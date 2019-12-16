PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 72, Woodmore 59

Genoa 60, Fostoria Senior 27

Otsego 47, Lake 46

Rossford 49, Elmwood 48

Putnam County League

Kalida 57, Fort Jennings 32

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon 98, Tiffin Calvert 34

Lakota 37, Gibsonburg 35

New Riegel 49, Danbury 40

Sandusky St. Mary 46, Fremont St. Joseph 44

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 57, Milan Edison 41

Huron 58, Port Clinton 29

Willard 88, Oak Harbor 36

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde 44, Sandusky Senior 38

Sandusky Perkins 72, Tiffin Columbian 55

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas 58, Loudonville 57

Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Mansfield Christian 43

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork 51, Galion Senior 24

River Valley 75, Ontario 72, 2-OT

Shelby 47, Marion Harding 34

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville 51, McComb 47

Bellevue 77, Vermilion 27

Bluffton 52, North Baltimore 47

Buckeye Central 61, Plymouth 13

Columbus Grove 45, Elida 35

Defiance 46, Bryan 45

Elgin 56, Columbus Bishop Ready 49

Evergreen 53, Maumee Valley Country Day 35

Kenton 53, Riverdale 32

Liberty-Benton 59, Marion Pleasant 45

Lima Bath 51, Versailles 41

Lima Senior 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 47

Miller City 51, Vanlue 29

New Bremen 47, Delphos Jefferson 45

Old Fort 53, Arcadia 48

Orrville 40, Ashland Senior 26

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Arlington 27

Pandora-Gilboa 46, Upper Scioto Valley 19

Parkway 37, Antwerp 33

St. Henry 53, Sidney Lehman 40

Toledo Notre Dame 37, Homestead, Ind. 35

Watkins Memorial 59, Mount Vernon 26

Waynedale 60, Ashland Crestview 44

Wellington 50, New London 31

Western Reserve 43, Norwalk Senior 41

Wooster Senior 55, Brunswick 52

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 63, Cle. St. Joseph 51

Alliance Marlington 44, Salem 42

Amanda-Clearcreek 39, Circleville Logan Elm 27

Amherst Steele 73, N. Olmsted 37

Ansonia 62, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47

Arcanum 39, Casstown Miami E. 30

Avon 65, Berea-Midpark 59, 0

Bay Village Bay 45, Medina Buckeye 33

Beaver Eastern 61, Piketon 45

Bellaire 50, Brooke, W.Va. 32

Beloit W. Branch 53, Minerva 33

Bidwell River Valley 58, Racine Southern 44

Bloom-Carroll 49, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Bowerston Conotton Valley 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 52

Can. Glenoak 56, Uniontown Lake 34

Can. South 55, Carrollton 25

Canal Winchester 57, Cols. Hartley 49

Canfield 53, Willoughby S. 31

Canfield S. Range 50, Youngs. Ursuline 39

Cardington-Lincoln 68, Howard E. Knox 35

Carlisle 55, Camden Preble Shawnee 46

Cedarville 29, London Madison Plains 19

Chesapeake 41, Grace Christian, W.Va. 38

Chillicothe Huntington 74, W. Union 61

Cin. Anderson 70, Cin. Withrow 27

Cin. Colerain 55, Hamilton 45

Cin. Country Day 70, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 35

Cin. Indian Hill 54, Reading 16

Cin. Princeton 57, Mason 47

Cin. Purcell Marian 48, Kettering Alter 37

Cin. Summit Country Day 62, Miami Valley Christian Academy 19

Cin. Sycamore 57, Cin. Oak Hills 45

Cin. Taft 53, Cols. Independence 50

Cin. Walnut Hills 66, Cin. Turpin 20

Cin. West Clermont 61, Kings Mills Kings 34

Cin. Wyoming 51, Cin. Deer Park 27

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 60, Day. Dunbar 41

Circleville 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 29

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 80, Cle. VASJ 29

Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Grandview Hts. 36

Cols. Watterson 49, Gahanna Lincoln 37

Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Wickliffe 28

Day. Carroll 48, Hamilton Badin 37

Day. Christian 47, Franklin Middletown Christian 29

Day. Oakwood 55, Brookville 44

Day. Ponitz Tech. 47, Cols. South 41

Dover 42, Cambridge 36

Dublin Scioto 51, Cols. DeSales 21

Eastlake N. 57, Euclid 49

Eaton 45, Monroe 37

Eaton 45, Monroe 37

Ft. Loramie 96, Jackson Center 26

Garfield Hts. Trinity 91, Fairport Harbor Harding 24

Geneva 39, Beachwood 36

Glouster Trimble 61, Wahama, W.Va. 59

Independence 65, Burton Berkshire 41

Kenton 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32

Lancaster Fairfield Union 79, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Middletown 41

Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Akr. Coventry 36

Loveland 58, Milford 23

Macedonia Nordonia 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28

Magnolia Sandy Valley 27, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 24

Manchester 62, New Boston Glenwood 51, 0

Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Mansfield Christian 43

Marion Elgin 56, Cols. Ready 49

Mayfield 50, Shaker Hts. 47

McConnelsville Morgan 36, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35

Middletown Fenwick 36, Cin. McNicholas 33

Middletown Madison Senior 55, Milton-Union 40

Mt. Gilead 72, Fredericktown 43

Mt. Notre Dame 70, Bedford N. Lawrence, Ind. 37

N. Can. Hoover 55, Louisville 38

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 54, Can. Cent. Cath. 23

New Carlisle Tecumseh 76, Spring. Kenton Ridge 42

New Concord John Glenn 47, Philo 33

New Lebanon Dixie 41, Day. Northridge 37

New Lexington 64, Corning Miller 59

New Madison Tri-Village 63, Northeastern, Ind. 38

New Philadelphia 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 14

Notre Dame Academy 37, Homestead, Ind. 35

Olmsted Falls 51, N. Ridgeville 30

Orwell Grand Valley 66, Richmond Hts. 36

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47, Fairview 39

Parma Padua 35, Chardon NDCL 32

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 59, Mt. Vernon 26

Perry 51, Orange 35

Poland Seminary 56, Youngs. Boardman 33

Portsmouth W. 54, Gallipolis Gallia 41

Richmond Edison 52, Salineville Southern 30

Richwood N. Union 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 40

Rittman 57, Columbia Station Columbia 42

Rocky River 36, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Middlefield Cardinal 12

Rossford 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 48, 0

Shaker Hts. Laurel 82, Elyria Cath. 62

Sheffield Brookside 47, Elyria Open Door 23

Solon 70, Elyria 46

Southeastern 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48

St. Paris Graham 26, Spring. NW 21

St. Patrick, Ky. 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43, Oak Glen, W.Va. 41

Sugar Grove Berne Union 75, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 13

Tipp City Tippecanoe 52, W. Carrollton 24

Uhrichsville Claymont 40, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32

Vincent Warren 51, Proctorville Fairland 23

W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Fairfield 36

W. Jefferson 64, Spring. NE 18

Wadsworth 45, N. Royalton 23

Warren Champion 49, Columbiana Crestview 33

Warren Harding 66, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 35

Washington C.H. 46, Jackson 23

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Hillsboro 33

Waverly 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43

Wheelersburg 39, S. Point 23

Whitehall-Yearling 67, Gahanna Cols. Academy 26

Worthington Christian 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38

Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Hubbard 41

Youngs. Mooney 43, Austintown Fitch 33

Zanesville Maysville 89, Crooksville 19

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Laurel, Pa. 52

Monday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Lima Senior

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. Ursula at Findlay

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Van Buren

Cedarville at Riverside

Celina at St. Henry

Cory-Rawson at Ridgemont

Fort Jennings at Convoy Crestview

Fort Wayne Eastside at Edon

Hicksville at Stryker

Kidron Central Christian at Mogadore

Lima Shawnee at Delphos St. John’s

Loudonville at West Salem Northwestern

Mansfield Temple Christian at Crestline

Montpelier at Paulding

New London at Lorain Brookside

North Central at Fairview

Rocky River at Vermilion

St. Marys Memorial at Fort Recovery

Swanton at Rossford

Toledo Christian at McComb

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Bucyrus at Mohawk

Carey at Wynford

Seneca East at Colonel Crawford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Genoa at Woodmore

Lake at Fostoria Senior

Otsego at Elmwood

Rossford at Eastwood

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Hardin Northern

Anthony Wayne at Defiance

Ayersville at Wauseon

Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Clyde at Port Clinton

Danbury at Monroeville

Evergreen at Ottawa Hills

Fairview at Delta

Holgate at Paulding

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Ashland Mapleton

Kalida at Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Miller City

Lexington at Ontario

Marysville at River Valley

Milan Edison at Fremont St. Joseph

Napoleon at Liberty Center

Northwood at Gibsonburg

Norwalk Senior at Mansfield Madison

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins

Old Fort at Huron

Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen

Patrick Henry at Tinora

Plymouth at Lucas

Sidney Lehman at Sidney Fairlawn

Upper Scioto Valley at Kenton

Wapakoneta at Lima Cent. Cath.

