PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 72, Woodmore 59
Genoa 60, Fostoria Senior 27
Otsego 47, Lake 46
Rossford 49, Elmwood 48
Putnam County League
Kalida 57, Fort Jennings 32
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon 98, Tiffin Calvert 34
Lakota 37, Gibsonburg 35
New Riegel 49, Danbury 40
Sandusky St. Mary 46, Fremont St. Joseph 44
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 57, Milan Edison 41
Huron 58, Port Clinton 29
Willard 88, Oak Harbor 36
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde 44, Sandusky Senior 38
Sandusky Perkins 72, Tiffin Columbian 55
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas 58, Loudonville 57
Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Mansfield Christian 43
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork 51, Galion Senior 24
River Valley 75, Ontario 72, 2-OT
Shelby 47, Marion Harding 34
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville 51, McComb 47
Bellevue 77, Vermilion 27
Bluffton 52, North Baltimore 47
Buckeye Central 61, Plymouth 13
Columbus Grove 45, Elida 35
Defiance 46, Bryan 45
Elgin 56, Columbus Bishop Ready 49
Evergreen 53, Maumee Valley Country Day 35
Kenton 53, Riverdale 32
Liberty-Benton 59, Marion Pleasant 45
Lima Bath 51, Versailles 41
Lima Senior 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 47
Miller City 51, Vanlue 29
New Bremen 47, Delphos Jefferson 45
Old Fort 53, Arcadia 48
Orrville 40, Ashland Senior 26
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Arlington 27
Pandora-Gilboa 46, Upper Scioto Valley 19
Parkway 37, Antwerp 33
St. Henry 53, Sidney Lehman 40
Toledo Notre Dame 37, Homestead, Ind. 35
Watkins Memorial 59, Mount Vernon 26
Waynedale 60, Ashland Crestview 44
Wellington 50, New London 31
Western Reserve 43, Norwalk Senior 41
Wooster Senior 55, Brunswick 52
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 63, Cle. St. Joseph 51
Alliance Marlington 44, Salem 42
Amanda-Clearcreek 39, Circleville Logan Elm 27
Amherst Steele 73, N. Olmsted 37
Ansonia 62, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47
Arcanum 39, Casstown Miami E. 30
Avon 65, Berea-Midpark 59, 0
Bay Village Bay 45, Medina Buckeye 33
Beaver Eastern 61, Piketon 45
Bellaire 50, Brooke, W.Va. 32
Beloit W. Branch 53, Minerva 33
Bidwell River Valley 58, Racine Southern 44
Bloom-Carroll 49, Ashville Teays Valley 39
Bowerston Conotton Valley 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 52
Can. Glenoak 56, Uniontown Lake 34
Can. South 55, Carrollton 25
Canal Winchester 57, Cols. Hartley 49
Canfield 53, Willoughby S. 31
Canfield S. Range 50, Youngs. Ursuline 39
Cardington-Lincoln 68, Howard E. Knox 35
Carlisle 55, Camden Preble Shawnee 46
Cedarville 29, London Madison Plains 19
Chesapeake 41, Grace Christian, W.Va. 38
Chillicothe Huntington 74, W. Union 61
Cin. Anderson 70, Cin. Withrow 27
Cin. Colerain 55, Hamilton 45
Cin. Country Day 70, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 35
Cin. Indian Hill 54, Reading 16
Cin. Princeton 57, Mason 47
Cin. Purcell Marian 48, Kettering Alter 37
Cin. Summit Country Day 62, Miami Valley Christian Academy 19
Cin. Sycamore 57, Cin. Oak Hills 45
Cin. Taft 53, Cols. Independence 50
Cin. Walnut Hills 66, Cin. Turpin 20
Cin. West Clermont 61, Kings Mills Kings 34
Cin. Wyoming 51, Cin. Deer Park 27
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 60, Day. Dunbar 41
Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 29
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 80, Cle. VASJ 29
Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Grandview Hts. 36
Cols. Watterson 49, Gahanna Lincoln 37
Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Wickliffe 28
Day. Carroll 48, Hamilton Badin 37
Day. Christian 47, Franklin Middletown Christian 29
Day. Oakwood 55, Brookville 44
Day. Ponitz Tech. 47, Cols. South 41
Dover 42, Cambridge 36
Dublin Scioto 51, Cols. DeSales 21
Eastlake N. 57, Euclid 49
Eaton 45, Monroe 37
Eaton 45, Monroe 37
Ft. Loramie 96, Jackson Center 26
Garfield Hts. Trinity 91, Fairport Harbor Harding 24
Geneva 39, Beachwood 36
Glouster Trimble 61, Wahama, W.Va. 59
Independence 65, Burton Berkshire 41
Kenton 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32
Lancaster Fairfield Union 79, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Middletown 41
Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Akr. Coventry 36
Loveland 58, Milford 23
Macedonia Nordonia 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28
Magnolia Sandy Valley 27, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 24
Manchester 62, New Boston Glenwood 51, 0
Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Mansfield Christian 43
Marion Elgin 56, Cols. Ready 49
Mayfield 50, Shaker Hts. 47
McConnelsville Morgan 36, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35
Middletown Fenwick 36, Cin. McNicholas 33
Middletown Madison Senior 55, Milton-Union 40
Mt. Gilead 72, Fredericktown 43
Mt. Notre Dame 70, Bedford N. Lawrence, Ind. 37
N. Can. Hoover 55, Louisville 38
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 54, Can. Cent. Cath. 23
New Carlisle Tecumseh 76, Spring. Kenton Ridge 42
New Concord John Glenn 47, Philo 33
New Lebanon Dixie 41, Day. Northridge 37
New Lexington 64, Corning Miller 59
New Madison Tri-Village 63, Northeastern, Ind. 38
New Philadelphia 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 14
Notre Dame Academy 37, Homestead, Ind. 35
Olmsted Falls 51, N. Ridgeville 30
Orwell Grand Valley 66, Richmond Hts. 36
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47, Fairview 39
Parma Padua 35, Chardon NDCL 32
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 59, Mt. Vernon 26
Perry 51, Orange 35
Poland Seminary 56, Youngs. Boardman 33
Portsmouth W. 54, Gallipolis Gallia 41
Richmond Edison 52, Salineville Southern 30
Richwood N. Union 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 40
Rittman 57, Columbia Station Columbia 42
Rocky River 36, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29
Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Middlefield Cardinal 12
Rossford 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 48, 0
Shaker Hts. Laurel 82, Elyria Cath. 62
Sheffield Brookside 47, Elyria Open Door 23
Solon 70, Elyria 46
Southeastern 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48
St. Paris Graham 26, Spring. NW 21
St. Patrick, Ky. 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43, Oak Glen, W.Va. 41
Sugar Grove Berne Union 75, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 13
Tipp City Tippecanoe 52, W. Carrollton 24
Uhrichsville Claymont 40, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32
Vincent Warren 51, Proctorville Fairland 23
W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Fairfield 36
W. Jefferson 64, Spring. NE 18
Wadsworth 45, N. Royalton 23
Warren Champion 49, Columbiana Crestview 33
Warren Harding 66, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 35
Washington C.H. 46, Jackson 23
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Hillsboro 33
Waverly 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43
Wheelersburg 39, S. Point 23
Whitehall-Yearling 67, Gahanna Cols. Academy 26
Worthington Christian 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38
Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Hubbard 41
Youngs. Mooney 43, Austintown Fitch 33
Zanesville Maysville 89, Crooksville 19
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Laurel, Pa. 52
Monday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Lima Senior
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. Ursula at Findlay
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Van Buren
Cedarville at Riverside
Celina at St. Henry
Cory-Rawson at Ridgemont
Fort Jennings at Convoy Crestview
Fort Wayne Eastside at Edon
Hicksville at Stryker
Kidron Central Christian at Mogadore
Lima Shawnee at Delphos St. John’s
Loudonville at West Salem Northwestern
Mansfield Temple Christian at Crestline
Montpelier at Paulding
New London at Lorain Brookside
North Central at Fairview
Rocky River at Vermilion
St. Marys Memorial at Fort Recovery
Swanton at Rossford
Toledo Christian at McComb
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Bucyrus at Mohawk
Carey at Wynford
Seneca East at Colonel Crawford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Genoa at Woodmore
Lake at Fostoria Senior
Otsego at Elmwood
Rossford at Eastwood
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Hardin Northern
Anthony Wayne at Defiance
Ayersville at Wauseon
Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Clyde at Port Clinton
Danbury at Monroeville
Evergreen at Ottawa Hills
Fairview at Delta
Holgate at Paulding
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Ashland Mapleton
Kalida at Columbus Grove
Leipsic at Miller City
Lexington at Ontario
Marysville at River Valley
Milan Edison at Fremont St. Joseph
Napoleon at Liberty Center
Northwood at Gibsonburg
Norwalk Senior at Mansfield Madison
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins
Old Fort at Huron
Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen
Patrick Henry at Tinora
Plymouth at Lucas
Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn
Upper Scioto Valley at Kenton
Wapakoneta at Lima Cent. Cath.
