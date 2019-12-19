PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 64, Toledo Waite 17

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln 44, Marion Pleasant 41

Clear Fork 52, Wooster Triway 47

Delphos Jefferson 77, Lima Perry 34

Midview 41, Vermilion 37

Mount Gilead 46, Elgin 39

Sandusky Senior 78, Mansfield Madison 44

Sparta Highland 48, Galion Senior 33

Around Ohio

Barnesville 40, Byesville Meadowbrook 24

Beloit W. Branch 47, Can. South 30

Berlin Hiland 103, Lore City Buckeye Trail 15

Can. Glenoak 54, Green 37

Canfield S. Range 38, Youngs. Boardman 27

Chesterland W. Geauga 39, Chagrin Falls 35

Cin. Colerain 62, Harrison 49

Cin. Walnut Hills 28, Milford 17

Cin. West Clermont 49, Cin. Anderson 42

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51, Greenfield McClain 41

Columbiana Crestview 50, Brookfield 22

Eastlake N. 65, Chardon 32

Fairport Harbor Harding 48, Orwell Grand Valley 43

Gates Mills Hawken 47, Orange 41

Independence 64, Richmond Hts. 26

Jackson 54, Hillsboro 50

Kirtland 59, Burton Berkshire 26

Lancaster Fairfield Union 57, Logan 43

Lodi Cloverleaf 50, Akr. Springfield 45

Louisville Aquinas 63, Akr. North 23

Lyndhurst Brush 55, Madison 53

Massillon Jackson 51, Can. McKinley 35

McConnelsville Morgan 90, Pomeroy Meigs 40

McDermott Scioto NW 56, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Mentor 51, Mentor Lake Cath. 21

Miami Valley Christian Academy 45, Cin. Clark Montessori 42

Middlefield Cardinal 56, Wickliffe 46

New Lexington 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 39

Newark 77, McArthur Vinton County 40

Perry 48, Geneva 30

Richwood N. Union 62, St. Paris Graham 36

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Brooklyn 28

Sardinia Eastern Brown 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 15

Sidney 72, Xenia 48

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 44

Streetsboro 56, Akr. Coventry 46

Thornville Sheridan 56, New Concord John Glenn 38

Trenton Edgewood 52, Oxford Talawanda 41

Washington C.H. 51, Wilmington 46

Willoughby S. 63, Painesville Riverside 40

Youngs. Liberty 70, Newton Falls 59

Zanesville Maysville 59, Philo 38

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 17

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale

Leipsic at North Baltimore

Liberty-Benton at Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Van Buren at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Oregon Clay

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo Notre Dame at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Ridgedale

Northern Buckeye Conference

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Allen East

Convoy Crestview at Bluffton

Lincolnview at Spencerville

Paulding at Columbus Grove

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Bath

Kenton at Celina

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Riverside at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Springfield at Perrysburg

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Mohawk

Archbold at Pettisville

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview

Coldwater at Ottoville

Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace

Fort Loramie at New Bremen

Kalida at Delphos St. John’s

Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Stryker at Wauseon

Tinora at Liberty Center

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Milan Edison 66, Woodmore 62

Northwood 61, Lake 39

Around Ohio

Cin. College Prep. 65, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 63

Cols. Franklin Hts. 59, Cols. Whetstone 42

Conneaut 41, Seneca, Pa. 31

Day. Thurgood Marshall 68, Cin. Hughes 64

Parma Padua 60, Cle. Lincoln W. 49

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48, Granville 36

Thursday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary

Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins

Vermilion at Bellevue

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

River Valley at Ontario

Shelby at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at New London

Holgate at Continental

North Central at Ottawa Hills

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181

x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303

Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spoty-clinched division

Late games not included

Monday’s Result

New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1

Buffalo at New England, 4:30

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1

Cincinnati at Miami, 1

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Detroit at Denver, 4:05

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20

Monday’s Game

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15

2020 Pro Bowl Rosters

AFC

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Deshaun Watson, Houston.

Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore; Travis Kelce, Kansas City.

Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.

Tackles: Trent Brown, Oakland; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston.

Guards: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis.

Centers: Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.

Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends: Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Frank Clark, Kansas City.

Interior Lineman: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City.

Outside Linebackers: Matthew Judon, Baltimore; Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh.

Inside/Middle Linebackers: Dont’a Hightower, New England; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis.

