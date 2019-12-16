GENOA — Genoa sharpshooter Caitlin Cruickshank bombed in eight 3-pointers and scored 31 points on Saturday in leading the Comets to a 60-27 Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball win over Fostoria.

Cruickshank, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, pumped in six 3-pointers and scored 22 of her 31 points in the first half. Kendall Gerke and Rylee Frederickson added 10 points each as the Comets (3-4, 1-3 NBC) notched their first league win.

Christina Maurer scored eight points and Mya Weimerskirch added seven for Fostoria (0-8, 0-4 NBC), which fell behind 34-12 at the half.

FOSTORIA (0-8, 0-4 NBC)

Maurer 3-2–8, Weimerskirch 3-0–7, Velazquez 1-0–2, Johnson 1-2–4, Durst 0-1–1, Castro 2-0–5. TOTALS: 10-5–27.

GENOA (3-4, 1-3 NBC)

Goodman 0-1–1, Gerke 4-1–10, Cruickshank 11-1–31, Fredrickson 3-4–10, Bradfield 1-3–5, Goodman 1-1–3. TOTALS: 20-11–60.

Fostoria 9 3 8 7 — 27

Genoa 17 17 16 10 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 2 (Weimerskirch, Castro); Genoa 9 (Cruickshank 8, Gerke).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 98

TIFFIN CALVERT 34

TIFFIN — Hopewell-Loudon poured in 31 points in the first quarter and the high-scoring Chieftains put five players in double figures in rolling to a 98-34 win over Tiffin Calvert in Saturday’s Sandusky Bay Conference River Division matchup.

MaKayla Elmore scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Hopewell-Loudon (5-0, 4-0 SBC River). The 6-foot-3 junior also blocked two shots and handed out four assists.

Junior guard Kaia Woods had a triple-double in the win, scoring 16 points, handing out 10 assists and coming up with 14 steals.

Olivia Zender scored 21 points and Abbe Beidelschies and Morgan Searles both had 12 for the Chieftains, who entered the contest averaging 85.6 points a game.

Frannie Webb had a double-double for Tiffin Calvert (2-4, 2-2 SBC River), scoring 23 points and hauling down 11 rebounds.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (5-0, 4-0 SBC RIVER)

Elmore 9-4–22, Zender 9-2–21, Woods 6-4–16, Beidelschies 5-0–12, Searles 5-0–12, H. Kreais 1-3–5, Jackson 1-0–3, Milligan 1-0–3, Fox 1-0–2, M. Kreais 1-0–2. TOTALS: 39-85 13-18–98.

TIFFIN CALVERT (2-4, 2-2 SBC RIVER)

Webb 10-2–23, Ball 1-2–4, Shiley 0-3–3, Schumacher 0-1–1, Hemminger 0-1–1. TOTALS: 12-46 9-18–34.

Hopewell-Loudon 31 19 29 19 — 98

Tiffin Calvert 14 5 7 8 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 7-27 (Beidelschies 2, Searles 2, Zender, Jackson, Milligan); Tiffin Calvert 1-5 (Webb).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 41 (Elmore 18); Tiffin Calvert 39 (Webb 11).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 7; Tiffin Calvert 30.

junior varsity: Tiffin Calvert, 37-27.

OLD FORT 53

ARCADIA 48

OLD FORT — A scoreless third quarter cost Arcadia the lead and the Redskins never recovered in dropping a 53-48 nonleague girls basketball decision to Old Fort on Saturday.

Arcadia led 26-22 at the half, but was outscored 13-0 in the third quarter. Old Fort, which went 17 of 21 from the line, protected its lead by converting some clutch free throws down the stretch.

Jordan Reineck led Old Fort with 14 points. The Stockaders (4-2) also got a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double from Kara Davidson.

Caity Cramer and Reagan Pratt both knocked down three 3-pointers for Arcadia. Cramer led the Redskins (4-2) with 19 points, Pratt scored 14 and Samantha Burnett (5 assists) added 11.

ARCADIA (4-2)

Burnett 2-6–11, Pratt 4-3–14, Golden 1-0–2, Rodriguez 1-0–2, Cramer 7-2–19. TOTALS: 15-44 11-12–48.

OLD FORT (4-2)

Magers 3-3–9, Wilkinson 3-0–6, Pence 2-0–6, Davidson 4-5–13, Reineck 3-6–14, Woodall 1-3–5. TOTALS: 16-42 17-21–53.

Arcadia 7 19 0 22 — 48

Old Fort 11 11 13 18 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 7-17 (Pratt 3, Burnett, Cramer 3); Old Fort 4-8 (Pence 2, Reineck 2).

rebounds: Arcadia 18 (Golden 4); Old Fort 25 (Davidson 13).

turnovers: Arcadia 14; Old Fort 8.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 29-23.

MILLER CITY 51

VANLUE 29

MILLER CITY– A battle of the Wildcats became pretty one-sided when Miller City used a fast start and a strong finish to beat Vanlue 51-29 on Saturday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Natalie Koenig scored 18 points and Abi Lammers had 13 for Miller City. The Putnam County Wildcats went up 15-7 in the first quarter and capped their sixth win in seven games with a 29-11 advantage in the second half.

Vanlue (3-5) got another double-double from Emma Biller, a senior forward who scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

VANLUE (3-5)

Franks 1-1–3, Price 1-0–2, Phillips 2-1–5, S. King 1-0–2, Biller 6-4–17. TOTALS: 11-42 6-10–29.

MILLER CITY (6-1)

Lammers 6-1–13, Kuhlman 2-2–6, Teders 1-2–4, Hermiller 1-0–2, Koenig 6-6–18, L. Otto 1-0–2, Reyna 0-2–2, M. Otto 2-0–4. TOTALS: 19-13–51.

Vanlue 7 11 5 6 — 29

Miller City 15 7 12 17 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 1-10 (Biller); Miller City 0.

rebounds: Vanlue 30 (Biller 10).

turnovers: Vanlue 20.

junior varsity: Miller City, 56-17.

ROSSFORD 49

ELMWOOD 48

ROSSFORD — Sammi Mikonowicz scored all seven of Rossford’s points in overtime as the Bulldogs edged Elmwood 49-48 for a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball win Saturday.

Brooklyn Thrash’s 19 points paced the Royals, who fell to 5-2 overall, 2-2 in the NBC.

Monica Pupik added 12 points for the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1).

eLMWOOD (5-2, 2-2 NBC)

Zimmerman 3-1–8, Mareches 2-0–5, Murray 3-0–7, Thrash 7-5–19, Minich 2-0–5, Bingham 2-0–4. TOTALS: 19 6-11 — 48.

ROSSFORD (5-1, 3-1 NBC)

Schimming 3-0–9, Pupik 6-0–12, Glowacki 2-0–6, Mikonowicz 7-8–22. TOTALS: 18 8-17 — 49.

Elmwood 10 7 14 11 6 — 48

Rossford 13 4 9 16 7 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 4 (Zimmerman, Mareches, Murray & Minich); Rossford 5 (Schimming 3, Glowacki 2).