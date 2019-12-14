PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 50, Wynford 42
Mohawk 53, Carey 23
Seneca East 83, Bucyrus 16
Upper Sandusky 36, Ridgedale 33
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills 66, Cardinal Stritch 21
Toledo Christian 71, Northwood 33
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 43, Stryker 41
Fayette 41, Hilltop 36
North Central 36, Pettisville 33
Around Ohio
Andrews Osborne Academy 47, Hudson WRA 36
Chillicothe Unioto 49, Chillicothe Huntington 28
Cle. Whitney Young 38, Cle. Collinwood 37
Cols. Africentric 114, Cols. South 13
Cols. Beechcroft 67, Cols. East 44
Cols. Centennial 59, Cols. Whetstone 27
Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 45
Cols. Independence 85, Cols. Briggs 16
Cols. Linden McKinley 56, Cols. International 15
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Dublin Jerome 40, 0
Gahanna Lincoln 80, Pickerington N. 24
Hilliard Davidson 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 21
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Westerville Cent. 29
Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Johnstown Northridge 39
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 96, Heath 45
Pickerington Cent. 70, Lancaster 26
Westerville N. 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 34
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 67, Marietta 66
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 31
Saturday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Rossford
Fostoria Senior at Genoa
Lake at Otsego
Woodmore at Eastwood
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert
Lakota at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta
Oak Harbor at Willard
Port Clinton at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Lucas
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
Ontario at River Valley
Shelby at Marion Harding
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Parkway
Arcadia at Old Fort
Arlington at Ottawa-Glandorf
Ashland Crestview at Waynedale
Ashland Senior at Orrville
Bellevue at Vermilion
Bluffton at North Baltimore
Bryan at Defiance
Buckeye Central at Plymouth
Columbus Grove at Elida
Delphos Jefferson at New Bremen
Elgin at Columbus Bishop Ready
Evergreen at Maumee Valley Country Day
Firelands at Ashland Mapleton
Homestead, Ind. at Toledo Notre Dame
Lake Ridge Academy at Monroeville
Liberty-Benton at Marion Pleasant
Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.
McComb at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial
New London at Wellington
Riverdale at Kenton
St. Henry at Sidney Lehman
Upper Scioto Valley at Pandora-Gilboa
Vanlue at Miller City
Versailles at Lima Bath
Western Reserve at Norwalk Senior
Wooster Senior at Brunswick
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 55, Liberty-Benton 54
Arlington 74, Cory-Rawson 36
North Baltimore 63, McComb 29
Riverdale 65, Leipsic 57
Van Buren 60, Vanlue 57
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 75, Toledo St. Francis 48
Tol. Cent. Catholic 53, Findlay 48
Toledo St. John’s 65, Fremont Ross 32
Toledo Whitmer 48, Oregon Clay 42
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 45, Genoa 35
Fostoria Senior 76, Lake 55
Otsego 68, Woodmore 65, OT
Rossford 54, Elmwood 42
Northwest Conference
Bluffton 61, Ada 44
Columbus Grove 47, Convoy Crestview 23
Delphos Jefferson 48, Allen East 46
Paulding 40, Spencerville 38
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 51, Van Wert 41
Kenton 63, Lima Bath 61
Lima Shawnee 83, Celina 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 75, Elida 45
St. Marys Memorial 56, Wapakoneta 40
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 83, Elgin 23
Sidney Lehman 47, Riverside 32
Upper Scioto Valley 71, Ridgemont 56
Waynesfield-Goshen 64, Lima Temple Christian 56
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 47, New Riegel 30
Gibsonburg 87, Danbury 58
Old Fort 65, Tiffin Calvert 55
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron 63, Port Clinton 37
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Vermilion, postponed
Norwalk Senior 52, Sandusky Perkins 35
Sandusky Senior 81, Tiffin Columbian 73
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s 43, Minster 40
Fort Recovery 58, Parkway 56
New Bremen 78, New Knoxville 39
St. Henry 60, Coldwater 49
Versailles at Marion Local, postponed
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 70, Springfield 63
Maumee 53, Bowling Green 49
Perrysburg 79, Napoleon 29
Sylvania Southview 58, Sylvania Northview 48
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 58, West Holmes 34
