PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 57, Toledo St. Ursula 49

Lima Senior 62, Fremont Ross 46

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott 53, Toledo Woodward 30

Other NW Ohio Games

Cedarville 39, Riverside 27

Convoy Crestview 67, Fort Jennings 34

Cory-Rawson at Ridgemont, postponed

Fairview 70, North Central 28

Paulding 71, Montpelier 49

Rocky River 46, Vermilion 40

St. Henry 63, Celina 25

Stryker 32, Hicksville 29

Swanton 48, Rossford 31

Toledo Christian 52, McComb 44

Van Buren 69, Ada 29

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 61, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58

Atwater Waterloo 41, Mineral Ridge 30

Beallsville 50, Cameron, W.Va. 25

Belmont Union Local 83, Bellaire 39

Belpre 40, Reedsville Eastern 35

Bethel-Tate 71, Blanchester 32

Bristol 53, Windham 36

Canfield S. Range 54, Struthers 34

Cin. N. College Hill 42, Cin. Gamble Montessori 28

Cin. Princeton 73, Cooper, Ky. 44

Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Cin. Wyoming 34

Cin. Taft 51, Newport, Ky. 19

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Ironton 51, 0

Cols. Watterson 71, Pickerington N. 23

Cortland Maplewood 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14

Day. Ponitz Tech. 66, Day. Thurgood Marshall 7

Delaware Hayes 55, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34

Delphos St. John’s 73, Spring. Shawnee 64

E. Liverpool 60, Richmond Edison 35

Findlay 57, Tol. St. Ursula 48

Gallipolis Gallia 42, Portsmouth 39, 0

Glouster Trimble 67, Racine Southern 57

Goshen 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49

Hanoverton United 40, Wellsville 35

Howard E. Knox 48, Granville Christian 22

Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Cols. Northland 32

Jefferson Area 41, Hubbard 29

Lancaster Fairfield Union 60, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42

Leesburg Fairfield 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20

Legacy Christian 32, Day. Christian 21

Lisbon Beaver 60, Rayland Buckeye 26

Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31

Manchester 56, Fayetteville-Perry 42

Martins Ferry 84, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32

McArthur Vinton County 67, Athens 36

McDermott Scioto NW 40, S. Webster 31

McDonald 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38

Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, Batavia 47

Nelsonville-York 57, Bidwell River Valley 45

New Boston Glenwood 45, Ironton St. Joseph 25

New Middletown Spring. 63, Sebring McKinley 42

Pataskala Licking Hts. 56, Newark Cath. 54

Portsmouth Notre Dame 74, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22

Proctorville Fairland 62, Chesapeake 25

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, W. Union 49

Rocky River Magnificat 63, STVM 44

S. Point 50, Ironton Rock Hill 26

Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Barnesville 20

Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Peebles 41

Seaman N. Adams 48, Chillicothe 31

Sherwood Fairview 70, Pioneer N. Central 28

Springboro 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Toronto 21

Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Wahama, W.Va. 43

Warren Champion 66, Warren JFK 19

Williamsburg 47, Batavia Clermont NE 37

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40, Portsmouth Clay 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Steubenville 17

Youngs. Liberty 67, Columbiana 46

Youngs. Ursuline 65, Youngs. Chaney High School 25

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Bucyrus at Mohawk

Carey at Wynford

Seneca East at Colonel Crawford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Genoa at Woodmore

Lake at Fostoria Senior

Otsego at Elmwood

Rossford at Eastwood

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Hardin Northern

Anthony Wayne at Defiance

Ayersville at Wauseon

Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Clyde at Port Clinton

Danbury at Monroeville

Evergreen at Ottawa Hills

Fairview at Delta

Holgate at Paulding

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Ashland Mapleton

Kalida at Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Miller City

Lexington at Ontario

Marysville at River Valley

Milan Edison at Fremont St. Joseph

Napoleon at Liberty Center

Northwood at Gibsonburg

Norwalk Senior at Mansfield Madison

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins

Old Fort at Huron

Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen

Patrick Henry at Tinora

Plymouth at Lucas

Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn

Upper Scioto Valley at Kenton

Wapakoneta at Lima Cent. Cath.