Wayne Trace at Van Wert
Willard at Shelby
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln at Marion Pleasant
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Perry
Galion Senior at Sparta Highland
Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior
Midview at Vermilion
Mount Gilead at Elgin
Wooster Triway at Clear Fork
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Riverdale
Leipsic at North Baltimore
Liberty-Benton at Arlington
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Van Buren at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Oregon Clay
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo Notre Dame at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Ridgedale
Northern Buckeye Conference
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Allen East
Convoy Crestview at Bluffton
Lincolnview at Spencerville
Paulding at Columbus Grove
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Bath
Kenton at Celina
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Riverside at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Springfield at Perrysburg
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Mohawk
Archbold at Pettisville
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview
Coldwater at Ottoville
Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace
Fort Loramie at New Bremen
Kalida at Delphos St. John’s
Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Stryker at Wauseon
Tinora at Liberty Center
PREP Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 46, Seneca East 41
Colonel Crawford 64, Mohawk 62
Wynford 56, Ridgedale 41
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills 57, Northwood 31
Toledo Christian 60, Maumee Valley Country Day 44
Firelands Conference
Monroeville 60, Ashland Mapleton 56
Norwalk St. Paul 69, New London 39
South Central 63, Plymouth 39
Western Reserve 91, Ashland Crestview 52
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp 61, Continental 27
Arcadia 67, Ridgemont 36
Archbold 52, Holgate 35
Bellevue 44, Milan Edison 43
Bluffton 71, McComb 27
Columbus Grove 69, Arlington 46
Cory-Rawson 45, Lima Temple Christian 35
Defiance 36, Bryan 34
Elida 62, Coldwater 59
Fairview 61, Fayette 56
Fort Loramie 47, New Bremen 44, 2-OT
Fort Recovery 49, Convoy Crestview 48
Fremont St. Joseph 75, Vanlue 41
Galion Northmor 46, Marion Pleasant 44
Hardin Northern 55, North Baltimore 52
Hicksville 51, Stryker 40
Huron 69, Sandusky St. Mary 66
Kenton 45, Riverdale 43
Leipsic 66, Miller City 58
Lexington 59, Ontario 49
Liberty-Benton 49, Hopewell-Loudon 48
Lima Perry 78, Ada 49
Lima Shawnee 81, Upper Scioto Valley 52
Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Cleveland Lincoln-West 32
Massillon Washington 61, Ashland Senior 59
Minster 59, Wapakoneta 55
New Albany 62, Mount Vernon 50
New Knoxville 63, Waynesfield-Goshen 46
North Central 55, Swanton 27
Norwalk Senior 51, Lagrange Keystone 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Lima Cent. Cath. 41
Ottoville 54, Spencerville 44
Pandora-Gilboa 50, Delphos Jefferson 49
Parkway 84, Bradford 37
Pettisville 55, Delta 16
Russia 62, Riverside 38
Springfield 53, Tol. Cent. Catholic 52, OT
Springfield Catholic Central 45, Sidney Lehman 42
Tiffin Calvert 48, Castalia Margaretta 30
Tiffin Columbian 43, Bowling Green 37
Van Buren 51, Elmwood 36
Wauseon 67, Napoleon 47
Wayne Trace 59, Lincolnview 39
Woodmore 52, Gibsonburg 46
Around Ohio
Batavia 47, Cin. Madeira 45
Batavia Clermont NE 78, Morrow Little Miami 66
Bellbrook 60, Day. Northridge 50
Berlin Hiland 45, Cle. E. Tech 28
Blanchester 79, Goshen 68
Brookfield 49, Hubbard 3
Can. McKinley 82, Butler, Pa. 71
Can. South 63, Akr. Manchester 47
Cedarville 69, Leesburg Fairfield 60
Chillicothe Huntington 53, Vincent Warren 49
Chillicothe Unioto 44, Piketon 34
Chillicothe Zane Trace 92, Chillicothe Huntington 41
Cin. Colerain 47, Oxford Talawanda 40
Cin. St. Xavier 68, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31
Cin. Wyoming 69, Harrison 49
Cle. Rhodes 94, Cle. Benedictine 75
Cols. DeSales 61, Bloom-Carroll 45
Cols. Horizon Science 78, Shekinah Christian 71
Cols. Patriot Prep 56, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48
Cols. Ready 60, Can. Cent. Cath. 45
Cols. South 58, Thomas Worthington 43
Cols. Upper Arlington 67, St. Paris Graham 18
Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 62
Columbiana Crestview 49, Lisbon David Anderson 43
Day. Belmont 74, Clayton Northmont 52
Day. Thurgood Marshall 82, Southwestern (Hanover), Ind. 70
Delaware Buckeye Valley 76, Cols. Linden McKinley 48
Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Cols. Mifflin 48
Elyria Cath. 65, Columbia Station Columbia 64
