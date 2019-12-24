PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Continental 52, Fostoria Senior 39
Delphos St. John’s 51, Van Wert 34
Delta 51, Lake 38
Lima Bath 45, Coldwater 25
Lima Senior 56, Lima Shawnee 30
Marion Local 45, Russia 44
Miller City 53, North Baltimore 43
Minster 57, Springfield Catholic Central 24
Mohawk 55, Galion Senior 27
Monroeville 43, Milan Edison 35
Parkway 42, Celina 33
Shelby 65, Buckeye Central 48
Wayne Trace 49, Lincolnview 16
Wynford 57, Lucas 40
Around Ohio
Bellaire 73, Barnesville 44
Belmont Union Local 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46
Bristol 52, Burton Berkshire 39
Caldwell 44, New Matamoras Frontier 35
Cle. Cent. Cath. 58, Chardon NDCL 48
Columbiana Crestview 63, New Middletown Spring. 36
Coshocton 41, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38
E. Can. 58, Bowerston Conotton Valley 39
Fairview, Ky. 58, Ironton St. Joseph 49
Franklin Furnace Green 71, Portsmouth Notre Dame 26
Hillsboro 47, Bainbridge Paint Valley 44
Independence 55, Middlefield Cardinal 18
Ironton 65, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23
Kettering Alter 79, Durham Academy, N.C. 66
Lewis Co., Ky. 51, S. Point 44
McArthur Vinton County 52, Chillicothe Unioto 41
McConnelsville Morgan 58, Beallsville 53
McDonald 56, Youngs. Ursuline 42
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 61, Conneaut 19
Middletown Fenwick 38, Clayton Northmont 29
Nelsonville-York 50, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 31
Spring. NE 33, Day. Northridge 28
Steubenville 61, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 25
Strongsville 55, N. Royalton 22
Ursuline Academy 39, Morrow Little Miami 34
Warren Champion 48, Warren Howland 43
Warren Harding 80, Orange 53
Warrensville Hts. 59, Whitehall-Yearling 54
Willoughby S. 49, Kirtland 46
Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Martins Ferry 41
Youngs. East 63, Youngs. Chaney High School 19
Youngs. Liberty 84, Brookfield 37
Piketon 51, Latham Western 23
Thursday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada, Allen East, Waynesfield-Goshen and Upper Scioto Valley at Border Classic at Upper Scioto Valley
Columbus Grove at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Cent. Cath. at Elida
Patrick Henry, Holgate, Wauseon and Napoleon at Northwest Signal Classic at Napoleon
Ottoville at Arlington
Versailles at Anna
Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Lima Senior
Wishes Can Happen Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame
Friday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne at Toledo Whitmer
Leipsic, North Baltimore, Toledo Christian and Ayersville at Ayersville Tournament
Sandusky Perkins, Springfield, Toledo Scott and Oregon Clay at Eagle Holiday Tournament
Galion Northmor at Ridgemont
Greenville at Wapakoneta
Holiday Classic at Bryan
Holiday Classic at Elida
Holiday Classic at Fairview
Holiday Classic at Kidron Central Christian
Holiday Classic at Minster
Holiday Classic at Paulding
Holiday Classic at Stryker
Lima Cent. Cath. at Elida
Lima Shawnee at Lima Perry
McDonald’s Holiday at Delta
McDonald’s Holiday at Lima Bath
McDonald’s Holiday at Toledo Bowsher
Roundball Classic at Ashland Crestview
Spencerville at Elida
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Lima Senior
Warrior Classic V Girls Basketball at Hilltop
Crestline, Galion Senior, Lexington, Mansfield Christian, Mansfield St. Peter’s, Norwalk Senior, Ontario, Shelby at Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Westerville Central at Mount Vernon
PREP Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins 45, Marion Local 35
Elmwood 70, Liberty-Benton 57
Indian Lake 81, Upper Scioto Valley 65
Pandora-Gilboa 60, Leipsic 58
Willard 83, Carey 40
Wooster Senior 60, New Philadelphia 39
Around Ohio
Beloit W. Branch 62, Ravenna 55
Berlin Hiland 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 23
Beverly Ft. Frye 59, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 54
Burton Berkshire 74, Southington Chalker 42
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Brooke, W.Va. 41
Cardington-Lincoln 52, Delaware Christian 51
Cin. Moeller 67, Medina 46
Cle. VASJ 67, Cornerstone Christian 52
Cols. St. Charles 65, Cols. Bexley 54
Conneaut 53, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 50
Delaware Hayes 43, Pataskala Licking Hts. 35
Garfield Hts. 86, Cle. Hay 59
Geneva 70, Chardon 62
Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Day. Ponitz Tech. 53
Leavittsburg LaBrae 78, Garrettsville Garfield 75
Lore City Buckeye Trail 64, Sugarcreek Garaway 59
N. Royalton 64, Strongsville 48
Parma Hts. Holy Name 81, Parma Padua 71
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Lancaster 47
Rayland Buckeye 64, Toronto 57, 0
Sebring McKinley 64, Youngs. Liberty 63
St. Clairsville 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 46
Trotwood-Madison 105, South Oldham, Ky. 99
Westerville S. 64, Dublin Coffman 54
