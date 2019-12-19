By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

Through three Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball games, only Fostoria and Rossford remain unbeaten.

The Redmen and the Bulldogs are also yet to be defeated in any game.

That will change for one team Friday night as Fostoria (4-0, 3-0 NBC) hosts Rossford (5-0, 3-0) for a 7:30 p.m. league battle.

Fostoria coach Thom Loomis said it wasn’t too much to call it a big game for as early as it is.

“We like to prefer it as just another game this early in the year, but obviously everybody knows the records and knows (Rossford) was picked to win the league,” Loomis said of an unofficial preseason coaches survey. “That certainly gives it more importance.”

Fostoria opened its season topping nonleague foe Port Clinton (55-49) at home before reeling off league wins against Eastwood (69-48), Genoa (75-70) and Lake (76-55).

Loomis attributes a lot of the 4-0 start to team chemistry.

“This group of guys, all 10 of them, get along really, really well,” he said. “They love to compete. They’re really competitive and want to compete every night in practice to make each other better.

“Then they take that competitiveness to the next level when we’re facing an opponent.”

The Redmen have taken that intensity to the court with an up-tempo brand of basketball utilizing their strength in quickness and athleticism.

They’ve recorded 51 steals so far, leading to many easy buckets.

Senior Avondre Reed leads Fostoria at 20 points per game, averages 4.0 rebounds per contest and has six steals overall.

Senior Bryan Stenson chips in 15.5 ppg and has seven steals while junior Dom Settles (12.0 ppg) has 13 steals.

“The competitive nature was there with previous teams,” said Loomis, who is in his third year at Fostoria. “It didn’t lend to the same kind of team chemistry where they played so well together.

“… I’m not sure they really care who scores as long as we win. They’re so unselfish with the ball so that’s been a big plus for us.”

Meanwhile, Rossford has nonleague wins over Bowling Green (49-36) and Defiance (63-50) and, in NBC play, has defeated Lake (93-51), Otsego (68-39) and Elmwood (54-42) — all on the road.

The Bulldogs return four all-league selections from last season, including first-teamer and junior point guard CamRon Gaston.

Gaston averaged 13.0 points and 6.0 assists as a sophomore.

Ethan Dewese was a second team all-NBC pick while Ben Morrison and Reed Murphree were honorable mention selections.

“(Gaston) is a complete player; there’s no doubt about it,” Loomis said. “A big part of our focus is to do what we can to make sure we can contain him.

“…They present a stiff challenge, there’s no doubt about it, because they have depth and they have size. We’re certainly hoping our athleticism and our quickness is kind of a neutralizing factor to their size.”

