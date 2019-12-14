By ANDY WOLF

MILLBURY — There’s not a fancy word for it.

Fostoria High senior Avondre Reed just prefers “transition.”

The Redmen got on their game of running up and down the floor, scoring 25 points each in the middle two quarters, to fly by Lake 76-55 in Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball play.

“We’re good running fast,” Reed said. “We’re better running up and down the court. We’re better when we play half-court D.”

Fostoria improved to 4-0 overall for the first time in at least 15 seasons and is 3-0 in the NBC. Lake fell to 1-3, 1-2.

Reed put in a game-high 21 points and also notched seven rebounds and three of Fostoria’s 10 steals.

“It feels good, that we ain’t done it in a minute,” Reed said of being 4-0. “Last year we won eight.

“This year we can do better. Knowing that we’re starting off 4-0 boosts our confidence, for real.”

Bryan Stenson added 14 points off the bench for the Redmen while Dom Settles totaled 10 points and a game-high five steals.

While Fostoria eventually found top-gear in the second quarter, coach Thom Loomis noted his team came out flat.

It showed, as the Redmen trailed 18-14 after one frame.

“I attributed a lot of that to we were out of our pregame routine,” Loomis said, noting Lake’s parents night in pregame. “Our guys went down at their normal time and had to cool their heels and wait and wait.”

Loomis also said he reeled back his team’s defensive intensity to avoid foul trouble early on.

Everything picked up in the second.

Settles drained a 3-pointer to pull them within 21-19 early on and the flood gates opened.

Reed scored nine points in a 20-4 outburst over the next four minutes of play.

In it, he took his own defensive rebound and went coast to coast, scored another layup off his own steal and then converted a look on the left block.

Reed was too busy in the moment to feel the momentum shift.

“We were going so fast, getting up into them; we were just playing,” Reed said.

Zach Ward’s floater in the paint capped the Fostoria run, prompting a timeout by Lake coach Jeff Hoffman.

Hoffman anticipated the quickness of a veteran Fostoria team being a challenge for his team with “not a lot of experience at the varsity level.”

“I knew this would be a learning curve for us,” Hoffman said. “It’s a great test to find out where we’re at in the league.”

Hoffman tried simulating the quickness in practice with his junior varsity players, doing 5 on 7 in the drill.

The Redmen put the game well out of reach by opening the third quarter on a 10-1 run.

Stenson flew down the baseline twice in the span and Settles completed the flurry by stripping the ball away in a one-on-one for an easy score.

“We’ve been working on in practice on trying to stay under control when we’re running and making better decisions,” Loomis said. “The time we’re spending on that in practice is paying off in the games now.”

E.J. Williams chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds off the bench as the Redmen won the boards 35-27.

Loomis attributed Williams’ contributions to Fostoria being 10-deep and knowing any one of them can contribute in any stat column.

Plenty of them chipped in on the scoring, too.

Devin Mauricio (two steals), Ke’Shawn Carter-Stokes and Jonathan Banks each had six points.

“I’m happy with the way E.J. continues to grow,” Loomis said of his first-year varsity player. “Devin Mauricio just played a fantastic game defensively. “¦ Overall, great team win.”

Hadden Rodgers and Tyler Saffran scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Flyers Jacyn Bates had seven points and seven rebounds.

FOSTORIA (4-0, 3-0 NBC)

Settles 4-1–10, Mauricio 2-1–6, Reed 9-3–21, Carter-Stokes 2-2–6, Banks 2-1–6, Stenson 5-4–14, Fant 0-0–0, Smith 0-0–0. TOTALS: 29-54 14-21 — 76.

LAKE (1-3, 1-2 NBC)

Rodgers 6-4–16, Saffron 5-4–15, Perry 4-0–9, Bates 3-1–7, Hoffman 2-2–6, Hayward 0-0–0, Jimenez 0-0–0, Howard 0-0–0, Garcia 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-45 11-28 — 55.

Fostoria 14 25 25 12 — 76

Lake 18 11 16 10 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 4-10 (Settles, Mauricio, Williams & Banks); Lake 2-12 (Saffran & Perry).

rebounds: Fostoria 35 (Williams 10); Lake 27 (Bates 7).

turnovers: Fostoria 14, Lake 17.

junior varsity: Lake, 48-35.