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

Willard at Shelby

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln at Marion Pleasant

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Perry

Galion Senior at Sparta Highland

Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior

Midview at Vermilion

Mount Gilead at Elgin

Wooster Triway at Clear Fork

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale

Leipsic at North Baltimore

Liberty-Benton at Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Van Buren at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Oregon Clay

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo Notre Dame at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Ridgedale

Northern Buckeye Conference

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Allen East

Convoy Crestview at Bluffton

Lincolnview at Spencerville

Paulding at Columbus Grove

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Bath

Kenton at Celina

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Riverside at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Springfield at Perrysburg

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Mohawk

Archbold at Pettisville

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview

Coldwater at Ottoville

Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace

Fort Loramie at New Bremen

Kalida at Delphos St. John’s

Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Stryker at Wauseon

Tinora at Liberty Center

Friday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Old Fort

Gibsonburg at New Riegel

Hopewell-Loudon at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Huron at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Shelby

River Valley at Marion Pleasant

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Evergreen at Delta

Holgate at Swanton

Marion Local at Celina

Morenci, Mich. at Fayette

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Spring Valley Academy at Mansfield Senior

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus

Mohawk at Wynford

Ridgedale at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Otsego

Lake at Eastwood

Woodmore at Elmwood

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcanum at Fort Recovery

Bellefontaine at Wapakoneta

Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley

Cardinal Stritch at North Central

Carey at New Riegel

Clyde at Lexington

Columbus Beechcroft at Toledo Waite

Continental at Patrick Henry

Convoy Crestview at Kalida

Elgin at Fairbanks

Findlay at Anthony Wayne

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Loudonville at Castalia Margaretta

Mansfield Senior at New Philadelphia

Miller City at Liberty Center

Minster at Russia

Montpelier at Ayersville

New Bremen at Troy Christian

Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg

Pettisville at Evergreen

Riverside at Triad

Spencerville at Fort Jennings

Springfield at Bryan

St. Marys Memorial at Arlington

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Whitmer

Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia

Toledo Rogers at Columbus Northland

Toledo Start at Sylvania Southview

Tri-Village at St. Henry

Wayne Trace at Ottoville

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson

PREP Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Miller City 57, Paulding 41

Northwood 63, Jones Leadership Academy 35

Around Ohio

Greenup Co., Ky. 81, S. Point 66

Lawrence School 73, Brooklyn 63

Sugar Grove Berne Union 81, Northside Christian 35

Tree of Life 52, Cols. Horizon Science 50

Tuesday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Toledo St. John’s

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Adams Central, Ind. at Parkway

Arcadia at Lima Temple Christian

Bowling Green at Ottawa-Glandorf

Continental at Delphos St. John’s

Convoy Crestview at Fort Jennings

Copley at Wooster Senior

Elgin at Ridgedale

Lima Shawnee at Lima Perry

Maumee at Swanton

McComb at Cardinal Stritch

North Baltimore at Seneca East

Norwayne at Loudonville

Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson

Perrysburg at Oregon Clay

Port Clinton at Hopewell-Loudon

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Waite

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Woodward

Vermilion at Lorain

Versailles at Bellefontaine

Wauseon at Sylvania Southview

West Holmes at Smithville

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Lake at Northwood

Milan Edison at Woodmore

Thursday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary

Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins

Vermilion at Bellevue

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

River Valley at Ontario

Shelby at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at New London

Holgate at Continental

North Central at Ottawa Hills

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa

Cory-Rawson at McComb

Leipsic at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Oregon Clay at Findlay

