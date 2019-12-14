PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 50, Wynford 42

Mohawk 53, Carey 23

Seneca East 83, Bucyrus 16

Upper Sandusky 36, Ridgedale 33

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills 66, Cardinal Stritch 21

Toledo Christian 71, Northwood 33

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 43, Stryker 41

Fayette 41, Hilltop 36

North Central 36, Pettisville 33

Around Ohio

Andrews Osborne Academy 47, Hudson WRA 36

Chillicothe Unioto 49, Chillicothe Huntington 28

Cle. Whitney Young 38, Cle. Collinwood 37

Cols. Africentric 114, Cols. South 13

Cols. Beechcroft 67, Cols. East 44

Cols. Centennial 59, Cols. Whetstone 27

Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 45

Cols. Independence 85, Cols. Briggs 16

Cols. Linden McKinley 56, Cols. International 15

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Dublin Jerome 40, 0

Gahanna Lincoln 80, Pickerington N. 24

Hilliard Davidson 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 21

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Westerville Cent. 29

Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Johnstown Northridge 39

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 96, Heath 45

Pickerington Cent. 70, Lancaster 26

Westerville N. 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 34

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 67, Marietta 66

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 31

Saturday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Rossford

Fostoria Senior at Genoa

Lake at Otsego

Woodmore at Eastwood

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Kalida

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert

Lakota at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta

Oak Harbor at Willard

Port Clinton at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Lucas

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

Ontario at River Valley

Shelby at Marion Harding

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Parkway

Arcadia at Old Fort

Arlington at Ottawa-Glandorf

Ashland Crestview at Waynedale

Ashland Senior at Orrville

Bellevue at Vermilion

Bluffton at North Baltimore

Bryan at Defiance

Buckeye Central at Plymouth

Columbus Grove at Elida

Delphos Jefferson at New Bremen

Elgin at Columbus Bishop Ready

Evergreen at Maumee Valley Country Day

Firelands at Ashland Mapleton

Homestead, Ind. at Toledo Notre Dame

Lake Ridge Academy at Monroeville

Liberty-Benton at Marion Pleasant

Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.

McComb at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial

New London at Wellington

Riverdale at Kenton

St. Henry at Sidney Lehman

Upper Scioto Valley at Pandora-Gilboa

Vanlue at Miller City

Versailles at Lima Bath

Western Reserve at Norwalk Senior

Wooster Senior at Brunswick

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 55, Liberty-Benton 54

Arlington 74, Cory-Rawson 36

North Baltimore 63, McComb 29

Riverdale 65, Leipsic 57

Van Buren 60, Vanlue 57

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 75, Toledo St. Francis 48

Tol. Cent. Catholic 53, Findlay 48

Toledo St. John’s 65, Fremont Ross 32

Toledo Whitmer 48, Oregon Clay 42

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 45, Genoa 35

Fostoria Senior 76, Lake 55

Otsego 68, Woodmore 65, OT

Rossford 54, Elmwood 42

Northwest Conference

Bluffton 61, Ada 44

Columbus Grove 47, Convoy Crestview 23

Delphos Jefferson 48, Allen East 46

Paulding 40, Spencerville 38

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 51, Van Wert 41

Kenton 63, Lima Bath 61

Lima Shawnee 83, Celina 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 75, Elida 45

