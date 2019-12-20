VANLUE — Vanlue’s Emma Franks and Emma Biller each recorded double-doubles as the Wildcats defeated Pandora-Gilboa 38-21 in Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball play Thursday.

Franks led all scorers with 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Biller had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (4-5, 1-3 BVC). Audrey Phillips collected nine points, three assists and four steals.

Lacie Fenstermaker totaled seven points, nine rebounds and three steals to front the Rockets (1-7, 0-4).

PANDORA-GILBOA (1-7, 0-4 BVC)

Simons 1-0–3, Russell 1-1–3, Kinsinger 0-1–1, Miller 1-1–3, Neuenschwander 1-2–4, Fenstermaker 3-1–7. TOTALS: 7-54 6-14 — 21.

VANLUE (4-5, 1-3 BVC)

Carrillo 0-1–1, Franks 5-2–12, Price 1-0–2, Phillips 4-1–9, Biller 4-1–10, Snook 2-0–4. TOTALS: 16-52 5-12 — 38.

Pandora-Gilboa 4 3 8 6 — 21

Vanlue 15 4 3 16 — 38

3-Point GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 1-11 (Simons); Vanlue 1-4 (Biller).

rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 39 (Fenstermaker 9); Vanlue 32 (Biller 11, Franks 10).

turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 27; Vanlue 10.

junior varsity: Pandora-Gilboa, 16-13.

MCCOMB 36

VAN BUREN 26

MCCOMB — McComb jumped out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and that proved to be the difference as the Panthers knocked off Van Buren 36-26 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game Thursday.

Olivia Miehls had a game-high 11 points to lead McComb (4-4, 2-1 BVC), while Hannah and Malorie Schroeder both added eight points. Hannah Schroeder had six rebounds, while Malorie Schroeder had five boards and eight steals.

Zoe Horne scored 10 points and Agnes Durliat snatched seven rebounds to lead the Black Knights (5-3, 1-2 BVC).

VAN BUREN (5-3, 1-2 BVC)

Reineke 3-1–7, Durliat 1-2–4, Horne 3-2–10, Recker 0-1–1, M. Pawlak 2-0–4. TOTALS: 9-39 6-10 — 26.

MCCOMB (4-4, 2-1 BVC)

Shoop 1-0–2, Like 3-0–6, H. Schroeder 2-3–8, Miehls 3-5–11, E. Dehart 0-1–1, Mal. Schroeder 3-1–8. TOTALS: 12-42 10-15 — 36.

Van Buren 2 11 5 8 — 26

McComb 14 5 7 10 — 36

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 2-16 (Horne 2); McComb 2-12 (H. Schroeder & Mal. Schroeder).

rebounds: Van Buren 26 (Durliat 7); McComb 26 (H. Schroeder 6).

turnovers: Van Buren 18, McComb 12.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 28-24.

ARCADIA 48

MOHAWK 36

SYCAMORE — Arcadia’s Reagan Pratt drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points as the Redskins beat Mohawk 48-36 for a nonleague girls basketball win Thursday.

Pratt also had four rebounds and four steals while Lyndee Ward chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for Arcadia (5-2).

Aubrie Harper scored nine points and Paityn Clouse added six points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (1-5).

ARCADIA (5-2)

Burnett 1-2–4, Pratt 7-1–20, Golden 1-0–2, Le. Rodriguez 1-0–2, Cramer 3-0–7, Ward 2-7–11, La. Rodriguez 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-51 10-18 — 48.

MOHAWK (1-5)

Cleveland 1-2–5, Thiery 1-0–2, Clouse 3-0–6, Klopp 2-0–4, Gillig 1-2–4, Sheets 3-0–6, Harper 3-0–9. TOTALS: 14-47 4-7 — 36.

Arcadia 12 12 13 11 — 48

Mohawk 11 9 4 12 — 36

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 6-22 (Pratt 5, Cramer); Mohawk 4-14 (Harper 3, Cleveland).

rebounds: Arcadia 20 (Ward 7); Mohawk 32 (Clouse 10).

turnovers: Arcadia 12; Mohawk 15.

junior varsity: Mohawk, 30-12.

Boys basketball

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 76

DANBURY 47

LAKESIDE — Hopewell-Loudon’s boys basketball team shot 50 percent overall from the field and scored at least 18 points in each quarter to defeat Danbury 76-47 in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play Thursday.

Travis Milligan hit three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points for the Chieftains (5-1, 2-0 SBC River), who made 31 of 62 field goal attempts. Jordyn Jury added 16 points and Carter Coffman had nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Tyler Murray’s 14 points fronted the Lakers (0-5, 0-3).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (5-1, 2-0 SBC RIVER)

R. Jury 5-2–13, Ritchey 2-0–4, Reinhard 3-1–7, Milligan 7-0–17, Coffman 3-3–9, J. Jury 6-3–16, Rumschlag 3-0–6, Lommerse 1-0–2, Oswalt 1-0–2. TOTALS: 31-62 9-14 — 76.

DANBURY (0-5, 0-3 SBC RIVER)

B. Murray 4-1–11, Wunder 1-0–2, Berhent 1-3–6, T. Murray 6-0–14, Owens 2-2–6, Buchanan 3-1–8. TOTALS: 17-53 7-13 — 47.

Hopewell-Loudon 21 18 19 18 — 76

Danbury 10 11 16 10 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 5-18 (Milligan 3, R. Jury & J. Jury); Danbury 6-22 (B. Murray & T. Murray 2, Berhent & Buchanan).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 39 (Coffman 11); Danbury 27 (Owens 10).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 18; Danbury 21.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 67-46.