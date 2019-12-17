PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 57, Toledo St. Ursula 49
Lima Senior 62, Fremont Ross 46
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott 53, Toledo Woodward 30
Other NW Ohio Games
Cedarville 39, Riverside 27
Convoy Crestview 67, Fort Jennings 34
Cory-Rawson at Ridgemont, postponed
Fairview 70, North Central 28
Paulding 71, Montpelier 49
Rocky River 46, Vermilion 40
St. Henry 63, Celina 25
Stryker 32, Hicksville 29
Swanton 48, Rossford 31
Toledo Christian 52, McComb 44
Van Buren 69, Ada 29
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 61, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58
Atwater Waterloo 41, Mineral Ridge 30
Beallsville 50, Cameron, W.Va. 25
Belmont Union Local 83, Bellaire 39
Belpre 40, Reedsville Eastern 35
Bethel-Tate 71, Blanchester 32
Bristol 53, Windham 36
Canfield S. Range 54, Struthers 34
Cin. N. College Hill 42, Cin. Gamble Montessori 28
Cin. Princeton 73, Cooper, Ky. 44
Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Cin. Wyoming 34
Cin. Taft 51, Newport, Ky. 19
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Ironton 51, 0
Cols. Watterson 71, Pickerington N. 23
Cortland Maplewood 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14
Day. Ponitz Tech. 66, Day. Thurgood Marshall 7
Delaware Hayes 55, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34
Delphos St. John’s 73, Spring. Shawnee 64
E. Liverpool 60, Richmond Edison 35
Findlay 57, Tol. St. Ursula 48
Gallipolis Gallia 42, Portsmouth 39, 0
Glouster Trimble 67, Racine Southern 57
Goshen 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49
Hanoverton United 40, Wellsville 35
Howard E. Knox 48, Granville Christian 22
Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Cols. Northland 32
Jefferson Area 41, Hubbard 29
Lancaster Fairfield Union 60, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42
Leesburg Fairfield 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20
Legacy Christian 32, Day. Christian 21
Lisbon Beaver 60, Rayland Buckeye 26
Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31
Manchester 56, Fayetteville-Perry 42
Martins Ferry 84, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32
McArthur Vinton County 67, Athens 36
McDermott Scioto NW 40, S. Webster 31
McDonald 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38
Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, Batavia 47
Nelsonville-York 57, Bidwell River Valley 45
New Boston Glenwood 45, Ironton St. Joseph 25
New Middletown Spring. 63, Sebring McKinley 42
Pataskala Licking Hts. 56, Newark Cath. 54
Portsmouth Notre Dame 74, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22
Proctorville Fairland 62, Chesapeake 25
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, W. Union 49
Rocky River Magnificat 63, STVM 44
S. Point 50, Ironton Rock Hill 26
Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Barnesville 20
Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Peebles 41
Seaman N. Adams 48, Chillicothe 31
Sherwood Fairview 70, Pioneer N. Central 28
Springboro 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Toronto 21
Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Wahama, W.Va. 43
Warren Champion 66, Warren JFK 19
Williamsburg 47, Batavia Clermont NE 37
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40, Portsmouth Clay 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Steubenville 17
Youngs. Liberty 67, Columbiana 46
Youngs. Ursuline 65, Youngs. Chaney High School 25
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Bucyrus at Mohawk
Carey at Wynford
Seneca East at Colonel Crawford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Genoa at Woodmore
Lake at Fostoria Senior
Otsego at Elmwood
Rossford at Eastwood
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Hardin Northern
Anthony Wayne at Defiance
Ayersville at Wauseon
Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Clyde at Port Clinton
Danbury at Monroeville
Evergreen at Ottawa Hills
Fairview at Delta
Holgate at Paulding
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Ashland Mapleton
Kalida at Columbus Grove
Leipsic at Miller City
Lexington at Ontario
Marysville at River Valley
Milan Edison at Fremont St. Joseph
Napoleon at Liberty Center
Northwood at Gibsonburg
Norwalk Senior at Mansfield Madison
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins
Old Fort at Huron
Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen
Patrick Henry at Tinora
Plymouth at Lucas
Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn
Upper Scioto Valley at Kenton
Wapakoneta at Lima Cent. Cath.