Hamilton Ross 68, E. Central, Ind. 65
Heath 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44
Hilliard Bradley 45, Pickerington N. 42
Hillsboro 63, Lynchburg-Clay 42
Holland Springfield 53, Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, 0
Ironton Rock Hill 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49
Ironton St. Joseph 72, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Kenton 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Lakewood Park, Ind. 53, Edon 31
Linsly, W.Va. 64, Lisbon Beaver 60
Madonna, W.Va. 80, Bowerston Conotton Valley 47
Magnolia Sandy Valley 39, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 35
Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Cle. Lincoln W. 32
McDonald 83, Cortland Lakeview 42
Middletown Madison Senior 55, Brookville 47
New Boston Glenwood 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50
New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Piqua 53
New Concord John Glenn 58, New Philadelphia 40
New Matamoras Frontier 82, Beallsville 53
Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 58, Cin. Purcell Marian 44
Newport, Ky. 77, New Richmond 58
Northeastern, Ind. 77, New Madison Tri-Village 58
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 58, Dublin Coffman 46
Pataskala Licking Hts. 78, Johnstown Northridge 51
Pickerington Cent. 72, Akr. Buchtel 44
Pioneer N. Central 55, Swanton 27
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 64, Legacy Christian 43
Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 49
Reynoldsburg 52, Cols. Eastmoor 50
Salineville Southern 73, Richmond Edison 60
Seaman N. Adams 61, Portsmouth Clay 43
Sierra Canyon, Calif. 59, STVM 56
Southeastern 49, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47
Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, Sidney Lehman 42
Struthers 78, Laurel, Pa. 65
Tol. Christian 60, Tol. Maumee Valley 44
Troy Christian 35, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25
Westerville S. 75, Marysville 55
Worthington Christian 78, Mt. Gilead 30
Youngs. Boardman 62, Hickory, Pa. 49
Youngs. Mooney 38, Poland Seminary 34
Akr. Hoban 49, Massillon Jackson 48, 0
Doylestown Chippewa 39, Cuyahoga Hts. 36
Hartville Lake Center Christian 48, Peninsula Woodridge 45
Medina 87, Akr. Firestone 41
N. Can. Hoover 68, Akr. Ellet 29
Chesapeake 79, Athens 61
Proctorville Fairland 61, S. Webster 51
Neshannock, Pa. 56, New Middletown Spring. 53
Huntington, W.Va. 53, Vincent Warren 49
Jackson 78, Sissonville, W.Va. 35
Oak Hill 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 36
Monday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Jones Leadership Academy at Northwood
Paulding at Miller City
Tuesday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Toledo St. John’s
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Adams Central, Ind. at Parkway
Arcadia at Lima Temple Christian
Bowling Green at Ottawa-Glandorf
Continental at Delphos St. John’s
Convoy Crestview at Fort Jennings
Copley at Wooster Senior
Elgin at Ridgedale
Lima Shawnee at Lima Perry
Maumee at Swanton
McComb at Cardinal Stritch
North Baltimore at Seneca East
Norwayne at Loudonville
Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson
Perrysburg at Oregon Clay
Port Clinton at Hopewell-Loudon
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Waite
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Woodward
Vermilion at Lorain
Versailles at Bellefontaine
Wauseon at Sylvania Southview
West Holmes at Smithville
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Lake at Northwood
Milan Edison at Woodmore
Thursday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary
Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins
Vermilion at Bellevue
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
River Valley at Ontario
Shelby at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at New London
Holgate at Continental
North Central at Ottawa Hills
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181
x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Results
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday’s Results
Kansas City 23, Denver 3
Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17
Houston 24, Tennessee 21
N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20
Seattle 30, Carolina 24
Green Bay 21, Chicago 13
New England 34, Cincinnati 13
Philadelphia 37, Washington 27
Arizona 38, Cleveland 24
Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16
Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22
Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21
Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
Monday’s Games
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1
