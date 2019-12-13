PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 45, North Baltimore 35
Leipsic 66, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Liberty-Benton 76, Arcadia 30
Riverdale 61, Vanlue 58, OT
Van Buren 54, Cory-Rawson 36
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 52, Fremont Ross 48
Toledo Notre Dame 75, Lima Senior 35
Toledo Whitmer 60, Oregon Clay 28
Northwest Conference
Bluffton 60, Ada 39
Columbus Grove 54, Convoy Crestview 38
Delphos Jefferson 62, Allen East 22
Spencerville 54, Paulding 51
Putnam County League
Ottoville 46, Miller City 41
Western Buckeye League
Celina 39, Lima Shawnee 32
Defiance 42, Van Wert 32
Lima Bath 54, Kenton 23
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Elida 36
Wapakoneta 47, St. Marys Memorial 42
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin 46, Lima Perry 39
Ridgemont 62, Upper Scioto Valley 21
Sidney Lehman 48, Riverside 23
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 37, St. Henry 22
Fort Recovery 48, Parkway 18
Marion Local 48, Versailles 45
Minster 56, Delphos St. John’s 41
New Knoxville 34, New Bremen 26
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 51, Springfield 22
Maumee 48, Bowling Green 43
Napoleon 54, Perrysburg 46
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes 44, Lexington 25
Wooster Senior 59, Mansfield Madison 49
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian 49, Crestline 38
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
River Valley 66, Clear Fork 30
Shelby 51, Marion Pleasant 29
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton 40, Monroeville 25
Norwalk St. Paul 81, New London 28
South Central 56, Plymouth 30
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 24
Bryan 55, Hicksville 36
Continental 45, Holgate 31
Delta 43, Wauseon 35
Eastwood 83, Oak Harbor 51
Genoa 42, New Riegel 35
Liberty Center 63, Edgerton 49
Lima Cent. Cath. 39, Lincolnview 36
Milan Edison 50, Tiffin Calvert 26
Around Ohio
Atwater Waterloo 49, Lowellville 37
Batavia 54, Goshen 50
Belmont Union Local 73, Martins Ferry 57
Belpre 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 48
Bethel-Tate 47, Batavia Clermont NE 38
Bidwell River Valley 64, Wellston 33
Bristol 57, Southington Chalker 21
Brookville 62, Day. Northridge 43
Canfield 55, Youngs. Boardman 35
Canfield S. Range 55, Hubbard 30
Chillicothe Huntington 59, Piketon 28
Chillicothe Unioto 54, Williamsport Westfall 34
Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Aiken 44
Cols. DeSales 48, Grove City 30
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58, Cols. Whetstone 33
Cols. Ready 33, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 32
Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Day. Meadowdale 31
Delphos Jefferson 62, Harrod Allen E. 22
E. Liverpool 58, Rayland Buckeye 36
Fayetteville-Perry 47, Leesburg Fairfield 34
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 18
Hanoverton United 65, Salineville Southern 26
Hudson 71, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 60
Ironton 41, S. Point 40
Leetonia 61, E. Palestine 49
Lynchburg-Clay 52, Manchester 49
McArthur Vinton County 63, Albany Alexander 51
McDonald 61, New Middletown Spring. 31
Minford 44, Portsmouth W. 30
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 77, Sebring McKinley 35
N. Lewisburg Triad 43, Spring. NE 35
New Hope Christian 45, Cols. KIPP 38
New Madison Tri-Village 98, Union City Mississinawa Valley 18
New Richmond 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40
Newton Local 35, New Lebanon Dixie 25
Niles McKinley 49, Cortland Lakeview 43
Peebles 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
Portsmouth 37, Ironton Rock Hill 30
Portsmouth Clay 62, Latham Western 39
Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, W. Union 23
Seaman N. Adams 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 39
Southeastern 35, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22
Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, London Madison Plains 33
St. Clairsville 49, Bellaire 38
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Bridgeport 27
Tree of Life 53, Cols. Horizon Science 25
W. Liberty-Salem 43, W. Jefferson 34
Wahama, W.Va. 37, Corning Miller 30
Waterford 22, Reedsville Eastern 21
Wheelersburg 44, McDermott Scioto NW 35
Williamsburg 74, Felicity-Franklin 42
Wilmington 48, Mt. Orab Western Brown 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 68, Lisbon Beaver 38
Yellow Springs 44, Franklin Middletown Christian 26
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Mohawk at Carey
Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Northwood
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Stryker