Mount Vernon 70, Ashland Senior 65, OT
Wooster Senior 79, Mansfield Madison 35
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers 76, Toledo Woodward 27
Toledo Start 66, Toledo Bowsher 43
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Lucas, postponed
Kidron Central Christian 49, Mansfield St. Peter’s 49
Loudonville 58, Mansfield Christian 47
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding 61, Galion Senior 49
River Valley 76, Clear Fork 75
Shelby 55, Marion Pleasant 46
Firelands Conference
Monroeville 53, New London 50
South Central 63, Ashland Mapleton 27
Western Reserve 82, Plymouth 58
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 60, Ayersville 41
Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 50
Delta 44, Jones Leadership Academy 36
Fairview 61, Continental 36
Hardin Northern 50, Mansfield Temple Christian 34
Kalida 78, Holgate 29
Ottoville 45, Fort Jennings 31
Wauseon 54, Edgerton 46
Wayne Trace 67, Liberty Center 52
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 68, Mogadore Field 43
Akr. Ellet 55, Akr. Firestone 38
Albany Alexander 50, Athens 42
Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46
Amherst Steele 76, N. Olmsted 42
Ansonia 51, Newton Local 41
Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Orange 55
Ashville Teays Valley 82, Baltimore Liberty Union 80
Austintown Fitch 67, Tallmadge 64
Barnesville 73, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58
Batavia Clermont NE 72, Lees Creek E. Clinton 60
Bay Village Bay 79, Medina Buckeye 65
Beachwood 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 60
Bedford 58, Warrensville Hts. 56
Beloit W. Branch 53, Canfield 50
Berlin Center Western Reserve 46, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45
Bethel-Tate 47, Georgetown 42
Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Sarahsville Shenandoah 56
Bloom-Carroll 71, Circleville Logan Elm 67
Botkins 57, Sidney Fairlawn 56, 0
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Cuyahoga Falls 52
Brooklyn 64, Orwell Grand Valley 62, 2
Can. South 50, Minerva 40
Cardington-Lincoln 70, Danville 26
Carrollton 58, Alliance Marlington 46
Casstown Miami E. 77, Bradford 26
Cedarville 70, S. Charleston SE 46
Centerburg 56, Mt. Gilead 47
Chagrin Falls 66, Perry 56
Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Painesville Riverside 53
Chesapeake 80, Portsmouth 37
Chesterland W. Geauga 75, Geneva 64
Chillicothe 85, Washington C.H. 22
Chillicothe Unioto 57, Chillicothe Huntington 34
Cin. Aiken 66, Cin. Western Hills 63
Cin. Country Day 59, Cin. Seven Hills 43
Cin. Deer Park 78, Cin. Finneytown 67
Cin. Elder 59, Cin. Winton Woods 48
Cin. La Salle 55, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 46
Cin. McNicholas 66, Day. Chaminade Julienne 58
Cin. Moeller 83, Flagler Palm Coast, Fla. 26
Cin. Mt. Healthy 76, Morrow Little Miami 64
Cin. N. College Hill 63, Cin. Clark Montessori 53
Cin. Oak Hills 60, Fairfield 56
Cin. Walnut Hills 42, Loveland 39
Cin. West Clermont 38, Milford 24
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 85, Cornerstone Christian 31
Cle. Rhodes 69, Cle. E. Tech 65
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Gallipolis Gallia 48
Cols. Beechcroft 80, Cols. East 50
Cols. Briggs 95, Cols. Independence 55
Cols. Centennial 85, Cols. Whetstone 58
Cols. DeSales 66, Cols. Hartley 49
Cols. Grandview Hts. 66, Worthington Christian 42
Cols. Northland 61, Cols. Mifflin 55
Cols. South 64, Cols. Africentric 53
Cols. St. Charles 72, Cols. Watterson 32
Cols. Upper Arlington 54, Hilliard Davidson 23
Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Eastmoor 57
Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lorain Clearview 49
Columbiana Crestview 68, Youngs. Liberty 60
Conneaut 67, Northwestern, Pa. 55
Crown City S. Gallia 60, Wahama, W.Va. 23
Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Burton Berkshire 42
Day. Thurgood Marshall 71, Day. Meadowdale 69
Dover 80, Warsaw River View 36
Dublin Jerome 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39
E. Liverpool 86, Rayland Buckeye 47
E. Palestine 53, Leetonia 52
Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 40
Ft. Loramie 55, Houston 30
Gahanna Christian 44, Pickerington N. 42
Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Cols. Bexley 45
Gahanna Lincoln 44, Pickerington N. 42
Goshen 58, Mt. Orab Western Brown 44
Hamilton 71, Cin. Princeton 68
Hamilton Badin 66, Middletown Fenwick 55
Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 45
Huber Hts. Wayne 52, Centerville 50
Hudson WRA 86, Andrews Osborne Academy 43
Hunting Valley University 63, Chardon NDCL 55
Independence 69, Middlefield Cardinal 46
Ironton St. Joseph 72, Franklin Furnace Green 66
Jackson 66, Hillsboro 59