Buffalo at New England, 4:30
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1
Cincinnati at Miami, 1
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Detroit at Denver, 4:05
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 20 8 .714 —
Boston 17 7 .708 1
Toronto 17 8 .680 1½
Brooklyn 14 12 .538 5
New York 6 20 .231 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 19 7 .731 —
Orlando 12 14 .462 7
Charlotte 12 17 .414 8½
Washington 7 17 .292 11
Atlanta 6 21 .222 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 3 .889 —
Indiana 18 9 .667 6
Detroit 11 15 .423 12½
Chicago 10 18 .357 14½
Cleveland 6 20 .231 17½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 17 8 .680 —
Houston 17 9 .654 ½
San Antonio 10 15 .400 7
Memphis 9 17 .346 8½
New Orleans 6 21 .222 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 16 8 .667 —
Utah 15 11 .577 2
Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 5½
Minnesota 10 15 .400 6½
Portland 10 16 .385 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 3 .889 —
L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4½
Phoenix 11 14 .440 12
Sacramento 11 14 .440 12
Golden State 5 22 .185 19
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119, OT
Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102
Chicago 109, L.A. Clippers 106
Memphis 128, Washington 111
Miami 122, Dallas 118, OT
Milwaukee 125, Cleveland 108
Denver 110, Oklahoma City 102
Detroit 115, Houston 107
Sunday’s Results
Orlando 130, New Orleans 119
Indiana 107, Charlotte 85
Brooklyn 109, Philadelphia 89
L.A. Lakers 101, Atlanta 96
New York at Denver, late
Sacramento at Golden State, late
Monday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 7
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8
Miami at Memphis, 8
San Antonio at Houston, 8
Portland at Phoenix, 9
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7
Sacramento at Charlotte, 7
Atlanta at New York, 7:30
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8
Orlando at Utah, 9
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7
Chicago at Washington, 7
Miami at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at Detroit, 7
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8
Orlando at Denver, 9
Boston at Dallas, 9:30
Golden State at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86
Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103
Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107
Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109
Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100
Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108
Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103
Detroit 35 9 23 3 21 76 136
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97
N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72
Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86
Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89
Philadelphia 33 17 11 5 39 101 99
N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101
Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98
New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93
Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86
Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 101 91
Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80
Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112
Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101
Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84
Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104
Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109
Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100
Vancouver 33 16 13 4 36 107 99
San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122
Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97
Los Angeles 35 14 18 3 31 90 111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT
Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Carolina 4, Calgary 0
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Toronto 4, Edmonton 1
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO
Detroit 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Florida 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 3
New Jersey 2, Arizona 1
San Jose 4, Vancouver 2
Sunday’s Results
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3
Chicago 5, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2
Vancouver at Vegas, late
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Florida, 7
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Washington at Columbus, 7
Colorado at St. Louis, 8
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7
Buffalo at Toronto, 7
Los Angeles at Boston, 7