Wooster 63, New Philadelphia 39
Youngs. Chaney High School 76, Youngs. East 60
Youngs. Ursuline 55, Warren Harding 48
Kettering Alter 79, Durham Academy, N.C. 66
Thursday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Start at Torrey Pines Invite, San Diego
Friday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Fremont Ross
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East
Wynford at Mohawk
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert
Lakota at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Huron at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Tiffin Columbian at Bellevue
Vermilion at Norwalk Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Lexington
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
West Holmes at Wooster Senior
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Ontario
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Monroeville
New London at Plymouth
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Western Reserve at South Central
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Pettisville
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada, Allen East, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley Border Classic
Arlington, Bluffton, Continental, Cory-Rawson at McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Bluffton
Ayerville, Leipsic, North Baltimore and Toledo Christian at Ayersville Holiday Tournament
Bryan, Paulding, Tinora, Wauseon, at Derrow Chrysler Holiday Classic at Defiance College
Celina, Coldwater, Maron Local and St. Henry at Asset Allocation Holiday Invitational at Coldwater
Delta, Fairview, Miller City, Swanton at Bulldog Battle at Swanton
Carey at Riverdale
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant
Delphos St. John’s at Convoy Crestview
Eagle Holiday Tournament at Oregon Clay
Eastwood at Archbold
Evergreen, Fostoria, Montpelier and Northwood at
Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian
Genoa at Anthony Wayne
Holgate, Liberty Center, Napoleon and Patrick Henry at Henry County Tourrney at Patrick Henry
Lake at Maumee
Lima Bath at Liberty-Benton
Lincolnview at Kalida
Loudonville at Sparta Highland
McComb at Bowling Green
Mechanicsburg at Elgin
Miami East at Versailles
Milan Edison at Willard
Minster at Russia
North Central and Parkway at JJ Winns Holiday Tournament at North Central
Old Fort at Elmwood
Onsted, Mich. at Galion Senior
Ottoville at Van Wert
Riverside at New Bremen
Roundball Classic at Toledo Rogers
Sidney Lehman at Holiday Classic at Piqua
Antwerp, Edgerton, Edon and Hicksville at Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Sandusky Perkins at Toledo Bowsher
St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville
Tinora at Bryan
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Cincinnati Elder
Toledo Christian at Leipsic
Toledo Start at Torrey Pines Invite, San Diego
Van Buren at Otsego
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198
x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246
N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353
Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335
Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272
Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275
Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360
Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287
Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403
Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301
L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337
Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305
N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417
Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421
Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
x-Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279
Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372
L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340
Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Results
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 17
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35, OT
Miami 38, Cincinnati 35, OT
New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28
N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10
Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15
Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6
Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12
Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Denver 27, Detroit 17
Arizona 27, Seattle 13
Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9
Kansas City 26, Chicago 3
Monday’s Game
Green Bay at Minnesota, late
Sunday, Dec. 29
Chicago at Minnesota, 1
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1
Miami at New England, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1
New Orleans at Carolina, 1
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
Tennessee at Houston, 4:25
Washington at Dallas, 4:25
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 20 7 .741 —
Philadelphia 22 10 .688 ½
Toronto 21 9 .700 ½