Fayette at Hilltop
North Central at Pettisville
Saturday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Rossford
Fostoria Senior at Genoa
Lake at Otsego
Woodmore at Eastwood
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert
Lakota at Gibsonburg
New Riegel at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta
Oak Harbor at Willard
Port Clinton at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Lucas
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
Ontario at River Valley
Shelby at Marion Harding
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Parkway
Arcadia at Old Fort
Arlington at Ottawa-Glandorf
Ashland Crestview at Waynedale
Ashland Senior at Orrville
Bellevue at Vermilion
Bluffton at North Baltimore
Bryan at Defiance
Buckeye Central at Plymouth
Columbus Grove at Elida
Delphos Jefferson at New Bremen
Elgin at Columbus Bishop Ready
Evergreen at Maumee Valley Country Day
Firelands at Ashland Mapleton
Homestead, Ind. at Toledo Notre Dame
Lake Ridge Academy at Monroeville
Liberty-Benton at Marion Pleasant
Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.
McComb at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial
New London at Wellington
Riverdale at Kenton
St. Henry at Sidney Lehman
Upper Scioto Valley at Pandora-Gilboa
Vanlue at Miller City
Versailles at Lima Bath
Western Reserve at Norwalk Senior
Wooster Senior at Brunswick
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Mohawk 39, Buckeye Central 27
Seneca East 55, Ridgedale 48
Wynford 65, Bucyrus 41
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 42, Montpelier 34
Fayette 51, Stryker 43
North Central 66, Hilltop 48
Other NW Ohio Games
Evergreen 61, Cardinal Stritch 55
Pettisville 28, Tinora 26
Around Ohio
Cin. Gamble Montessori 62, Flagler Palm Coast, Fla. 49
Cle. Benedictine 89, Cle. VASJ 66
Cols. KIPP 87, Mastery Charter North, Pa. 70
Cols. Patriot Prep 62, Cols. International 43
Granville Christian 76, Liberty Christian Academy 52
McArthur Vinton County 63, Albany Alexander 51
Minford 76, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 58
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 71, Can. Heritage Christian 57
Powell Olentangy Liberty 74, Westerville S. 59
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Liberty-Benton
Cory-Rawson at Arlington
McComb at North Baltimore
Riverdale at Leipsic
Van Buren at Vanlue
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior
Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Genoa
Fostoria Senior at Lake
Otsego at Woodmore
Rossford at Elmwood
Northwest Conference
Ada at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Columbus Grove
Delphos Jefferson at Allen East
Paulding at Spencerville
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Van Wert
Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf
Kenton at Lima Bath
Lima Shawnee at Celina
Wapakoneta at St. Marys Memorial
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Lima Perry
Riverside at Sidney Lehman
Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont
Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Temple Christian
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Gibsonburg
Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel
Sandusky St. Mary at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Willard
Port Clinton at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Vermilion
Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Minster
New Knoxville at New Bremen
Parkway at Fort Recovery
St. Henry at Coldwater
Versailles at Marion Local
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Springfield
Bowling Green at Maumee
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior
West Holmes at Lexington
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Rogers
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Lucas
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Loudonville at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Galion Senior at Marion Harding
Marion Pleasant at Shelby
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at South Central
New London at Monroeville
Plymouth at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Archbold
Bowling Green at Heritage Christian
Delta at Jones Leadership Academy
Edgerton at Wauseon
Fairview at Continental
Fort Jennings at Ottoville
Hardin Northern at Mansfield Temple Christian
Holgate at Kalida
Liberty Center at Wayne Trace
Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Seneca East
Mohawk at Colonel Crawford
Upper Sandusky at Carey
Wynford at Ridgedale
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Ottawa Hills at Northwood
Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Continental
Arcadia at Ridgemont
Archbold at Holgate
Arlington at Columbus Grove
