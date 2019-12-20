PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Liberty-Benton 48, Arlington 31

McComb 36, Van Buren 26

North Baltimore 50, Leipsic 44

Riverdale 55, Cory-Rawson 41

Vanlue 38, Pandora-Gilboa 21

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 40, Oregon Clay 38

Lima Senior 47, Toledo Whitmer 42

Toledo Notre Dame 47, Tol. Cent. Catholic 31

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 43, Ridgedale 28

Northwest Conference

Allen East 45, Ada 44

Bluffton 58, Convoy Crestview 49

Columbus Grove 52, Paulding 31

Spencerville 44, Lincolnview 34

Western Buckeye League

Celina 48, Kenton 41

Defiance 39, Lima Shawnee 31

Lima Bath 44, Elida 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, St. Marys Memorial 42

Van Wert 33, Wapakoneta 23

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont 56, Hardin Northern 48

Riverside 55, Lima Perry 52, OT

Sidney Lehman 61, Upper Scioto Valley 28

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon 60, Anthony Wayne 19

Perrysburg 67, Springfield 24

Sylvania Southview 79, Maumee 36

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 52, Ashland Senior 41

West Holmes 37, Mount Vernon 32

Wooster Senior 44, Mansfield Senior 28

Firelands Conference

Monroeville 60, Plymouth 31

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia 48, Mohawk 36

Archbold 59, Pettisville 24

Buckeye Central 55, Ashland Crestview 52

Fort Loramie 75, New Bremen 28

Kalida 42, Delphos St. John’s 40

Liberty Center 43, Tinora 37

Lima Cent. Cath. 52, Delphos Jefferson 46

Ottoville 39, Coldwater 36, OT

South Adams, Ind. 46, Parkway 44

Wauseon 50, Stryker 15

Wayne Trace 60, Fort Jennings 32

Route 49 Classic

Antwerp 51, Edon 42

Hicksville 54, Edgerton 43

Friday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Old Fort

Gibsonburg at New Riegel

Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Huron at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Shelby

River Valley at Marion Pleasant

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Evergreen at Delta

Holgate at Swanton

Marion Local at Celina

Morenci, Mich. at Fayette

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Antwerp, Edgerton, Edon & Hicksvilel at Route 49 Classic

Spring Valley Academy at Mansfield Senior

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus

Mohawk at Wynford

Ridgedale at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Otsego

Lake at Eastwood

Woodmore at Elmwood

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcanum at Fort Recovery

Bellefontaine at Wapakoneta

Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley

Cardinal Stritch at North Central

Carey at New Riegel

Clyde at Lexington

Columbus Beechcroft at Toledo Waite

Continental at Patrick Henry

Convoy Crestview at Kalida

Elgin at Fairbanks

Findlay at Anthony Wayne

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Loudonville at Castalia Margaretta

Mansfield Senior at New Philadelphia

Miller City at Liberty Center

Minster at Russia

Montpelier at Ayersville

New Bremen at Troy Christian

Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg

Pettisville at Evergreen

Riverside at Triad

Spencerville at Fort Jennings

Springfield at Bryan

St. Marys Memorial at Arlington

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Whitmer

Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia

Toledo Rogers at Columbus Northland

Toledo Start at Sylvania Southview

Tri-Village at St. Henry

Wayne Trace at Ottoville

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon 76, Danbury 47

Old Fort 68, Fremont St. Joseph 44

Sandusky St. Mary 51, New Riegel 46

Tiffin Calvert 63, Gibsonburg 37

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 44, Vermilion 42

Tiffin Columbian 54, Sandusky Perkins 31

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork 64, Galion Senior 59

Ontario 60, River Valley 33

Shelby 53, Marion Harding 43

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul 65, Western Reserve 59

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta 41, New London 33

Continental 51, Holgate 39

Ottawa Hills 60, North Central 47

Around Ohio

Batavia 58, Felicity-Franklin 54

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 52

Cols. KIPP 61, Liberty Christian Academy 48

Pataskala Licking Hts. 73, Hebron Lakewood 62

Proctorville Fairland 49, Huntington, W.Va. 37

Williamsburg 62, Cin. Riverview East 52

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa

Cory-Rawson at McComb

Leipsic at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Oregon Clay at Findlay

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Whitmer

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Mohawk at Carey

Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Genoa

Lake at Otsego

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Eastwood

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Ada

Bluffton at Convoy Crestview

Columbus Grove at Paulding

Spencerville at Lincolnview

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Elida

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial

Van Wert at Wapakoneta

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Riverside

Lima Temple Christian at Elgin

Ridgemont at Hardin Northern

Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles at Marion Local

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Scott

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield Christian

Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Monroeville at Plymouth

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Fort Jennings

Delphos Jefferson at Waynesfield-Goshen

Evergreen at Delta

Fairview at Stryker

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Heritage Christian at Monclova Christian

Horizon Science at Vanlue

Kalida at Lima Cent. Cath.

Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior

Mansfield Madison at Columbus Watterson

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Rogers

Miller City at Wayne Trace

Morenci, Mich. at Fayette

Patrick Henry at Tinora

Pettisville at Archbold

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Wynford

Colonel Crawford at Seneca East

Mohawk at Bucyrus

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Lakota

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Ottawa Hills

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Shelby

River Valley at Marion Pleasant

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Cory-Rawson

Anna at New Bremen

Anthony Wayne at Toledo Start

Antwerp at Delphos Jefferson

Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf

Ayersville at Coldwater

Calvary Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky Perkins

Cleveland Benedictine at Toledo St. Francis

Clyde at Lexington

Crestline at Plymouth

Delta at Fayette

Dover at Wooster Senior

Edgerton at Swanton

Findlay at Springfield

Fort Jennings at Lincolnview

Genoa at Wauseon

Hardin Northern at Monroeville

Hilltop at Holgate

Howard East Knox at Lucas

Huron at Bellevue

Kalida at Spencerville

Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior

Kewpee Holiday Classic at Toledo Rogers

Liberty Center at Tinora

Lima Cent. Cath. at McComb

Lima Shawnee at Marion Local

Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville

Loudonville at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus KIPP

Milan Edison at Norwalk St. Paul

Mississinawa Valley at Minster

Mount Vernon at Pataskala Licking Heights

Napoleon at Bryan

Ottoville at Delphos St. John’s

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Ridgemont at Allen East

Riverside at Botkins

Sandusky Senior at Cleveland Glenville

Sidney Lehman at Houston

St. Marys Memorial at Parkway

Sylvania Southview at Mansfield Madison

Toledo Scott at Columbus Eastmoor Academy

Toledo Waite at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Van Buren at Elida

Vanlue at Monclova Christian

Vermilion at Oak Harbor

Versailles at Russia

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

Willard at Norwalk Senior

Wooster Triway at South Central

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181

x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303

Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday’s Result

New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1

Buffalo at New England, 4:30

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1

Cincinnati at Miami, 1

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Detroit at Denver, 4:05

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20

Monday’s Game

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15

2020 Pro Bowl Rosters

AFC

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Deshaun Watson, Houston.

Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore; Travis Kelce, Kansas City.

Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.

Tackles: Trent Brown, Oakland; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston.

Guards: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis.

Centers: Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.

Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends: Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Frank Clark, Kansas City.

Interior Lineman: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City.

Outside Linebackers: Matthew Judon, Baltimore; Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh.

Inside/Middle Linebackers: Dont’a Hightower, New England; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis.

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo.

Free Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.

Strong Safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets.

SPECIALISTS

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.

Return Specialist: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City.

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.

NFC

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Drew Brees, New Orleans; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Russell Wilson, Seattle.

Tight Ends: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; George Kittle, San Francisco.

Wide Receivers: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Michael Thomas, New Orleans.

Tackles: Terron Armstead, New Orleans; Tyron Smith, Dallas; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay.

Guards: Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington.

Centers: Travis Frederick, Dallas; Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.

Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco.

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota; Nick Bosa, San Francisco.

Interior Lineman: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.

Outside Linebackers: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay; Khalil Mack, Chicago; Chandler Jones, Arizona.

Inside/Middle Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle.

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; Richard Sherman, San Francisco.

Free Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.

Strong Safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.

SPECIALISTS

Punter: Tress Way, Washington.

Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.

Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.

Return Specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.

Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 20 9 .690 —

Boston 18 7 .720 —

Toronto 19 8 .704 —

Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4

New York 7 21 .250 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 20 8 .714 —

Orlando 12 16 .429 8

Charlotte 13 18 .419 8½

Washington 8 18 .308 11

Atlanta 6 23 .207 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 25 4 .862 —

Indiana 19 9 .679 5½

Detroit 11 17 .393 13½

Chicago 11 19 .367 14½

Cleveland 7 21 .250 17½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 18 9 .667 —

Houston 18 9 .667 —

San Antonio 10 16 .385 7½

Memphis 10 18 .357 8½

New Orleans 7 22 .241 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 18 8 .692 —

Utah 17 11 .607 2

Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 5½

Portland 12 16 .429 7

Minnesota 10 16 .385 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 5 .828 —