St. Marys Memorial 56, Wapakoneta 40

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 83, Elgin 23

Sidney Lehman 47, Riverside 32

Upper Scioto Valley 71, Ridgemont 56

Waynesfield-Goshen 64, Lima Temple Christian 56

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 47, New Riegel 30

Gibsonburg 87, Danbury 58

Old Fort 65, Tiffin Calvert 55

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron 63, Port Clinton 37

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Vermilion, postponed

Norwalk Senior 52, Sandusky Perkins 35

Sandusky Senior 81, Tiffin Columbian 73

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 43, Minster 40

Fort Recovery 58, Parkway 56

New Bremen 78, New Knoxville 39

St. Henry 60, Coldwater 49

Versailles at Marion Local, postponed

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 70, Springfield 63

Maumee 53, Bowling Green 49

Perrysburg 79, Napoleon 29

Sylvania Southview 58, Sylvania Northview 48

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 58, West Holmes 34

Mount Vernon 70, Ashland Senior 65, OT

Wooster Senior 79, Mansfield Madison 35

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers 76, Toledo Woodward 27

Toledo Start 66, Toledo Bowsher 43

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Lucas, postponed

Kidron Central Christian 49, Mansfield St. Peter’s 49

Loudonville 58, Mansfield Christian 47

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding 61, Galion Senior 49

River Valley 76, Clear Fork 75

Shelby 55, Marion Pleasant 46

Firelands Conference

Monroeville 53, New London 50

South Central 63, Ashland Mapleton 27

Western Reserve 82, Plymouth 58

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 60, Ayersville 41

Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 50

Delta 44, Jones Leadership Academy 36

Fairview 61, Continental 36

Hardin Northern 50, Mansfield Temple Christian 34

Kalida 78, Holgate 29

Ottoville 45, Fort Jennings 31

Wauseon 54, Edgerton 46

Wayne Trace 67, Liberty Center 52

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 68, Mogadore Field 43

Akr. Ellet 55, Akr. Firestone 38

Albany Alexander 50, Athens 42

Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46

Amherst Steele 76, N. Olmsted 42

Ansonia 51, Newton Local 41

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Orange 55

Ashville Teays Valley 82, Baltimore Liberty Union 80

Austintown Fitch 67, Tallmadge 64

Barnesville 73, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58

Batavia Clermont NE 72, Lees Creek E. Clinton 60

Bay Village Bay 79, Medina Buckeye 65

Beachwood 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 60

Bedford 58, Warrensville Hts. 56

Beloit W. Branch 53, Canfield 50

Berlin Center Western Reserve 46, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45

Bethel-Tate 47, Georgetown 42

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Sarahsville Shenandoah 56

Bloom-Carroll 71, Circleville Logan Elm 67

Botkins 57, Sidney Fairlawn 56, 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Cuyahoga Falls 52

Brooklyn 64, Orwell Grand Valley 62, 2

Can. South 50, Minerva 40

Cardington-Lincoln 70, Danville 26

Carrollton 58, Alliance Marlington 46

Casstown Miami E. 77, Bradford 26

Cedarville 70, S. Charleston SE 46

Centerburg 56, Mt. Gilead 47

Chagrin Falls 66, Perry 56

Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Painesville Riverside 53

Chesapeake 80, Portsmouth 37

Chesterland W. Geauga 75, Geneva 64

Chillicothe 85, Washington C.H. 22

Chillicothe Unioto 57, Chillicothe Huntington 34

Cin. Aiken 66, Cin. Western Hills 63

Cin. Country Day 59, Cin. Seven Hills 43

Cin. Deer Park 78, Cin. Finneytown 67

Cin. Elder 59, Cin. Winton Woods 48

Cin. La Salle 55, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 46

Cin. McNicholas 66, Day. Chaminade Julienne 58

Cin. Moeller 83, Flagler Palm Coast, Fla. 26

Cin. Mt. Healthy 76, Morrow Little Miami 64

Cin. N. College Hill 63, Cin. Clark Montessori 53

Cin. Oak Hills 60, Fairfield 56

Cin. Walnut Hills 42, Loveland 39

Cin. West Clermont 38, Milford 24

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 85, Cornerstone Christian 31

