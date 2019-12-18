PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 51, Upper Sandusky 36
Mohawk 60, Bucyrus 24
Seneca East 48, Colonel Crawford 35
Wynford 50, Carey 48
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 58, Rossford 37
Lake 68, Fostoria Senior 43
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton 63, Jeromesville Hillsdale 30
Bellevue 57, Castalia Margaretta 54
Clyde 51, Port Clinton 37
Columbus Grove 44, Kalida 35
Defiance 59, Anthony Wayne 46
Delta 51, Fairview 46
Evergreen 42, Ottawa Hills 29
Gibsonburg 46, Northwood 21
Hardin Northern 34, Allen East 28
Huron 38, Old Fort 30
Milan Edison 43, Fremont St. Joseph 33
Miller City 55, Leipsic 52
Monroeville 45, Danbury 38
Napoleon 70, Liberty Center 23
Norwalk Senior 61, Mansfield Madison 54
Ontario 45, Lexington 27
Patrick Henry 62, Tinora 29
Paulding 61, Holgate 31
River Valley 50, Marysville 46
Shelby 59, Willard 52, 2-OT
Wauseon 58, Ayersville 39
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 61, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58
Bloom-Carroll 40, Cols. Bexley 29
Carlisle 71, Franklin Middletown Christian 13
Chillicothe Unioto 51, Frankfort Adena 24
Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Piketon 26
Cin. Taft 57, Cin. Western Hills 31
Cle. Collinwood 36, Cle. Lincoln W. 32
Cols. Africentric 84, Cols. Independence 18
Cols. Eastmoor 62, Cols. West 18
Cols. Northland 79, Cols. Centennial 10
Cols. Walnut Ridge 76, Cols. Briggs 8
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56, Granville 45
Southeastern 52, Chillicothe Huntington 35
St. Marys, W.Va. 54, New Matamoras Frontier 34
Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Circleville Logan Elm 34
Westerville S. 77, Marion Harding 36
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln at Marion Pleasant
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Perry
Galion Senior at Sparta Highland
Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior
Midview at Vermilion
Mount Gilead at Elgin
Wooster Triway at Clear Fork
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Riverdale
Leipsic at North Baltimore
Liberty-Benton at Arlington
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Van Buren at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Oregon Clay
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo Notre Dame at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Ridgedale
Northern Buckeye Conference
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Allen East
Convoy Crestview at Bluffton
Lincolnview at Spencerville
Paulding at Columbus Grove
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Bath
Kenton at Celina
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Riverside at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Springfield at Perrysburg
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Mohawk
Archbold at Pettisville
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview
Coldwater at Ottoville
Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace
Fort Loramie at New Bremen
Kalida at Delphos St. John’s
Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Stryker at Wauseon
Tinora at Liberty Center
Friday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Old Fort
Gibsonburg at New Riegel
Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Huron at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Shelby
River Valley at Marion Pleasant
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Evergreen at Delta
Holgate at Swanton
Marion Local at Celina
Morenci, Mich. at Fayette
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Spring Valley Academy at Mansfield Senior
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 65, Toledo St. John’s 44
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 48, Stryker 40
Fayette 41, Hilltop 28
Pettisville 62, North Central 46
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia 48, Lima Temple Christian 40
Cardinal Stritch 81, McComb 36
Convoy Crestview 61, Fort Jennings 36
Elgin 54, Ridgedale 49
Hopewell-Loudon 47, Port Clinton 42
Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Perry 58
Lorain 81, Vermilion 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Bowling Green 24
Ottoville 55, Delphos Jefferson 43
Parkway 66, Adams Central, Ind. 39
Perrysburg 66, Oregon Clay 52
Smithville 57, West Holmes 50
Swanton 57, Maumee 52
Sylvania Northview 66, Toledo Waite 43
Sylvania Southview 66, Wauseon 63
Toledo Whitmer 60, Toledo Woodward 49
Versailles 57, Bellefontaine 48
Wooster Senior 71, Copley 64
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 57
Akr. Ellet 68, Akr. East 62
Ashville Teays Valley 84, Circleville 50
Athens 57, Pomeroy Meigs 55
Barnesville 67, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Batavia Clermont NE 73, Blanchester 58
Beaver Eastern 58, S. Webster 50
Bethel-Tate 43, Felicity-Franklin 38
Beverly Ft. Frye 77, Waterford 33
Bloom-Carroll 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56, Belmont Union Local 53
Can. South 112, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Centerburg 47, Howard E. Knox 35
Chagrin Falls 65, Chesterland W. Geauga 54
Cin. La Salle 67, W. Chester Lakota W. 53
Cin. West Clermont 57, Cin. Withrow 38
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 79, Cin. Hillcrest 59
Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 91, Dalton 55
