BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s Jordyn Jury reached a career milestone with his seventh basket of the game on Tuesday. But it was the Chieftains’ edge from the foul line that made the difference in a 47-42 nonleague boys basketball win over Port Clinton.

Jury reached the 1,000 point mark with a three-point play in the third quarter. The senior guard then went 4 of 4 from the line, Carter Coffman added two free throws and Travis Milligan knocked down a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter when H-L held on to pocket its fourth win in five games.

Jury (seven assists) finished with 21 points, Kyle Rumschlag scored nine and Milligan had eight. Port Clinton freshman Adam Thorbahn scored 18 points for the Redskins (0-7), who were outscored 11-2 from the line.

PORT CLINTON (0-7)

Auxter 1-0–2, Preston 2-0–6, Webb 1-0–2, Manning 2-0–6, Thorbahn 8-0–18, Stine 3-2–8. TOTALS: 17-38 2-3–42.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (4-1)

R. Jury 1-0–2, Reinhard 1-0–2, Milligan 3-0–8, Coffman 1-3–5, J. Jury 7-7–21, Rumschlag 4-1–9. TOTALS: 17-34 11-13–47.

Port Clinton 16 4 7 15 — 42

Hopewell-Loudon 15 10 9 13 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Port Clinton 6-16 (Preston 2, Manning 2, Thorbahn 2); Hopewell-Loudon 2-12 (Milligan 2).

REBOUNDS: Port Clinton 25; Hopewell-Loudon 16.

TURNOVERS: Hopewell-Loudon 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 40-35.

ARCADIA 48

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN 40

LIMA — Arcadia’s Josh Cassell scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Redskins defeat Lima Temple Christian 48-40 in a nonleague boys basketball game Tuesday.

Hayden Rader’s 18 points led the Redskins (4-2) while Logan Boes added 10 points.

Lincoln Waters hit four 3-pointers for 12 points to lead the Pioneers (0-6).

ARCADIA (4-2)

Cassell 4-4–12, Boes 4-0–10, Rader 8-2–18, Stoner 2-1–6, Cohee 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19 7-17 — 48.

LIMA TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (0-6)

D. Engle 2-0–4, J. Engle 2-1–6, White 1-0–2, Patrick 4-2–11, Motter 1-3–5, Waters 4-0–12. TOTALS: 14 6-9 — 40.

Arcadia 11 13 8 16 — 48

Lima Temple Christian 9 13 5 13 — 40

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 3 (Boes 2, Stoner); Lima Temple Christian 6 (Waters 4, J. Engle & Patrick).

Girls basketball

LAKE 68

FOSTORIA 43

Lake had the hot hand in the first half Tuesday, outscoring Fostoria 36-21 in the first two quarters, and the Flyers rolled to a 68-43 victory in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

Jennafer Johnson led Fostoria (0-9, 0-5 NBC) with eight points. Carmen Castro scored seven points, and Alyssa Durst and Mya Weimerskirch added six points each.

Hayley St. John led Lake (4-4, 1-4 NBC) with 20 points. Karly Bekier scored 14 points.

Lake (4-4, 1-4 NBC)

Scott 0-1–1, Ayers 3-0–7, St. John 7-5–20, Bomyea 1-0–3, Bekier 5-0″”14, Enright 3-1–7, Robinson 3-2–9, Aksins 1-3–5, Rose 0-2–2. TOTALS: 23-14–68.

Fostoria (0-9, 0-5 NBC)

Maurer 1-0–2, Weimerskirch 3-0–6, Velazquez 1-0–3, Johnson 3-2–8, Smith 1-0–2, Durst 3-0–6, Castro 2-3–7, Groves 2-1–5, Chasco 1-2–4. TOTALS: 17-8–43.

Lake 14 22 17 15 — 68

Fostoria 9 12 15 7 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Lake 8 (Bekier 4, Ayers, St. John, Bomyea, Robinson); Fostoria 1 (Velazquez).

OTSEGO 50

ELMWOOD 46

BLOOMDALE — Otsego built enough of a cushion to survive Elmwood’s fourth-quarter rally and post a 50-46 win over the Royals on Tuesday in a key Northern Buckeye Conference matchup.

Kylie Brinkman scored eight of her 12 points in the third quarter when Otsego opened up a 38-30 lead. Six-foot senior Hannah Smoyer scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter when the unbeaten Knights (6-0, 5-0 NBC) wrapped it up.

Brooklyn Thrash hit three 3-pointers, all eight of Elmwood’s free throws, scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Maddie Daniels had nine points on three 3’s, including two in the fourth quarter when Elmwood (5-3, 2-3 NBC) outscored Otsego 16-12.

OTSEGO (6-0, 5-0 NBC)

Limes 2-1–5, Brinkman 3-4–12, Roberts 2-2–6, Moser 2-2–6, Cepek 4-0–8, Smoyer 5-3–13. TOTALS: 18-12–50.

ELMWOOD (5-3, 2-3 NBC)

DeBock 1-0–2, Murray 2-0–4, Thrash 7-8–25, Minich 2-0–4, Barber 1-0–2, Daniels 3-0–9. TOTALS: 16-38 8-16–46.

Otsego 6 16 16 12 — 50

Elmwood 6 12 12 16 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Otsego 2 (Brinkman 2); Elmwood 6-14 (Thrash 3, Daniels 3).

rebounds: Elmwood 26 (Thrash 10).

turnovers: Elmwood 18.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood, 31-27.