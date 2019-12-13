PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 45, North Baltimore 35

Leipsic 66, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Liberty-Benton 76, Arcadia 30

Riverdale 61, Vanlue 58, OT

Van Buren 54, Cory-Rawson 36

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 52, Fremont Ross 48

Toledo Notre Dame 75, Lima Senior 35

Toledo Whitmer 60, Oregon Clay 28

Northwest Conference

Bluffton 60, Ada 39

Columbus Grove 54, Convoy Crestview 38

Delphos Jefferson 62, Allen East 22

Spencerville 54, Paulding 51

Putnam County League

Ottoville 46, Miller City 41

Western Buckeye League

Celina 39, Lima Shawnee 32

Defiance 42, Van Wert 32

Lima Bath 54, Kenton 23

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Elida 36

Wapakoneta 47, St. Marys Memorial 42

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin 46, Lima Perry 39

Ridgemont 62, Upper Scioto Valley 21

Sidney Lehman 48, Riverside 23

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 37, St. Henry 22

Fort Recovery 48, Parkway 18

Marion Local 48, Versailles 45

Minster 56, Delphos St. John’s 41

New Knoxville 34, New Bremen 26

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 51, Springfield 22

Maumee 48, Bowling Green 43

Napoleon 54, Perrysburg 46

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes 44, Lexington 25

Wooster Senior 59, Mansfield Madison 49

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian 49, Crestline 38

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

River Valley 66, Clear Fork 30

Shelby 51, Marion Pleasant 29

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton 40, Monroeville 25

Norwalk St. Paul 81, New London 28

South Central 56, Plymouth 30

Other NW Ohio Games

Botkins 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 24

Bryan 55, Hicksville 36

Continental 45, Holgate 31

Delta 43, Wauseon 35

Eastwood 83, Oak Harbor 51

Genoa 42, New Riegel 35

Liberty Center 63, Edgerton 49

Lima Cent. Cath. 39, Lincolnview 36

Milan Edison 50, Tiffin Calvert 26

Around Ohio

Atwater Waterloo 49, Lowellville 37

Batavia 54, Goshen 50

Belmont Union Local 73, Martins Ferry 57

Belpre 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 48

Bethel-Tate 47, Batavia Clermont NE 38

Bidwell River Valley 64, Wellston 33

Bristol 57, Southington Chalker 21

Brookville 62, Day. Northridge 43

Canfield 55, Youngs. Boardman 35

Canfield S. Range 55, Hubbard 30

Chillicothe Huntington 59, Piketon 28

Chillicothe Unioto 54, Williamsport Westfall 34

Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Aiken 44

Cols. DeSales 48, Grove City 30

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58, Cols. Whetstone 33

Cols. Ready 33, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 32

Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Day. Meadowdale 31

Delphos Jefferson 62, Harrod Allen E. 22

E. Liverpool 58, Rayland Buckeye 36

Fayetteville-Perry 47, Leesburg Fairfield 34

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 18

Hanoverton United 65, Salineville Southern 26

Hudson 71, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 60

Ironton 41, S. Point 40

Leetonia 61, E. Palestine 49

Lynchburg-Clay 52, Manchester 49

McArthur Vinton County 63, Albany Alexander 51

McDonald 61, New Middletown Spring. 31

Minford 44, Portsmouth W. 30

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 77, Sebring McKinley 35

N. Lewisburg Triad 43, Spring. NE 35

New Hope Christian 45, Cols. KIPP 38

New Madison Tri-Village 98, Union City Mississinawa Valley 18

New Richmond 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40

Newton Local 35, New Lebanon Dixie 25

Niles McKinley 49, Cortland Lakeview 43

Peebles 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

Portsmouth 37, Ironton Rock Hill 30

Portsmouth Clay 62, Latham Western 39

Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, W. Union 23

Seaman N. Adams 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 39

Southeastern 35, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22

Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, London Madison Plains 33

St. Clairsville 49, Bellaire 38

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Bridgeport 27

Tree of Life 53, Cols. Horizon Science 25

W. Liberty-Salem 43, W. Jefferson 34

Wahama, W.Va. 37, Corning Miller 30

Waterford 22, Reedsville Eastern 21

Wheelersburg 44, McDermott Scioto NW 35

Williamsburg 74, Felicity-Franklin 42

Wilmington 48, Mt. Orab Western Brown 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 68, Lisbon Beaver 38

