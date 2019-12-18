PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 51, Upper Sandusky 36

Mohawk 60, Bucyrus 24

Seneca East 48, Colonel Crawford 35

Wynford 50, Carey 48

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 58, Rossford 37

Lake 68, Fostoria Senior 43

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton 63, Jeromesville Hillsdale 30

Bellevue 57, Castalia Margaretta 54

Clyde 51, Port Clinton 37

Columbus Grove 44, Kalida 35

Defiance 59, Anthony Wayne 46

Delta 51, Fairview 46

Evergreen 42, Ottawa Hills 29

Gibsonburg 46, Northwood 21

Hardin Northern 34, Allen East 28

Huron 38, Old Fort 30

Milan Edison 43, Fremont St. Joseph 33

Miller City 55, Leipsic 52

Monroeville 45, Danbury 38

Napoleon 70, Liberty Center 23

Norwalk Senior 61, Mansfield Madison 54

Ontario 45, Lexington 27

Patrick Henry 62, Tinora 29

Paulding 61, Holgate 31

River Valley 50, Marysville 46

Shelby 59, Willard 52, 2-OT

Wauseon 58, Ayersville 39

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 61, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58

Bloom-Carroll 40, Cols. Bexley 29

Carlisle 71, Franklin Middletown Christian 13

Chillicothe Unioto 51, Frankfort Adena 24

Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Piketon 26

Cin. Taft 57, Cin. Western Hills 31

Cle. Collinwood 36, Cle. Lincoln W. 32

Cols. Africentric 84, Cols. Independence 18

Cols. Eastmoor 62, Cols. West 18

Cols. Northland 79, Cols. Centennial 10

Cols. Walnut Ridge 76, Cols. Briggs 8

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56, Granville 45

Southeastern 52, Chillicothe Huntington 35

St. Marys, W.Va. 54, New Matamoras Frontier 34

Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Circleville Logan Elm 34

Westerville S. 77, Marion Harding 36

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln at Marion Pleasant

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Perry

Galion Senior at Sparta Highland

Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior

Midview at Vermilion

Mount Gilead at Elgin

Wooster Triway at Clear Fork

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale

Leipsic at North Baltimore

Liberty-Benton at Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Van Buren at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Oregon Clay

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo Notre Dame at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Ridgedale

Northern Buckeye Conference

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Allen East

Convoy Crestview at Bluffton

Lincolnview at Spencerville

Paulding at Columbus Grove

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Bath

Kenton at Celina

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Riverside at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Springfield at Perrysburg

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Mohawk

Archbold at Pettisville

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview

Coldwater at Ottoville

Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace

Fort Loramie at New Bremen

Kalida at Delphos St. John’s

Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Stryker at Wauseon

Tinora at Liberty Center

Friday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Old Fort

Gibsonburg at New Riegel

Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Huron at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Shelby

River Valley at Marion Pleasant

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Evergreen at Delta

Holgate at Swanton

Marion Local at Celina

Morenci, Mich. at Fayette

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Spring Valley Academy at Mansfield Senior

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 65, Toledo St. John’s 44

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 48, Stryker 40

Fayette 41, Hilltop 28

Pettisville 62, North Central 46

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia 48, Lima Temple Christian 40

Cardinal Stritch 81, McComb 36

Convoy Crestview 61, Fort Jennings 36

Elgin 54, Ridgedale 49

Hopewell-Loudon 47, Port Clinton 42

Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Perry 58

Lorain 81, Vermilion 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Bowling Green 24

Ottoville 55, Delphos Jefferson 43

Parkway 66, Adams Central, Ind. 39

Perrysburg 66, Oregon Clay 52

Smithville 57, West Holmes 50

Swanton 57, Maumee 52

Sylvania Northview 66, Toledo Waite 43

Sylvania Southview 66, Wauseon 63

Toledo Whitmer 60, Toledo Woodward 49

Versailles 57, Bellefontaine 48

Wooster Senior 71, Copley 64

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 57

Akr. Ellet 68, Akr. East 62

Ashville Teays Valley 84, Circleville 50

Athens 57, Pomeroy Meigs 55

Barnesville 67, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Batavia Clermont NE 73, Blanchester 58

