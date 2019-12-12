Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass and Elmwood’s Will Bechstein hope to be on paths to a state wrestling title in their senior years.

This season, however, they won’t be on a collision course.

The two met in last year’s Division III state semifinals at 220 pounds with Snodgrass getting the 3-2 edge via tiebreaker.

Snodgrass, who finished as state runner-up last season, will bump up to heavyweight this season.

Bechstein will look to make some more noise and improve on his fourth-place state finish as he stays at 220.

Here’s a few things to watch as the prep wrestling season enters its second weekend:

CONFERENCE FAVORITES: Van Buren has won the last four Blanchard Valley Conference tournaments, and the Black Knights have the experience to make it five straight with Snodgrass headlining a core of 10 letterwinners, five of whom were district qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Elmwood has 12 letterwinners back from its runner-up finish at the Northern Buckeye Conference tournament. Also in the NBC, Fostoria was eighth and has three letterwinners back.

KEY DATES: The regional team tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, while the state team tournament will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16. Most of the league meets will be on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Sectional tournaments around the state will be from Feb. 24-29; district tournaments will be March 2-7 and the state tournaments will be March 13-15.

No information was available on Lakota’s wrestling team.

Arcadia

HEAD COACH: Jerry Stone (4th year).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD/CONFERENCE FINISHES: 4-3/3rd in Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Jordan Marczak, sr., 126, 17-14; Chase Distel, jr., 138, 25-23; Bryan Harrison, jr., 132, 28-19, district qualifier; Ethan Smar, jr., 170, 19-27; Brady Conine, soph., 170, 23-21; Logan Crawford, soph., 120, 21-21, district qualifier; Joe Tardibuono, soph., 170, 9-29; Adrian Tolento, soph., 106, 15-18, district qualifier; Isaac Tolento, soph., 113, 19-24.

TOP PROSPECTS: Ryland Ernest, fr., 195; Tommy Keefe, fr., 170.

NOTABLE: Stone has a lot of experience back, including a trio of district qualifiers. Crawford and Adrian Tolento were qualifiers a year ago as freshmen, while Harrison qualified as a freshman in the 2017-18 season. However, Arcadia has a couple holes to fill, including four-time Blanchard Valley Conference heavyweight champion John Hill, who graduated last spring.

Elmwood

HEAD COACH: Nick Davis (2nd year).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD/CONFERENCE FINISHES: 16-9/2nd in Northern Buckeye Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Will Bechstein, sr., 220, state placer; Justin Houtz, sr., 285; Sanford Fraley, sr., 182; Zane Hagemeyer, jr., 195; Elijah Reynolds, jr., 170; Jonathan Patterson, jr., 132; Konnor Logston, jr., 195; Kaleb Loera, jr., 220; Jonathon Bodnar, soph., 220; Gunner Endicott, soph., 160, district qualifier; Colton Ickes, soph., 195; Jaydon Jenkins, soph., 152.

TOP PROSPECTS: Mason Oliver, fr.; Frank Blair, fr.; Lex Voska, fr.; Tyler Simon, fr.; Edward Gallagher, fr.; Adam Mohre, fr.; Cannon Endicott, fr.; Bryan Grilliot, fr.; Jameson Young, fr.; Wyatt Zeigler, fr.; Easton Thomas, fr.; Joey Wise, fr.; Philip Myers, fr.; Alex Endicott, fr.; Brady Barlekamp, fr.; Brody Reynolds, fr.; Grady Nekroranec, fr.; Tyler Boyer, fr.; Mason Crum, soph.; Seth Barringer, soph.; Jesse Wise, soph.; Tegan Tyson, soph.; Daniel Duvall, jr.; Zach Endicott, jr.; Blake Repasz, sr.

NOTABLE: Will Bechstein is coming off a strong season in which he won the Northern Buckeye Conference title at 220 pounds, finished second at districts and fourth in the Division III state tournament. The Royals will be young this year, but there are some talented underclassmen coming in and the numbers are way up with around 35 wrestlers on the team.

Fostoria

HEAD COACH: Justin Kiser (3rd year).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD/CONFERENCE FINISHES: Not available/8th in Northern Buckeye Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Noah Damschroder, sr., 152, 7-16; Roger Hall, sr., 195, 30-10, district qualifier; Aaron Johnson, sr., 220, 9-32.

TOP PROSPECTS: Trace Agapiou, fr., 195; Evan Baxter, fr., 170; Bryce Brookman, fr., 126; Binicio Flores, fr., 285; Jose Garcia, fr., 160; Jesse Hall, jr., 285; Rigo Herrera, jr., 195; Kayden Hutchins, fr., 113; Dillian Winland, fr.

NOTABLE: Roger Hall posted a solid year last season in reaching the district tournament at 195 pounds and finishing third in the Northern Buckeye Conference tournament.

Hopewell-Loudon

HEAD COACH: Chad Patterson (2nd year).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD/CONFERENCE FINISHES: Not available/5th in Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Blake Hoover, jr., 126, district qualifier; Caden Crawford, jr., 132, district qualifier; Lance Crawford, soph., 138, district qualifier; Nico Garcia, soph., 152/160; Cooper Davidson, soph., 145; Calib Hinton, sr., 170/182; Levi Kuhn, sr., 195/220; Xavier Baker, jr., 195/182.

TOP PROSPECTS: Not available.

NOTABLE: Hopewell-Loudon will be looking to make its mark in its first season in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division. Blake Hoover (113) and Lance Crawford (120) were BVC champs a year ago, while Caden Crawford (126) was runner-up. All three were district qualifiers as well.

Van Buren

HEAD COACH: Justin Slauterbeck (2nd year).

LAST YEAR’S RECORD/CONFERENCE FINISHES: 8-10/Blanchard Valley Conference champs.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Dino Donaldson, jr., 20-12, district qualifier; Andres Miranda, sr., 20-22; Mateo Miranda, sr., 23-22, district qualifier; Aiden Mowrey, soph., 18-22, district qualifier; A.J. Overmyer, sr., 22-19; Kaleb Snodgrass, sr., 42-7, state placer; Dylan VanAtta, soph., 15-16; Cade Whitticar, sr., 18-4; Nathan Williamson, sr., 12-7; Grant Young, jr., 20-25, district qualifier.

TOP PROSPECTS: Eli Dilgard, sr; Blake Jones, jr; Jayce Lowery, jr.; Cody Snyder, jr.; Chris Emerine, soph.; Cameron Gayheart, fr.; Gabriel George, fr.; Landyn Lowery, fr.; Brody Smith, fr.; Carter Thomas, fr.; Blaze Wickman, fr.

NOTABLE: There’s plenty of firepower back for the Black Knights, who have won the last four Blanchard Valley Conference titles. Snodgrass, who has signed to wrestle for Division I Lock Haven University, was runner-up in the Division III state tournament at 220 pounds last season.