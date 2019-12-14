Logan Boes led the way with 20 points Friday as Arcadia held off Liberty-Benton 55-54 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

It is Arcadia’s first league victory over Liberty-Benton since Jan. 13, 1989.

Dom Guillen scored 12 points for Arcadia (3-1, 1-0 BVC), and Hayden Rader had eight points with six rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Marcellus Eckford scored 29 points with seven rebounds for Liberty-Benton (1-3, 1-1 BVC).

Arcadia (3-1, 1-0 BVC)

Cassell 2-0–4, Boes 6-5–20, Rader 1-6–8, Stoner 1-0–3, Guillen 4-1–12, Cohee 3-0–6, Peace 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-43 12-17 — 55.

Liberty-Benton (1-3, 1-1 BVC)

Eckford 9-11–29, Erdeljac 1-0–2, Boyd 2-1–6, Dillon 3-1–7, Collert 0-1–1, Rath 4-0–8, Abbott 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19-45 15-26 — 54.

Arcadia 10 12 16 17 — 55

Liberty-Benton 9 14 12 19 — 54

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 7-16 (Guillen 3, Boes 3, Stoner); Liberty-Benton 1-7 (Boyd).

rebounds: Arcadia 17 (Rader 6); Liberty-Benton 28 (Eckford 7).

turnovers: Arcadia 16, Liberty-Benton 22.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 66-16.

ROSSFORD 54

ELMWOOD 42

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood stayed competitive with undefeated Rossford on Friday night but the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 54-42 victory in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Bryce Reynolds paced Elmwood (2-2, 1-2 NBC) with 15 points and six rebounds. Nick Weiss had 10 points.

CamRon Gaston led Rossford (5-0, 3-0 NBC) with 15 points.

Rossford (5-0, 3-0 NBC)

Morrison 5-1–13, Gaston 6-3–15, Dewese 4-4–13, Croon 1-1–3, L. Borojevich 1-0–3, N. Borojevich 1-1–3, Murphree 0-4–4. TOTALS: 18-14–54.

Elmwood (2-2, 1-2 NBC)

Childress 3-0–7, Lawson 0-3–3, Lentz 1-0–3, Weiss 5-0–10, Shank 2-0–4, Reynolds 5-2–15. TOTALS: 16-5–42.

Rossford 16 7 12 19 — 54

Elmwood 12 7 11 12 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Rossford 4 (Morrison 2, L. Borojevich, Dewese); Elmwood 5 (Reynolds 3, Lentz, Childress).

VAN BUREN 60

VANLUE 57

VANLUE — Michael Kramer scored a team-high 21 points Friday and Van Buren edged Vanlue 60-57 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Nick McCracken added 18 points for Van Buren (1-2, 1-1 BVC). Caden Lance scored eight points.

Joey Bonham led Vanlue (2-2, 1-1 BVC) with a game-best 24 points. Jared Kloepfer had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Van Buren (1-2, 1-1 BVC)

Lance 2-4–8, Miller 1-0–3, McCracken 7-4–18, Warren 2-1–5, Schroeder 0-2–2, Kramer 7-5–21, Clark 1-1–3. TOTALS: 20-17–60.

Vanlue (2-2, 1-1 BVC)

Jaren Kloepfer 3-0–8, Temple 2-1–5, Wellman 2-0–5, Jared Kloepfer 5-2–12, Bonham 9-5–24, Jad. Kloepfer 1-1–3. TOTALS: 22-9–57.

Van Buren 11 17 15 17 — 60

Vanlue 16 8 14 19 — 57

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 3 (Kramer 2, Miller); Vanlue 4 (Jaren Kloepfer 2, Wellman, Bonham).

junior varsity: Vanlue, 34-31.