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Whitmer

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Mohawk at Carey

Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Genoa

Lake at Otsego

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Eastwood

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Ada

Bluffton at Convoy Crestview

Columbus Grove at Paulding

Spencerville at Lincolnview

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Elida

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial

Van Wert at Wapakoneta

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Riverside

Lima Temple Christian at Elgin

Ridgemont at Hardin Northern

Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles at Marion Local

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Start at Toledo Scott

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield Christian

Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Monroeville at Plymouth

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Fort Jennings

Delphos Jefferson at Waynesfield-Goshen

Evergreen at Delta

Fairview at Stryker

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Heritage Christian at Monclova Christian

Horizon Science at Vanlue

Kalida at Lima Cent. Cath.

Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior

Mansfield Madison at Columbus Watterson

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Rogers

Miller City at Wayne Trace

Morenci, Mich. at Fayette

Patrick Henry at Tinora

Pettisville at Archbold

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Wynford

Colonel Crawford at Seneca East

Mohawk at Bucyrus

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Lakota

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon

Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Ottawa Hills

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Shelby

River Valley at Marion Pleasant

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Cory-Rawson

Anna at New Bremen

Anthony Wayne at Toledo Start

Antwerp at Delphos Jefferson

Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf

Ayersville at Coldwater

Calvary Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky Perkins

Cleveland Benedictine at Toledo St. Francis

Clyde at Lexington

Crestline at Plymouth

Delta at Fayette

Dover at Wooster Senior

Edgerton at Swanton

Findlay at Springfield

Fort Jennings at Lincolnview

Genoa at Wauseon

Hardin Northern at Monroeville

Hilltop at Holgate

Howard East Knox at Lucas

Huron at Bellevue

Kalida at Spencerville

Kewpee Holiday Classic at Lima Senior

Kewpee Holiday Classic at Toledo Rogers

Liberty Center at Tinora

Lima Cent. Cath. at McComb

Lima Shawnee at Marion Local

Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville

Loudonville at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus KIPP

Milan Edison at Norwalk St. Paul

Mississinawa Valley at Minster

Mount Vernon at Pataskala Licking Heights

Napoleon at Bryan

Ottoville at Delphos St. John’s

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Ridgemont at Allen East

Riverside at Botkins

Sandusky Senior at Cleveland Glenville

Sidney Lehman at Houston

St. Marys Memorial at Parkway

Sylvania Southview at Mansfield Madison

Toledo Scott at Columbus Eastmoor Academy

Toledo Waite at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Van Buren at Elida

Vanlue at Monclova Christian

Vermilion at Oak Harbor

Versailles at Russia

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

Willard at Norwalk Senior

Wooster Triway at South Central

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181

x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Results

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday’s Results

Kansas City 23, Denver 3

Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17

Houston 24, Tennessee 21

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Seattle 30, Carolina 24

Green Bay 21, Chicago 13

New England 34, Cincinnati 13

Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

Arizona 38, Cleveland 24

Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at New Orleans, late

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1

Buffalo at New England, 4:30

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1

Cincinnati at Miami, 1

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Detroit at Denver, 4:05

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 20 8 .714 —

Boston 17 7 .708 1

Toronto 18 8 .692 1

Brooklyn 14 12 .538 5

New York 6 21 .222 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 19 8 .704 —

Orlando 12 14 .462 6½

Charlotte 12 17 .414 8

Washington 8 17 .320 10

Atlanta 6 21 .222 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 4 .857 —

Indiana 18 9 .667 5½

Detroit 11 16 .407 12½

Chicago 10 19 .345 14½

Cleveland 6 21 .222 17½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 18 8 .692 —

Houston 18 9 .667 ½

San Antonio 10 16 .385 8

Memphis 10 17 .370 8½

New Orleans 6 21 .222 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 17 8 .680 —

Utah 15 11 .577 2½

Oklahoma City 12 14 .462 5½

Minnesota 10 15 .400 7

Portland 10 16 .385 7½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 3 .889 —

