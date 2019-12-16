Liberty-Benton’s Ben Spiess hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired as the Eagles defeated Hopewell-Loudon 49-48 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.

Spiess finished with 11 points and Marcellus Eckford had 14 points to front the Eagles (2-3), who had just lost 55-54 to Arcadia at the buzzer on Friday.

Jordyn Jury’s 15 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals led the Chieftains (3-1).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (3-1)

R. Jury 3-1–8, Ritchey 1-0–2, Reinhard 3-0–6, Milligan 3-1–9, J. Jury 6-1–15, Rumschlag 1-2–4, Oswalt 2-0–4. TOTALS: 19-36 5-14 — 48.

LIBERTY-BENTON (2-3)

Abbott 1-2–4, Eckford 6-1–14, Jenkins 4-0–10, Reindel 4-0–8, Spiess 3-3–11, Dillon 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-39 6-8 — 49.

Hopewell-Loudon 6 16 20 6 — 48

Liberty-Benton 13 7 11 18 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 5-14 (Milligan & J. Jury 2, R. Jury 1); Liberty-Benton 5-16 (Spiess & Jenkins 2, Eckford 1).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 17 (J. Jury 6); Liberty-Benton 13 (Rath, Eckford & Spiess 3).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 8; Liberty-Benton 13.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 62-36.

VAN BUREN 51

ELMWOOD 36

VAN BUREN — Van Buren’s Saige Warren hit four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 16 points as the Black Knights shut down Elmwood 51-36 for a nonleague boys basketball win Saturday.

Nick McCracken added 14 points for Van Buren, which evened up at 2-2 overall.

Kobe Shank had 12 points and three rebounds to lead the Royals (2-3).

ELMWOOD (2-3)

Childress 4-1–9, Lawson 1-0–2, Plouck 1-0–2, Lentz 1-0–3, Weiss 1-1–3, Shank 5-2–12, Reynolds 1-0–3. TOTALS: 14 6 — 36.

VAN BUREN (2-2)

Bowling 1-0–2, McCracken 6-2–14, Warren 5-2–16, Schroeder 0-2–2, Kramer 3-0–8, Clark 3-3–9. TOTALS: 18 9 — 51.

Elmwood 7 9 9 11 — 36

Van Buren 11 12 14 14 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 2 (Lentz & Reynolds); Van Buren 6 (Warren 4, Kramer 2).

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 75

VANLUE 41

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph’s Blake Michael drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points as the Crimson Streaks upended Vanlue 75-41 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.

Xavier Temple’s 11 points fronted Vanlue (2-2). Jared Kloepfer had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds while Joey Bonham collected 10 points, three assists and three steals.

Garrett Michael added 13 points for the Crimson Streaks (5-1), who led 43-8 at halftime.

VANLUE (2-2)

Jaren Kloepfer 1-2–4, Temple 4-2–11, Wellman 1-0–3, Jared Kloepfer 4-2–10, Bonham 5-0–10, Jad. Kloepfer 1-0–2, Saltzman 0-1–1. TOTALS: 16-47 7-9 — 41.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (5-1)

Hirt 3-1–9, B. Michael 9-4–27, Ritzman 3-0–6, Stepanic 4-0–10, Harrison 1-1–3, G. Michael 5-2–13, Lindenberger 2-1–5, Geyer 1-0–2. TOTALS: 28 9-17 — 75.

Vanlue 6 2 20 13 — 41

Fremont St. Joseph 27 16 17 15 — 75

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 2-11 (Temple & Wellman); Fremont St. Joseph 10 (B. Michael 5, Hirt & Stepanic 2, G. Michael).

rebounds: Vanlue 29 (Jared Kloeper 11).

turnovers: Vanlue 26.

junior varsity: Vanlue, 52-49.

RIDGEMONT 67

ARCADIA 36

MOUNT VICTORY — Ridgemont took control of the game early and dominated late in rolling to a 67-36 win over Arcadia on Saturday in nonleague boys basketball action.

Mason Stuck’s 15 points led a balanced Ridgemont attack as the Golden Gophers built leads of 19-10 after the first quarter and 37-23 at the half. Connor Martino scored 14 points, Landon Newland tossed in 11 and Grant Reppart had 10 in leading Ridgemont to its fourth win in five games.

Josh Cassell scored eight points and Evan Cohee had seven for Arcadia, which had a three-game winning streak snapped in falling to 3-2 on the season.

ARCADIA (3-2)

Cassell 4-0–8, Boes 1-3–5, Rader 3-0–6, Stoner 1-0–2, Guillen 2-0–5, Scott 0-2–2, Cohee 3-1–7, Peace 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-7–36.

RIDGEMONT (4-1)

Streets 2-3–8, Patterson 2-0–4, Martino 6-2–14, Reppart 5-0–10, Newland 5-0–11, Stuck 5-3–15, Elasser 1-0–2, Skaggs 1-0–2, Underwood 0-1–1. TOTALS: 27-9–67.

Arcadia 10 13 4 9 — 36

Ridgemont 19 18 14 16 — 67

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 1 (Guillen); Ridgemont 4 (Streets, Newland, Stuck 2).