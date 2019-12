VAN BUREN — Van Buren jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter Monday and rolled from there in defeating Ada 69-29 in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Mady Parker and Sophia Reineke each scored 12 points for Van Buren (5-2), with Parker grabbing nine rebounds and getting three steals. Reese Recker and Agnes Durliat both scored 11 points.

Courtney Sumner scored eight points to lead Ada (2-5). Miranda Wills scored six points.

Ada (2-5)

Sumner 2-3–8, Blankenship 1-0–3, Poling 0-1–1, Acheson 0-1–1, Waugh 0-1–1, Wills 2-2–6, Light 2-1–5, Jordan 2-0–4. TOTALS: 9-7–29.

Van Buren (5-2)

Parker 6-0″”12, Horne 1-0–4, Recker 5-1–11, Durliat 5-1–11, Reineke 6-0–12, M. Pawlak 2-0–4, Bishop 2-1–5, Tabler 3-0–6, I. Pawlak 2-0–4. TOTALS: 33-3–69.

Ada 4 8 10 7 — 29

Van Buren 18 14 22 15 — 69

3-Point GOALS: Ada 2 (Sumner, Blankenship); Van Buren 0.

rebounds: Ada 17; Van Buren 35 (Parker 9).

turnovers: Ada 23, Van Buren 12.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 21-5.