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9
Montreal at Vancouver, 10
Minnesota at Vegas, 10
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7
Colorado at Chicago, 8
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Result
Navy 31, Army 7
Bowl Schedule
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Friday’s Results
James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0
Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10
Weber State 17, Montana 10
Saturday’s Result
North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota State (14-0) vs. Montana State (11-3), 2 p.m.
James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber State (11-3), 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota State 58, Slippery Rock 15
West Florida 28, Ferris State 14
Championship
Saturday at McKinney, Texas
Minnesota State (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 3 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Results
North Central (Ill.) 45, Muhlenberg 14
Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Saint John’s (Minn.) 32
Championship
Friday at Shenandoah, Texas
North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1), 8 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Championship
Saturday At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium,
Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Boston College 74, CCSU 55
Brockport 83, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 73
Drew 76, Wilkes 65
Glenville St. 125, Fairmont St. 111
Indiana (Pa.) 108, Bethany (WV) 41
John Jay 62, SUNY-Canton 58
McDaniel 65, Elmira 54
Mercy 82, Roberts Wesleyan 74
New Haven 78, Holy Family 64
Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61
Shepherd 101, Wilson 50
St. Anselm 71, Jefferson 70
St. Michael’s 78, Post (Conn.) 75
St. Thomas Aquinas 87, Daemen 80
Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61
Thomas (Maine) 81, Southern Poly St. 76
UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77
Wooster 81, St. John Fisher 80
Yeshiva 83, E. Connecticut 75
SOUTH
Bellarmine 95, Mount St. Joseph 52
Berry 83, McMurry 76
Bridgewater (Va.) 66, Apprentice 56
Catholic 71, Ferrum 69, OT
Chattanooga 84, Troy 80, OT
ETSU 97, Milligan 41
Georgia College 67, UNC Pembroke 64
Lee 75, West Florida 63
Lincoln Memorial 122, Tenn. Wesleyan 62
Longwood 76, Stetson 72
N. Kentucky 79, Illinois St. 64
NC State 80, UNC Greensboro 77
South Carolina 67, Clemson 54
South Florida 81, Drexel 61
UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65
Va. Wesleyan 74, Christopher Newport 62
Valdosta St. 84, Ala.-Huntsville 62
Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46
William & Mary 90, Goucher 30
Wofford 68, North Carolina 64
MIDWEST
Adrian 94, Hiram 87
Akron 100, Concord 50
Bowling Green 72, Cleveland St. 58
Bradley 81, Georgia Southern 51
Illinois Wesleyan 74, Augustana (Ill.) 67
Loras 72, Trine 70
Loyola of Chicago 64, Norfolk St. 45
Marian (Wis.) 69, Martin Luther 64
Marian, Ind. 95, Rocky Mountain 76
McKendree 88, Hannibal-LaGrange 51
Miami (Ohio) 79, MVSU 67
Minnesota 84, Ohio St. 71
Missouri 64, S. Illinois 48
N. Michigan 64, Michigan Tech 61
Nebraska 70, Purdue 56
Northwestern 72, SIU-Edwardsville 54
Oakland City 108, Ohio-Chillicothe 76
Omaha 92, Texas Rio Grande Valley 82
Quincy 90, Lincoln (Mo.) 84
Wittenberg 80, E. Mennonite 59
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55
Sam Houston St. 91, Wiley 58
Texas A&M 63, Texas A&M-CC 60
Texas St. 117, Bethany (Kan.) 65
UTSA 98, Texas-Permian Basin 55
FAR WEST
Southwestern (Texas) 90, JW, Col. 66
Washington St. 70, UC Riverside 56
Saturday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 84, Niagara 80
Albertus Magnus 86, St. Lawrence 61
Army 89, Buffalo 76
Becker 75, Maine Maritime 51
Boston U. 78, Dartmouth 76
Canisius 80, Holy Cross 72
Cobleskill 84, Castleton 62
Elms 84, Johnson St. 81
Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79
Gwynedd-Mercy 72, York (NY) 69
Hartford 71, Wagner 63
Immaculata 64, Dickinson 62
La Salle 85, Morgan St. 68
Lake Erie 94, Ohio Valley 48
Mass.-Boston 85, Suffolk 69
Montclair St. 88, College of NJ 86
New England Coll. 92, Husson 80
Penn St. 73, Alabama 71
Penn St. Behrend 79, Mount Aloysius 68
Penn St.-Altoona 112, D’Youville 91
Pitt.-Greensburg 82, Hilbert 62
Plymouth St. 99, Gordon 90
Princeton 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Providence 82, Stony Brook 78
Ramapo 77, Rowan 76
Rider 89, LIU Brooklyn 74
Rutgers 68, Seton Hall 48
S. New Hampshire 78, Goldey Beacom 58
St. Bonaventure 75, Gannon 50
St. Francis Brooklyn 73, NJIT 71
Villanova 78, Delaware 70
W. Michigan 59, Manhattan 58
West Virginia 83, Nicholls 57
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, Howard 59
Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61
Coastal Carolina 91, NC Central 71
Columbia (SC) 75, Bluefield 61
Duquesne 71, Radford 49
East Carolina 79, Campbell 67
Elon 91, NC Wesleyan 60
FAU 81, High Point 64
Furman 80, Winthrop 73
Indiana-Southeast 94, Cumberlands 76
Jacksonville 93, Middle Georgia 79
Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53
Liberty 61, Vanderbilt 56
Louisiana Tech 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 59
Louisville 99, E. Kentucky 67
Memphis 51, Tennessee 47
Miami 88, Alabama A&M 74
Mississippi 82, Middle Tennessee 64
New Orleans 103, Williams Baptist 59
North Florida 72, Southern Miss. 69
Richmond 78, Coll. of Charleston 71
Southeastern (Fla.) 101, Toccoa Falls 81
Thomas More 116, Miami (0hio)-Middletown 46
UAB 75, Montevallo 63
UNC Asheville 91, UT Martin 72
Wake Forest 80, Xavier 78
MIDWEST
Butler 66, Southern U. 41
Capital 76, Ohio Northern 50
Colgate 67, Cincinnati 66
Dayton 78, Drake 47
DePaul 86, UIC 65
E. Illinois 75, Milwaukee 68
Evansville 72, Green Bay 62
Gustavus 76, Concordia (Moor.) 59
IUPUI 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 65
Illinois 69, Old Dominion 55
Kansas 98, UMKC 57
Malone 73, Ohio Dominican 66
Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49
Mississippi St. 67, Kansas St. 61
Notre Dame 75, UCLA 61
Oregon 71, Michigan 70, OT
South Dakota 96, Mayville St. 60
Toledo 80, Detroit 72
Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma 75
Wis.-Platteville 65, Bethel (Minn.) 54
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 98, Tulsa 79
Rice 96, Houston Baptist 84
Stephen F. Austin 66, Louisiana-Monroe 59
TCU 79, Lamar 50
Texas 87, Cent. Michigan 76
FAR WEST
Air Force 79, Denver 75
Arizona St. 79, Georgia 59
BYU 68, Utah St. 64
Boise St. 100, Alabama St. 57
Cal Baptist 87, Bethune-Cookman 68
Fresno St. 62, Cal Poly 37
Gonzaga 84, Arizona 80
Idaho 76, CS Bakersfield 70, OT
N. Arizona 79, Utah Valley 73
N. Colorado 74, Wyoming 53
New Mexico 69, New Mexico St. 62
Oregon St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46
Pepperdine 92, Cent. Arkansas 79
S. Utah 62, UC Santa Barbara 61
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 89, California 77
San Diego 58, UC Davis 54
San Francisco 91, Cal St.-Fullerton 69
Santa Clara 60, Sacramento St. 58
Stanford 78, San Jose St. 58
Utah 60, Weber St. 49
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Adelphi 82, East Stroudsburg 77
Bentley 74, Holy Family 52
Boston College 88, Boston U. 57
Drew 90, NJ City 40
Duquesne 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 69
Fairmont St. 101, Glenville St. 87
LeMoyne 57, Mansfield 32
Lock Haven 77, Carlow 31
Marist 72, Green Bay 60
Rhode Island 71, Robert Morris 59
Roberts Wesleyan 59, Mercy 47
Rutgers 66, Marshall 41
Salisbury 76, Goucher 41
St. Anselm 84, Goldey Beacom 51
St. Bonaventure 80, Oakland 66
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 62, Thomas (Maine) 52
St. Mary’s (Md.) 45, E. Mennonite 43
St. Thomas Aquinas 67, Daemen 62
Stony Brook 66, Wagner 45
Texas St. 61, Dartmouth 51
UMBC 65, Morgan St. 63
UMass 61, Siena 55
West Virginia 72, Norfolk St. 55
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 64, Valdosta St. 58
Alabama 83, North Carolina 77
American U. 59, Radford 55
Auburn 74, Bethune-Cookman 56
Christopher Newport 98, Va. Wesleyan 56
Clemson 65, Mercer 61
Eckerd 82, Flagler 60
FAU 72, CCSU 54
Florida St. 74, St. John’s 70
Gardner-Webb 67, Delaware 65
Georgia 77, Furman 48
Georgia Tech 87, ETSU 48
Huntingdon 77, Maryville (Tenn.) 61
Jacksonville 77, FIU 52
Lee 54, West Florida 36
Longwood 78, Delaware St. 62
Louisville 67, Kentucky 66
Mary Baldwin 81, Meredith 64
Mary Hardin-Baylor 78, Rhodes 60
Mississippi College 77, Christian Brothers 62
NC State 62, Elon 49
North Georgia 64, SC-Aiken 53
South Carolina 85, Purdue 51
South Florida 67, Idaho 64
Southern Miss. 62, South Alabama 55
Stetson 66, Tulsa 60
Tennessee St. 91, Fisk 50
Troy 90, Chattanooga 51
UAB 86, Alcorn St. 65
UNC Pembroke 59, Georgia College 51
VCU 62, Old Dominion 49
Vanderbilt 75, E. Kentucky 69
W. Kentucky 88, Samford 84
Wofford 75, UNC Asheville 38
MIDWEST
Augustana (Ill.) 86, Illinois Wesleyan 80
Briar Cliff 74, Dakota St. 59
Butler 74, High Point 52
Chicago 82, Carthage 74
Cleveland St. 79, Omaha 66
DePauw 72, Chapman 62
Illinois 59, Evansville 44
Indiana 93, Youngstown St. 56
Iowa St. 79, Wright St. 71
Kansas 86, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81
Michigan St. 93, Morehead St. 48
Michigan Tech 68, N. Michigan 28
Minnesota 76, UC Davis 67
Missouri St. 79, Missouri 72
N. Dakota St. 97, Mayville St. 59
N. Iowa 51, IUPUI 50
Pittsburg St. at Missouri Valley, ppd.