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo.

Free Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.

Strong Safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets.

SPECIALISTS

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.

Return Specialist: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City.

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.

NFC

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Drew Brees, New Orleans; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Russell Wilson, Seattle.

Tight Ends: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; George Kittle, San Francisco.

Wide Receivers: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Michael Thomas, New Orleans.

Tackles: Terron Armstead, New Orleans; Tyron Smith, Dallas; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay.

Guards: Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington.

Centers: Travis Frederick, Dallas; Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.

Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco.

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota; Nick Bosa, San Francisco.

Interior Lineman: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.

Outside Linebackers: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay; Khalil Mack, Chicago; Chandler Jones, Arizona.

Inside/Middle Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle.

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; Richard Sherman, San Francisco.

Free Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.

Strong Safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.

SPECIALISTS

Punter: Tress Way, Washington.

Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.

Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.

Return Specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.

Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 19 8 .704 —

Philadelphia 20 9 .690 —

Boston 17 7 .708 ½

Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4

New York 7 21 .250 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 20 8 .714 —

Orlando 12 15 .444 7½

Charlotte 13 18 .419 8½

Washington 8 18 .308 11

Atlanta 6 22 .214 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 4 .857 —

Indiana 19 9 .679 5

Detroit 11 17 .393 13

Chicago 11 19 .367 14

Cleveland 7 21 .250 17

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 18 8 .692 —

Houston 18 9 .667 ½

San Antonio 10 16 .385 8

Memphis 10 18 .357 9

New Orleans 7 22 .241 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 17 8 .680 —

Utah 16 11 .593 2

Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 5

Portland 11 16 .407 7

Minnesota 10 16 .385 7½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 4 .857 —

L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 3½

Sacramento 12 15 .444 11½

Phoenix 11 16 .407 12½

Golden State 5 23 .179 19

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Charlotte 110, Sacramento 102

Indiana 105, L.A. Lakers 102

New York 143, Atlanta 120

Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 101, OT

Utah 109, Orlando 102

L.A. Clippers 120, Phoenix 99

Wednesday’s Results

Chicago 110, Washington 109, OT

Cleveland 100, Charlotte 98

Miami 108, Philadelphia 104

Toronto 112, Detroit 99

New Orleans 107, Minnesota 99

Oklahoma City 126, Memphis 122

Orlando at Denver, late

Boston at Dallas, late

Golden State at Portland, late

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Cleveland, 7

Sacramento at Indiana, 7

Detroit at Boston, 7:30

Washington at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8

New York at Miami, 8

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8

Minnesota at Denver, 9

Orlando at Portland, 10

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90

Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108

Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108

Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112

Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103

Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109

Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113

Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100

N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80

Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89

Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90

Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100

N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106

Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101

New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95

Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92

Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97

Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82

Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106

Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115

Chicago 35 13 16 6 32 95 114

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86

Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105

Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110

Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108

Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108

San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125

Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114

Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1

Montreal 3, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Arizona 3, San Jose 2

Wednesday’s Results

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton at St. Louis, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8

Carolina at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Calgary, 9

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30

Vegas at Vancouver, 10

Friday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7

Dallas at Florida, 7

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Buffalo 82, Canisius 73

Dartmouth 76, CCSU 60

La Salle 74, Wagner 60

New Hampshire 64, Marist 56

St. Bonaventure 87, Niagara 70

UConn 66, St. Peter’s 56

UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 53

SOUTH

Alabama 105, Samford 87

Ball St. 65, Georgia Tech 47

Belmont 83, Kennesaw St. 44

ETSU 74, LSU 63

Howard 105, Regent University 47

Jacksonville 81, Presbyterian 58

Loyola of Chicago 78, Vanderbilt 70

Nicholls 64, Texas A&M-CC 58

Richmond 62, Old Dominion 59

SC-Upstate 73, SC State 70

UCF 70, Bethune-Cookman 65

VCU 76, Coll. of Charleston 71

Valparaiso 87, High Point 72

Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 78, Tennessee 66

DePaul 73, Cleveland St. 65

Indiana St. 78, Tennessee St. 72

Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(7th) Elmwood 30, Rossford 26

(8th) Rossford 38, Elmwood 30

Local & Area

UF Soccer Footskills Clinic

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.

Hopewell-Loudon seeks volleyball coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon has an opening for a head volleyball coach. Previous coaching experience is preferred. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net.