Wayne Trace at Van Wert
Willard at Shelby
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln at Marion Pleasant
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Perry
Galion Senior at Sparta Highland
Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior
Midview at Vermilion
Mount Gilead at Elgin
Wooster Triway at Clear Fork
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Riverdale
Leipsic at North Baltimore
Liberty-Benton at Arlington
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Van Buren at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Oregon Clay
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo Notre Dame at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Ridgedale
Northern Buckeye Conference
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Allen East
Convoy Crestview at Bluffton
Lincolnview at Spencerville
Paulding at Columbus Grove
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Bath
Kenton at Celina
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Riverside at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Springfield at Perrysburg
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Mohawk
Archbold at Pettisville
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview
Coldwater at Ottoville
Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace
Fort Loramie at New Bremen
Kalida at Delphos St. John’s
Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Stryker at Wauseon
Tinora at Liberty Center
Friday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Old Fort
Gibsonburg at New Riegel
Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Huron at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Shelby
River Valley at Marion Pleasant
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Evergreen at Delta
Holgate at Swanton
Marion Local at Celina
Morenci, Mich. at Fayette
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Spring Valley Academy at Mansfield Senior
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus
Mohawk at Wynford
Ridgedale at Buckeye Central
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Lake at Eastwood
Woodmore at Elmwood
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Wooster Senior at West Holmes
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcanum at Fort Recovery
Bellefontaine at Wapakoneta
Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley
Cardinal Stritch at North Central
Carey at New Riegel
Clyde at Lexington
Columbus Beechcroft at Toledo Waite
Continental at Patrick Henry
Convoy Crestview at Kalida
Elgin at Fairbanks
Findlay at Anthony Wayne
Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.
Loudonville at Castalia Margaretta
Mansfield Senior at New Philadelphia
Miller City at Liberty Center
Minster at Russia
Montpelier at Ayersville
New Bremen at Troy Christian
Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg
Pettisville at Evergreen
Riverside at Triad
Spencerville at Fort Jennings
Springfield at Bryan
St. Marys Memorial at Arlington
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Whitmer
Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia
Toledo Rogers at Columbus Northland
Toledo Start at Sylvania Southview
Tri-Village at St. Henry
Wayne Trace at Ottoville
Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson
PREP Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Miller City 57, Paulding 41
Northwood 63, Jones Leadership Academy 35
Around Ohio
Greenup Co., Ky. 81, S. Point 66
Lawrence School 73, Brooklyn 63
Sugar Grove Berne Union 81, Northside Christian 35
Tree of Life 52, Cols. Horizon Science 50
Tuesday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Toledo St. John’s
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Adams Central, Ind. at Parkway
Arcadia at Lima Temple Christian
Bowling Green at Ottawa-Glandorf
Continental at Delphos St. John’s
Convoy Crestview at Fort Jennings
Copley at Wooster Senior
Elgin at Ridgedale
Lima Shawnee at Lima Perry
Maumee at Swanton
McComb at Cardinal Stritch
North Baltimore at Seneca East
Norwayne at Loudonville
Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson
Perrysburg at Oregon Clay
Port Clinton at Hopewell-Loudon
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Waite
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Woodward
Vermilion at Lorain
Versailles at Bellefontaine
Wauseon at Sylvania Southview
West Holmes at Smithville
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Lake at Northwood
Milan Edison at Woodmore
Thursday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary
Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins
Vermilion at Bellevue
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
River Valley at Ontario
Shelby at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at New London
Holgate at Continental
North Central at Ottawa Hills
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa
Cory-Rawson at McComb
Leipsic at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Oregon Clay at Findlay
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Mohawk at Carey
Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Genoa
Lake at Otsego
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Eastwood
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Ada
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Columbus Grove at Paulding
Spencerville at Lincolnview
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Elida
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial
Van Wert at Wapakoneta
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Riverside
Lima Temple Christian at Elgin
Ridgemont at Hardin Northern
Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley
Midwest Athletic Conference
Versailles at Marion Local
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Start at Toledo Scott
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield Christian
Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Monroeville at Plymouth
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Fort Jennings
Delphos Jefferson at Waynesfield-Goshen
Evergreen at Delta
Fairview at Stryker
Fort Loramie at St. Henry
Heritage Christian at Monclova Christian
Horizon Science at Vanlue
Kalida at Lima Cent. Cath.
Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior
Mansfield Madison at Columbus Watterson
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Rogers
Miller City at Wayne Trace
Morenci, Mich. at Fayette
Patrick Henry at Tinora
Pettisville at Archbold
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Wynford
Colonel Crawford at Seneca East
Mohawk at Bucyrus
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Lakota
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon
Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Ottawa Hills
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Shelby
River Valley at Marion Pleasant
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Cory-Rawson
Anna at New Bremen
Anthony Wayne at Toledo Start
Antwerp at Delphos Jefferson
Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf
Ayersville at Coldwater
Calvary Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky Perkins
Cleveland Benedictine at Toledo St. Francis
Clyde at Lexington
Crestline at Plymouth
Delta at Fayette
Dover at Wooster Senior
Edgerton at Swanton
Findlay at Springfield
Fort Jennings at Lincolnview
Genoa at Wauseon
Hardin Northern at Monroeville
Hilltop at Holgate
Howard East Knox at Lucas
Huron at Bellevue
Kalida at Spencerville
Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior
Kewpee Holiday Classic at Toledo Rogers
Liberty Center at Tinora
Lima Cent. Cath. at McComb
Lima Shawnee at Marion Local
Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville
Loudonville at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus KIPP
Milan Edison at Norwalk St. Paul
Mississinawa Valley at Minster
Mount Vernon at Pataskala Licking Heights
Napoleon at Bryan
Ottoville at Delphos St. John’s
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove
Ridgemont at Allen East
Riverside at Botkins
Sandusky Senior at Cleveland Glenville
Sidney Lehman at Houston
St. Marys Memorial at Parkway
Sylvania Southview at Mansfield Madison
Toledo Scott at Columbus Eastmoor Academy
Toledo Waite at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Van Buren at Elida
Vanlue at Monclova Christian
Vermilion at Oak Harbor
Versailles at Russia
Wayne Trace at Van Wert
Willard at Norwalk Senior
Wooster Triway at South Central
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181
x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Results
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday’s Results
Kansas City 23, Denver 3
Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17
Houston 24, Tennessee 21
N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20
Seattle 30, Carolina 24
Green Bay 21, Chicago 13
New England 34, Cincinnati 13
Philadelphia 37, Washington 27
Arizona 38, Cleveland 24
Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16
Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22
Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21
Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
Monday’s Games
Indianapolis at New Orleans, late
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1
Buffalo at New England, 4:30
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1
Cincinnati at Miami, 1
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Detroit at Denver, 4:05
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 20 8 .714 —
Boston 17 7 .708 1
Toronto 18 8 .692 1
Brooklyn 14 12 .538 5
New York 6 21 .222 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 19 8 .704 —
Orlando 12 14 .462 6½
Charlotte 12 17 .414 8
Washington 8 17 .320 10
Atlanta 6 21 .222 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 4 .857 —
Indiana 18 9 .667 5½
Detroit 11 16 .407 12½
Chicago 10 19 .345 14½
Cleveland 6 21 .222 17½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 18 8 .692 —
Houston 18 9 .667 ½
San Antonio 10 16 .385 8
Memphis 10 17 .370 8½
New Orleans 6 21 .222 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 17 8 .680 —
Utah 15 11 .577 2½
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462 5½
Minnesota 10 15 .400 7
Portland 10 16 .385 7½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 3 .889 —
L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4½
Sacramento 12 14 .462 11½
Phoenix 11 14 .440 12
Golden State 5 23 .179 19½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Orlando 130, New Orleans 119
Indiana 107, Charlotte 85
Brooklyn 109, Philadelphia 89
L.A. Lakers 101, Atlanta 96
Denver 111, New York 105
Sacramento 100, Golden State 79
Monday’s Results
Washington 133, Detroit 119
Toronto 133, Cleveland 113
Dallas 120, Milwaukee 116
Houston 109, San Antonio 107
Memphis 118, Miami 111
Oklahoma City 109, Chicago 106
Portland at Phoenix, late
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7
Sacramento at Charlotte, 7
Atlanta at New York, 7:30
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8