Cle. Rhodes 69, Cle. E. Tech 65

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Gallipolis Gallia 48

Cols. Beechcroft 80, Cols. East 50

Cols. Briggs 95, Cols. Independence 55

Cols. Centennial 85, Cols. Whetstone 58

Cols. DeSales 66, Cols. Hartley 49

Cols. Grandview Hts. 66, Worthington Christian 42

Cols. Northland 61, Cols. Mifflin 55

Cols. South 64, Cols. Africentric 53

Cols. St. Charles 72, Cols. Watterson 32

Cols. Upper Arlington 54, Hilliard Davidson 23

Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Eastmoor 57

Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lorain Clearview 49

Columbiana Crestview 68, Youngs. Liberty 60

Conneaut 67, Northwestern, Pa. 55

Crown City S. Gallia 60, Wahama, W.Va. 23

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Burton Berkshire 42

Day. Thurgood Marshall 71, Day. Meadowdale 69

Dover 80, Warsaw River View 36

Dublin Jerome 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39

E. Liverpool 86, Rayland Buckeye 47

E. Palestine 53, Leetonia 52

Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 40

Ft. Loramie 55, Houston 30

Gahanna Christian 44, Pickerington N. 42

Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Cols. Bexley 45

Gahanna Lincoln 44, Pickerington N. 42

Goshen 58, Mt. Orab Western Brown 44

Hamilton 71, Cin. Princeton 68

Hamilton Badin 66, Middletown Fenwick 55

Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 45

Huber Hts. Wayne 52, Centerville 50

Hudson WRA 86, Andrews Osborne Academy 43

Hunting Valley University 63, Chardon NDCL 55

Independence 69, Middlefield Cardinal 46

Ironton St. Joseph 72, Franklin Furnace Green 66

Jackson 66, Hillsboro 59

Jamestown Greeneview 58, London Madison Plains 48

Kettering Alter 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 20

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Circleville 39

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 34

Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Bristol 30

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Westerville Cent. 64

Lewistown Indian Lake 57, Urbana 44

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cin. Colerain 28

Lisbon Beaver 67, Wintersville Indian Creek 36

London 54, Spring. Shawnee 36

Lorain 69, E. Cle. Shaw 54

Lyndhurst Brush 73, Willoughby S. 49

Madison 75, Chardon 59

Martins Ferry 54, Bellaire 48

Marysville 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 45

Massillon Washington 60, Louisville Aquinas 44

Mayfield 71, Eastlake N. 32

McArthur Vinton County 68, Bidwell River Valley 47

McConnelsville Morgan 54, Philo 42

Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Akr. Hoban 59

Middletown Madison Senior 67, Carlisle 52

Minford 70, S. Webster 64

Mogadore 55, Garrettsville Garfield 53

N. Can. Hoover 53, Uniontown Lake 46

N. Royalton 44, Twinsburg 43

New Albany 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 49, 0

New Boston Glenwood 81, Portsmouth Sciotoville 28

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Caldwell 45

New Paris National Trail 49, Arcanum 27

New Richmond 59, Batavia 48

Newark 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 31

Newton Falls 48, Warren Champion 39

Pickerington Cent. 63, Lancaster 30

Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 39

Plain City Jonathan Alder 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Wellston 47

Portsmouth Clay 59, Portsmouth Notre Dame 28

Proctorville Fairland 53, S. Point 37

Racine Southern 55, Glouster Trimble 46

Ravenna 55, Akr. Springfield 45

Reedsville Eastern 65, Nelsonville-York 47

Richwood N. Union 60, Spring. NW 58, 0

Riverside Stebbins 89, Greenville 45

Rootstown 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 58

Salineville Southern 71, Hanoverton United 30

Sardinia Eastern Brown 82, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45

Seaman N. Adams 61, Peebles 42

Sebring McKinley 58, Mineral Ridge 56

Shadyside 59, Belmont Union Local 49

Shaker Hts. 100, Elyria 83

Southington Chalker 61, Kinsman Badger 59

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Legacy Christian 42

Spring. Greenon 43, Spring. Cath. Cent. 41

Spring. Kenton Ridge 73, Bellefontaine 61

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 61, Miami Valley Christian Academy 46

St. Clairsville 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56

Steubenville 70, Cambridge 60

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Hannibal River 51, 2

Stewart Federal Hocking 82, Belpre 78

Streetsboro 60, Peninsula Woodridge 40

Thornville Sheridan 61, New Lexington 45

Tipp City Bethel 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 55

Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, W. Carrollton 47

Trenton Edgewood 67, Cin. NW 63, 0

Troy Christian 44, Day. Miami Valley 40

Uhrichsville Claymont 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28

Ursuline Academy 59, Warren Howland 52

W. Chester Lakota W. 74, Middletown 64

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39

W. Union 69, Manchester 43

Warren Harding 63, Garfield Hts. 61, 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 26