Jamestown Greeneview 58, London Madison Plains 48
Kettering Alter 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 20
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Circleville 39
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 34
Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Bristol 30
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Westerville Cent. 64
Lewistown Indian Lake 57, Urbana 44
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cin. Colerain 28
Lisbon Beaver 67, Wintersville Indian Creek 36
London 54, Spring. Shawnee 36
Lorain 69, E. Cle. Shaw 54
Lyndhurst Brush 73, Willoughby S. 49
Madison 75, Chardon 59
Martins Ferry 54, Bellaire 48
Marysville 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 45
Massillon Washington 60, Louisville Aquinas 44
Mayfield 71, Eastlake N. 32
McArthur Vinton County 68, Bidwell River Valley 47
McConnelsville Morgan 54, Philo 42
Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Akr. Hoban 59
Middletown Madison Senior 67, Carlisle 52
Minford 70, S. Webster 64
Mogadore 55, Garrettsville Garfield 53
N. Can. Hoover 53, Uniontown Lake 46
N. Royalton 44, Twinsburg 43
New Albany 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 49, 0
New Boston Glenwood 81, Portsmouth Sciotoville 28
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Caldwell 45
New Paris National Trail 49, Arcanum 27
New Richmond 59, Batavia 48
Newark 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 31
Newton Falls 48, Warren Champion 39
Pickerington Cent. 63, Lancaster 30
Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 39
Plain City Jonathan Alder 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Wellston 47
Portsmouth Clay 59, Portsmouth Notre Dame 28
Proctorville Fairland 53, S. Point 37
Racine Southern 55, Glouster Trimble 46
Ravenna 55, Akr. Springfield 45
Reedsville Eastern 65, Nelsonville-York 47
Richwood N. Union 60, Spring. NW 58, 0
Riverside Stebbins 89, Greenville 45
Rootstown 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 58
Salineville Southern 71, Hanoverton United 30
Sardinia Eastern Brown 82, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45
Seaman N. Adams 61, Peebles 42
Sebring McKinley 58, Mineral Ridge 56
Shadyside 59, Belmont Union Local 49
Shaker Hts. 100, Elyria 83
Southington Chalker 61, Kinsman Badger 59
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Legacy Christian 42
Spring. Greenon 43, Spring. Cath. Cent. 41
Spring. Kenton Ridge 73, Bellefontaine 61
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 61, Miami Valley Christian Academy 46
St. Clairsville 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56
Steubenville 70, Cambridge 60
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Hannibal River 51, 2
Stewart Federal Hocking 82, Belpre 78
Streetsboro 60, Peninsula Woodridge 40
Thornville Sheridan 61, New Lexington 45
Tipp City Bethel 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 55
Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, W. Carrollton 47
Trenton Edgewood 67, Cin. NW 63, 0
Troy Christian 44, Day. Miami Valley 40
Uhrichsville Claymont 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28
Ursuline Academy 59, Warren Howland 52
W. Chester Lakota W. 74, Middletown 64
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39
W. Union 69, Manchester 43
Warren Harding 63, Garfield Hts. 61, 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 26
Waynesfield-Goshen 64, Lima Temple Christian 56, 0
Westerville N. 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 50
Wheelersburg 57, Portsmouth W. 43
Whitehall-Yearling 57, Cols. Wellington 55
Wickliffe 61, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50
Windham 80, Cortland Maplewood 38
Wooster 79, Mansfield Madison 35
Yellow Springs 50, Franklin Middletown Christian 46
Youngs. Ursuline 59, Warren Howland 52
Zanesville W. Muskingum 51, Zanesville Maysville 47
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 68, Byesville Meadowbrook 62
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Seneca East
Mohawk at Colonel Crawford
Upper Sandusky at Carey
Wynford at Ridgedale
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Ottawa Hills at Northwood
Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Continental
Arcadia at Ridgemont
Archbold at Holgate
Arlington at Columbus Grove
Ashland Senior at Massillon Washington
Bellevue at Milan Edison
Bluffton at McComb
Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian
Bradford at Parkway
Bryan at Defiance
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Celina at Marion Local
Cleveland Lincoln-West at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Convoy Crestview at Fort Recovery