Cle. Lincoln W. 78, Cle. Collinwood 46
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Ironton Rock Hill 39
Cols. Africentric 86, Cols. Independence 55
Cols. Linden McKinley 56, Cols. East 32
Cols. Mifflin 54, Cols. Beechcroft 52
Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Centennial 62
Cols. South 112, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42
Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Briggs 49
Crown City S. Gallia 56, Racine Southern 51
Day. Christian 56, Legacy Christian 35
Delaware Buckeye Valley 65, Cols. Grandview Hts. 45
Dover 45, Byesville Meadowbrook 36
Dresden Tri-Valley 51, McConnelsville Morgan 42
Dublin Jerome 57, Westerville N. 55, 2
Dublin Scioto 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
E. Liverpool 82, Wintersville Indian Creek 39
Fairview 85, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66
Galion Northmor 56, Cardington-Lincoln 34
Goshen 71, Reading 51
Grafton Midview 57, Elyria 42
Hamilton Ross 66, Cin. Mt. Healthy 54
Ironton St. Joseph 61, Latham Western 52
Jackson 75, Washington C.H. 26
Jackson Center 55, Ft. Loramie 34
Kidron Cent. Christian 69, Kingsway Christian 30
Kirtland 56, Burton Berkshire 16
Lancaster 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 17
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Lisbon Beaver 79, Richmond Edison 67
Lockland 65, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 53
Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Newcomerstown 35
Louisville 59, Louisville Aquinas 43
Maple Hts. 65, Bedford 64
Marietta 58, Cambridge 53
Massillon Washington 58, Can. Glenoak 56
McArthur Vinton County 56, Nelsonville-York 49
Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Williamsburg 27
New Boston Glenwood 73, Portsmouth Clay 43
New Middletown Spring. 91, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41
New Richmond 56, Cin. Finneytown 42
Norton 64, Mogadore Field 37
Orange 60, Gates Mills Hawken 41
Orwell Grand Valley 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 58
Oxford Talawanda 49, Morrow Little Miami 42
Parma Normandy 56, Elyria Cath. 52
Perry 79, Geneva 46
Pettisville 62, Pioneer N. Central 46
Poland Seminary 41, Canfield S. Range 35
Richmond Hts. 113, Independence 44
STVM 82, Youngs. Ursuline 21
Sarahsville Shenandoah 66, John Marshall, W.Va. 49
Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Peebles 66, 0
Seaman N. Adams 63, Batavia 53
Sidney 52, Xenia 48
Spring. Cath. Cent. 57, S. Charleston SE 35
St. Clairsville 71, Bellaire 61
Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Wahama, W.Va. 31
Strasburg-Franklin 34, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31
Streetsboro 62, Akr. Springfield 40
Struthers 68, Cortland Lakeview 60
Vincent Warren 59, New Concord John Glenn 46
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 55
Warren JFK 56, Youngs. Liberty 51
Wellston 41, Bidwell River Valley 38
Wellsville 75, Hanoverton United 55
Westerville S. 64, Plain City Jonathan Alder 59
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 81, Shadyside 75
Wickliffe 75, Middlefield Cardinal 45
Willoughby S. 84, Chardon 65
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Rayland Buckeye 46
Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Bexley 41
Youngs. Boardman 64, Uniontown Lake 43
Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Warren Howland 38
Zanesville 71, Warsaw River View 54
Zanesville Maysville 47, New Lexington 44
Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Philo 40
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 71, E. Can. 36
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Lake at Northwood
Milan Edison at Woodmore
Thursday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary
Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins
Vermilion at Bellevue
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
River Valley at Ontario
Shelby at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at New London
Holgate at Continental
North Central at Ottawa Hills
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa
Cory-Rawson at McComb
Leipsic at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Oregon Clay at Findlay
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Mohawk at Carey
Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Genoa
Lake at Otsego
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Eastwood
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Ada
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Columbus Grove at Paulding
Spencerville at Lincolnview
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Elida
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial
Van Wert at Wapakoneta
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Riverside
Lima Temple Christian at Elgin
Ridgemont at Hardin Northern
Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley
Midwest Athletic Conference
Versailles at Marion Local
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Scott
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield Christian
Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Monroeville at Plymouth
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Fort Jennings
Delphos Jefferson at Waynesfield-Goshen
Evergreen at Delta
Fairview at Stryker
Fort Loramie at St. Henry
Heritage Christian at Monclova Christian
Horizon Science at Vanlue
Kalida at Lima Cent. Cath.
Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior
Mansfield Madison at Columbus Watterson
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Rogers
Miller City at Wayne Trace
Morenci, Mich. at Fayette
Patrick Henry at Tinora
Pettisville at Archbold
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181
x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303
Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398 x-clinched playoff spoty-clinched division ——
Late games not included
Monday’s Result
New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1
Buffalo at New England, 4:30
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1
Cincinnati at Miami, 1
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Detroit at Denver, 4:05
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20
Monday’s Game
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 20 8 .714 —
Boston 17 7 .708 1
Toronto 18 8 .692 1
Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4½
New York 7 21 .250 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 19 8 .704 —
Orlando 12 14 .462 6½
Charlotte 13 17 .433 7½
Washington 8 17 .320 10
Atlanta 6 22 .214 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 4 .857 —
Indiana 19 9 .679 5
Detroit 11 16 .407 12½
Chicago 10 19 .345 14½
Cleveland 6 21 .222 17½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 18 8 .692 —
Houston 18 9 .667 ½
San Antonio 10 16 .385 8
Memphis 10 17 .370 8½
New Orleans 6 22 .214 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 17 8 .680 —
Utah 15 11 .577 2½
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462 5½
Portland 11 16 .407 7
Minnesota 10 15 .400 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 4 .857 —
L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4
Sacramento 12 15 .444 11½
Phoenix 11 15 .423 12
Golden State 5 23 .179 19
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Washington 133, Detroit 119
Toronto 133, Cleveland 113
Dallas 120, Milwaukee 116
Houston 109, San Antonio 107
Memphis 118, Miami 111
Oklahoma City 109, Chicago 106
Portland 111, Phoenix 110
Tuesday’s Results
Charlotte 110, Sacramento 102
Indiana 105, L.A. Lakers 102
New York 143, Atlanta 120
Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 101, OT
Orlando at Utah, late
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7
Chicago at Washington, 7
Miami at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at Detroit, 7
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8
Orlando at Denver, 9
Boston at Dallas, 9:30
Golden State at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90
Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108
Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112
Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103
Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109
Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107
Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113
Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100
N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80
Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89
Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89
Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100
N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106
Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101
New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95
Colorado 33 21 9 3 45 119 91
Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97
Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82
Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106
Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112
Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84
Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110
Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103
Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104
Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105
San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122
Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114
Anaheim 34 14 16 4 32 88 101
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Florida 6, Ottawa 1
Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, Colorado 2
Edmonton 2, Dallas 1
Tuesday’s Results
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Toronto 5, Buffalo 3
Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT
Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Columbus 5, Detroit 3
Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3
Pittsburgh at Calgary, late
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Minnesota at Vegas, late
Arizona at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7
Colorado at Chicago, 8
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (27) 9-0 769 1
2. Connecticut (3) 9-0 737 2
3. Oregon 9-1 706 3
4. Oregon State (1) 9-0 687 4
5. Baylor 8-1 640 5
6. South Carolina 10-1 613 6
7. Louisville 10-1 605 7
8. Florida State 10-0 550 8
9. North Carolina State 10-0 524 9
10. UCLA 9-0 489 10
11. Maryland 8-2 417 12
12. Texas A&M 9-1 409 13
13. Kentucky 10-1 404 11
14. Indiana 10-1 367 15
15. Mississippi State 9-2 360 14
16. DePaul 9-2 299 16
17. Missouri State 9-1 274 18
18. Gonzaga 9-1 272 17
19. Arizona 10-0 221 19
20. Arkansas 10-1 172 20
21. South Dakota 11-1 142 21
22. Michigan 9-1 120 22
23. Michigan State 7-2 85 23
24. Tennessee 8-1 68 24
25. West Virginia 7-1 58 25
Others Receiving Votes: Florida Gulf Coast 33, Princeton 16, Minnesota 13, Arizona State 7, Northwestern 5, TCU 3, Georgia Tech 3, Creighton 3, LSU 2, South Florida 1, Marquette 1.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
American U. 82, Mount St. Mary’s 76
Florida 83, Providence 51
Georgetown 81, UMBC 55
Manhattanville 72, York (NY) 71
Princeton 90, Iona 86, OT
Robert Morris 83, Cent. Michigan 79
Yeshiva 97, NJ City 92
SOUTH
Austin Peay 80, McKendree 61
Campbell 60, Elon 46
East Carolina 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
Florida St. 98, North Florida 81
Kent St. 85, NC A&T 71
Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 60
Louisiana College 91, Loyola NO 84
Louisiana Tech 69, NC Central 60
South Alabama 89, Alabama A&M 79
UAB 63, North Alabama 56
UNC Asheville 78, Stetson 76
Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73
MIDWEST
Clarke 105, Briar Cliff 86
Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73
Dayton 71, North Texas 58
Drake 92, Mount Marty 74
E. Michigan 60, Northeastern 55
Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72
North Dakota 109, Northland 50
Ohio St. 80, SE Missouri 48
Oral Roberts 97, Chicago St. 59
Saint Louis 82, Maryville (Mo.) 69
UMKC 72, Toledo 57
Wright St. 92, MVSU 50
FAR WEST
New Mexico 91, Grand Canyon 71
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Buffalo 67, Dayton 59
Drexel 69, La Salle 31
Miami (Ohio) 80, Pittsburgh 71
Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 60
SOUTH
Alabama 60, Bethune-Cookman 49
Barton 79, Chowan 56
Charlotte 61, Delaware 57
Elon 73, Newberry 53
Florida 71, Mercer 50
Florida Gulf Coast 94, CCSU 60
Jacksonville 88, Florida A&M 54
James Madison 83, Delaware St. 64
Miami 79, Binghamton 56
NC Central 83, Washington Adventist 48
Niagara 82, Coppin St. 67
North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 60
South Alabama 68, William Carey 52
Tennessee Tech 62, W. Carolina 58
UCF 80, Quinnipiac 58
Winthrop 75, UNC Wilmington 63
Wofford 100, Erskine 38
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 62, Alabama A&M 47
Marquette 65, S. Dakota St. 58
Omaha 85, Graceland 46
Valparaiso 55, Morehead St. 53
W. Illinois 97, SE Missouri 91
SOUTHWEST
Memphis 68, UALR 50
Oklahoma St. 72, Southern U. 59
Texas Tech 82, Prairie View 48
FAR WEST
Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 46
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Wrestling
Carey 58, Hopewell-Loudon 22
106 — Benedict (Car) won by forfeit.
113 — Sammet (Car) won by forfeit.
120 — Rickle (Car) won by forfeit.
126 — Mullholand (Car) def. Hoover 9-0.
132 — C. Crawford (H-L) pinned Hill 4:28.
138 — L. Crawford (H-L) tech. fall Brown 15-0.
145 — Summit (Car) pinned Ortiz 2:45.
152 — J. Wentz (Car) pinned Davidson 1:49.
160 — Garcia (H-L) tech. fall Bauer 17-2.
170 — Jacoby (Car) won by forfeit.
182 — May (Car) won by forfeit.
195 — K. Wentz (Car) pinned Stahl 2:38.
220 — Kuhn (H-L) pinned Black 0:56.
285 — Carmen (Car) pinned Masterson 0:55.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Fostoria at Northern Buckeye Conference Quadrangular, Otsego, 5:30
Arcadia at Delphos St. John’s, 6
Lake at Elmwood, 5:30
Lakota at Sandusky Perkins, 6