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

Willard at Shelby

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln at Marion Pleasant

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Perry

Galion Senior at Sparta Highland

Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior

Midview at Vermilion

Mount Gilead at Elgin

Wooster Triway at Clear Fork

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale

Leipsic at North Baltimore

Liberty-Benton at Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Van Buren at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Oregon Clay

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo Notre Dame at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Ridgedale

Northern Buckeye Conference

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Allen East

Convoy Crestview at Bluffton

Lincolnview at Spencerville

Paulding at Columbus Grove

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Bath

Kenton at Celina

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Riverside at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Springfield at Perrysburg

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Mohawk

Archbold at Pettisville

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview

Coldwater at Ottoville

Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace

Fort Loramie at New Bremen

Kalida at Delphos St. John’s

Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Stryker at Wauseon

Tinora at Liberty Center

PREP Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 46, Seneca East 41

Colonel Crawford 64, Mohawk 62

Wynford 56, Ridgedale 41

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills 57, Northwood 31

Toledo Christian 60, Maumee Valley Country Day 44

Firelands Conference

Monroeville 60, Ashland Mapleton 56

Norwalk St. Paul 69, New London 39

South Central 63, Plymouth 39

Western Reserve 91, Ashland Crestview 52

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 61, Continental 27

Arcadia 67, Ridgemont 36

Archbold 52, Holgate 35

Bellevue 44, Milan Edison 43

Bluffton 71, McComb 27

Columbus Grove 69, Arlington 46

Cory-Rawson 45, Lima Temple Christian 35

Defiance 36, Bryan 34

Elida 62, Coldwater 59

Fairview 61, Fayette 56

Fort Loramie 47, New Bremen 44, 2-OT

Fort Recovery 49, Convoy Crestview 48

Fremont St. Joseph 75, Vanlue 41

Galion Northmor 46, Marion Pleasant 44

Hardin Northern 55, North Baltimore 52

Hicksville 51, Stryker 40

Huron 69, Sandusky St. Mary 66

Kenton 45, Riverdale 43

Leipsic 66, Miller City 58

Lexington 59, Ontario 49

Liberty-Benton 49, Hopewell-Loudon 48

Lima Perry 78, Ada 49

Lima Shawnee 81, Upper Scioto Valley 52

Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Cleveland Lincoln-West 32

Massillon Washington 61, Ashland Senior 59

Minster 59, Wapakoneta 55

New Albany 62, Mount Vernon 50

New Knoxville 63, Waynesfield-Goshen 46

North Central 55, Swanton 27

Norwalk Senior 51, Lagrange Keystone 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Lima Cent. Cath. 41

Ottoville 54, Spencerville 44

Pandora-Gilboa 50, Delphos Jefferson 49

Parkway 84, Bradford 37

Pettisville 55, Delta 16

Russia 62, Riverside 38

Springfield 53, Tol. Cent. Catholic 52, OT

Springfield Catholic Central 45, Sidney Lehman 42

Tiffin Calvert 48, Castalia Margaretta 30

Tiffin Columbian 43, Bowling Green 37

Van Buren 51, Elmwood 36

Wauseon 67, Napoleon 47

Wayne Trace 59, Lincolnview 39

Woodmore 52, Gibsonburg 46

Around Ohio

Batavia 47, Cin. Madeira 45

Batavia Clermont NE 78, Morrow Little Miami 66

Bellbrook 60, Day. Northridge 50

Berlin Hiland 45, Cle. E. Tech 28

Blanchester 79, Goshen 68

Brookfield 49, Hubbard 3

Can. McKinley 82, Butler, Pa. 71

Can. South 63, Akr. Manchester 47

Cedarville 69, Leesburg Fairfield 60

Chillicothe Huntington 53, Vincent Warren 49

Chillicothe Unioto 44, Piketon 34

Chillicothe Zane Trace 92, Chillicothe Huntington 41

Cin. Colerain 47, Oxford Talawanda 40

Cin. St. Xavier 68, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 31

Cin. Wyoming 69, Harrison 49

Cle. Rhodes 94, Cle. Benedictine 75

Cols. DeSales 61, Bloom-Carroll 45

Cols. Horizon Science 78, Shekinah Christian 71

Cols. Patriot Prep 56, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48

Cols. Ready 60, Can. Cent. Cath. 45

Cols. South 58, Thomas Worthington 43

Cols. Upper Arlington 67, St. Paris Graham 18

Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 62

Columbiana Crestview 49, Lisbon David Anderson 43

Day. Belmont 74, Clayton Northmont 52

Day. Thurgood Marshall 82, Southwestern (Hanover), Ind. 70

Delaware Buckeye Valley 76, Cols. Linden McKinley 48

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Cols. Mifflin 48

Elyria Cath. 65, Columbia Station Columbia 64

Hamilton Ross 68, E. Central, Ind. 65

Heath 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44

Hilliard Bradley 45, Pickerington N. 42

Hillsboro 63, Lynchburg-Clay 42

Holland Springfield 53, Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, 0

Ironton Rock Hill 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49

Ironton St. Joseph 72, McDermott Scioto NW 37

Kenton 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

Lakewood Park, Ind. 53, Edon 31

Linsly, W.Va. 64, Lisbon Beaver 60

Madonna, W.Va. 80, Bowerston Conotton Valley 47

Magnolia Sandy Valley 39, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 35