L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4½

Sacramento 12 14 .462 11½

Phoenix 11 14 .440 12

Golden State 5 23 .179 19½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Orlando 130, New Orleans 119

Indiana 107, Charlotte 85

Brooklyn 109, Philadelphia 89

L.A. Lakers 101, Atlanta 96

Denver 111, New York 105

Sacramento 100, Golden State 79

Monday’s Results

Washington 133, Detroit 119

Toronto 133, Cleveland 113

Dallas 120, Milwaukee 116

Houston 109, San Antonio 107

Memphis 118, Miami 111

Oklahoma City 109, Chicago 106

Portland at Phoenix, late

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7

Atlanta at New York, 7:30

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Utah, 9

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7

Chicago at Washington, 7

Miami at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8

Orlando at Denver, 9

Boston at Dallas, 9:30

Golden State at Portland, 10

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86

Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103

Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109

Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107

Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109

Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100

Ottawa 34 14 18 2 30 91 109

Detroit 35 9 23 3 21 76 136

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100

N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72

Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86

Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89

Philadelphia 33 17 11 5 39 101 99

N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106

Columbus 33 13 14 6 32 82 98

New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95

Colorado 33 21 9 3 45 119 91

Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 101 91

Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80

Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112

Nashville 32 15 12 5 35 107 103

Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84

Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103

Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104

Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109

Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105

San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122

Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97

Los Angeles 35 14 18 3 31 90 111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 5, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 6, Vancouver 3

Monday’s Results

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton at Dallas, late

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7

Buffalo at Toronto, 7

Los Angeles at Boston, 7

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9

Montreal at Vancouver, 10

Minnesota at Vegas, 10

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7

Colorado at Chicago, 8

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8

Carolina at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Calgary, 9

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30

Vegas at Vancouver, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota State (14-0) vs. Montana State (11-3), 2 p.m.

James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber State (11-3), 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Championship

Saturday at McKinney, Texas

Minnesota State (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 3 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Championship

Friday at Shenandoah, Texas

North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1), 8 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Championship

