PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher 64, Toledo Waite 17
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln 44, Marion Pleasant 41
Clear Fork 52, Wooster Triway 47
Delphos Jefferson 77, Lima Perry 34
Midview 41, Vermilion 37
Mount Gilead 46, Elgin 39
Sandusky Senior 78, Mansfield Madison 44
Sparta Highland 48, Galion Senior 33
Around Ohio
Barnesville 40, Byesville Meadowbrook 24
Beloit W. Branch 47, Can. South 30
Berlin Hiland 103, Lore City Buckeye Trail 15
Can. Glenoak 54, Green 37
Canfield S. Range 38, Youngs. Boardman 27
Chesterland W. Geauga 39, Chagrin Falls 35
Cin. Colerain 62, Harrison 49
Cin. Walnut Hills 28, Milford 17
Cin. West Clermont 49, Cin. Anderson 42
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51, Greenfield McClain 41
Columbiana Crestview 50, Brookfield 22
Eastlake N. 65, Chardon 32
Fairport Harbor Harding 48, Orwell Grand Valley 43
Gates Mills Hawken 47, Orange 41
Independence 64, Richmond Hts. 26
Jackson 54, Hillsboro 50
Kirtland 59, Burton Berkshire 26
Lancaster Fairfield Union 57, Logan 43
Lodi Cloverleaf 50, Akr. Springfield 45
Louisville Aquinas 63, Akr. North 23
Lyndhurst Brush 55, Madison 53
Massillon Jackson 51, Can. McKinley 35
McConnelsville Morgan 90, Pomeroy Meigs 40
McDermott Scioto NW 56, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Mentor 51, Mentor Lake Cath. 21
Miami Valley Christian Academy 45, Cin. Clark Montessori 42
Middlefield Cardinal 56, Wickliffe 46
New Lexington 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 39
Newark 77, McArthur Vinton County 40
Perry 48, Geneva 30
Richwood N. Union 62, St. Paris Graham 36
Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Brooklyn 28
Sardinia Eastern Brown 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 15
Sidney 72, Xenia 48
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 44
Streetsboro 56, Akr. Coventry 46
Thornville Sheridan 56, New Concord John Glenn 38
Trenton Edgewood 52, Oxford Talawanda 41
Washington C.H. 51, Wilmington 46
Willoughby S. 63, Painesville Riverside 40
Youngs. Liberty 70, Newton Falls 59
Zanesville Maysville 59, Philo 38
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 17
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Riverdale
Leipsic at North Baltimore
Liberty-Benton at Arlington
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Van Buren at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Oregon Clay
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo Notre Dame at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Ridgedale
Northern Buckeye Conference
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Allen East
Convoy Crestview at Bluffton
Lincolnview at Spencerville
Paulding at Columbus Grove
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Bath
Kenton at Celina
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Riverside at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Springfield at Perrysburg
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Mohawk
Archbold at Pettisville
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview
Coldwater at Ottoville
Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace
Fort Loramie at New Bremen
Kalida at Delphos St. John’s
Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Stryker at Wauseon
Tinora at Liberty Center
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Milan Edison 66, Woodmore 62
Northwood 61, Lake 39
Around Ohio
Cin. College Prep. 65, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 63
Cols. Franklin Hts. 59, Cols. Whetstone 42
Conneaut 41, Seneca, Pa. 31
Day. Thurgood Marshall 68, Cin. Hughes 64
Parma Padua 60, Cle. Lincoln W. 49
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48, Granville 36
Thursday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary
Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins
Vermilion at Bellevue
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
River Valley at Ontario
Shelby at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at New London
Holgate at Continental
North Central at Ottawa Hills
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181
x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303
Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398
x-clinched playoff spoty-clinched division
Late games not included
Monday’s Result
New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1
Buffalo at New England, 4:30
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1
Cincinnati at Miami, 1
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Detroit at Denver, 4:05
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20
Monday’s Game
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15
2020 Pro Bowl Rosters
AFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Deshaun Watson, Houston.
Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore; Travis Kelce, Kansas City.
Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.
Tackles: Trent Brown, Oakland; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston.
Guards: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis.
Centers: Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.
Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Frank Clark, Kansas City.
Interior Lineman: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City.
Outside Linebackers: Matthew Judon, Baltimore; Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: Dont’a Hightower, New England; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis.
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo.
Free Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.
Strong Safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.
Return Specialist: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City.