Brooklyn 16 13 .552 5
New York 7 24 .226 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 22 8 .733 —
Orlando 13 17 .433 9
Charlotte 13 20 .394 10½
Washington 9 20 .310 12½
Atlanta 6 25 .194 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 4 .871 —
Indiana 21 10 .677 6
Chicago 12 20 .375 15½
Detroit 11 20 .355 16
Cleveland 9 21 .300 17½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 20 9 .690 —
Dallas 19 10 .655 1
San Antonio 12 17 .414 8
Memphis 11 20 .355 10
New Orleans 7 23 .233 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 20 8 .714 —
Utah 18 12 .600 3
Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 5½
Portland 14 16 .467 7
Minnesota 10 18 .357 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 6 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 3
Sacramento 12 17 .414 11½
Phoenix 11 18 .379 12½
Golden State 6 24 .200 18
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 110, Dallas 107
Boston 119, Charlotte 93
Milwaukee 117, Indiana 89
Oklahoma City 118, L.A. Clippers 112
Denver 128, L.A. Lakers 104
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 121, Atlanta 118
Orlando 103, Chicago 95
Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109
Indiana 120, Toronto 115, OT
Washington 121, New York 115
Utah at Miami, late
San Antonio at Memphis, late
Denver at Phoenix, late
Houston at Sacramento, late
New Orleans at Portland, late
Minnesota at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 12
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 2:30
Houston at Golden State, 5
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 8
New Orleans at Denver, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 7
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8
San Antonio at Dallas, 8
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10
Portland at Utah, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 38 22 7 9 53 130 100
Toronto 38 20 14 4 44 133 122
Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117
Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121
Buffalo 38 17 14 7 41 115 119
Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111
Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123
Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 38 26 7 5 57 137 111
N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91
Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106
Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96
Carolina 37 22 13 2 46 124 102
Columbus 37 17 14 6 40 98 106
N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 114 118
New Jersey 35 11 19 5 27 84 127
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 37 23 8 6 52 114 98
Colorado 36 22 11 3 47 127 100
Winnipeg 37 21 14 2 44 113 107
Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97
Nashville 36 18 12 6 42 126 116
Minnesota 38 18 15 5 41 118 126
Chicago 37 15 16 6 36 104 118
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 39 20 13 6 46 119 111
Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99
Edmonton 39 20 15 4 44 115 120
Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116
Vancouver 37 18 15 4 40 120 113
Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114
Los Angeles 38 15 19 4 34 98 120
San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 5, Anaheim 1
Calgary 5, Dallas 1
Arizona 5, Detroit 2
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Monday’s Results
Toronto 8, Carolina 6
Minnesota 3, Calgary 0
Boston 7, Washington 3
Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Arizona at Nashville, late
Montreal at Winnipeg, late
New Jersey at Chicago, late
St. Louis at Los Angeles, late
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Colorado at Vegas, late
Tuesday’s Results
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Results
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF 48, Marshall 25
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
AFCA Division II Final Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. West Florida (31) 13-2 774 20
2. Minnesota State 14-1 744 4
3. Ferris State 12-1 705 2
4. Lenoir-Rhyne 13-1 635 6
5. Valdosta State 10-1 614 1
6. Slippery Rock 13-1 605 8
7. Northwest Missouri State 12-2 528 10
8. Colorado School of Mines 12-1 501 7
9. Tarleton State 11-1 497 3
10. Notre Dame (Ohio) 12-2 488 13
11. Texas A&M-Commerce 10-3 448 21
12. Colorado State-Pueblo 11-2 434 9
13. Central Missouri 11-2 409 15
14. Ouachita Baptist 11-1 335 5
15. Harding 10-2 332 12
16. Kutztown 11-2 307 17
17. Indianapolis 9-2 234 14
18. Bowie State 11-1 218 11
19. Wingate 10-2 216 16
20. Carson-Newman 9-3 205 25
21. Indiana (Pa.) 10-2 171 18
22. Shepherd 10-3 165 NR
23. Tiffin 9-2 145 19
24. West Chester 9-3 88 22
25. Lindenwood 9-4 77 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Truman State 59, Sioux Falls 40, Henderson State 37, Missouri Western State 22, Augustana (S.D.) 20, Wayne State (Mich.) 5, Virginia Union 4, Dixie State 3, Grand Valley State 3, Fort Hays State 2, West Texas A&M 2, Central Washington 1, Ohio Dominican 1, Virginia State 1.