Orlando at Utah, 9
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7
Chicago at Washington, 7
Miami at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at Detroit, 7
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8
Orlando at Denver, 9
Boston at Dallas, 9:30
Golden State at Portland, 10
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86
Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103
Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109
Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107
Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109
Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100
Ottawa 34 14 18 2 30 91 109
Detroit 35 9 23 3 21 76 136
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100
N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72
Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86
Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89
Philadelphia 33 17 11 5 39 101 99
N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106
Columbus 33 13 14 6 32 82 98
New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95
Colorado 33 21 9 3 45 119 91
Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 101 91
Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80
Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112
Nashville 32 15 12 5 35 107 103
Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84
Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103
Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104
Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109
Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105
San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122
Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97
Los Angeles 35 14 18 3 31 90 111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3
Chicago 5, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2
Vegas 6, Vancouver 3
Monday’s Results
Florida 6, Ottawa 1
Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, Colorado 2
Edmonton at Dallas, late
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7
Buffalo at Toronto, 7
Los Angeles at Boston, 7
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9
Montreal at Vancouver, 10
Minnesota at Vegas, 10
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7
Colorado at Chicago, 8
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8
Carolina at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Calgary, 9
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30
Vegas at Vancouver, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota State (14-0) vs. Montana State (11-3), 2 p.m.
James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber State (11-3), 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Championship
Saturday at McKinney, Texas
Minnesota State (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 3 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Championship
Friday at Shenandoah, Texas
North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1), 8 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Championship
Saturday At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium,
Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (47) 9-1 1607 2
2. Gonzaga (15) 11-1 1552 6
3. Louisville (1) 10-1 1412 1
4. Duke (2) 9-1 1387 7
5. Ohio St. 9-1 1334 3
6. Kentucky 8-1 1231 8
7. Maryland 10-1 1207 4
8. Oregon 8-2 1172 10
9. Virginia 8-1 1121 9
10. Baylor 8-1 1062 11
11. Memphis 9-1 960 13
12. Auburn 9-0 939 12
13. Dayton 8-1 879 14
14. Michigan 8-3 723 5
15. Michigan St. 7-3 656 16
16. Arizona 10-2 631 15
17. Butler 10-1 553 18
18. Villanova 8-2 496 20
19. Florida St. 8-2 449 21
20. San Diego St. 10-0 431 25
21. Tennessee 7-2 367 19
22. Washington 7-2 213 —
23. Penn St. 9-2 182 —
24. Texas Tech 6-3 115 —
25. West Virginia 9-1 76 —
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (25) 9-1 790 3
2. Gonzaga (4) 11-1 754 6
3. Duke (2) 9-1 688 5
4. Ohio State (1) 9-1 681 2
5. Louisville 10-1 669 1
6. Kentucky 8-1 581 9
7. Virginia 8-1 580 8
8. Maryland 10-1 577 4
9. Auburn 9-0 529 10
10. Oregon 8-2 521 13
11. Baylor 8-1 513 11
12. Dayton 8-1 465 12
13. Memphis 9-1 404 17
14. Villanova 8-2 314 20
15. Michigan 8-3 291 7
16. Butler 10-1 280 19
17. Arizona 10-2 277 14
18. Michigan State 7-3 268 15
19. Florida State 8-2 246 21
20. San Diego State 10-0 186 24
21. Tennessee 7-2 178 17
22. Washington 7-2 93 25
23. North Carolina 6-4 50 16
24. Penn State 9-2 44 —
25. Texas Tech 6-3 42 —
25. VCU 8-2 42 —
Others Receiving Votes: Wichita State 38, Purdue 36, West Virginia 31, Texas 26, Indiana 22, Xavier 21, Utah State 21, Marquette 18, Colorado 18, LSU 15, Northern Iowa 12, Liberty 12, Saint Mary’s 11, Iowa 10, Arkansas 10, Stanford 9, Seton Hall 6, Oklahoma State 6, Illinois 4, DePaul 4, Creighton 3, N.C. State 2, Richmond 1, Oklahoma 1.
The AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (27) 9-0 747 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 685 2
3. Oregon (1) 8-1 679 3
4. Oregon St. (1) 9-0 653 4
5. South Carolina 10-1 633 5
6. Louisville 10-1 599 7
7. Baylor 8-1 598 6
8. Florida St. 10-0 549 8
9. NC State 10-0 497 9
10. UCLA 9-0 459 10
11. Texas A&M 9-1 447 11
12. Indiana 10-1 422 12
13. Maryland 8-2 398 13
14. Kentucky 10-1 361 14
15. Mississippi St. 8-2 333 15
16. DePaul 9-1 314 16
17. Gonzaga 9-1 256 17
18. Arizona 10-0 242 18
19. Michigan St. 7-2 153 19
20. Missouri St. 9-1 151 20
21. Arkansas 10-1 123 21
22. West Virginia 7-1 115 22
23. Tennessee 8-1 100 23
24. Michigan 9-1 77 24
25. South Dakota 12-1 45 –
Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Delaware 86, Delaware St. 75
Pittsburgh 59, N. Illinois 50
Rider 74, Marist 64
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 66, St. John Fisher 64
SOUTH
Charlotte 67, Valparaiso 57
Jacksonville St. 85, Evansville 59
James Madison 81, Charleston Southern 60
Marshall 89, Morehead St. 62
Mercer 72, UNC Wilmington 63
Morgan St. 96, Chestnut Hill 72
Murray St. 74, Kennesaw St. 38
Tulane 68, Alcorn St. 57
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 85, W. Illinois 47
N. Dakota St. 79, Montana St. 65
Newman 98, Sterling 66
SW Baptist 76, Tabor 48
Wooster 94, Brockport 90
SOUTHWEST
Rogers St. 121, Bacone 64
Texas A&M Commerce 91, Missouri Southern 89
Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65
FAR WEST
UC Irvine 73, Kent St. 68
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albright 69, Moravian 54
E. Connecticut 53, Washington (Md.) 31
St. Michael’s 75, Bridgeport 65
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 76, Columbia (SC) 59
Howard 67, East Carolina 51
Louisiana Tech 70, Grambling St. 66
Mississippi 69, Georgia Southern 66
Mississippi St. 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48
UNC-Greensboro 69, Coll. of Charleston 56
UT Martin 83, Lipscomb 67
Wake Forest 74, Campbell 46
MIDWEST
Akron 64, NC A&T 52
Hillsdale 69, Mercyhurst 63
Illinois St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 53
Loyola of Chicago 84, Bowling Green 76
N. Kentucky 70, Indiana St. 68
Newman 75, Southwestern (Kan.) 43
Northwestern 74, Texas-Arlington 47
UConn 84, DePaul 74
Walsh 88, Ohio Dominican 72
Wichita St. 100, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
FAR WEST
Cal Baptist 74, Idaho St. 68
Denver 81, S. Utah 73
Grand Canyon 53, UNLV 51
Oregon 84, UC Riverside 41
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed 3B/OF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to a two-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Bush, RHP Tim Dillard, LHP Brian Flynn, RHP Arturo Reyes, and C/OF Blake Swihart to minor league contracts.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Lindblom on a three-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Stephen Nogosek for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Rick Porcello on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Connor Crane and INF Kevin Whatley to contract extensions. Signed RHP Jared Cheek.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released C Corey Bass, RHP Austin Chrismon, LHP Seth Davis, INF Nick DeTringo, 1B Stayler Hernandez, C Chris Shaw, and RHP Arik Sikula.