Yellow Springs 44, Franklin Middletown Christian 26

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Mohawk at Carey

Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Northwood

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Stryker

Fayette at Hilltop

North Central at Pettisville

Saturday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Rossford

Fostoria Senior at Genoa

Lake at Otsego

Woodmore at Eastwood

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Kalida

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert

Lakota at Gibsonburg

New Riegel at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta

Oak Harbor at Willard

Port Clinton at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Lucas

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

Ontario at River Valley

Shelby at Marion Harding

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Parkway

Arcadia at Old Fort

Arlington at Ottawa-Glandorf

Ashland Crestview at Waynedale

Ashland Senior at Orrville

Bellevue at Vermilion

Bluffton at North Baltimore

Bryan at Defiance

Buckeye Central at Plymouth

Columbus Grove at Elida

Delphos Jefferson at New Bremen

Elgin at Columbus Bishop Ready

Evergreen at Maumee Valley Country Day

Firelands at Ashland Mapleton

Homestead, Ind. at Toledo Notre Dame

Lake Ridge Academy at Monroeville

Liberty-Benton at Marion Pleasant

Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.

McComb at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at Watkins Memorial

New London at Wellington

Riverdale at Kenton

St. Henry at Sidney Lehman

Upper Scioto Valley at Pandora-Gilboa

Vanlue at Miller City

Versailles at Lima Bath

Western Reserve at Norwalk Senior

Wooster Senior at Brunswick

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Mohawk 39, Buckeye Central 27

Seneca East 55, Ridgedale 48

Wynford 65, Bucyrus 41

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 42, Montpelier 34

Fayette 51, Stryker 43

North Central 66, Hilltop 48

Other NW Ohio Games

Evergreen 61, Cardinal Stritch 55

Pettisville 28, Tinora 26

Around Ohio

Cin. Gamble Montessori 62, Flagler Palm Coast, Fla. 49

Cle. Benedictine 89, Cle. VASJ 66

Cols. KIPP 87, Mastery Charter North, Pa. 70

Cols. Patriot Prep 62, Cols. International 43

Granville Christian 76, Liberty Christian Academy 52

McArthur Vinton County 63, Albany Alexander 51

Minford 76, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 58

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 71, Can. Heritage Christian 57

Powell Olentangy Liberty 74, Westerville S. 59

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Liberty-Benton

Cory-Rawson at Arlington

McComb at North Baltimore

Riverdale at Leipsic

Van Buren at Vanlue

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior

Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Genoa

Fostoria Senior at Lake

Otsego at Woodmore

Rossford at Elmwood

Northwest Conference

Ada at Bluffton

Convoy Crestview at Columbus Grove

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East

Paulding at Spencerville

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Van Wert

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton at Lima Bath

Lima Shawnee at Celina

Wapakoneta at St. Marys Memorial

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Lima Perry

Riverside at Sidney Lehman

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont

Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Temple Christian

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Gibsonburg

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel

Sandusky St. Mary at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Willard

Port Clinton at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Vermilion

Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Minster

New Knoxville at New Bremen

Parkway at Fort Recovery

St. Henry at Coldwater

Versailles at Marion Local

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Bowling Green at Maumee

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior

West Holmes at Lexington

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Rogers

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Lucas

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Loudonville at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Galion Senior at Marion Harding