Saturday At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium,

Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (47) 9-1 1607 2

2. Gonzaga (15) 11-1 1552 6

3. Louisville (1) 10-1 1412 1

4. Duke (2) 9-1 1387 7

5. Ohio St. 9-1 1334 3

6. Kentucky 8-1 1231 8

7. Maryland 10-1 1207 4

8. Oregon 8-2 1172 10

9. Virginia 8-1 1121 9

10. Baylor 8-1 1062 11

11. Memphis 9-1 960 13

12. Auburn 9-0 939 12

13. Dayton 8-1 879 14

14. Michigan 8-3 723 5

15. Michigan St. 7-3 656 16

16. Arizona 10-2 631 15

17. Butler 10-1 553 18

18. Villanova 8-2 496 20

19. Florida St. 8-2 449 21

20. San Diego St. 10-0 431 25

21. Tennessee 7-2 367 19

22. Washington 7-2 213 —

23. Penn St. 9-2 182 —

24. Texas Tech 6-3 115 —

25. West Virginia 9-1 76 —

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (25) 9-1 790 3

2. Gonzaga (4) 11-1 754 6

3. Duke (2) 9-1 688 5

4. Ohio State (1) 9-1 681 2

5. Louisville 10-1 669 1

6. Kentucky 8-1 581 9

7. Virginia 8-1 580 8

8. Maryland 10-1 577 4

9. Auburn 9-0 529 10

10. Oregon 8-2 521 13

11. Baylor 8-1 513 11

12. Dayton 8-1 465 12

13. Memphis 9-1 404 17

14. Villanova 8-2 314 20

15. Michigan 8-3 291 7

16. Butler 10-1 280 19

17. Arizona 10-2 277 14

18. Michigan State 7-3 268 15

19. Florida State 8-2 246 21

20. San Diego State 10-0 186 24

21. Tennessee 7-2 178 17

22. Washington 7-2 93 25

23. North Carolina 6-4 50 16

24. Penn State 9-2 44 —

25. Texas Tech 6-3 42 —

25. VCU 8-2 42 —

Others Receiving Votes: Wichita State 38, Purdue 36, West Virginia 31, Texas 26, Indiana 22, Xavier 21, Utah State 21, Marquette 18, Colorado 18, LSU 15, Northern Iowa 12, Liberty 12, Saint Mary’s 11, Iowa 10, Arkansas 10, Stanford 9, Seton Hall 6, Oklahoma State 6, Illinois 4, DePaul 4, Creighton 3, N.C. State 2, Richmond 1, Oklahoma 1.

The AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (27) 9-0 747 1

2. UConn (1) 8-0 685 2

3. Oregon (1) 8-1 679 3

4. Oregon St. (1) 9-0 653 4

5. South Carolina 10-1 633 5

6. Louisville 10-1 599 7

7. Baylor 8-1 598 6

8. Florida St. 10-0 549 8

9. NC State 10-0 497 9

10. UCLA 9-0 459 10

11. Texas A&M 9-1 447 11

12. Indiana 10-1 422 12

13. Maryland 8-2 398 13

14. Kentucky 10-1 361 14

15. Mississippi St. 8-2 333 15

16. DePaul 9-1 314 16

17. Gonzaga 9-1 256 17

18. Arizona 10-0 242 18

19. Michigan St. 7-2 153 19

20. Missouri St. 9-1 151 20

21. Arkansas 10-1 123 21

22. West Virginia 7-1 115 22

23. Tennessee 8-1 100 23

24. Michigan 9-1 77 24

25. South Dakota 12-1 45 –

Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Delaware 86, Delaware St. 75

Pittsburgh 59, N. Illinois 50

Rider 74, Marist 64

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 66, St. John Fisher 64

SOUTH

Charlotte 67, Valparaiso 57

Jacksonville St. 85, Evansville 59

James Madison 81, Charleston Southern 60

Marshall 89, Morehead St. 62

Mercer 72, UNC Wilmington 63

Morgan St. 96, Chestnut Hill 72

Murray St. 74, Kennesaw St. 38

Tulane 68, Alcorn St. 57

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 85, W. Illinois 47

N. Dakota St. 79, Montana St. 65

Newman 98, Sterling 66

SW Baptist 76, Tabor 48

Wooster 94, Brockport 90

SOUTHWEST

Rogers St. 121, Bacone 64

Texas A&M Commerce 91, Missouri Southern 89

Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65

FAR WEST

UC Irvine 73, Kent St. 68

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albright 69, Moravian 54

E. Connecticut 53, Washington (Md.) 31

St. Michael’s 75, Bridgeport 65

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 76, Columbia (SC) 59

Howard 67, East Carolina 51

Louisiana Tech 70, Grambling St. 66

Mississippi 69, Georgia Southern 66

Mississippi St. 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

UNC-Greensboro 69, Coll. of Charleston 56

UT Martin 83, Lipscomb 67

Wake Forest 74, Campbell 46

MIDWEST

Akron 64, NC A&T 52

Hillsdale 69, Mercyhurst 63

Illinois St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 53

Loyola of Chicago 84, Bowling Green 76

N. Kentucky 70, Indiana St. 68

Newman 75, Southwestern (Kan.) 43

Northwestern 74, Texas-Arlington 47

UConn 84, DePaul 74

Walsh 88, Ohio Dominican 72

Wichita St. 100, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

FAR WEST

Cal Baptist 74, Idaho St. 68

Denver 81, S. Utah 73

Grand Canyon 53, UNLV 51

Oregon 84, UC Riverside 41

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed 3B/OF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to a two-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Bush, RHP Tim Dillard, LHP Brian Flynn, RHP Arturo Reyes, and C/OF Blake Swihart to minor league contracts.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Lindblom on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Stephen Nogosek for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Rick Porcello on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Connor Crane and INF Kevin Whatley to contract extensions. Signed RHP Jared Cheek.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released C Corey Bass, RHP Austin Chrismon, LHP Seth Davis, INF Nick DeTringo, 1B Stayler Hernandez, C Chris Shaw, and RHP Arik Sikula.