Basketball
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Signed F Josh Cunningham.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Seattle WR Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Mike Daniels and G Kenny Wiggins on IR. Claimed G Caleb Benenoch off waivers from Dallas.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Spencer Schnell to its practice squad. Released WR Trevion Thompson from the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego (AHL). Recalled C Sam Carrick and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded Fs Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, D Kevin Bahl, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for Fs Taylor Hall and Blake Speers. Assigned F Brayden Burke to Tucson (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Brian Gibbons from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Ilya Kovalchuk. Recalled D Kale Clague from Ontario (AHL). Assigned D Paul Ladue to Ontario.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.
LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed MF Francisco Ginella.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed D Rod Fanni to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE — Signed D Miguel Angel Nazarit Mina.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Diego Valeri to a multi-year contract.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Lucas Cavallini from Club Puebla (Liga MX-Mexico) and signed him to a three-year contract.
College
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Suspended UNLV TE Giovanni Fauolo Sr. two games, DB Evan Austrie and TE Noah Bean one game and OL Justin Polu for half a game in 2020 for their involvement in a post-game fight against Nevada.
INDIANA — Announced the retirement of athletic director Fred Glass, effective at the end of the academic year.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Girls Prep Bowling
WAUSEON 1934
PATRICK HENRY 1762
regular games
PATRICK HENRY — Starr Anteau 159-122–281; Rachel Breece 137; Sarah Breece 146-138–284; Catherine Knapp 114; Zayna Kuesel 137; Angeline Parsons 121-140–261. TOTALS: 677-656–1333.
WAUSEON — Emily Brunn 152; Danielle Carr 205; Rachel Carr 158; Jessie French 148-121–269; Quinlynn Rohda 147-132–289. TOTALS: 810-651–1461.
Baker games
PATRICK HENRY 121-180-128–429
BRYAN 164-183-130–477
RECORDS: Patrick Henry 3-3 overall, 2-2 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
Boys Prep Bowling
PATRICK HENRY 2472
WAUSEON 2431
regular games
PATRICK HENRY –Aidan Breece 216-172–388; Cade DeLong 213-179–392; Jaylin Drew 186-205–391; Kijano Hill 187-181–368; Tyler Piercefield 145-224–369. TOTALS: 947-961–1908.
WAUSEON — Logan Blackman 121; Chance Buehrer 255-200–455; Kage Little 171; Kenyon Lewis 205-205–410; Alexander Stevens 149-227–376; Aidan Teal 184-169–353. TOTALS: 914-972–1,886.
Baker games
PATRICK HENRY 184-201-179– 564
WAUSEON 148-190-207–545
RECORDS: Patrick Henry 4-2 overall, 3-1 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Elmwood 39, Genoa 37
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 44, Lakota 23
(8th) Washington 42, Glenwood 33
(7th) Elmwood 37, Genoa 20
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 55, Lakota 8
(7th) Glenwood 46, Washington 33
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) Washington 40, Glenwood 29
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 37, Lakota 25
(7th) Washington 33, Glenwood 17
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 39, Lakota 21
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
College Athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL — Wisconsin-Parkside at Findlay, 7
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Bluffton at Ohio Wesleyan, 6
Findlay at Urbana, 6
Prep Swimming
Fostoria vs. Oregon Clay, Eastern YMCA, 5
Prep Wrestling
Lake, Rossford & Eastwood at Elmwood, 5:30
Hopewell-Loudon & Riverdale at Carey, 6
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Morning Glories League
High series: Pam Oates, LaRiche Chevrolet, 481. High game: Sandy Alicia, Keeshners Excavating, 176.
Local & Area
UF Soccer Footskills Clinic
The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.