Mansfield St. Peter’s 57, Cle. Lincoln W. 32

McDonald 83, Cortland Lakeview 42

Middletown Madison Senior 55, Brookville 47

New Boston Glenwood 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50

New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Piqua 53

New Concord John Glenn 58, New Philadelphia 40

New Matamoras Frontier 82, Beallsville 53

Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 58, Cin. Purcell Marian 44

Newport, Ky. 77, New Richmond 58

Northeastern, Ind. 77, New Madison Tri-Village 58

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 58, Dublin Coffman 46

Pataskala Licking Hts. 78, Johnstown Northridge 51

Pickerington Cent. 72, Akr. Buchtel 44

Pioneer N. Central 55, Swanton 27

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 64, Legacy Christian 43

Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 49

Reynoldsburg 52, Cols. Eastmoor 50

Salineville Southern 73, Richmond Edison 60

Seaman N. Adams 61, Portsmouth Clay 43

Sierra Canyon, Calif. 59, STVM 56

Southeastern 49, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47

Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, Sidney Lehman 42

Struthers 78, Laurel, Pa. 65

Tol. Christian 60, Tol. Maumee Valley 44

Troy Christian 35, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25

Westerville S. 75, Marysville 55

Worthington Christian 78, Mt. Gilead 30

Youngs. Boardman 62, Hickory, Pa. 49

Youngs. Mooney 38, Poland Seminary 34

Akr. Hoban 49, Massillon Jackson 48, 0

Doylestown Chippewa 39, Cuyahoga Hts. 36

Hartville Lake Center Christian 48, Peninsula Woodridge 45

Medina 87, Akr. Firestone 41

N. Can. Hoover 68, Akr. Ellet 29

Chesapeake 79, Athens 61

Proctorville Fairland 61, S. Webster 51

Neshannock, Pa. 56, New Middletown Spring. 53

Huntington, W.Va. 53, Vincent Warren 49

Jackson 78, Sissonville, W.Va. 35

Oak Hill 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 36

Monday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Jones Leadership Academy at Northwood

Paulding at Miller City

Tuesday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Toledo St. John’s

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Adams Central, Ind. at Parkway

Arcadia at Lima Temple Christian

Bowling Green at Ottawa-Glandorf

Continental at Delphos St. John’s

Convoy Crestview at Fort Jennings

Copley at Wooster Senior

Elgin at Ridgedale

Lima Shawnee at Lima Perry

Maumee at Swanton

McComb at Cardinal Stritch

North Baltimore at Seneca East

Norwayne at Loudonville

Ottoville at Delphos Jefferson

Perrysburg at Oregon Clay

Port Clinton at Hopewell-Loudon

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Waite

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Woodward

Vermilion at Lorain

Versailles at Bellefontaine

Wauseon at Sylvania Southview

West Holmes at Smithville

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Lake at Northwood

Milan Edison at Woodmore

Thursday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary

Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins

Vermilion at Bellevue

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

River Valley at Ontario

Shelby at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at New London

Holgate at Continental

North Central at Ottawa Hills

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181

x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Results

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday’s Results

Kansas City 23, Denver 3

Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17

Houston 24, Tennessee 21

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Seattle 30, Carolina 24

Green Bay 21, Chicago 13

New England 34, Cincinnati 13

Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

Arizona 38, Cleveland 24

Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1

Buffalo at New England, 4:30

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1

Cincinnati at Miami, 1

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Detroit at Denver, 4:05

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 20 8 .714 —

Boston 17 7 .708 1

Toronto 17 8 .680 1½

Brooklyn 14 12 .538 5

New York 6 20 .231 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 19 7 .731 —

Orlando 12 14 .462 7

Charlotte 12 17 .414 8½

Washington 7 17 .292 11

Atlanta 6 21 .222 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 3 .889 —

Indiana 18 9 .667 6

Detroit 11 15 .423 12½

Chicago 10 18 .357 14½

Cleveland 6 20 .231 17½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 17 8 .680 —

Houston 17 9 .654 ½

San Antonio 10 15 .400 7

Memphis 9 17 .346 8½

New Orleans 6 21 .222 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 16 8 .667 —

