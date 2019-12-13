MOUNT BLANCHARD — Carrigan Vent led Riverdale with 14 points and 12 rebounds Thursday as the Falcons defeated Vanlue 61-58 in overtime in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Lanie Howell and Hannah Breidenbach each had 13 points for Riverdale (4-3, 1-0 BVC). Danielle Searfoss had nine points and Payton Rodriguez had eight.

Emma Biller totaled game-highs of 32 points, 19 rebounds and five steals for Vanlue (3-4, 0-3 BVC). Emma Franks and Audrey Phillips each scored 10 points.

Vanlue (3-4, 0-3 BVC)

Franks 2-6–10, Price 2-0–6, Phillips 4-2–10, Biller 11-8–32. TOTALS: 19-53 16-38 — 58.

Riverdale (4-3, 1-0 BVC)

Howell 6-0–13, Rodriguez 4-0–8, Breidenbach 4-4–13, Searfoss 4-1–9, Rothlisberger 1-1–4, Vent 4-4–14. TOTALS: 23-69 10-17 — 61.

Vanlue 9 12 23 8 6 — 58

Riverdale 12 9 22 9 9 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 4-10 (Price 2, Biller 2); Riverdale 5-24 (Vent 2, Rothlisberger, Howell, Breidenbach).

rebounds: Vanlue 34 (Biller 19); Riverdale 35 (Vent 12).

turnovers: Vanlue 19; Riverdale 15.

junior varsity: Riverdale, 19-5.

VAN BUREN 54

CORY-RAWSON 36

VAN BUREN — Izzie Pawlak scored 13 points and Agnes Durliat grabbed nine rebounds Thursday to highlight Van Buren’s 54-36 victory over Cory-Rawson in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Breanna Tabler scored 10 points for Van Buren (4-2, 1-1 BVC). Sophia Reineke had eight points, Mady Parker five steals and Zoe Horne five assists.

Zoe Chisholm collected 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and four steals for Cory-Rawson (3-5, 1-2 BVC). Samantha Roth added nine points.

cory-Rawson (3-5, 1-2 BVC)

Chisholm 4-4–12, Cascaden 3-0–6, Roth 3-0–9, Vekaryasz 1-0–2, L. McVetta 3-0–6, Gillfillan 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-39 5-8–36.

Van Buren (4-2, 1-1 BVC)

Parker 2-0–4, Horne 1-2–4, Tabler 3-4–10, Recker 1-0–3, Durliat 2-0–4, Reineke 3-2–8, I. Pawlak 6-0–13, M. Pawlak 0-2–2, Bishop 3-0–6. TOTALS: 21-10–54.

Cory-Rawson 13 4 11 8 — 36

Van Buren 10 19 8 17 — 54

3-Point GOALS: Cory-Rawson 3 (Roth 3); Van Buren 2 (Recker, I. Pawlak).

rebounds: Cory-Rawson 21 (Chisholm 9); Van Buren 34 (Durliat 9).

turnovers: Cory-Rawson 27; Van Buren 22.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 35-23.