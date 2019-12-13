By ANDY WOLF

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton’s girls basketball team wasted no time getting rolling.

The Eagles scored off their first three possessions to go up 8-2 and kept the 3-pointers coming to top Arcadia 76-30 in a Blanchard Valley Conference matchup on Thursday.

“We just came out and played hard from the beginning,” L-B senior Abbey Hatch said. “We knew it was going to be a good game.

“They’re a very good team in our league so we knew if we came out hard and played fast then we’d have a good chance.”

Alissa Rhodes and Sydney Elseser scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to front the Eagles (3-0, 2-0 BVC).

The Redskins (4-1, 2-1) were led by Lyndee Ward’s eight points.

Rhodes sank five of L-B’s 14 3-pointers and also tallied four assists and three steals. Elseser had four triples off the bench and grabbed five rebounds.

Hatch chipped in all eight of her points as L-B opened up a 14-2 lead by the midpoint in the first quarter.

She opened and closed the run by knocking in a 3-pointer, each assisted by Rhodes.

“Just scoring early and hitting those shots, the first thing in the game, it really gets our energy going. We’re confident,” Hatch said. “Once we start pressing, then we just take everything up a notch.”

Rhodes also hit a 3-pointer on their second possession, assisted by Caitlin Elseser from the high post, and Sydney Elseser buried back-to-back treys to extend L-B’s lead to 22-6 late in the first quarter.

The Eagles had plenty of ready hands as they often worked the ball around to find the open shooter.

L-B connected on 14 of 34 attempts from downtown, going 5 of 10 in both the first and third quarters but 1 of 8 in the second. Inversely, the Eagles were 14 of 35 from inside the arc.

L-B coach Nate Irwin noted Arcadia made things difficult inside for his starting post players Caitlin Elseser (6-foot-3) and Schy Shepherd (5-11).

“We didn’t shoot it overly too well but I thought Arcadia defended us well,” Irwin said. “First time (this season) where we had to get some tougher shots.

“We were impatient at times but once we settled down, I was pleased with our shot selection.”

Meanwhile, Arcadia was dealing with the tenacity of Liberty-Benton’s full-court press.

Five of the Redskins’ six first-quarter turnovers occurred in a three-minute span — the first leading to an easy bucket by Hatch, assisted by Rhodes off her steal.

The last Arcadia turnover in the flurry led to Hatch’s second 3-ball from the right corner.

“Once we get them in a quick dribble, they put their heads down, we’re there to trap them,” Hatch said.

Arcadia committed 23 turnovers and shot just 28.8 percent (13 of 45) overall, including 0 for 10 from 3-point range.

The Redskins did manage to beat the press on numerous occasions. Doing so and being sped up so meant taking the first open jumper at the back end.

“I have no problem with the shots we took, we’ve just got to get some consistency in knocking shots like that down,” Arcadia coach Randy Baker said. “(L-B) gets open looks, they knock them down all the time. We’ve got to get to that level.”

Overall, Baker came away pleased with his team’s effort against a loaded L-B squad that returned seven letterwinners off last year’s 26-2 team.

“We told our kids coming out ‘this is a learning game for us,'” Baker said. “This is going to see what we’re made of and what we can do down the road.

“For me, it’s a positive for what we can take from it and what we learn from our kids.”

Caity Cramer had six points and six rebounds for the Redskins while Reagan Pratt also had six points and two steals.

Olivia Golden had five rebounds and two blocks off the Arcadia bench.

For L-B, Shepherd nearly missed a double-double at 10 points and nine rebounds. Karis Willow blocked four shots off the bench.

ARCADIA (4-1, 2-1 BVC)

Burnett 1-1–3, Pratt 3-0–6, Le. Rodriguez 1-1–3, Cramer 3-0–6, Ward 3-2–8, Mundy 1-0–2, La. Rodriguez 1-0–2, Golden 0-0–0, Dauterman 0-0–0. TOTALS: 13-45 4-6 –30.

LIBERTY-BENTON (3-0, 2-0 BVC)

Hatch 3-0–8, Ward 1-0–3, C. Elseser 4-0–8, Rhodes 5-2–17, Shepherd 3-4–10, Deeter 0-0–0, Kin 0-0–0, S. Elseser 6-0–16, Irwin 3-0–7, Willow 1-0–2, Smith 0-0–0, Hiegel 1-0–2, Recker 1-0–3. TOTALS: 28-69 6-12 — 76.

Arcadia 8 8 6 8 — 30

Liberty-Benton 24 12 21 19 — 76

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 0-10; Liberty-Benton 14-36 (Rhodes 5, S. Elseser 4, Hatch 2, Irwin, Ward & Recker 1).

rebounds: Arcadia 39 (Cramer 7); Liberty-Benton 40 (Shepherd 9).

turnovers: Arcadia 23; Liberty-Benton 5.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 41-11.

