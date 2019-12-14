Elmwood’s Terrel Lawson (1) is fouled as he puts up a shot against Rossford’s CamRon Gaston (2).
ELMWOOD’S TERREL LAWSON (1) is fouled as he puts up a shot against Rossford’s CamRon Gaston (2) during Friday’s Northern Buckeye Conference game at Elmwood. (Photo by Matthias Leguire)

Logan Boes led the way with 20 points Friday as Arcadia held off Liberty-Benton 55-54 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

It is Arcadia’s first league victory over Liberty-Benton since Jan. 13, 1989.

Dom Guillen scored 12 points for Arcadia (3-1, 1-0 BVC), and Hayden Rader had eight points with six rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Marcellus Eckford scored 29 points with seven rebounds for Liberty-Benton (1-3, 1-1 BVC).

Arcadia (3-1, 1-0 BVC)

Cassell 2-0–4, Boes 6-5–20, Rader 1-6–8, Stoner 1-0–3, Guillen 4-1–12, Cohee 3-0–6, Peace 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-43 12-17 — 55.

Liberty-Benton (1-3, 1-1 BVC)

Eckford 9-11–29, Erdeljac 1-0–2, Boyd 2-1–6, Dillon 3-1–7, Collert 0-1–1, Rath 4-0–8, Abbott 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19-45 15-26 — 54.

Arcadia 10 12 16 17 — 55

Liberty-Benton 9 14 12 19 — 54

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 7-16 (Guillen 3, Boes 3, Stoner); Liberty-Benton 1-7 (Boyd).

rebounds: Arcadia 17 (Rader 6); Liberty-Benton 28 (Eckford 7).

turnovers: Arcadia 16, Liberty-Benton 22.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 66-16.

ROSSFORD 54

ELMWOOD 42

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood stayed competitive with undefeated Rossford on Friday night but the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 54-42 victory in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Bryce Reynolds paced Elmwood (2-2, 1-2 NBC) with 15 points and six rebounds. Nick Weiss had 10 points.

CamRon Gaston led Rossford (5-0, 3-0 NBC) with 15 points.

Rossford (5-0, 3-0 NBC)

Morrison 5-1–13, Gaston 6-3–15, Dewese 4-4–13, Croon 1-1–3, L. Borojevich 1-0–3, N. Borojevich 1-1–3, Murphree 0-4–4. TOTALS: 18-14–54.

Elmwood (2-2, 1-2 NBC)

Childress 3-0–7, Lawson 0-3–3, Lentz 1-0–3, Weiss 5-0–10, Shank 2-0–4, Reynolds 5-2–15. TOTALS: 16-5–42.

Rossford 16 7 12 19 — 54

Elmwood 12 7 11 12 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Rossford 4 (Morrison 2, L. Borojevich, Dewese); Elmwood 5 (Reynolds 3, Lentz, Childress).

VAN BUREN 60

VANLUE 57

VANLUE — Michael Kramer scored a team-high 21 points Friday and Van Buren edged Vanlue 60-57 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Nick McCracken added 18 points for Van Buren (1-2, 1-1 BVC). Caden Lance scored eight points.

Joey Bonham led Vanlue (2-2, 1-1 BVC) with a game-best 24 points. Jared Kloepfer had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Van Buren (1-2, 1-1 BVC)

Lance 2-4–8, Miller 1-0–3, McCracken 7-4–18, Warren 2-1–5, Schroeder 0-2–2, Kramer 7-5–21, Clark 1-1–3. TOTALS: 20-17–60.

Vanlue (2-2, 1-1 BVC)

Jaren Kloepfer 3-0–8, Temple 2-1–5, Wellman 2-0–5, Jared Kloepfer 5-2–12, Bonham 9-5–24, Jad. Kloepfer 1-1–3. TOTALS: 22-9–57.

Van Buren 11 17 15 17 — 60

Vanlue 16 8 14 19 — 57

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 3 (Kramer 2, Miller); Vanlue 4 (Jaren Kloepfer 2, Wellman, Bonham).

junior varsity: Vanlue, 34-31.