Waynesfield-Goshen 64, Lima Temple Christian 56, 0

Westerville N. 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 50

Wheelersburg 57, Portsmouth W. 43

Whitehall-Yearling 57, Cols. Wellington 55

Wickliffe 61, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50

Windham 80, Cortland Maplewood 38

Wooster 79, Mansfield Madison 35

Yellow Springs 50, Franklin Middletown Christian 46

Youngs. Ursuline 59, Warren Howland 52

Zanesville W. Muskingum 51, Zanesville Maysville 47

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 68, Byesville Meadowbrook 62

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Seneca East

Mohawk at Colonel Crawford

Upper Sandusky at Carey

Wynford at Ridgedale

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Continental

Arcadia at Ridgemont

Archbold at Holgate

Arlington at Columbus Grove

Ashland Senior at Massillon Washington

Bellevue at Milan Edison

Bluffton at McComb

Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian

Bradford at Parkway

Bryan at Defiance

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Celina at Marion Local

Cleveland Lincoln-West at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Convoy Crestview at Fort Recovery

Cory-Rawson at Lima Temple Christian

Delphos Jefferson at Pandora-Gilboa

Edon at Liberty Center

Elida at Coldwater

Elmwood at Van Buren

Fayette at Fairview

Hicksville at Stryker

Hopewell-Loudon at Liberty-Benton

Kenton at Riverdale

Lagrange Keystone at Norwalk Senior

Lima Perry at Ada

Lima Shawnee at Upper Scioto Valley

Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor

Miller City at Leipsic

Minster at Wapakoneta

New Albany at Mount Vernon

New Bremen at Fort Loramie

North Baltimore at Hardin Northern

North Central at Swanton

Ontario at Lexington

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Cent. Cath.

Pettisville at Delta

Russia at Riverside

Sandusky St. Mary at Huron

Sidney Lehman at Springfield Catholic Central

Spencerville at Ottoville

Springfield at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Vanlue at Fremont St. Joseph

Wauseon at Napoleon

Wayne Trace at Lincolnview

Waynesfield-Goshen at New Knoxville

Woodmore at Gibsonburg

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168

Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 342

Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .867 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242

Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291

Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366

Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261

L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301

Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310

N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381

Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270

Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229

Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321

L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262

Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

ThursdaY’s Result

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday’S GAMES

Denver at Kansas City, 1

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1

Seattle at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Green Bay, 1

New England at Cincinnati, 1

Philadelphia at Washington, 1

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20

Monday’s GAMES

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 20 7 .741 —

Boston 17 7 .708 1½

Toronto 16 8 .667 2½

Brooklyn 13 11 .542 5½

New York 5 20 .200 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 18 7 .720 —

Orlando 11 14 .440 7

Charlotte 12 16 .429 7½

Washington 7 16 .304 10

Atlanta 6 20 .231 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 23 3 .885 —

Indiana 17 9 .654 6

Detroit 10 15 .400 12½

Chicago 9 18 .333 14½

Cleveland 6 19 .240 16½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 17 7 .708 —

Houston 17 8 .680 ½

San Antonio 9 15 .375 8

Memphis 8 17 .320 9½

New Orleans 6 20 .231 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 15 8 .652 —

Utah 14 11 .560 2

Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 4½

Minnesota 10 14 .417 5½

Portland 10 16 .385 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 23 3 .885 —

L.A. Clippers 19 7 .731 4

Phoenix 11 13 .458 11

Sacramento 11 13 .458 11

Golden State 5 21 .192 18

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 115, Boston 109

Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109, OT

Dallas 122, Detroit 111

Denver 114, Portland 99

Friday’s Results

Houston 130, Orlando 107

L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 110

Philadelphia 116, New Orleans 109

Indiana 110, Atlanta 100

Charlotte 83, Chicago 73

Milwaukee 127, Memphis 114

Golden State at Utah, late

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, late

New York at Sacramento, late

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 5

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8

Washington at Memphis, 8

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8:30

Miami at Dallas, 8:30

Detroit at Houston, 9

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at New Orleans, 3:30

Charlotte at Indiana, 5

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6

New York at Denver, 8

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, 7

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8

Miami at Memphis, 8

San Antonio at Houston, 8

Portland at Phoenix, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 33 20 7 6 46 111 84

