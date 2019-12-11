PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 42, Seneca East 40

Carey 51, Upper Sandusky 27

Colonel Crawford 44, Mohawk 26

Wynford 67, Ridgedale 41

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 71, Genoa 58

Elmwood 45, Lake 44

Otsego 38, Woodmore 33

Rossford 50, Fostoria Senior 29

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury 47, Lakota 38

Hopewell-Loudon 81, Gibsonburg 24

Sandusky St. Mary 53, Old Fort 45

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 87, Clyde 43

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 20

Napoleon 48, Sylvania Southview 33

Perrysburg 61, Maumee 17

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 41, Western Reserve 33

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 49, Montpelier 47

Fayette 34, Stryker 29

North Central 43, Hilltop 40

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada 42, Riverdale 41

Archbold 61, Ayersville 27

Coldwater 45, Celina 27

Columbus Grove 52, Patrick Henry 31

Defiance 50, Tinora 31

Delphos Jefferson 58, Cory-Rawson 35

Elida 44, Lincolnview 36

Evergreen 75, Whiteford 29

Fairview 49, Continental 44

Fort Recovery 55, Blackford, Ind. 36

Jackson Center 34, Riverside 31

Leipsic 45, Fort Jennings 36

Mansfield Madison 60, Tiffin Columbian 56

Marion Local 47, Wapakoneta 38

Ontario 56, Loudonville 49

Paulding 53, Wayne Trace 43

Spencerville 62, Van Wert 39

St. Marys Memorial 56, Delphos St. John’s 55

Swanton 43, Pettisville 24

Around Ohio

Arcanum 61, Camden Preble Shawnee 30

Baltimore Liberty Union 68, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27

Cameron, W.Va. 61, Bellaire St. John 11

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Piketon 35

Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Cin. Riverview East 44

Cin. Taft 58, Cin. Woodward 33

Cols. Africentric 80, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38

Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66

Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53

Cols. Independence 96, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3

Cols. Linden McKinley 53, Cols. Mifflin 52

Cols. Northland 79, Cols. International 2

Cols. School for Girls 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Westerville Cent. 29

Day. Oakwood 51, Spring. Greenon 45

Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cols. Bexley 42

Frankfort Adena 35, Chillicothe Huntington 33, 0

Ft. Loramie 60, New Knoxville 26

Grove City 51, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19

Hilliard Bradley 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

McDermott Scioto NW 50, Portsmouth W. 33

Metamora Evergreen 75, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 29

Newark Licking Valley 41, Pataskala Licking Hts. 38

Northeastern, Ind. 52, New Paris National Trail 46

Orwell Grand Valley 41, Fairview, Pa. 33

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 73, Hebron Lakewood 67

Pickerington Cent. 65, Groveport-Madison 31

Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Marysville 41

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

Southeastern 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48

Westerville S. 68, Gahanna Lincoln 55

Williamsport Westfall 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38

Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Waite

Toledo Start at Toledo Scott

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Liberty-Benton

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

Vanlue at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Findlay

Lima Senior at Toledo Notre Dame

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Ursula

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson

Bluffton at Ada

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Paulding

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Miller City

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Elgin

Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley

Sidney Lehman at Riverside

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Parkway

Marion Local at Versailles

Minster at Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Bowling Green at Maumee

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at West Holmes

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Shelby

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at South Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen

Bryan at Hicksville

Delta at Wauseon

Genoa at New Riegel

Holgate at Continental

Liberty Center at Edgerton

Lincolnview at Lima Cent. Cath.