Marion Pleasant at Shelby

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at South Central

New London at Monroeville

Plymouth at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Archbold

Bowling Green at Heritage Christian

Delta at Jones Leadership Academy

Edgerton at Wauseon

Fairview at Continental

Fort Jennings at Ottoville

Hardin Northern at Mansfield Temple Christian

Holgate at Kalida

Liberty Center at Wayne Trace

Milan Edison at Castalia Margaretta

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Seneca East

Mohawk at Colonel Crawford

Upper Sandusky at Carey

Wynford at Ridgedale

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Continental

Arcadia at Ridgemont

Archbold at Holgate

Arlington at Columbus Grove

Ashland Senior at Massillon Washington

Bellevue at Milan Edison

Bluffton at McComb

Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian

Bradford at Parkway

Bryan at Defiance

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Celina at Marion Local

Cleveland Lincoln-West at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Convoy Crestview at Fort Recovery

Cory-Rawson at Lima Temple Christian

Delphos Jefferson at Pandora-Gilboa

Edon at Liberty Center

Elida at Coldwater

Elmwood at Van Buren

Fayette at Fairview

Hicksville at Stryker

Hopewell-Loudon at Liberty-Benton

Kenton at Riverdale

Lagrange Keystone at Norwalk Senior

Lima Perry at Ada

Lima Shawnee at Upper Scioto Valley

Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor

Miller City at Leipsic

Minster at Wapakoneta

New Albany at Mount Vernon

New Bremen at Fort Loramie

North Baltimore at Hardin Northern

North Central at Swanton

Ontario at Lexington

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Cent. Cath.

Pettisville at Delta

Russia at Riverside

Sandusky St. Mary at Huron

Sidney Lehman at Springfield Catholic Central

Spencerville at Ottoville

Springfield at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Vanlue at Fremont St. Joseph

Wauseon at Napoleon

Wayne Trace at Lincolnview

Waynesfield-Goshen at New Knoxville

Woodmore at Gibsonburg

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168

Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212

N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301

Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236

Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242

Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291

Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366

Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261

L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301

Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310

N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381

Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270

Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229

Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321

L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262

Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Results

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

Denver 38, Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

Monday’s Result

Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17

ThursdaY’s GAME

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, late

Sunday’S GAMES

Denver at Kansas City, 1

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1

Seattle at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Green Bay, 1

New England at Cincinnati, 1

Philadelphia at Washington, 1

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20

Monday’s GAMES

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 19 7 .731 —

Boston 17 7 .708 1

Toronto 16 8 .667 2

Brooklyn 13 11 .542 5

New York 5 20 .200 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 18 6 .750 —

Orlando 11 13 .458 7

Charlotte 11 16 .407 8½

Washington 7 16 .304 10½

Atlanta 6 19 .240 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 22 3 .880 —

Indiana 16 9 .640 6

Detroit 10 14 .417 11½

Chicago 9 17 .346 13½

Cleveland 5 19 .208 16½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 16 7 .696 —

Houston 16 8 .667 ½

San Antonio 9 14 .391 7

Memphis 8 16 .333 8½

New Orleans 6 19 .240 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 14 8 .636 —

Utah 14 11 .560 1½

Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 4

Minnesota 10 14 .417 5

Portland 10 15 .400 5½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 22 3 .880 —

L.A. Clippers 19 7 .731 3½

Phoenix 11 13 .458 10½

Sacramento 11 13 .458 10½

Golden State 5 21 .192 17½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Houston 116, Cleveland 110