Beaver Eastern 58, S. Webster 50

Bethel-Tate 43, Felicity-Franklin 38

Beverly Ft. Frye 77, Waterford 33

Bloom-Carroll 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56, Belmont Union Local 53

Can. South 112, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Centerburg 47, Howard E. Knox 35

Chagrin Falls 65, Chesterland W. Geauga 54

Cin. La Salle 67, W. Chester Lakota W. 53

Cin. West Clermont 57, Cin. Withrow 38

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 79, Cin. Hillcrest 59

Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 91, Dalton 55

Cle. Lincoln W. 78, Cle. Collinwood 46

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Cols. Africentric 86, Cols. Independence 55

Cols. Linden McKinley 56, Cols. East 32

Cols. Mifflin 54, Cols. Beechcroft 52

Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Centennial 62

Cols. South 112, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42

Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Briggs 49

Crown City S. Gallia 56, Racine Southern 51

Day. Christian 56, Legacy Christian 35

Delaware Buckeye Valley 65, Cols. Grandview Hts. 45

Dover 45, Byesville Meadowbrook 36

Dresden Tri-Valley 51, McConnelsville Morgan 42

Dublin Jerome 57, Westerville N. 55, 2

Dublin Scioto 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

E. Liverpool 82, Wintersville Indian Creek 39

Fairview 85, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66

Galion Northmor 56, Cardington-Lincoln 34

Goshen 71, Reading 51

Grafton Midview 57, Elyria 42

Hamilton Ross 66, Cin. Mt. Healthy 54

Ironton St. Joseph 61, Latham Western 52

Jackson 75, Washington C.H. 26

Jackson Center 55, Ft. Loramie 34

Kidron Cent. Christian 69, Kingsway Christian 30

Kirtland 56, Burton Berkshire 16

Lancaster 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 17

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Lisbon Beaver 79, Richmond Edison 67

Lockland 65, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 53

Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Newcomerstown 35

Louisville 59, Louisville Aquinas 43

Maple Hts. 65, Bedford 64

Marietta 58, Cambridge 53

Massillon Washington 58, Can. Glenoak 56

McArthur Vinton County 56, Nelsonville-York 49

Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Williamsburg 27

New Boston Glenwood 73, Portsmouth Clay 43

New Middletown Spring. 91, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41

New Richmond 56, Cin. Finneytown 42

Norton 64, Mogadore Field 37

Orange 60, Gates Mills Hawken 41

Orwell Grand Valley 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 58

Oxford Talawanda 49, Morrow Little Miami 42

Parma Normandy 56, Elyria Cath. 52

Perry 79, Geneva 46

Pettisville 62, Pioneer N. Central 46

Poland Seminary 41, Canfield S. Range 35

Richmond Hts. 113, Independence 44

STVM 82, Youngs. Ursuline 21

Sarahsville Shenandoah 66, John Marshall, W.Va. 49

Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Peebles 66, 0

Seaman N. Adams 63, Batavia 53

Sidney 52, Xenia 48

Spring. Cath. Cent. 57, S. Charleston SE 35

St. Clairsville 71, Bellaire 61

Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Wahama, W.Va. 31

Strasburg-Franklin 34, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31

Streetsboro 62, Akr. Springfield 40

Struthers 68, Cortland Lakeview 60

Vincent Warren 59, New Concord John Glenn 46

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 55

Warren JFK 56, Youngs. Liberty 51

Wellston 41, Bidwell River Valley 38

Wellsville 75, Hanoverton United 55

Westerville S. 64, Plain City Jonathan Alder 59

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 81, Shadyside 75

Wickliffe 75, Middlefield Cardinal 45

Willoughby S. 84, Chardon 65

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Rayland Buckeye 46

Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Bexley 41

Youngs. Boardman 64, Uniontown Lake 43

Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Warren Howland 38

Zanesville 71, Warsaw River View 54

Zanesville Maysville 47, New Lexington 44

Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Philo 40

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 71, E. Can. 36

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Lake at Northwood

Milan Edison at Woodmore

Thursday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary

Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins

Vermilion at Bellevue

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

River Valley at Ontario

Shelby at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at New London

Holgate at Continental

North Central at Ottawa Hills

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa

Cory-Rawson at McComb

Leipsic at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Oregon Clay at Findlay