AFCA Division III Final Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Central (53) 14-1 1325 5
2. Wisconsin-Whitewater 13-2 1268 10
3. St. John’s (Minn.) 12-2 1165 8
4. Mary Hardin-Baylor 12-1 1079 1
5. Muhlenberg 13-1 1059 4
6. Wheaton (Ill.) 12-1 1048 3
7. Mount Union 11-1 1035 2
8. Delaware Valley 11-2 910 9
9. Salisbury 11-1 900 6
10. John Carroll 9-1 739 7
11. Chapman 10-1 680 13
12. Wesley 10-2 653 11
13. Wartburg 10-2 622 17
14. Hardin-Simmons 8-2 591 12
15. Union (N.Y.) 11-1 583 14
16. Linfield 8-2 467 15
17. Central 10-2 449 23
18. Susquehanna 10-1 421 16
19. St. Thomas (Minn.) 8-2 391 18
20. Bridgewater (Va.) 10-1 304 20
21. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 8-3 291 21
22. Redlands 9-2 249 22
23. Berry 9-2 227 19
24. Bethel (Minn.) 8-2 178 24
25. Brockport 9-3 114 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Case Western Reserve 100, Aurora 83, Huntingdon 74, Wisconsin-La Crosse 39, Texas Lutheran 28, Hope 26, Wisconsin-Platteville 26, Ithaca 15, Middlebury 15, Western New England 12, Trinity (Texas) 11, Cortland 8, Hanover 8, Martin Luther 7, Hobart 5, Randolph-Macon 4, Framingham State 3, Monmouth (Ill.) 3, Wabash 3, Wesleyan (Conn.) 3, Whitworth 3, WPI 1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Men’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2
2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5
3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3
4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4
5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1
6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8
7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10
8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12
9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11
10. Villanova 9-2 950 18
11. Michigan 9-3 889 14
12. Butler 11-1 853 17
13. Maryland 10-2 785 7
14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15
15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20
16. Virginia 9-2 595 9
17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19
18. Dayton 9-2 541 13
19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6
20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23
21. Washington 9-2 326 22
22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25
23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24
24. Arizona 10-3 153 16
25. Iowa 9-3 125 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (19) 10-0 698 2
2. Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3
3. Oregon St. (4) 11-0 654 4
4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5
5. Stanford 10-1 602 1
6. Baylor 9-1 592 7
7. Louisville 11-1 562 6
8. Florida St. 12-0 543 8
9. N.C. State 11-0 484 9
10. UCLA 11-0 479 10
11. Texas A&M 11-1 433 11
12. Maryland 9-2 385 13
13. Kentucky 11-1 361 14
14. Indiana 10-2 331 12
15. Mississippi St. 11-2 329 15
16. DePaul 10-2 279 16
17. Gonzaga 11-1 277 17
18. Arizona 11-0 248 18
19. West Virginia 9-1 195 22
20. Arkansas 11-1 148 21
21. Missouri St. 9-2 108 20
22. Tennessee 9-2 80 23
23. Michigan 9-2 59 24
24. Miami 8-3 55 —
25. Texas 7-4 40 —
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan St. 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona St. 4, Kansas 4, TCU 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Siena 73, Canisius 72
SOUTH
Georgia 73, Georgia Southern 64
MIDWEST
Dayton 81, Grambling St. 53
SOUTHWEST
SMU 85, Georgia St. 76
FAR WEST
Boise St. 85, Portland 69
Hawaii 67, UTEP 63
Houston 70, Georgia Tech 59
Seattle 79, Long Beach St. 57
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced major league coach Jose Hernandez moves to assistant hitting coach. Named Fredi Gonzalez major league coach Darren Holmes as bullpen coach, and Anthony Sanders first base coach.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed C Martin Maldonado to a two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded INF Cristian Perez to the N.Y. Yankees for RHP Chance Adams.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with C Francisco Cervelli on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Glenn Sherlock assistant coach.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Pierce Johnson to a two-year contract.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHPs Tyler Fallwell and Juan Aguilera and INF Adam Sasser from Sioux City (AA) for RHP Ryan Newell and INF John Brontsema.