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.
NFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Drew Brees, New Orleans; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Russell Wilson, Seattle.
Tight Ends: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; George Kittle, San Francisco.
Wide Receivers: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Michael Thomas, New Orleans.
Tackles: Terron Armstead, New Orleans; Tyron Smith, Dallas; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay.
Guards: Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington.
Centers: Travis Frederick, Dallas; Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina.
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota; Nick Bosa, San Francisco.
Interior Lineman: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.
Outside Linebackers: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay; Khalil Mack, Chicago; Chandler Jones, Arizona.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle.
Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; Richard Sherman, San Francisco.
Free Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.
Strong Safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Tress Way, Washington.
Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.
Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.
Return Specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.
Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 19 8 .704 —
Philadelphia 20 9 .690 —
Boston 17 7 .708 ½
Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4
New York 7 21 .250 12½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 20 8 .714 —
Orlando 12 15 .444 7½
Charlotte 13 18 .419 8½
Washington 8 18 .308 11
Atlanta 6 22 .214 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 4 .857 —
Indiana 19 9 .679 5
Detroit 11 17 .393 13
Chicago 11 19 .367 14
Cleveland 7 21 .250 17
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 18 8 .692 —
Houston 18 9 .667 ½
San Antonio 10 16 .385 8
Memphis 10 18 .357 9
New Orleans 7 22 .241 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 17 8 .680 —
Utah 16 11 .593 2
Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 5
Portland 11 16 .407 7
Minnesota 10 16 .385 7½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 4 .857 —
L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 3½
Sacramento 12 15 .444 11½
Phoenix 11 16 .407 12½
Golden State 5 23 .179 19
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Charlotte 110, Sacramento 102
Indiana 105, L.A. Lakers 102
New York 143, Atlanta 120
Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 101, OT
Utah 109, Orlando 102
L.A. Clippers 120, Phoenix 99
Wednesday’s Results
Chicago 110, Washington 109, OT
Cleveland 100, Charlotte 98
Miami 108, Philadelphia 104
Toronto 112, Detroit 99
New Orleans 107, Minnesota 99
Oklahoma City 126, Memphis 122
Orlando at Denver, late
Boston at Dallas, late
Golden State at Portland, late
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Cleveland, 7
Sacramento at Indiana, 7
Detroit at Boston, 7:30
Washington at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8
New York at Miami, 8
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8
Minnesota at Denver, 9
Orlando at Portland, 10
New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90
Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108
Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108
Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112
Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103
Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109
Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113
Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100
N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80
Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89
Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90
Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100
N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106
Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101
New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95
Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92
Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97
Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82
Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106
Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115
Chicago 35 13 16 6 32 95 114
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86
Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105
Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110
Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108
Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108
San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125
Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114
Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Toronto 5, Buffalo 3
Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT
Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Columbus 5, Detroit 3
Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3
Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1
Montreal 3, Vancouver 1
Vegas 3, Minnesota 2
Arizona 3, San Jose 2
Wednesday’s Results
New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1
Colorado 4, Chicago 1
Edmonton at St. Louis, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8
Carolina at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Calgary, 9
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30
Vegas at Vancouver, 10
Friday’s Games
Washington at New Jersey, 7
Dallas at Florida, 7
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Buffalo 82, Canisius 73
Dartmouth 76, CCSU 60
La Salle 74, Wagner 60
New Hampshire 64, Marist 56
St. Bonaventure 87, Niagara 70
UConn 66, St. Peter’s 56
UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 53
SOUTH
Alabama 105, Samford 87
Ball St. 65, Georgia Tech 47
Belmont 83, Kennesaw St. 44
ETSU 74, LSU 63
Howard 105, Regent University 47
Jacksonville 81, Presbyterian 58
Loyola of Chicago 78, Vanderbilt 70
Nicholls 64, Texas A&M-CC 58
Richmond 62, Old Dominion 59
SC-Upstate 73, SC State 70
UCF 70, Bethune-Cookman 65
VCU 76, Coll. of Charleston 71
Valparaiso 87, High Point 72
Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 78, Tennessee 66
DePaul 73, Cleveland St. 65
Indiana St. 78, Tennessee St. 72
Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(7th) Elmwood 30, Rossford 26
(8th) Rossford 38, Elmwood 30
Local & Area
UF Soccer Footskills Clinic
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.
Hopewell-Loudon seeks volleyball coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon has an opening for a head volleyball coach. Previous coaching experience is preferred. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net.