Buffalo 33 16 11 6 38 105 100

Montreal 32 15 11 6 36 104 105

Tampa Bay 30 16 11 3 35 108 95

Florida 31 15 11 5 35 107 104

Toronto 33 15 14 4 34 106 108

Ottawa 32 13 17 2 28 86 100

Detroit 33 8 22 3 19 72 131

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 33 23 5 5 51 120 95

N.Y. Islanders 30 21 7 2 44 89 70

Carolina 32 19 11 2 40 103 86

Pittsburgh 32 18 10 4 40 105 85

Philadelphia 31 17 9 5 39 97 88

N.Y. Rangers 31 16 12 3 35 100 97

Columbus 31 12 14 5 29 76 94

New Jersey 30 9 16 5 23 74 111

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 33 19 8 6 44 98 90

Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 114 85

Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88

Dallas 33 18 11 4 40 86 79

Minnesota 32 15 12 5 35 98 106

Nashville 30 14 11 5 33 101 97

Chicago 32 12 14 6 30 86 103

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 34 19 11 4 42 96 82

Edmonton 34 18 12 4 40 105 105

Calgary 34 18 12 4 40 95 100

Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100

Vancouver 32 16 12 4 36 105 95

San Jose 34 15 17 2 32 92 120

Anaheim 32 13 15 4 30 83 94

Los Angeles 33 13 18 2 28 82 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Vegas 2

Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5

Calgary 4, Toronto 2

Arizona 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

Vancouver 1, Carolina 0, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, San Jose 3

Friday’s Results

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey at Colorado, late

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1

Columbus at Ottawa, 1

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4

Carolina at Calgary, 4

Dallas at Nashville, 6:30

Toronto at Edmonton, 7

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7

Detroit at Montreal, 7

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7

Boston at Florida, 7

Chicago at St. Louis, 8

New Jersey at Arizona, 8

Vancouver at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5

Minnesota at Chicago, 7

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7

Vancouver at Vegas, 8

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Florida, 7

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Washington at Columbus, 7

Colorado at St. Louis, 8

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Game

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

Bowl Schedule

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Results

James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0

Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), late

Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), late

Saturday’s Game

Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon

Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 21

At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

SOUTH

Kennesaw St. 85, Gardner-Webb 61

Wofford 112, North Greenville 66

MIDWEST

Creighton 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58

S. Dakota St. 68, Nebraska-Kearney 53

FAR WEST

Colorado 56, Colorado St. 48

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Dartmouth 62, Mass.-Lowell 51

Maine 61, Green Bay 60

Manhattan 86, Army 56

SOUTH

Louisiana Tech 92, SE Louisiana 78

MIDWEST

Purdue Fort Wayne 67, Evansville 64

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Peraza on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract and LHP Jeffrey Springs to a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Charlie Culbertson to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Wacha on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Didi Gregorius on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed C Jackson Prichard to a contract extension. Signed RHP Johnathan Tripp.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 2B Jack Parenty.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jonathan Lacroix.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Terrell Suggs.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Tae Hayes off waivers from Jacksonville. Placed DT Gerald Willis on IR. Signed WR DeVante Parker to a contract extension through 2023.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released K Josh Gable from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR. Signed TE Caleb Wilson from Arizona’s practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WSINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed general manager Kyle Walters to a contract extension through the 2023 season and coach Mike O’Shea to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Brayden Burke from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Matthew Phillips to Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL). Activated C Nico Hischier from IR.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Tommy Marchin from Atlanta (ECHL).

Soccer

National Professional Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Announced the franchise is leaving the NPSL to join the National Independent Soccer Association.

College

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Signed coordinator of officials for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium Bill Carollo to a five-year contract extension.

MEMPHIS — Named Ryan Silverfield football coach.

MISSOURI — Named D.J. Smith assistant defensive football coach.

NEBRASKA — Suspended men’s basketball G Jervay Green indefinitely for violating team rules.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Swimming

Fostoria at Seneca Season Kickoff, Tiffin YMCA, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, Elmwood, Fostoria, Patrick Henry, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa & Van Buren at Arcadia Invitational, 8 a.m.

Upper Sandusky & Lakota at Bucyrus, 10 a.m.