Ashland Senior at Massillon Washington
Bellevue at Milan Edison
Bluffton at McComb
Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian
Bradford at Parkway
Bryan at Defiance
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Celina at Marion Local
Cleveland Lincoln-West at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Convoy Crestview at Fort Recovery
Cory-Rawson at Lima Temple Christian
Delphos Jefferson at Pandora-Gilboa
Edon at Liberty Center
Elida at Coldwater
Elmwood at Van Buren
Fayette at Fairview
Hicksville at Stryker
Hopewell-Loudon at Liberty-Benton
Kenton at Riverdale
Lagrange Keystone at Norwalk Senior
Lima Perry at Ada
Lima Shawnee at Upper Scioto Valley
Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor
Miller City at Leipsic
Minster at Wapakoneta
New Albany at Mount Vernon
New Bremen at Fort Loramie
North Baltimore at Hardin Northern
North Central at Swanton
Ontario at Lexington
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Cent. Cath.
Pettisville at Delta
Russia at Riverside
Sandusky St. Mary at Huron
Sidney Lehman at Springfield Catholic Central
Spencerville at Ottoville
Springfield at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Vanlue at Fremont St. Joseph
Wauseon at Napoleon
Wayne Trace at Lincolnview
Waynesfield-Goshen at New Knoxville
Woodmore at Gibsonburg
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Results
Green Bay 20, Washington 15
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35
Denver 38, Houston 24
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21
Kansas City 23, New England 16
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17
L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12
Monday’s Result
Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17
ThursdaY’s GAME
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, late
Sunday’S GAMES
Denver at Kansas City, 1
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1
Seattle at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Green Bay, 1
New England at Cincinnati, 1
Philadelphia at Washington, 1
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20
Monday’s GAMES
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 19 7 .731 —
Boston 17 7 .708 1
Toronto 16 8 .667 2
Brooklyn 13 11 .542 5
New York 5 20 .200 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 18 6 .750 —
Orlando 11 13 .458 7
Charlotte 11 16 .407 8½
Washington 7 16 .304 10½
Atlanta 6 19 .240 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 3 .880 —
Indiana 16 9 .640 6
Detroit 10 14 .417 11½
Chicago 9 17 .346 13½
Cleveland 5 19 .208 16½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 16 7 .696 —
Houston 16 8 .667 ½
San Antonio 9 14 .391 7
Memphis 8 16 .333 8½
New Orleans 6 19 .240 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 14 8 .636 —
Utah 14 11 .560 1½
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 4
Minnesota 10 14 .417 5
Portland 10 15 .400 5½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 22 3 .880 —
L.A. Clippers 19 7 .731 3½
Phoenix 11 13 .458 10½
Sacramento 11 13 .458 10½
Golden State 5 21 .192 17½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 116, Cleveland 110
Indiana 122, Boston 117
L.A. Clippers 112, Toronto 92
L.A. Lakers 96, Orlando 87
Charlotte 113, Brooklyn 108
Chicago 136, Atlanta 102
Utah 127, Minnesota 116
Memphis 115, Phoenix 108
Milwaukee 127, New Orleans 112
Sacramento 94, Oklahoma City 93
New York 124, Golden State 122, OT
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 115, Boston 109
Cleveland at San Antonio, late
Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, late
Portland at Denver, late
Friday’s Games
Houston at Orlando, 7
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30
Charlotte at Chicago, 8
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8
Golden State at Utah, 9
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30
New York at Sacramento, 10
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 5
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8
Washington at Memphis, 8
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8:30
Miami at Dallas, 8:30
Detroit at Houston, 9
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at New Orleans, 3:30
Charlotte at Indiana, 5
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6
New York at Denver, 8
Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 33 20 7 6 46 111 84
Buffalo 33 16 11 6 38 105 100
Montreal 32 15 11 6 36 104 105
Tampa Bay 30 16 11 3 35 108 95
Florida 31 15 11 5 35 107 104
Toronto 32 15 13 4 34 104 104
Ottawa 32 13 17 2 28 86 100
Detroit 33 8 22 3 19 72 131
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 33 23 5 5 51 120 95
N.Y. Islanders 30 21 7 2 44 89 70
Pittsburgh 32 18 10 4 40 105 85
Carolina 31 19 11 1 39 103 85
