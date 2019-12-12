It’s only three games, but Fostoria High’s boys basketball team is off to its hottest start in a long time.

The Redmen are 3-0 for the first time in at least 15 seasons. Their 2-0 mark in Northern Buckeye Conference play is a first since the league formed for the 2011-12 season. They will take their unblemished record on the road for a league game at Lake (1-2, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Fostoria has won a variety of games against a few regularly tough opponents this season.

A nonleague home win against Port Clinton (55-49) opened the Redmen’s season. Fostoria then knocked off Eastwood (69-48) on the road and last year’s outright NBC champs Genoa (75-70) at home last week.

Just two seasons ago and in its first year under coach Thom Loomis, Fostoria won three games all season against 20 losses.

Last season, Fostoria finished 8-16 overall and didn’t win its third game until Dec. 27, 2018.

Lake, 1-22 overall and 0-14 in NBC play last season, is coming off a 65-60 win against Woodmore on Friday. Head coach Jeff Hoffman is in his first season.

The Flyers have stayed at home so far, but falling to Swanton (64-62) in nonleague play and to NBC foe Rossford (93-51).

While Fostoria hasn’t had a load of success in the NBC — 18-94 league record entering 2019-20 — five of its last eight conference wins have come against Lake.

The Redmen swept the Flyers in both games last season, winning 79-48 at home and 63-41 in Millbury, and have won five of the last eight in the series.

Fostoria’s win this season over Eastwood on Dec. 3 also snapped a string of 15 straight losses to the Eagles, dating back to their first NBC meeting which the Redmen won on Jan. 12, 2012.