L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 3

Sacramento 12 15 .444 11

Phoenix 11 16 .407 12

Golden State 5 24 .172 19

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 100, Charlotte 98

Chicago 110, Washington 109, OT

Miami 108, Philadelphia 104

Toronto 112, Detroit 99

Oklahoma City 126, Memphis 122

New Orleans 107, Minnesota 99

Denver 113, Orlando 104

Boston 109, Dallas 103

Portland 122, Golden State 112

Thursday’s Results

Utah 111, Atlanta 106

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, late

Brooklyn at San Antonio, late

Houston at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Cleveland, 7

Sacramento at Indiana, 7

Detroit at Boston, 7:30

Washington at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8

New York at Miami, 8

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8

Minnesota at Denver, 9

Orlando at Portland, 10

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Charlotte, 5

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6

Chicago at Detroit, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30

Sacramento at Memphis, 8

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30

Houston at Phoenix, 9

Minnesota at Portland, 10

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Toronto, 3:30

Charlotte at Boston, 6

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 36 21 7 8 50 120 93

Buffalo 36 16 13 7 39 111 114

Tampa Bay 33 17 12 4 38 117 107

Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108

Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112

Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109

Ottawa 36 15 18 3 33 99 117

Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100

N.Y. Islanders 33 23 8 2 48 98 82

Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89

Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90

Philadelphia 35 19 11 5 43 111 101

N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106

Columbus 35 15 14 6 36 90 103

New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96

Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92

Dallas 36 20 12 4 44 95 85

Winnipeg 35 20 13 2 42 105 101

Nashville 34 16 12 6 38 119 111

Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115

Chicago 36 14 16 6 34 99 115

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86

Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105

Edmonton 37 19 14 4 42 109 112

Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108

Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108

San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125

Los Angeles 37 15 18 4 34 96 117

Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1

Thursday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2, SO

Columbus 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 1

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Ottawa 5, Nashville 4, OT

Chicago 4, Winnipeg 1

Montreal at Calgary, late

Carolina at Colorado, late

Minnesota at Arizona, late

Vegas at Vancouver, late

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Florida, 7

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Washington at New Jersey, 7

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2

Nashville at Boston, 7

Florida at Carolina, 7

New Jersey at Columbus, 7

Montreal at Edmonton, 7

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7

Detroit at Toronto, 7

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7

Chicago at Colorado, 9

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30

Calgary at Dallas, 7

Arizona at Detroit, 7

Vegas at San Jose, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota State (14-0) vs. Montana State (11-3), 2 p.m.

James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber State (11-3), 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Championship

Saturday at McKinney, Texas

Minnesota State (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 3 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Championship

Friday at Shenandoah, Texas

North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1), 8 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Championship

Saturday At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium,

Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albright 68, Shenandoah 49

Daemen 96, St. Rose 88

Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60

Hofstra 87, Princeton 72

Lafayette 96, Widener 56

Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69

Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

SOUTH

Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73

Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

Duke 86, Wofford 57

FAU 84, Tampa 35

FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74

Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70

Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64

Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77

Lander 95, Young Harris 85

Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT

Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59

UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74

Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59

MIDWEST

Northeastern 74, Detroit 61

SOUTHWEST

East Central 114, Randall 83

Houston 77, UTEP 57

Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albright 82, Kings (Pa.) 65

Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63

Ball St. 52, Providence 51

Carnegie-Mellon 77, Waynesburg 56

Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58

George Mason 67, Navy 58

Longwood 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

Williams 68, Ursinus 67

Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40

SOUTH

Benedict 86, Limestone 85

Berry 47, Juniata 45

Bethune-Cookman 61, Appalachian St. 44

Clayton St. 81, UNC Pembroke 67

Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65

FIU 56, Grambling St. 55

Florida Southern 94, Lindenwood (Mo.) 90

Georgia College 56, Flagler 46

LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61

Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55

NC State 74, Chattanooga 38

Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51

SC-Upstate 71, Bob Jones 49

South Carolina 89, Duke 46

Stetson 68, Canisius 52

UCLA 59, Georgia 50

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 77, Jackson St. 55

Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48

Loras 62, Shenandoah 32

S. Illinois 79, W. Illinois 65

Tampa 75, Pittsburg St. 55

Troy 71, Toledo 64

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60

Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67

SMU 60, UTEP 56

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Wade Miley to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Brad Holman minor league pitching coordinator; Matt LeCroy minor league quality control coordinator; Michael Tejera pitching coach for Fresno (PCL); Billy Gardner Jr. manager and Sam Narron pitching coach for Harrisburg (EL); Justin Lord pitching coach of Fredericksburg (Carolina); Mario Lisson manager, Jorge Mejia hitting coach, Pat Rice pitching coach for Hagerstown (SAL); Patrick Anderson manager of Auburn (NYP); and Edwin Hurtado pitching coach, Wilson Valdez infield coach, Stolmy Pimentel assistant pitching coach for the DSL Nationals.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Karl Craigie and LHP Scott Sebald to contract extensions.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Alex Fishberg to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed SS Jett Manning.

Basketball

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Added C Asauhn Dixon-Tatum from the player pool. FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released QB Eric Dungey from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — signed DB Bryce Bartlett, DL Dwayne Beckford, DL Darrell Brown, RB Devontae Jackson and WR Malik Richards.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.

DALLAS STARS — Assinged F Tye Felhaber from the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Bill Tuiloma to a multiyear contract extension.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(7th) New Riegel 33, Hopewell-Loudon 25

(7th) Glenwood 45, Van Buren 21

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 39, New Riegel 31

(8th) Glenwood 45, Van Buren 32

Junior High Girls Basketball

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 15, New Riegel 10

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 33, New Riegel 29, OT

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood at Fricker’s Duals, Defiance College, 2

Van Buren at Liberty-Benton, 1

Local & Area

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Volleyball Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon has an opening for a head volleyball coach. Previous coaching experience is preferred. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net.