Royals up 26-17 late in the frame.

Weiss scored four times in the second quarter and also assisted on two more.

“Definitely getting inside, inside-out post touches and then our inside guys got going, shooters started going,” Weiss said of the offense clicking. “They couldn’t keep up with us then.”

Gerken noticed Elmwood’s advantage in energy, too.

“They played with more enthusiasm and gave better effort than what we did,” Gerken said. “That’s the most disappointing part. We had some individuals that were able to put it in the hoop but we didn’t rebound the basketball well, we didn’t guard it at all, gave them easy looks — that goes back to their effort.”

Trailing 47-35 entering the fourth, the Eagles got a few scores and started to press full court.

Twice Liberty-Benton pulled as close as six points at 50-44 and 54-48.

Both times, Josiah Childress found a wide open Bryce Reynolds at the back end of the press for a 3-pointer, first from the left corner, then the right.

“We always joke with him that sometimes when he’s in a groove, shooting 3’s is like a layup,” Traxler said of Reynolds.

Reynolds finished with four 3-pointers and 14 points as the Royals made 8 of 14 attempts from downtown. Kobe Shank also had 13 points.

“As a team, we were 34 percent (entering) from 3-point range, so 8 for 14, hopefully that’s a recipe for something that’s going to continue,” Traxler said.

As for the Eagles, Ben Spiess went for 17 points. Mehkei Jenkins had four assists.

“We’ve got to regroup and figure out what our identity is and see if we can come back and guard it and rebound it better next time,” Gerken said.

LIBERTY-BENTON (3-4)

Eckford 10-3–23, Jenkins 1-0–2, Reindel 2-0–4, Spiess 6-2–17, Rath 1-0–2, Erdeljac 1-0–2, Dillon 2-3–7, Abbott 0-0–0. TOTALS: 23-49 8-10 — 57.

ELMWOOD (3-4)

Childress 1-0–2, Lentz 6-0–16, Weiss 5-5–15, Shank 5-3–13, Reynolds 4-2–14, Plouck 0-0–0, Abke 2-3–7, Lawson 0-3–3. TOTALS: 23-42 16-23 — 70.

Liberty-Benton 11 11 13 22 — 57

Elmwood 10 22 15 23 — 70

3-Point GOALS: Liberty-Benton 3-16 (Spiess 3); Elmwood 8-14 (Reynolds & Lentz 4).

rebounds: Liberty-Benton 20 (Eckford 6); Elmwood 27 (Childress 5).

turnovers: Liberty-Benton 12; Elmwood 13.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 49-20.

FRESHMEN: Liberty-Benton, 44-27.