Philadelphia 31 17 9 5 39 97 88
N.Y. Rangers 30 15 12 3 33 94 94
Columbus 31 12 14 5 29 76 94
New Jersey 30 9 16 5 23 74 111
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 33 19 8 6 44 98 90
Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 114 85
Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88
Dallas 32 18 11 3 39 84 76
Minnesota 32 15 12 5 35 98 106
Nashville 30 14 11 5 33 101 97
Chicago 31 12 13 6 30 84 98
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 33 18 11 4 40 91 80
Edmonton 34 18 12 4 40 105 105
Calgary 33 17 12 4 38 91 98
Vegas 34 16 13 5 37 100 98
Vancouver 31 15 12 4 34 104 95
San Jose 33 15 16 2 32 89 114
Anaheim 31 13 14 4 30 82 92
Los Angeles 32 12 18 2 26 80 103
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Washington 3, Boston 2
Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 1
Thursday’s Results
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT
Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Vegas 2
Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5
Toronto at Calgary, late
Chicago at Arizona, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Carolina at Vancouver, late
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, late
Friday’s Games
Vegas at Dallas, 8
New Jersey at Colorado, 9
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1
Columbus at Ottawa, 1
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4
Carolina at Calgary, 4
Dallas at Nashville, 6:30
Toronto at Edmonton, 7
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7
Detroit at Montreal, 7
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7
Boston at Florida, 7
Chicago at St. Louis, 8
New Jersey at Arizona, 8
Vancouver at San Jose, 10
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5
Minnesota at Chicago, 7
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7
Vancouver at Vegas, 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Game
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
Bowl Schedule
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Friday’s Games
Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 7 p.m.
Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), 8 p.m.
Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon
Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53
MIDWEST
Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68
Wright St. 85, Southern U. 62
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 105, Howard Payne 36
FAR WEST
N. Iowa 82, Grand Canyon 58
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Cobleskill 59, York (NY) 50
Farmingdale 92, Yeshiva 82
Rutgers 78, Southern U. 58
SOUTH
Campbell 65, Bluefield 41
NC A&T 57, UNC-Greensboro 48
MIDWEST
Texas A&M-CC 59, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54
Wisconsin 85, Alabama St. 67
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 111, LaVerne 56
Wyoming 95, MVSU 22
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHELTICS — Acquired OF Buddy Reed from San Diego as the player to be named in a previous trade.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Ben Sestanovich assistant general manager, player development.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Josh Bard bullpen coach; Connor McGuinness assistant pitching coach; and Danny Lehmann game planning and communications coach.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Knebel on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded LHP Garrett Williams to the Los Angeles Angels to complete an earlier trade.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated OT Jonah Williams from the PUP list. Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Travis Fulgham from the practice squad. Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on IR. Signed WR Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted TE Daniel Helm from the practice squad. Placed TE Garrett Celek on the IR. Signed S Jacob Thieneman to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Named Scott Milanovich coach.
TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Fired coach Corey Chamblin. Named Ryan Dinwiddie coach.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Oliwer Kaski from the Detroit Red Wings for D Kyle Wood.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed D Calvin de Haan on IR.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina and D Dylan McIlrath from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Connor Carrick from Binghamton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nathan Walker to San Antonio (AHL).
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 31, Tiffin Calvert 28
(8th) Tiffin Calvert 28, Hopewell-Loudon 24
Local & Area
UF Soccer Footskills Clinic
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.