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Whitmer

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Mohawk at Carey

Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Genoa

Lake at Otsego

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Eastwood

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Ada

Bluffton at Convoy Crestview

Columbus Grove at Paulding

Spencerville at Lincolnview

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Elida

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial

Van Wert at Wapakoneta

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Riverside

Lima Temple Christian at Elgin

Ridgemont at Hardin Northern

Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles at Marion Local

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Scott

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield Christian

Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Monroeville at Plymouth

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Fort Jennings

Delphos Jefferson at Waynesfield-Goshen

Evergreen at Delta

Fairview at Stryker

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Heritage Christian at Monclova Christian

Horizon Science at Vanlue

Kalida at Lima Cent. Cath.

Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior

Mansfield Madison at Columbus Watterson

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Rogers

Miller City at Wayne Trace

Morenci, Mich. at Fayette

Patrick Henry at Tinora

Pettisville at Archbold

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181

x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303

Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398 x-clinched playoff spoty-clinched division ——

Late games not included

Monday’s Result

New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1

Buffalo at New England, 4:30

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1

Cincinnati at Miami, 1

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Detroit at Denver, 4:05

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20

Monday’s Game

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 20 8 .714 —

Boston 17 7 .708 1

Toronto 18 8 .692 1

Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4½

New York 7 21 .250 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 19 8 .704 —

Orlando 12 14 .462 6½

Charlotte 13 17 .433 7½

Washington 8 17 .320 10

Atlanta 6 22 .214 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 4 .857 —

Indiana 19 9 .679 5

Detroit 11 16 .407 12½

Chicago 10 19 .345 14½

Cleveland 6 21 .222 17½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 18 8 .692 —

Houston 18 9 .667 ½

San Antonio 10 16 .385 8

Memphis 10 17 .370 8½

New Orleans 6 22 .214 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 17 8 .680 —

Utah 15 11 .577 2½

Oklahoma City 12 14 .462 5½

Portland 11 16 .407 7

Minnesota 10 15 .400 7

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 4 .857 —

L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4

Sacramento 12 15 .444 11½

Phoenix 11 15 .423 12

Golden State 5 23 .179 19

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Washington 133, Detroit 119

Toronto 133, Cleveland 113

Dallas 120, Milwaukee 116

Houston 109, San Antonio 107

Memphis 118, Miami 111

Oklahoma City 109, Chicago 106

Portland 111, Phoenix 110

Tuesday’s Results

Charlotte 110, Sacramento 102

Indiana 105, L.A. Lakers 102

New York 143, Atlanta 120

Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 101, OT

Orlando at Utah, late

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7

Chicago at Washington, 7

Miami at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8

Orlando at Denver, 9

Boston at Dallas, 9:30

Golden State at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90

Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108

Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112

Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103

Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109

Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107

Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113

Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100

N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80

Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89

Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89

Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100

N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106

Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101

New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95

Colorado 33 21 9 3 45 119 91

Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97

Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82

Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106

Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112

Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84

Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110

Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103

Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104

Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105

San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122

Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114

Anaheim 34 14 16 4 32 88 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1

Tuesday’s Results

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh at Calgary, late

Montreal at Vancouver, late

Minnesota at Vegas, late

Arizona at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7

Colorado at Chicago, 8

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (27) 9-0 769 1

2. Connecticut (3) 9-0 737 2

3. Oregon 9-1 706 3

4. Oregon State (1) 9-0 687 4

5. Baylor 8-1 640 5

6. South Carolina 10-1 613 6

7. Louisville 10-1 605 7

8. Florida State 10-0 550 8

9. North Carolina State 10-0 524 9

10. UCLA 9-0 489 10

11. Maryland 8-2 417 12

12. Texas A&M 9-1 409 13

13. Kentucky 10-1 404 11

14. Indiana 10-1 367 15

15. Mississippi State 9-2 360 14

16. DePaul 9-2 299 16

17. Missouri State 9-1 274 18

18. Gonzaga 9-1 272 17

19. Arizona 10-0 221 19

20. Arkansas 10-1 172 20

21. South Dakota 11-1 142 21

22. Michigan 9-1 120 22

23. Michigan State 7-2 85 23

24. Tennessee 8-1 68 24

25. West Virginia 7-1 58 25

Others Receiving Votes: Florida Gulf Coast 33, Princeton 16, Minnesota 13, Arizona State 7, Northwestern 5, TCU 3, Georgia Tech 3, Creighton 3, LSU 2, South Florida 1, Marquette 1.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