Utah 15 11 .577 2

Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 5½

Minnesota 10 15 .400 6½

Portland 10 16 .385 7

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 3 .889 —

L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4½

Phoenix 11 14 .440 12

Sacramento 11 14 .440 12

Golden State 5 22 .185 19

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119, OT

Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102

Chicago 109, L.A. Clippers 106

Memphis 128, Washington 111

Miami 122, Dallas 118, OT

Milwaukee 125, Cleveland 108

Denver 110, Oklahoma City 102

Detroit 115, Houston 107

Sunday’s Results

Orlando 130, New Orleans 119

Indiana 107, Charlotte 85

Brooklyn 109, Philadelphia 89

L.A. Lakers 101, Atlanta 96

New York at Denver, late

Sacramento at Golden State, late

Monday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, 7

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8

Miami at Memphis, 8

San Antonio at Houston, 8

Portland at Phoenix, 9

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7

Atlanta at New York, 7:30

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Utah, 9

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7

Chicago at Washington, 7

Miami at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8

Orlando at Denver, 9

Boston at Dallas, 9:30

Golden State at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86

Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103

Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107

Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109

Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100

Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108

Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103

Detroit 35 9 23 3 21 76 136

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97

N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72

Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86

Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89

Philadelphia 33 17 11 5 39 101 99

N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101

Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98

New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93

Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86

Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 101 91

Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80

Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112

Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101

Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84

Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104

Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109

Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100

Vancouver 33 16 13 4 36 107 99

San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122

Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97

Los Angeles 35 14 18 3 31 90 111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1

San Jose 4, Vancouver 2

Sunday’s Results

Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 5, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2

Vancouver at Vegas, late

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Florida, 7

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Washington at Columbus, 7

Colorado at St. Louis, 8

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7

Buffalo at Toronto, 7

Los Angeles at Boston, 7

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9

Montreal at Vancouver, 10

Minnesota at Vegas, 10

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7

Colorado at Chicago, 8

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Result

Navy 31, Army 7

Bowl Schedule

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Results

James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0

Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10

Weber State 17, Montana 10

Saturday’s Result

North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota State (14-0) vs. Montana State (11-3), 2 p.m.

James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber State (11-3), 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota State 58, Slippery Rock 15

West Florida 28, Ferris State 14

Championship

Saturday at McKinney, Texas

Minnesota State (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 3 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Results

North Central (Ill.) 45, Muhlenberg 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Saint John’s (Minn.) 32

Championship

Friday at Shenandoah, Texas

North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1), 8 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Championship

