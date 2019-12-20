FINDLAY — For the second-straight year, Liberty-Benton and Van Buren’s wrestling teams will compete in an in-school dual match.

This year, it’s Liberty-Benton’s turn to host the event.

The Eagles and Black Knights, who are already off to strong starts this season and look to be the top two contenders in the Blanchard Valley Conference, will square off at 1 p.m. today at Liberty-Benton.

A year ago, the Eagles won the first in-school dual match between the BVC rivals 46-29 at Van Buren in early December. A couple months later, the Black Knights won their fourth-straight BVC tournament title after edging the Eagles 1681/2-149.

Both teams have depth, talent and returning state qualifiers, which should make for an entertaining match.

Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass, the 2019 Division III state runner-up at 220 pounds, is off to a strong start this season. He quickly recorded five pins in five matches at 285 pounds at the season-opening Cory-Rawson Duals on Dec. 7, with his longest match lasting just 27 seconds.

The Black Knights are coming off a sixth-place finish at Saturday’s Arcadia Invitational. Junior Grant Young was runner-up at 160 pounds to lead Van Buren.

Meanwhile, L-B has a returning state qualifier in Nathaniel DiRe, who reached state as a sophomore at 182 pounds a year ago. He has a 78-24 career record entering today’s match, including 48-9 last season.

L-B junior Dru Baker is coming off a first-place finish at 138 pounds in Saturday’s Bill Urban Memorial Invitational hosted by Toledo St. John’s. The Eagles’ Dylan Mersch (220) and Matthew Berger (285), also juniors, both finished third in their respective weight classes.