American U. 82, Mount St. Mary’s 76

Florida 83, Providence 51

Georgetown 81, UMBC 55

Manhattanville 72, York (NY) 71

Princeton 90, Iona 86, OT

Robert Morris 83, Cent. Michigan 79

Yeshiva 97, NJ City 92

SOUTH

Austin Peay 80, McKendree 61

Campbell 60, Elon 46

East Carolina 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Florida St. 98, North Florida 81

Kent St. 85, NC A&T 71

Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 60

Louisiana College 91, Loyola NO 84

Louisiana Tech 69, NC Central 60

South Alabama 89, Alabama A&M 79

UAB 63, North Alabama 56

UNC Asheville 78, Stetson 76

Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73

MIDWEST

Clarke 105, Briar Cliff 86

Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73

Dayton 71, North Texas 58

Drake 92, Mount Marty 74

E. Michigan 60, Northeastern 55

Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72

North Dakota 109, Northland 50

Ohio St. 80, SE Missouri 48

Oral Roberts 97, Chicago St. 59

Saint Louis 82, Maryville (Mo.) 69

UMKC 72, Toledo 57

Wright St. 92, MVSU 50

FAR WEST

New Mexico 91, Grand Canyon 71

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Buffalo 67, Dayton 59

Drexel 69, La Salle 31

Miami (Ohio) 80, Pittsburgh 71

Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 60

SOUTH

Alabama 60, Bethune-Cookman 49

Barton 79, Chowan 56

Charlotte 61, Delaware 57

Elon 73, Newberry 53

Florida 71, Mercer 50

Florida Gulf Coast 94, CCSU 60

Jacksonville 88, Florida A&M 54

James Madison 83, Delaware St. 64

Miami 79, Binghamton 56

NC Central 83, Washington Adventist 48

Niagara 82, Coppin St. 67

North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 60

South Alabama 68, William Carey 52

Tennessee Tech 62, W. Carolina 58

UCF 80, Quinnipiac 58

Winthrop 75, UNC Wilmington 63

Wofford 100, Erskine 38

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 62, Alabama A&M 47

Marquette 65, S. Dakota St. 58

Omaha 85, Graceland 46

Valparaiso 55, Morehead St. 53

W. Illinois 97, SE Missouri 91

SOUTHWEST

Memphis 68, UALR 50

Oklahoma St. 72, Southern U. 59

Texas Tech 82, Prairie View 48

FAR WEST

Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 46

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Wrestling

Carey 58, Hopewell-Loudon 22

106 — Benedict (Car) won by forfeit.

113 — Sammet (Car) won by forfeit.

120 — Rickle (Car) won by forfeit.

126 — Mullholand (Car) def. Hoover 9-0.

132 — C. Crawford (H-L) pinned Hill 4:28.

138 — L. Crawford (H-L) tech. fall Brown 15-0.

145 — Summit (Car) pinned Ortiz 2:45.

152 — J. Wentz (Car) pinned Davidson 1:49.

160 — Garcia (H-L) tech. fall Bauer 17-2.

170 — Jacoby (Car) won by forfeit.

182 — May (Car) won by forfeit.

195 — K. Wentz (Car) pinned Stahl 2:38.

220 — Kuhn (H-L) pinned Black 0:56.

285 — Carmen (Car) pinned Masterson 0:55.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Fostoria at Northern Buckeye Conference Quadrangular, Otsego, 5:30

Arcadia at Delphos St. John’s, 6

Lake at Elmwood, 5:30

Lakota at Sandusky Perkins, 6