Saturday At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium,

Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Boston College 74, CCSU 55

Brockport 83, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 73

Drew 76, Wilkes 65

Glenville St. 125, Fairmont St. 111

Indiana (Pa.) 108, Bethany (WV) 41

John Jay 62, SUNY-Canton 58

McDaniel 65, Elmira 54

Mercy 82, Roberts Wesleyan 74

New Haven 78, Holy Family 64

Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61

Shepherd 101, Wilson 50

St. Anselm 71, Jefferson 70

St. Michael’s 78, Post (Conn.) 75

St. Thomas Aquinas 87, Daemen 80

Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61

Thomas (Maine) 81, Southern Poly St. 76

UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77

Wooster 81, St. John Fisher 80

Yeshiva 83, E. Connecticut 75

SOUTH

Bellarmine 95, Mount St. Joseph 52

Berry 83, McMurry 76

Bridgewater (Va.) 66, Apprentice 56

Catholic 71, Ferrum 69, OT

Chattanooga 84, Troy 80, OT

ETSU 97, Milligan 41

Georgia College 67, UNC Pembroke 64

Lee 75, West Florida 63

Lincoln Memorial 122, Tenn. Wesleyan 62

Longwood 76, Stetson 72

N. Kentucky 79, Illinois St. 64

NC State 80, UNC Greensboro 77

South Carolina 67, Clemson 54

South Florida 81, Drexel 61

UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65

Va. Wesleyan 74, Christopher Newport 62

Valdosta St. 84, Ala.-Huntsville 62

Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46

William & Mary 90, Goucher 30

Wofford 68, North Carolina 64

MIDWEST

Adrian 94, Hiram 87

Akron 100, Concord 50

Bowling Green 72, Cleveland St. 58

Bradley 81, Georgia Southern 51

Illinois Wesleyan 74, Augustana (Ill.) 67

Loras 72, Trine 70

Loyola of Chicago 64, Norfolk St. 45

Marian (Wis.) 69, Martin Luther 64

Marian, Ind. 95, Rocky Mountain 76

McKendree 88, Hannibal-LaGrange 51

Miami (Ohio) 79, MVSU 67

Minnesota 84, Ohio St. 71

Missouri 64, S. Illinois 48

N. Michigan 64, Michigan Tech 61

Nebraska 70, Purdue 56

Northwestern 72, SIU-Edwardsville 54

Oakland City 108, Ohio-Chillicothe 76

Omaha 92, Texas Rio Grande Valley 82

Quincy 90, Lincoln (Mo.) 84

Wittenberg 80, E. Mennonite 59

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55

Sam Houston St. 91, Wiley 58

Texas A&M 63, Texas A&M-CC 60

Texas St. 117, Bethany (Kan.) 65

UTSA 98, Texas-Permian Basin 55

FAR WEST

Southwestern (Texas) 90, JW, Col. 66

Washington St. 70, UC Riverside 56

Saturday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 84, Niagara 80

Albertus Magnus 86, St. Lawrence 61

Army 89, Buffalo 76

Becker 75, Maine Maritime 51

Boston U. 78, Dartmouth 76

Canisius 80, Holy Cross 72

Cobleskill 84, Castleton 62

Elms 84, Johnson St. 81

Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79

Gwynedd-Mercy 72, York (NY) 69

Hartford 71, Wagner 63

Immaculata 64, Dickinson 62

La Salle 85, Morgan St. 68

Lake Erie 94, Ohio Valley 48

Mass.-Boston 85, Suffolk 69

Montclair St. 88, College of NJ 86

New England Coll. 92, Husson 80

Penn St. 73, Alabama 71

Penn St. Behrend 79, Mount Aloysius 68

Penn St.-Altoona 112, D’Youville 91

Pitt.-Greensburg 82, Hilbert 62

Plymouth St. 99, Gordon 90

Princeton 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Providence 82, Stony Brook 78

Ramapo 77, Rowan 76

Rider 89, LIU Brooklyn 74

Rutgers 68, Seton Hall 48

S. New Hampshire 78, Goldey Beacom 58

St. Bonaventure 75, Gannon 50

St. Francis Brooklyn 73, NJIT 71

Villanova 78, Delaware 70

W. Michigan 59, Manhattan 58

West Virginia 83, Nicholls 57

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, Howard 59

Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61

Coastal Carolina 91, NC Central 71

Columbia (SC) 75, Bluefield 61

Duquesne 71, Radford 49

East Carolina 79, Campbell 67

Elon 91, NC Wesleyan 60

FAU 81, High Point 64

Furman 80, Winthrop 73

Indiana-Southeast 94, Cumberlands 76

Jacksonville 93, Middle Georgia 79

Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53

Liberty 61, Vanderbilt 56

Louisiana Tech 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 59

Louisville 99, E. Kentucky 67

Memphis 51, Tennessee 47

Miami 88, Alabama A&M 74

Mississippi 82, Middle Tennessee 64

New Orleans 103, Williams Baptist 59

North Florida 72, Southern Miss. 69

Richmond 78, Coll. of Charleston 71

Southeastern (Fla.) 101, Toccoa Falls 81

Thomas More 116, Miami (0hio)-Middletown 46

UAB 75, Montevallo 63

UNC Asheville 91, UT Martin 72

Wake Forest 80, Xavier 78

MIDWEST

Butler 66, Southern U. 41

Capital 76, Ohio Northern 50

Colgate 67, Cincinnati 66

Dayton 78, Drake 47

DePaul 86, UIC 65

E. Illinois 75, Milwaukee 68

Evansville 72, Green Bay 62

Gustavus 76, Concordia (Moor.) 59

IUPUI 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 65

Illinois 69, Old Dominion 55

Kansas 98, UMKC 57

Malone 73, Ohio Dominican 66

Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49

Mississippi St. 67, Kansas St. 61

Notre Dame 75, UCLA 61

Oregon 71, Michigan 70, OT

South Dakota 96, Mayville St. 60

Toledo 80, Detroit 72

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma 75

Wis.-Platteville 65, Bethel (Minn.) 54

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 98, Tulsa 79

Rice 96, Houston Baptist 84

Stephen F. Austin 66, Louisiana-Monroe 59

TCU 79, Lamar 50

Texas 87, Cent. Michigan 76

FAR WEST

Air Force 79, Denver 75

Arizona St. 79, Georgia 59

BYU 68, Utah St. 64

Boise St. 100, Alabama St. 57

Cal Baptist 87, Bethune-Cookman 68

Fresno St. 62, Cal Poly 37

Gonzaga 84, Arizona 80

Idaho 76, CS Bakersfield 70, OT

N. Arizona 79, Utah Valley 73

N. Colorado 74, Wyoming 53

New Mexico 69, New Mexico St. 62

Oregon St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Pepperdine 92, Cent. Arkansas 79