Cory-Rawson at Lima Temple Christian
Delphos Jefferson at Pandora-Gilboa
Edon at Liberty Center
Elida at Coldwater
Elmwood at Van Buren
Fayette at Fairview
Hicksville at Stryker
Hopewell-Loudon at Liberty-Benton
Kenton at Riverdale
Lagrange Keystone at Norwalk Senior
Lima Perry at Ada
Lima Shawnee at Upper Scioto Valley
Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor
Miller City at Leipsic
Minster at Wapakoneta
New Albany at Mount Vernon
New Bremen at Fort Loramie
North Baltimore at Hardin Northern
North Central at Swanton
Ontario at Lexington
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Cent. Cath.
Pettisville at Delta
Russia at Riverside
Sandusky St. Mary at Huron
Sidney Lehman at Springfield Catholic Central
Spencerville at Ottoville
Springfield at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Vanlue at Fremont St. Joseph
Wauseon at Napoleon
Wayne Trace at Lincolnview
Waynesfield-Goshen at New Knoxville
Woodmore at Gibsonburg
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 342
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .867 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
ThursdaY’s Result
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday’S GAMES
Denver at Kansas City, 1
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1
Seattle at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Green Bay, 1
New England at Cincinnati, 1
Philadelphia at Washington, 1
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20
Monday’s GAMES
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 20 7 .741 —
Boston 17 7 .708 1½
Toronto 16 8 .667 2½
Brooklyn 13 11 .542 5½
New York 5 20 .200 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 18 7 .720 —
Orlando 11 14 .440 7
Charlotte 12 16 .429 7½
Washington 7 16 .304 10
Atlanta 6 20 .231 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 3 .885 —
Indiana 17 9 .654 6
Detroit 10 15 .400 12½
Chicago 9 18 .333 14½
Cleveland 6 19 .240 16½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 17 7 .708 —
Houston 17 8 .680 ½
San Antonio 9 15 .375 8
Memphis 8 17 .320 9½
New Orleans 6 20 .231 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 15 8 .652 —
Utah 14 11 .560 2
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 4½
Minnesota 10 14 .417 5½
Portland 10 16 .385 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 23 3 .885 —
L.A. Clippers 19 7 .731 4
Phoenix 11 13 .458 11
Sacramento 11 13 .458 11
Golden State 5 21 .192 18
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 115, Boston 109
Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109, OT
Dallas 122, Detroit 111
Denver 114, Portland 99
Friday’s Results
Houston 130, Orlando 107
L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 110
Philadelphia 116, New Orleans 109
Indiana 110, Atlanta 100
Charlotte 83, Chicago 73
Milwaukee 127, Memphis 114
Golden State at Utah, late
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, late
New York at Sacramento, late
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 5
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8
Washington at Memphis, 8
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8:30
Miami at Dallas, 8:30
Detroit at Houston, 9
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at New Orleans, 3:30
Charlotte at Indiana, 5
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6
New York at Denver, 8
Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 7
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8
Miami at Memphis, 8
San Antonio at Houston, 8
Portland at Phoenix, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 33 20 7 6 46 111 84
Buffalo 33 16 11 6 38 105 100
Montreal 32 15 11 6 36 104 105
Tampa Bay 30 16 11 3 35 108 95
Florida 31 15 11 5 35 107 104
Toronto 33 15 14 4 34 106 108
Ottawa 32 13 17 2 28 86 100
Detroit 33 8 22 3 19 72 131
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 33 23 5 5 51 120 95
N.Y. Islanders 30 21 7 2 44 89 70
Carolina 32 19 11 2 40 103 86
Pittsburgh 32 18 10 4 40 105 85
Philadelphia 31 17 9 5 39 97 88
N.Y. Rangers 31 16 12 3 35 100 97
Columbus 31 12 14 5 29 76 94
New Jersey 30 9 16 5 23 74 111
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 33 19 8 6 44 98 90
Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 114 85
Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88
Dallas 33 18 11 4 40 86 79
Minnesota 32 15 12 5 35 98 106
Nashville 30 14 11 5 33 101 97
Chicago 32 12 14 6 30 86 103
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 34 19 11 4 42 96 82
Edmonton 34 18 12 4 40 105 105
Calgary 34 18 12 4 40 95 100
Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100
Vancouver 32 16 12 4 36 105 95
San Jose 34 15 17 2 32 92 120
Anaheim 32 13 15 4 30 83 94