Basketball

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Signed F Josh Cunningham.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle WR Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Mike Daniels and G Kenny Wiggins on IR. Claimed G Caleb Benenoch off waivers from Dallas.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Spencer Schnell to its practice squad. Released WR Trevion Thompson from the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego (AHL). Recalled C Sam Carrick and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded Fs Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, D Kevin Bahl, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for Fs Taylor Hall and Blake Speers. Assigned F Brayden Burke to Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Brian Gibbons from Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Ilya Kovalchuk. Recalled D Kale Clague from Ontario (AHL). Assigned D Paul Ladue to Ontario.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed MF Francisco Ginella.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed D Rod Fanni to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE — Signed D Miguel Angel Nazarit Mina.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Diego Valeri to a multi-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Lucas Cavallini from Club Puebla (Liga MX-Mexico) and signed him to a three-year contract.

College

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Suspended UNLV TE Giovanni Fauolo Sr. two games, DB Evan Austrie and TE Noah Bean one game and OL Justin Polu for half a game in 2020 for their involvement in a post-game fight against Nevada.

INDIANA — Announced the retirement of athletic director Fred Glass, effective at the end of the academic year.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Girls Prep Bowling

WAUSEON 1934

PATRICK HENRY 1762

regular games

PATRICK HENRY — Starr Anteau 159-122–281; Rachel Breece 137; Sarah Breece 146-138–284; Catherine Knapp 114; Zayna Kuesel 137; Angeline Parsons 121-140–261. TOTALS: 677-656–1333.

WAUSEON — Emily Brunn 152; Danielle Carr 205; Rachel Carr 158; Jessie French 148-121–269; Quinlynn Rohda 147-132–289. TOTALS: 810-651–1461.

Baker games

PATRICK HENRY 121-180-128–429

BRYAN 164-183-130–477

RECORDS: Patrick Henry 3-3 overall, 2-2 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

Boys Prep Bowling

PATRICK HENRY 2472

WAUSEON 2431

regular games

PATRICK HENRY –Aidan Breece 216-172–388; Cade DeLong 213-179–392; Jaylin Drew 186-205–391; Kijano Hill 187-181–368; Tyler Piercefield 145-224–369. TOTALS: 947-961–1908.

WAUSEON — Logan Blackman 121; Chance Buehrer 255-200–455; Kage Little 171; Kenyon Lewis 205-205–410; Alexander Stevens 149-227–376; Aidan Teal 184-169–353. TOTALS: 914-972–1,886.

Baker games

PATRICK HENRY 184-201-179– 564

WAUSEON 148-190-207–545

RECORDS: Patrick Henry 4-2 overall, 3-1 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Elmwood 39, Genoa 37

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 44, Lakota 23

(8th) Washington 42, Glenwood 33

(7th) Elmwood 37, Genoa 20

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 55, Lakota 8

(7th) Glenwood 46, Washington 33

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) Washington 40, Glenwood 29

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 37, Lakota 25

(7th) Washington 33, Glenwood 17

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 39, Lakota 21

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S BASKETBALL — Wisconsin-Parkside at Findlay, 7

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Bluffton at Ohio Wesleyan, 6

Findlay at Urbana, 6

Prep Swimming

Fostoria vs. Oregon Clay, Eastern YMCA, 5

Prep Wrestling

Lake, Rossford & Eastwood at Elmwood, 5:30

Hopewell-Loudon & Riverdale at Carey, 6

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Morning Glories League

High series: Pam Oates, LaRiche Chevrolet, 481. High game: Sandy Alicia, Keeshners Excavating, 176.

Local & Area

UF Soccer Footskills Clinic

The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.