PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Liberty-Benton 48, Arlington 31
McComb 36, Van Buren 26
North Baltimore 50, Leipsic 44
Riverdale 55, Cory-Rawson 41
Vanlue 38, Pandora-Gilboa 21
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 40, Oregon Clay 38
Lima Senior 47, Toledo Whitmer 42
Toledo Notre Dame 47, Tol. Cent. Catholic 31
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 43, Ridgedale 28
Northwest Conference
Allen East 45, Ada 44
Bluffton 58, Convoy Crestview 49
Columbus Grove 52, Paulding 31
Spencerville 44, Lincolnview 34
Western Buckeye League
Celina 48, Kenton 41
Defiance 39, Lima Shawnee 31
Lima Bath 44, Elida 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, St. Marys Memorial 42
Van Wert 33, Wapakoneta 23
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont 56, Hardin Northern 48
Riverside 55, Lima Perry 52, OT
Sidney Lehman 61, Upper Scioto Valley 28
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon 60, Anthony Wayne 19
Perrysburg 67, Springfield 24
Sylvania Southview 79, Maumee 36
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 52, Ashland Senior 41
West Holmes 37, Mount Vernon 32
Wooster Senior 44, Mansfield Senior 28
Firelands Conference
Monroeville 60, Plymouth 31
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia 48, Mohawk 36
Archbold 59, Pettisville 24
Buckeye Central 55, Ashland Crestview 52
Fort Loramie 75, New Bremen 28
Kalida 42, Delphos St. John’s 40
Liberty Center 43, Tinora 37
Lima Cent. Cath. 52, Delphos Jefferson 46
Ottoville 39, Coldwater 36, OT
South Adams, Ind. 46, Parkway 44
Wauseon 50, Stryker 15
Wayne Trace 60, Fort Jennings 32
Route 49 Classic
Antwerp 51, Edon 42
Hicksville 54, Edgerton 43
Friday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Old Fort
Gibsonburg at New Riegel
Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Huron at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Shelby
River Valley at Marion Pleasant
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Evergreen at Delta
Holgate at Swanton
Marion Local at Celina
Morenci, Mich. at Fayette
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Antwerp, Edgerton, Edon & Hicksvilel at Route 49 Classic
Spring Valley Academy at Mansfield Senior
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus
Mohawk at Wynford
Ridgedale at Buckeye Central
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Lake at Eastwood
Woodmore at Elmwood
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Wooster Senior at West Holmes
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcanum at Fort Recovery
Bellefontaine at Wapakoneta
Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley
Cardinal Stritch at North Central
Carey at New Riegel
Clyde at Lexington
Columbus Beechcroft at Toledo Waite
Continental at Patrick Henry
Convoy Crestview at Kalida
Elgin at Fairbanks
Findlay at Anthony Wayne
Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.
Loudonville at Castalia Margaretta
Mansfield Senior at New Philadelphia
Miller City at Liberty Center
Minster at Russia
Montpelier at Ayersville
New Bremen at Troy Christian
Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg
Pettisville at Evergreen
Riverside at Triad
Spencerville at Fort Jennings
Springfield at Bryan
St. Marys Memorial at Arlington
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Whitmer
Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia
Toledo Rogers at Columbus Northland
Toledo Start at Sylvania Southview
Tri-Village at St. Henry
Wayne Trace at Ottoville
Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon 76, Danbury 47
Old Fort 68, Fremont St. Joseph 44
Sandusky St. Mary 51, New Riegel 46
Tiffin Calvert 63, Gibsonburg 37
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 44, Vermilion 42
Tiffin Columbian 54, Sandusky Perkins 31
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork 64, Galion Senior 59
Ontario 60, River Valley 33
Shelby 53, Marion Harding 43
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul 65, Western Reserve 59
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta 41, New London 33
Continental 51, Holgate 39
Ottawa Hills 60, North Central 47
Around Ohio
Batavia 58, Felicity-Franklin 54
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
Cols. KIPP 61, Liberty Christian Academy 48
Pataskala Licking Hts. 73, Hebron Lakewood 62
Proctorville Fairland 49, Huntington, W.Va. 37
Williamsburg 62, Cin. Riverview East 52
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa
Cory-Rawson at McComb
Leipsic at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Oregon Clay at Findlay
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Mohawk at Carey
Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Genoa
Lake at Otsego
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Eastwood
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Ada
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Columbus Grove at Paulding
Spencerville at Lincolnview
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Elida
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial
Van Wert at Wapakoneta
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Riverside
Lima Temple Christian at Elgin
Ridgemont at Hardin Northern
Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley
Midwest Athletic Conference
Versailles at Marion Local
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Scott
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield Christian
Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Monroeville at Plymouth
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Fort Jennings
Delphos Jefferson at Waynesfield-Goshen
Evergreen at Delta
Fairview at Stryker
Fort Loramie at St. Henry
Heritage Christian at Monclova Christian
Horizon Science at Vanlue
Kalida at Lima Cent. Cath.
Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior
Mansfield Madison at Columbus Watterson
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Rogers
Miller City at Wayne Trace
Morenci, Mich. at Fayette
Patrick Henry at Tinora
Pettisville at Archbold
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Wynford
Colonel Crawford at Seneca East
Mohawk at Bucyrus
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Lakota
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Ottawa Hills
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Shelby
River Valley at Marion Pleasant
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Cory-Rawson
Anna at New Bremen
Anthony Wayne at Toledo Start
Antwerp at Delphos Jefferson
Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf
Ayersville at Coldwater
Calvary Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky Perkins
Cleveland Benedictine at Toledo St. Francis
Clyde at Lexington
Crestline at Plymouth
Delta at Fayette
Dover at Wooster Senior
Edgerton at Swanton
Findlay at Springfield
Fort Jennings at Lincolnview
Genoa at Wauseon
Hardin Northern at Monroeville
Hilltop at Holgate
Howard East Knox at Lucas
Huron at Bellevue
Kalida at Spencerville
Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior
Kewpee Holiday Classic at Toledo Rogers
Liberty Center at Tinora
Lima Cent. Cath. at McComb
Lima Shawnee at Marion Local
Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville
Loudonville at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus KIPP
Milan Edison at Norwalk St. Paul
Mississinawa Valley at Minster
Mount Vernon at Pataskala Licking Heights
Napoleon at Bryan
Ottoville at Delphos St. John’s
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove
Ridgemont at Allen East
Riverside at Botkins
Sandusky Senior at Cleveland Glenville
Sidney Lehman at Houston
St. Marys Memorial at Parkway
Sylvania Southview at Mansfield Madison
Toledo Scott at Columbus Eastmoor Academy
Toledo Waite at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Van Buren at Elida
Vanlue at Monclova Christian
Vermilion at Oak Harbor
Versailles at Russia
Wayne Trace at Van Wert
Willard at Norwalk Senior
Wooster Triway at South Central
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181
x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303
Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Monday’s Result
New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1
Buffalo at New England, 4:30
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1
Cincinnati at Miami, 1
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Detroit at Denver, 4:05
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20
Monday’s Game
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15
2020 Pro Bowl Rosters
AFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Deshaun Watson, Houston.
Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore; Travis Kelce, Kansas City.
Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.
Tackles: Trent Brown, Oakland; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston.
Guards: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis.
Centers: Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.
Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Frank Clark, Kansas City.
Interior Lineman: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City.
Outside Linebackers: Matthew Judon, Baltimore; Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: Dont’a Hightower, New England; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis.
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo.
Free Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.
Strong Safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.
Return Specialist: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City.
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.
NFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Drew Brees, New Orleans; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Russell Wilson, Seattle.
Tight Ends: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; George Kittle, San Francisco.
Wide Receivers: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Michael Thomas, New Orleans.
Tackles: Terron Armstead, New Orleans; Tyron Smith, Dallas; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay.
Guards: Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington.
Centers: Travis Frederick, Dallas; Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina.
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota; Nick Bosa, San Francisco.
Interior Lineman: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.
Outside Linebackers: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay; Khalil Mack, Chicago; Chandler Jones, Arizona.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle.
Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; Richard Sherman, San Francisco.
Free Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.
Strong Safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Tress Way, Washington.
Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.
Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.
Return Specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.
Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 20 9 .690 —
Boston 18 7 .720 —
Toronto 19 8 .704 —
Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4
New York 7 21 .250 12½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 20 8 .714 —
Orlando 12 16 .429 8
Charlotte 13 18 .419 8½
Washington 8 18 .308 11
Atlanta 6 23 .207 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 4 .862 —
Indiana 19 9 .679 5½
Detroit 11 17 .393 13½
Chicago 11 19 .367 14½
Cleveland 7 21 .250 17½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 18 9 .667 —
Houston 18 9 .667 —
San Antonio 10 16 .385 7½
Memphis 10 18 .357 8½
New Orleans 7 22 .241 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 18 8 .692 —
Utah 17 11 .607 2
Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 5½
Portland 12 16 .429 7
Minnesota 10 16 .385 8
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 5 .828 —
L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 3
Sacramento 12 15 .444 11
Phoenix 11 16 .407 12
Golden State 5 24 .172 19
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 100, Charlotte 98
Chicago 110, Washington 109, OT
Miami 108, Philadelphia 104
Toronto 112, Detroit 99
Oklahoma City 126, Memphis 122
New Orleans 107, Minnesota 99
Denver 113, Orlando 104
Boston 109, Dallas 103
Portland 122, Golden State 112
Thursday’s Results
Utah 111, Atlanta 106
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, late
Brooklyn at San Antonio, late
Houston at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Cleveland, 7
Sacramento at Indiana, 7
Detroit at Boston, 7:30
Washington at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8
New York at Miami, 8
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8
Minnesota at Denver, 9
Orlando at Portland, 10
New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Charlotte, 5
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6
Chicago at Detroit, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30
Sacramento at Memphis, 8
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30
Houston at Phoenix, 9
Minnesota at Portland, 10
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Toronto, 3:30
Charlotte at Boston, 6
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 36 21 7 8 50 120 93
Buffalo 36 16 13 7 39 111 114
Tampa Bay 33 17 12 4 38 117 107
Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108
Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112
Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109
Ottawa 36 15 18 3 33 99 117
Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100
N.Y. Islanders 33 23 8 2 48 98 82
Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89
Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90
Philadelphia 35 19 11 5 43 111 101
N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106
Columbus 35 15 14 6 36 90 103
New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96
Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92
Dallas 36 20 12 4 44 95 85
Winnipeg 35 20 13 2 42 105 101
Nashville 34 16 12 6 38 119 111
Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115
Chicago 36 14 16 6 34 99 115
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86
Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105
Edmonton 37 19 14 4 42 109 112
Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108
Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108
San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125
Los Angeles 37 15 18 4 34 96 117
Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1
Colorado 4, Chicago 1
St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1
Thursday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2, SO
Columbus 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 1
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Ottawa 5, Nashville 4, OT
Chicago 4, Winnipeg 1
Montreal at Calgary, late
Carolina at Colorado, late
Minnesota at Arizona, late
Vegas at Vancouver, late
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Florida, 7
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Washington at New Jersey, 7
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9
Saturday’s Games
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2
Nashville at Boston, 7
Florida at Carolina, 7
New Jersey at Columbus, 7
Montreal at Edmonton, 7
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7
Detroit at Toronto, 7
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7
Chicago at Colorado, 9
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30
Calgary at Dallas, 7
Arizona at Detroit, 7
Vegas at San Jose, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota State (14-0) vs. Montana State (11-3), 2 p.m.
James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber State (11-3), 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Championship
Saturday at McKinney, Texas
Minnesota State (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 3 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Championship
Friday at Shenandoah, Texas
North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1), 8 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Championship
Saturday At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium,
Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albright 68, Shenandoah 49
Daemen 96, St. Rose 88
Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60
Hofstra 87, Princeton 72
Lafayette 96, Widener 56
Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69
Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69
Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48
SOUTH
Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73
Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
Duke 86, Wofford 57
FAU 84, Tampa 35
FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74
Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70
Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64
Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77
Lander 95, Young Harris 85
Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92
The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT
Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59
UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74
Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59
MIDWEST
Northeastern 74, Detroit 61
SOUTHWEST
East Central 114, Randall 83
Houston 77, UTEP 57
Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albright 82, Kings (Pa.) 65
Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63
Ball St. 52, Providence 51
Carnegie-Mellon 77, Waynesburg 56
Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58
George Mason 67, Navy 58
Longwood 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
Williams 68, Ursinus 67
Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40
SOUTH
Benedict 86, Limestone 85
Berry 47, Juniata 45
Bethune-Cookman 61, Appalachian St. 44
Clayton St. 81, UNC Pembroke 67
Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65
FIU 56, Grambling St. 55
Florida Southern 94, Lindenwood (Mo.) 90
Georgia College 56, Flagler 46
LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61
Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55
NC State 74, Chattanooga 38
Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51
SC-Upstate 71, Bob Jones 49
South Carolina 89, Duke 46
Stetson 68, Canisius 52
UCLA 59, Georgia 50
MIDWEST
Illinois St. 77, Jackson St. 55
Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48
Loras 62, Shenandoah 32
S. Illinois 79, W. Illinois 65
Tampa 75, Pittsburg St. 55
Troy 71, Toledo 64
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60
Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67
SMU 60, UTEP 56
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Wade Miley to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Brad Holman minor league pitching coordinator; Matt LeCroy minor league quality control coordinator; Michael Tejera pitching coach for Fresno (PCL); Billy Gardner Jr. manager and Sam Narron pitching coach for Harrisburg (EL); Justin Lord pitching coach of Fredericksburg (Carolina); Mario Lisson manager, Jorge Mejia hitting coach, Pat Rice pitching coach for Hagerstown (SAL); Patrick Anderson manager of Auburn (NYP); and Edwin Hurtado pitching coach, Wilson Valdez infield coach, Stolmy Pimentel assistant pitching coach for the DSL Nationals.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Karl Craigie and LHP Scott Sebald to contract extensions.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Alex Fishberg to a contract extension.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed SS Jett Manning.
Basketball
NBA G League
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Added C Asauhn Dixon-Tatum from the player pool. FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released QB Eric Dungey from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — signed DB Bryce Bartlett, DL Dwayne Beckford, DL Darrell Brown, RB Devontae Jackson and WR Malik Richards.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.
DALLAS STARS — Assinged F Tye Felhaber from the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Bill Tuiloma to a multiyear contract extension.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(7th) New Riegel 33, Hopewell-Loudon 25
(7th) Glenwood 45, Van Buren 21
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 39, New Riegel 31
(8th) Glenwood 45, Van Buren 32
Junior High Girls Basketball
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 15, New Riegel 10
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 33, New Riegel 29, OT
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood at Fricker’s Duals, Defiance College, 2
Van Buren at Liberty-Benton, 1
Local & Area
Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Volleyball Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon has an opening for a head volleyball coach. Previous coaching experience is preferred. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net.