Los Angeles 33 13 18 2 28 82 104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT
Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Vegas 2
Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5
Calgary 4, Toronto 2
Arizona 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
Vancouver 1, Carolina 0, OT
N.Y. Rangers 6, San Jose 3
Friday’s Results
Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT
New Jersey at Colorado, late
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1
Columbus at Ottawa, 1
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4
Carolina at Calgary, 4
Dallas at Nashville, 6:30
Toronto at Edmonton, 7
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7
Detroit at Montreal, 7
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7
Boston at Florida, 7
Chicago at St. Louis, 8
New Jersey at Arizona, 8
Vancouver at San Jose, 10
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5
Minnesota at Chicago, 7
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7
Vancouver at Vegas, 8
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Florida, 7
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Washington at Columbus, 7
Colorado at St. Louis, 8
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Game
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
Bowl Schedule
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Friday’s Results
James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0
Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), late
Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), late
Saturday’s Game
Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon
Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
SOUTH
Kennesaw St. 85, Gardner-Webb 61
Wofford 112, North Greenville 66
MIDWEST
Creighton 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58
S. Dakota St. 68, Nebraska-Kearney 53
FAR WEST
Colorado 56, Colorado St. 48
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Dartmouth 62, Mass.-Lowell 51
Maine 61, Green Bay 60
Manhattan 86, Army 56
SOUTH
Louisiana Tech 92, SE Louisiana 78
MIDWEST
Purdue Fort Wayne 67, Evansville 64
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Peraza on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract and LHP Jeffrey Springs to a one-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Charlie Culbertson to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Wacha on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Didi Gregorius on a one-year contract.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed C Jackson Prichard to a contract extension. Signed RHP Johnathan Tripp.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 2B Jack Parenty.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jonathan Lacroix.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Terrell Suggs.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Tae Hayes off waivers from Jacksonville. Placed DT Gerald Willis on IR. Signed WR DeVante Parker to a contract extension through 2023.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released K Josh Gable from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR. Signed TE Caleb Wilson from Arizona’s practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WSINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed general manager Kyle Walters to a contract extension through the 2023 season and coach Mike O’Shea to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Brayden Burke from Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Matthew Phillips to Stockton (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL). Activated C Nico Hischier from IR.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio.
American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Tommy Marchin from Atlanta (ECHL).
Soccer
National Professional Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Announced the franchise is leaving the NPSL to join the National Independent Soccer Association.
College
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Signed coordinator of officials for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium Bill Carollo to a five-year contract extension.
MEMPHIS — Named Ryan Silverfield football coach.
MISSOURI — Named D.J. Smith assistant defensive football coach.
NEBRASKA — Suspended men’s basketball G Jervay Green indefinitely for violating team rules.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Swimming
Fostoria at Seneca Season Kickoff, Tiffin YMCA, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, Elmwood, Fostoria, Patrick Henry, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa & Van Buren at Arcadia Invitational, 8 a.m.
Upper Sandusky & Lakota at Bucyrus, 10 a.m.