S. Utah 62, UC Santa Barbara 61

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 89, California 77

San Diego 58, UC Davis 54

San Francisco 91, Cal St.-Fullerton 69

Santa Clara 60, Sacramento St. 58

Stanford 78, San Jose St. 58

Utah 60, Weber St. 49

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Adelphi 82, East Stroudsburg 77

Bentley 74, Holy Family 52

Boston College 88, Boston U. 57

Drew 90, NJ City 40

Duquesne 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 69

Fairmont St. 101, Glenville St. 87

LeMoyne 57, Mansfield 32

Lock Haven 77, Carlow 31

Marist 72, Green Bay 60

Rhode Island 71, Robert Morris 59

Roberts Wesleyan 59, Mercy 47

Rutgers 66, Marshall 41

Salisbury 76, Goucher 41

St. Anselm 84, Goldey Beacom 51

St. Bonaventure 80, Oakland 66

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 62, Thomas (Maine) 52

St. Mary’s (Md.) 45, E. Mennonite 43

St. Thomas Aquinas 67, Daemen 62

Stony Brook 66, Wagner 45

Texas St. 61, Dartmouth 51

UMBC 65, Morgan St. 63

UMass 61, Siena 55

West Virginia 72, Norfolk St. 55

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 64, Valdosta St. 58

Alabama 83, North Carolina 77

American U. 59, Radford 55

Auburn 74, Bethune-Cookman 56

Christopher Newport 98, Va. Wesleyan 56

Clemson 65, Mercer 61

Eckerd 82, Flagler 60

FAU 72, CCSU 54

Florida St. 74, St. John’s 70

Gardner-Webb 67, Delaware 65

Georgia 77, Furman 48

Georgia Tech 87, ETSU 48

Huntingdon 77, Maryville (Tenn.) 61

Jacksonville 77, FIU 52

Lee 54, West Florida 36

Longwood 78, Delaware St. 62

Louisville 67, Kentucky 66

Mary Baldwin 81, Meredith 64

Mary Hardin-Baylor 78, Rhodes 60

Mississippi College 77, Christian Brothers 62

NC State 62, Elon 49

North Georgia 64, SC-Aiken 53

South Carolina 85, Purdue 51

South Florida 67, Idaho 64

Southern Miss. 62, South Alabama 55

Stetson 66, Tulsa 60

Tennessee St. 91, Fisk 50

Troy 90, Chattanooga 51

UAB 86, Alcorn St. 65

UNC Pembroke 59, Georgia College 51

VCU 62, Old Dominion 49

Vanderbilt 75, E. Kentucky 69

W. Kentucky 88, Samford 84

Wofford 75, UNC Asheville 38

MIDWEST

Augustana (Ill.) 86, Illinois Wesleyan 80

Briar Cliff 74, Dakota St. 59

Butler 74, High Point 52

Chicago 82, Carthage 74

Cleveland St. 79, Omaha 66

DePauw 72, Chapman 62

Illinois 59, Evansville 44

Indiana 93, Youngstown St. 56

Iowa St. 79, Wright St. 71

Kansas 86, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81

Michigan St. 93, Morehead St. 48

Michigan Tech 68, N. Michigan 28

Minnesota 76, UC Davis 67

Missouri St. 79, Missouri 72

N. Dakota St. 97, Mayville St. 59

N. Iowa 51, IUPUI 50

Pittsburg St. at Missouri Valley, ppd.

S. Illinois 76, Murray St. 66

South Dakota 96, Montana 64

Valparaiso 63, UIC 37

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 99, Northwestern St. 39

Cent. Arkansas 66, Central Baptist 43

Oklahoma 95, Sam Houston St. 71

Rice 77, Prairie View 55

Stephen F. Austin 75, LSU-Shreveport 32

TCU 79, Ohio 72

Texas A&M 72, Houston 43

Texas Tech 59, Houston Baptist 51

Texas-Dallas 72, Trinity (Texas) 68

FAR WEST

Boise St. 63, E. Washington 61

Marian (Ind.) 95, Rocky Mountain 76

N. Colorado 46, Wyoming 44

Saturday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albright 81, Hood 50