Indiana 122, Boston 117

L.A. Clippers 112, Toronto 92

L.A. Lakers 96, Orlando 87

Charlotte 113, Brooklyn 108

Chicago 136, Atlanta 102

Utah 127, Minnesota 116

Memphis 115, Phoenix 108

Milwaukee 127, New Orleans 112

Sacramento 94, Oklahoma City 93

New York 124, Golden State 122, OT

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 115, Boston 109

Cleveland at San Antonio, late

Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, late

Portland at Denver, late

Friday’s Games

Houston at Orlando, 7

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30

Charlotte at Chicago, 8

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8

Golden State at Utah, 9

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30

New York at Sacramento, 10

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 5

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8

Washington at Memphis, 8

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8:30

Miami at Dallas, 8:30

Detroit at Houston, 9

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at New Orleans, 3:30

Charlotte at Indiana, 5

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6

New York at Denver, 8

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 33 20 7 6 46 111 84

Buffalo 33 16 11 6 38 105 100

Montreal 32 15 11 6 36 104 105

Tampa Bay 30 16 11 3 35 108 95

Florida 31 15 11 5 35 107 104

Toronto 32 15 13 4 34 104 104

Ottawa 32 13 17 2 28 86 100

Detroit 33 8 22 3 19 72 131

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 33 23 5 5 51 120 95

N.Y. Islanders 30 21 7 2 44 89 70

Pittsburgh 32 18 10 4 40 105 85

Carolina 31 19 11 1 39 103 85

Philadelphia 31 17 9 5 39 97 88

N.Y. Rangers 30 15 12 3 33 94 94

Columbus 31 12 14 5 29 76 94

New Jersey 30 9 16 5 23 74 111

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 33 19 8 6 44 98 90

Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 114 85

Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88

Dallas 32 18 11 3 39 84 76

Minnesota 32 15 12 5 35 98 106

Nashville 30 14 11 5 33 101 97

Chicago 31 12 13 6 30 84 98

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 33 18 11 4 40 91 80

Edmonton 34 18 12 4 40 105 105

Calgary 33 17 12 4 38 91 98

Vegas 34 16 13 5 37 100 98

Vancouver 31 15 12 4 34 104 95

San Jose 33 15 16 2 32 89 114

Anaheim 31 13 14 4 30 82 92

Los Angeles 32 12 18 2 26 80 103

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Washington 3, Boston 2

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 1

Thursday’s Results

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0, OT

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Vegas 2

Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5

Toronto at Calgary, late

Chicago at Arizona, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Carolina at Vancouver, late

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, late

Friday’s Games

Vegas at Dallas, 8

New Jersey at Colorado, 9

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1

Columbus at Ottawa, 1

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 4

Carolina at Calgary, 4

Dallas at Nashville, 6:30

Toronto at Edmonton, 7

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7

Detroit at Montreal, 7

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7

Boston at Florida, 7

Chicago at St. Louis, 8

New Jersey at Arizona, 8

Vancouver at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 5

Minnesota at Chicago, 7

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7

Vancouver at Vegas, 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Game

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

Bowl Schedule

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Games

Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 7 p.m.

Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), 8 p.m.

Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon

Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 21

At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53

MIDWEST

Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68

Wright St. 85, Southern U. 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 105, Howard Payne 36

FAR WEST

N. Iowa 82, Grand Canyon 58

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Cobleskill 59, York (NY) 50

Farmingdale 92, Yeshiva 82

Rutgers 78, Southern U. 58

SOUTH

Campbell 65, Bluefield 41

NC A&T 57, UNC-Greensboro 48

MIDWEST

Texas A&M-CC 59, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54

Wisconsin 85, Alabama St. 67

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 111, LaVerne 56

Wyoming 95, MVSU 22

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHELTICS — Acquired OF Buddy Reed from San Diego as the player to be named in a previous trade.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Ben Sestanovich assistant general manager, player development.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Josh Bard bullpen coach; Connor McGuinness assistant pitching coach; and Danny Lehmann game planning and communications coach.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Knebel on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded LHP Garrett Williams to the Los Angeles Angels to complete an earlier trade.

Football

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated OT Jonah Williams from the PUP list. Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Travis Fulgham from the practice squad. Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on IR. Signed WR Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted TE Daniel Helm from the practice squad. Placed TE Garrett Celek on the IR. Signed S Jacob Thieneman to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Named Scott Milanovich coach.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Fired coach Corey Chamblin. Named Ryan Dinwiddie coach.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Oliwer Kaski from the Detroit Red Wings for D Kyle Wood.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed D Calvin de Haan on IR.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina and D Dylan McIlrath from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Connor Carrick from Binghamton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nathan Walker to San Antonio (AHL).

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 31, Tiffin Calvert 28

(8th) Tiffin Calvert 28, Hopewell-Loudon 24

Local & Area

UF Soccer Footskills Clinic

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.