Frontier League
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Aaron Rozek to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Kenny Matthews.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Sharif Finch off waivers from Tennessee. Placed WR A.J. Green on the IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jahlani Tavai on IR.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel to a one-year contract. Waived DL Jeremiah Valoaga.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Darius Jennings. Signed WR Rashard Davis from the practice squad. Waived LB Nigel Harris and RB Dalyn Dawkins.
Canadian Football League
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed offensive coordinator Tommy Condell and defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Mark Washington to contract extensions.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Filip Zadina, D Brian Lashoff and G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids F Jarid Lukosevicius, Providence D Steve Kampfer and Springfield F Jayce Hawryluk two games.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Greenville’s Chad Duchesne five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 21 game at Florida. Suspended Worcester’s Yannick Turcotte three games and Brampton’s Lindsay Sparks one game and fined both undisclosed amounts for their actions in a Dec. 21 game. Suspended Toledo’s Steve Oleksy one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Dec. 14 game at Cincinnati. Fined Florida’s Arvin Atwal an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec.21 game against Greenville.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Samba Camara via transfer from Le Havre (Ligue 2-France).
ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Rodrigo Schlegel from Racing Club (Primera Division-Argentina) via one-year free loan.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jose Andres Martinez.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the retirement of executive chair John Furlong, effective Dec. 31. Named co-owner Jeff Mallett executive chair.
USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Joe Greenspan.
College
AUTIN PEAY — Signed football coach Mark Hudspeth to a contract extension through 2024.
BRANDEIS — Announced the resignation of softball coach Danielle DelPonte. Named Emily Kraytenberg interim softball coach.
BUCKNELL — Named Jackie Dando women’s lacrosse coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Prep Boys Bowling
OTTAWA-GLANDORF 2,659
LIMA SENIOR 2,574
regular games
OTTAWA-GLANDORF: Sean Kelley 175-188–363, Logan Miller 149, Brandt Utrup 162-188–350, Ethan Schroeder 177-183–360, Mitch Kaufman 178-201–379. TOTALS: 841-874–1,715.
LIMA SENIOR: Richard Lee 153, Canyon Shoemaker 208-171–379, Rico Upshaw 168-195–363, Isaac Hicks 212-182–394, Jordan Priest 192-144–336. TOTALS: 933-841–1,774.
Baker games
O-G 213-214-153-190-174–944
Lima Sen. 122-170-177-178-153–800
RECORDS: Ottawa-Glandorf 5-1.
Prep Girls Bowling
OTTAWA-GLANDORF 2,101
LIMA SENIOR 1,644
regular games
OTTAWA-GLANDORF: Camryn Foppe 144, Hannah Brinkman 138, Natalie Duling 149-121–270, Bri Siebeneck 142, Emily Krukowski 202-160–362, Hannah Hoehne 127, Morgan Miller 113, Gracie Croy 118. TOTALS: 775-639–1,414.
LIMA SENIOR: Charlese Ferris 65, Faith Fuller 77, Emma Hipsher 118-113–231, Ashley Reigle 88, Haley Shafer 82-94–176, Evelyn Williams 86, Tatum Twining 171-179– 350. TOTALS: 534-539–1,073.
Baker games
O-G 149-177-127-118-116–687
Lima Sen. 136-93-103-126-113–571
RECORDS: Ottawa-Glandorf 3-2.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Fostoria vs. Bowling Green, Al-Mar Lanes, 11 a.m.
Prep Hockey
Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Findlay, Holly Daze Tournament, The Cube, 7
Prep Wrestling
Arcadia at Lucas, 11 a.m.
Upper Sandusky at 49th Harding Wrestling Classic, 11 a.m.
Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Findlay, Liberty-Benton, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & Ottawa-Glandorf at Border War Invitational, Defiance, Noon
Prep Gymnastics
Eastwood, Toledo Central Catholic at Patrick Henry
Local & Area
Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Volleyball Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon has an opening for a head volleyball coach. Previous coaching experience is preferred. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net.