Alfred St. 82, Delhi 72

American International 63, Bridgeport 57

Arcadia 54, Stevenson 52

Bloomsburg 79, Jefferson 68

Bowie St. 67, Claflin 37

Charleston (WV) 75, Wheeling Jesuit 43

Cortland St. 61, NYU-Poly 47

Eastern 80, Penn St.-Abington 51

Fordham 65, Southern U. 52

Franklin Pierce 98, Cheyney 42

Haverford 61, Muhlenberg 38

Holy Cross 65, Sacred Heart 52

John Jay 84, Rosemont 78

Kean 77, Rutgers-Camden 48

Maine-Farmington 61, Maine-Presque Isle 49

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Mount St. Mary’s 76

Merchant Marine 65, Keystone 51

NYIT 74, Dist. of Columbia 38

Northeastern 60, Hartford 47

Princeton 72, Penn St. 55

Rider 65, Georgetown 64

S. Connecticut 68, Chestnut Hill 59

S. New Hampshire 74, Goldey Beacom 69

St. Francis Brooklyn 49, Albany (NY) 41

St. Lawrence 80, SUNY Canton 29

Staten Island 74, Mount St. Mary (NY) 60

Susquehanna 84, Marywood 65

Utica 81, Morrisville St. 64

Vermont 65, NJIT 59

W. Connecticut 70, Mitchell 63

Wentworth 66, Elms 52

Widener 76, Lycoming 68

William Paterson 60, Richard Stockton 57

SOUTH

Anderson (SC) 71, Lenoir-Rhyne 48

Austin Peay 67, Alabama A&M 61

Barton 78, King (Tenn.) 41

Belmont 68, Middle Tennessee 57

Berea 88, Brevard 50

Carson-Newman 101, Coker 71

Catawba 94, Mars Hill 57

Erskine 58, Chowan 54

Howard 91, Niagara 42

Kentucky Wesleyan 74, Cedarville 51

Liberty 83, Hampton 59

Limestone 94, Southern Wesleyan 57

Memphis 78, Arkansas St. 50

NC Wesleyan 93, Methodist 44

New Orleans 91, Tougaloo 69

North Greenville 57, Converse 56

Nova Southeastern 66, Rollins 59

Paine 63, Kentucky St. 60

SC-Upstate 58, SC State 47

SE Missouri 70, Mississippi 53

Transylvania 74, Manchester 48

Virginia-Wise 79, Newberry 75

Washington & Lee 65, Mary Washington 59

MIDWEST

Benedict 83, Central St. (Ohio) 63

Bluffton 60, Rose-Hulman 51

Bowling Green 63, Milwaukee 51

Cent. Michigan 79, S. Dakota St. 74

Cincinnati 85, Xavier 78

Creighton 56, Wichita St. 46

DePaul 105, Alabama St. 76

Ferris St. 81, Lake Superior St. 71

Grand Valley St. 82, Davenport 53

Hanover 75, Defiance 45

Hillsdale 91, Findlay 72

Ill.-Springfield 75, Harris-Stowe 51

Iowa 102, NC Central 50

Kansas St. 74, UMKC 67

Lincoln (Mo.) 84, Hannibal-LaGrange 45

Michigan 62, Appalachian St. 35

Nebraska 77, Oral Roberts 67

Notre Dame (Ohio) 72, WV Wesleyan 53

Ohio Wesleyan 84, Wooster 74

Otterbein 63, Heidelberg 53

Toledo 82, Detroit 64

W. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 69

Walsh 89, Tiffin 58

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 110, Schreiner 37

Incarnate Word 74, St. Thomas (Texas) 52

S. Nazarene 72, SE Oklahoma 60

SW Oklahoma 85, Oklahoma Baptist 79

St. Edward’s 78, E. New Mexico 70

Texas A&M International 61, Texas A&M-Kingsville 53

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 84, New Mexico 47

BYU 71, Utah Valley 57

CS Bakersfield 66, UC Santa Barbara 62

California 69, Santa Clara 65

Colorado St. 65, MVSU 46

Gonzaga 80, Texas Southern 45

Oregon 81, Long Beach St. 45

Oregon St. 75, Utah St. 46

San Francisco 87, Sacramento St. 82

San Jose St. 128, LaVerne 62

Seattle 89, Warner Pacific 47

Southern Cal 75, UNLV 54

Utah 68, Nevada 62

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Elmwood 37, Van Buren 36

(7th) Van Buren 31, Elmwood 22

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

College Athletics

SWIMMING — Findlay & Toledo at Indianapolis, 3

Prep Bowling

Fostoria vs. Fremont Ross, Plaza Lanes, 4

Patrick Henry vs. Wauseon (NWOAL), River City Bowl-A-Way, 4

Lima Perry vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, Highland Lanes, 5:30

Prep Wrestling

Delphos St. John’s at Columbus Grove, Noon

Cory-Rawson at Lincolnview, 6

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Kings & Queens League

High series: (men) Aaron Stuckert, Split Personalities 576; (women) Pam Oates, Bob Meier Rentals, 565. High game: (men) Mike May, Encompass, 218; (women) Oates 214.

Local & Area

UF Soccer Footskills Clinic

The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.