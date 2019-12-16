ARCADIA — Three Arcadia wrestlers posted runner-up finishes to lead area teams at the Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School on Saturday.

The Redskins finished fourth in the team standings with 1561/2 points. Plymouth won with 3301/2 points.

Elmwood (119) was fifth, Van Buren (93) sixth and Fostoria (59) 11th out of 14 teams.

Arcadia’s Bryan Harrison finished runner-up at 132 pounds after losing by technical fall 27-12 to Wayne Trace’s Hunter Long in the championship match. At 152 pounds, Arcadia’s Chase Distel was pinned in 1:13 by Plymouth’s Colton Sparks, and at 170 pounds, Brady Conine was pinned by Cory-Rawson’s Deontae’ Davis in 5:10. Davis was named the tournament’s most valuable wrestler after going 5-0 with four pins and a win by technical fall.

Three other area wrestlers posted second-place finishes as Elmwood’s Cannon Endicott was runner-up at 126 pounds and Colton Ickes was second at 195 pounds. Endicott was pinned by Toledo Christian’s Zachary LaPlante in 2:45 in the championship match, while Ickes was pinned in 1:28 by Plymouth’s Adler Horne.

Van Buren’s Grant Young finished second at 160 after losing by technical fall 16-0 to Wayne Trace’s Eli Moore.

Fostoria’s Roger Hall finished third at 220 pounds, while the Redmen’s Jose Garcia was fourth at 160 pounds.

Team Standings

1, Plymouth 3301/2. 2, Wayne Trace 2361/2. 3, Columbus Grove 204. 4, Arcadia 1561/2. 5, Elmwood 119. 6, Van Buren 93. 7, Cory-Rawson 851/2. 8, Tiffin Calvert 85. 9, Montpelier 81. 10, North Baltimore 65. 11, Fostoria 59. 12, Sylvania Southview 56. 13, Toledo Christian 53. 14, Pandora-Gilboa 4.

Championship Matches

106 — Reynolds (Cal) pinned Miller (Ply), 3:26.

113 — Sutton (WT) pinned Roberts (Ply), 2:39.

120 — Hornish (WT) pinned Tuttle (Ply), 1:02.

126 — LaPlante (TC) pinned Endicott (Elm), 2:45.

132 — Long (WT) tech. fall Harrison (Arc), 27-12.

138 — S. Sparks (Ply) pinned Bible (Mont), :32.

145 — Trimmer (Ply) dec. Trout (NB), 15-9.

152 — C. Sparks (Ply) pinned Distel (Arc), 1:13.

160 — Moore (WT) tech. fall Young (VB), 16-0.

170 — Davis (C-R) pinned Conine (Arc), 5:10.

182 — Jones (CG) pinned Wurm (Mont), :08.

195 — Horne (Ply) pinned Ickes (Elm), 1:28.

220 — Da. Sargent (CG) dec. Van Fleet (Ply), 3-2.

285 — Meyer (CG) pinned Noblit (NB), 3:33.

Consolation Finals

106 — A. Tolento (Arc) pinned James (WT), :58.

113 — Gray (CG) dec. Schmidt (Syl), 12-7.

120 — Thomas (Elm) dec. Wynkoop (CG), 8-3.

126 — Karcher (C-R) won by default.

132 — Robinson (Ply) dec. Wurster (Syl), 10-8.

138 — Schroeder (CG) maj. dec. Moore (WT), 16-3.

145 — Kohli (CG) pinned Borroff (WT), 4:43.

152 — Rupp (WT) pinned George (VB), 4:40.

160 — Cox (Ply) pinned Garcia (Fos), 2:37.

170 — Young (Ply) pinned Bogart (CG), 3:47.

182 — Logston (Elm) by forfeit Beard (Cal).

195 — Ernest (Arc) pinned Tyson (Elm), :35.

220 — Hall (Fos) pinned Woolbright (WT), :39.

285 — Dy. Sargent (CG) pinned Allen (Ply), :35.

Franks duo wins for Lakota

BUCYRUS — Lakota’s Trevor and Spencer Franks won their respective weight classes and two other Raiders posted top-three finishes at Saturday’s Bucyrus Pool Tournament.

Upper Sandusky outscored North Union 222-120 to claim the team title. Lakota was seventh with 941/2 points.

Trevor Franks received a first-round bye and rolled through the 170-pound division by recording four pins. He floored Mohawk’s Austin England in 1:14 in the semifinals and topped Upper Sandusky’s Garrett Thomas in 1:33 in the championship match.

Spencer Franks, meanwhile, won the 195-pound division. He beat Kenton’s Brandon Bowling in a 7-2 decision in the semifinals, then won by technical fall over North Union’s Alec O’Reilly 19-4 in the first-place match.

Lakota’s Lane Paul finished second at 145 pounds as he was pinned by Seneca East’s Bryce Wise in 5:59 in the championship match. Austin Witte added a third-place showing at 138 pounds for the Raiders.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Upper Sandusky 222. 2, North Union 120. 3, Seneca East 1121/2. 4, Northwood 106. 5, Monroeville 1051/2. 6, Ashland 1031/2. 7, Lakota 941/2. 8, Mohawk 87. 9, Buckeye Central 791/2. 10, Kenton 64. 11, Marion Elgin 631/2. 12, Hillsdale 551/2. 13, Bucyrus 46. 14, Shelby 381/2. 15, Toledo Start 38. 16, Cardington-Lincoln 4.