S. Illinois 76, Murray St. 66
South Dakota 96, Montana 64
Valparaiso 63, UIC 37
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 99, Northwestern St. 39
Cent. Arkansas 66, Central Baptist 43
Oklahoma 95, Sam Houston St. 71
Rice 77, Prairie View 55
Stephen F. Austin 75, LSU-Shreveport 32
TCU 79, Ohio 72
Texas A&M 72, Houston 43
Texas Tech 59, Houston Baptist 51
Texas-Dallas 72, Trinity (Texas) 68
FAR WEST
Boise St. 63, E. Washington 61
Marian (Ind.) 95, Rocky Mountain 76
N. Colorado 46, Wyoming 44
Saturday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albright 81, Hood 50
Alfred St. 82, Delhi 72
American International 63, Bridgeport 57
Arcadia 54, Stevenson 52
Bloomsburg 79, Jefferson 68
Bowie St. 67, Claflin 37
Charleston (WV) 75, Wheeling Jesuit 43
Cortland St. 61, NYU-Poly 47
Eastern 80, Penn St.-Abington 51
Fordham 65, Southern U. 52
Franklin Pierce 98, Cheyney 42
Haverford 61, Muhlenberg 38
Holy Cross 65, Sacred Heart 52
John Jay 84, Rosemont 78
Kean 77, Rutgers-Camden 48
Maine-Farmington 61, Maine-Presque Isle 49
Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Mount St. Mary’s 76
Merchant Marine 65, Keystone 51
NYIT 74, Dist. of Columbia 38
Northeastern 60, Hartford 47
Princeton 72, Penn St. 55
Rider 65, Georgetown 64
S. Connecticut 68, Chestnut Hill 59
S. New Hampshire 74, Goldey Beacom 69
St. Francis Brooklyn 49, Albany (NY) 41
St. Lawrence 80, SUNY Canton 29
Staten Island 74, Mount St. Mary (NY) 60
Susquehanna 84, Marywood 65
Utica 81, Morrisville St. 64
Vermont 65, NJIT 59
W. Connecticut 70, Mitchell 63
Wentworth 66, Elms 52
Widener 76, Lycoming 68
William Paterson 60, Richard Stockton 57
SOUTH
Anderson (SC) 71, Lenoir-Rhyne 48
Austin Peay 67, Alabama A&M 61
Barton 78, King (Tenn.) 41
Belmont 68, Middle Tennessee 57
Berea 88, Brevard 50
Carson-Newman 101, Coker 71
Catawba 94, Mars Hill 57
Erskine 58, Chowan 54
Howard 91, Niagara 42
Kentucky Wesleyan 74, Cedarville 51
Liberty 83, Hampton 59
Limestone 94, Southern Wesleyan 57
Memphis 78, Arkansas St. 50
NC Wesleyan 93, Methodist 44
New Orleans 91, Tougaloo 69
North Greenville 57, Converse 56
Nova Southeastern 66, Rollins 59
Paine 63, Kentucky St. 60
SC-Upstate 58, SC State 47
SE Missouri 70, Mississippi 53
Transylvania 74, Manchester 48
Virginia-Wise 79, Newberry 75
Washington & Lee 65, Mary Washington 59
MIDWEST
Benedict 83, Central St. (Ohio) 63
Bluffton 60, Rose-Hulman 51
Bowling Green 63, Milwaukee 51
Cent. Michigan 79, S. Dakota St. 74
Cincinnati 85, Xavier 78
Creighton 56, Wichita St. 46
DePaul 105, Alabama St. 76
Ferris St. 81, Lake Superior St. 71
Grand Valley St. 82, Davenport 53
Hanover 75, Defiance 45
Hillsdale 91, Findlay 72
Ill.-Springfield 75, Harris-Stowe 51
Iowa 102, NC Central 50
Kansas St. 74, UMKC 67
Lincoln (Mo.) 84, Hannibal-LaGrange 45
Michigan 62, Appalachian St. 35
Nebraska 77, Oral Roberts 67
Notre Dame (Ohio) 72, WV Wesleyan 53
Ohio Wesleyan 84, Wooster 74
Otterbein 63, Heidelberg 53
Toledo 82, Detroit 64
W. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 69
Walsh 89, Tiffin 58
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 110, Schreiner 37
Incarnate Word 74, St. Thomas (Texas) 52
S. Nazarene 72, SE Oklahoma 60
SW Oklahoma 85, Oklahoma Baptist 79
St. Edward’s 78, E. New Mexico 70
Texas A&M International 61, Texas A&M-Kingsville 53
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 84, New Mexico 47
BYU 71, Utah Valley 57
CS Bakersfield 66, UC Santa Barbara 62
California 69, Santa Clara 65
Colorado St. 65, MVSU 46
Gonzaga 80, Texas Southern 45
Oregon 81, Long Beach St. 45
Oregon St. 75, Utah St. 46
San Francisco 87, Sacramento St. 82
San Jose St. 128, LaVerne 62
Seattle 89, Warner Pacific 47
Southern Cal 75, UNLV 54
Utah 68, Nevada 62
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Elmwood 37, Van Buren 36
(7th) Van Buren 31, Elmwood 22
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
College Athletics
SWIMMING — Findlay & Toledo at Indianapolis, 3
Prep Bowling
Fostoria vs. Fremont Ross, Plaza Lanes, 4
Patrick Henry vs. Wauseon (NWOAL), River City Bowl-A-Way, 4
Lima Perry vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, Highland Lanes, 5:30
Prep Wrestling
Delphos St. John’s at Columbus Grove, Noon
Cory-Rawson at Lincolnview, 6
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Kings & Queens League
High series: (men) Aaron Stuckert, Split Personalities 576; (women) Pam Oates, Bob Meier Rentals, 565. High game: (men) Mike May, Encompass, 218; (women) Oates 214.
Local & Area
UF Soccer Footskills Clinic
The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.