Oak Harbor at Eastwood

Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 61, Toledo Whitmer 44

Lima Senior 103, Oregon Clay 62

Toledo St. Francis 69, Fremont Ross 42

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 66, Ottoville 40

Bryan 39, Hicksville 28

Cardinal Stritch 74, Toledo Waite 43

Delta 65, Monclova Christian 38

Eastwood 38, Bowling Green 25

Edgerton 52, Fayette 22

Hardin Northern 49, Calvary Christian 38

Kenton 76, Benjamin Logan 50

Lima Cent. Cath. 78, Lima Bath 67

Marion Pleasant 50, Elgin 39

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Kalida 40

Perrysburg 48, Saline, Mich. 30

Sandusky Senior 50, Mansfield Madison 44

Shelby 57, Norwalk Senior 55

Springfield 59, Maumee Valley Country Day 56

Sylvania Northview 62, Toledo Bowsher 58

Tiffin Columbian 67, New Riegel 58

Toledo Woodward 54, Bedford, Mich. 43

Wooster Triway 67, West Holmes 48

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 75, Akr. East 67

Apple Creek Waynedale 61, Akr. Manchester 47

Ashville Teays Valley 75, Logan 64

Augusta, Ky. 64, Fayetteville-Perry 45

Austintown Fitch 67, Youngs. Mooney 54

Barnesville 91, Bellaire 63

Beaver Eastern 44, McDermott Scioto NW 41

Beavercreek 57, Morrow Little Miami 45

Beloit W. Branch 69, Campbell Memorial 49

Belpre 74, Wahama, W.Va. 24

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Heartland Christian 49

Bethel-Tate 68, Williamsburg 54

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 46

Blanchester 85, Georgetown 65

Bristol 75, Kinsman Badger 40

Burton Berkshire 61, Middlefield Cardinal 34

Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Marietta 47

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Martins Ferry 48

Caldwell 65, Beallsville 43

Can. Heritage Christian 48, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 29

Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Alliance Marlington 41

Canal Winchester 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54

Canfield 56, Youngs. Chaney High School 55

Canfield S. Range 80, Leavittsburg LaBrae 66

Cardington-Lincoln 66, Sparta Highland 33

Carlisle 61, Milton-Union 58

Cedarville 65, Spring. Cath. Cent. 52

Chagrin Falls 55, Beachwood 43

Chardon NDCL 64, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59

Chesapeake 76, Ironton Rock Hill 52

Chesterland W. Geauga 77, Gates Mills Hawken 66

Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, McArthur Vinton County 52

Cin. College Prep. 78, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 48

Cin. Country Day 73, Hamilton New Miami 57

Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Riverview East 43

Cin. N. College Hill 43, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 39

Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Hamilton Badin 56

Cin. Seven Hills 60, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52

Cin. Sycamore 58, Hamilton 49, 0

Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. West Clermont 28

Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Bexley 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Gates Mills Gilmour 45

Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66

Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53

Cols. Independence 67, Wellington 53

Cols. Mifflin 55, Cols. Linden McKinley 53

Cols. Northland 103, Cols. International 40

Cols. Ready 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 57

Cols. South 71, Cols. Eastmoor 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 79, Cols. Africentric 52

Cols. Whetstone 58, Cols. East 47

Creston Norwayne 61, Orrville 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 60, London 52

Erie, Pa. 59, Garfield Hts. 48

Franklin 57, Monroe 24

Gahanna Lincoln 61, Westerville S. 46

Galion Northmor 63, Mt. Gilead 33

Granville 49, Cols. Hartley 41

Grove City 88, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Hilliard Bradley 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33

Hillsboro 53, Washington C.H. 42

Independence 67, Cols. Wellington 53

Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 51

Lakewood 52, Avon 38

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Cols. St. Charles 51

Legacy Christian 43, Yellow Springs 37

Liberty Christian Academy 82, Columbus Torah Academy 65

Linsly, W.Va. 79, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60

Lisbon Beaver 66, Rayland Buckeye 55

Lorain 61, Bedford 45

Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33

Louisville Aquinas 51, Can. South 50

Lowellville 70, Hanoverton United 45

Lyndhurst Brush 72, Painesville Riverside 49

Madison 87, Eastlake N. 64

Mason 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40

Mayfield 58, Willoughby S. 54

Mineral Ridge 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48

N. Ridgeville 62, N. Olmsted 38

Navarre Fairless 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

New Albany 68, Westerville N. 62, 0

New Boston Glenwood 85, W. Union 61

New Concord John Glenn 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

New Philadelphia 64, Warsaw River View 37

Oak Hill 55, Minford 49, 0

Painesville Harvey 51, Geneva 49

Pickerington Cent. 90, Groveport-Madison 44

Pickerington N. 53, Galloway Westland 38

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Marysville 52

Proctorville Fairland 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45

Racine Southern 68, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 59, 0

Ravenna 57, Mogadore Field 48

Ravenna SE 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 43

Richmond Edison 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 47, 0

Richmond Hts. 121, Brooklyn 32

STVM 57, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49

Salineville Southern 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35

Sarahsville Shenandoah 76, Shadyside 70

Sidney 60, Riverside Stebbins 56

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. McNicholas 38

St. Clairsville 79, Belmont Union Local 66

Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Waterford 47

Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 51

Trenton Edgewood 73, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46

Troy 52, Xenia 46

W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 76

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Sugarcreek Garaway 48

Warren Champion 49, Niles McKinley 45

Warren Harding 74, Youngs. East 46

Westerville Cent. 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 27

Wilmington 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Youngs. Boardman 76, Cortland Lakeview 42

Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Seneca East

Wynford at Bucyrus

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardinal Stritch at Evergreen

Dover at Wooster Senior

Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville

Tinora at Pettisville

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168

Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212

N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301

Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236

Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242

Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291

Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366

Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261

L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301

Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310

N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381

Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270

Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229

Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321

L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262

Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Results

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

Denver 38, Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

Monday’s Result

Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 1

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1

Seattle at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Green Bay, 1

New England at Cincinnati, 1

Philadelphia at Washington, 1

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 17 5 .773 —

Philadelphia 18 7 .720 ½

Toronto 16 7 .696 1½

Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4½

New York 4 19 .174 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 18 6 .750 —

Orlando 11 12 .478 6½

Charlotte 10 16 .385 9

Washington 7 16 .304 10½

Atlanta 6 18 .250 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 21 3 .875 —

Indiana 15 9 .625 6

Detroit 10 14 .417 11

Chicago 8 17 .320 13½

Cleveland 5 18 .217 15½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 16 7 .696 —

Houston 15 8 .652 1

San Antonio 9 14 .391 7

Memphis 7 16 .304 9

New Orleans 6 18 .250 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 14 8 .636 —

Utah 13 11 .542 2

Oklahoma City 11 12 .478 3½

Minnesota 10 13 .435 4½

Portland 9 15 .375 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 21 3 .875 —

L.A. Clippers 18 7 .720 3½

Phoenix 11 12 .478 9½

Sacramento 10 13 .435 10½

Golden State 5 20 .200 16½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

L.A. Clippers 110, Indiana 99

Boston 110, Cleveland 88

Detroit 105, New Orleans 103

Milwaukee 110, Orlando 101

Sacramento 119, Houston 118

Toronto 93, Chicago 92

Oklahoma City 104, Utah 90

Phoenix 125, Minnesota 109

Memphis 110, Golden State 102

Tuesday’s Results

Charlotte 114, Washington 107

Miami 135, Atlanta 121, OT

Philadelphia 97, Denver 92

New York at Portland, late

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Indiana, 7

Houston at Cleveland, 7

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30

Atlanta at Chicago, 8

Utah at Minnesota, 8

Memphis at Phoenix, 9

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 9:30

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10

New York at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 8

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30

Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 9

Portland at Denver, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Houston at Orlando, 7

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30

Charlotte at Chicago, 8

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8

Golden State at Utah, 9

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30

New York at Sacramento, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 31 20 5 6 46 107 78

Buffalo 32 15 11 6 36 101 97

Florida 30 15 10 5 35 106 101

Montreal 31 14 11 6 34 101 103

Tampa Bay 29 15 11 3 33 105 93

Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103

Ottawa 31 13 17 1 27 84 97

Detroit 32 7 22 3 17 67 129

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 32 22 5 5 49 117 93

N.Y. Islanders 29 20 7 2 42 86 69

Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85

Pittsburgh 31 17 10 4 38 104 85

Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82

N.Y. Rangers 29 15 11 3 33 93 91

Columbus 30 12 14 4 28 76 93

New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 32 18 8 6 42 94 88

Colorado 30 19 8 3 41 111 84

Winnipeg 31 19 10 2 40 92 83

Dallas 31 17 11 3 37 82 76

Nashville 29 14 10 5 33 98 93

Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98

Chicago 30 12 12 6 30 83 93

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 32 18 10 4 40 89 75

Edmonton 32 18 10 4 40 97 93

Calgary 32 16 12 4 36 86 96

Vegas 32 15 12 5 35 93 93

Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91

San Jose 33 15 16 2 32 89 114

Anaheim 30 12 14 4 28 79 90

Los Angeles 31 11 18 2 24 77 102

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1

Columbus 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 5, Boston 2

Calgary 5, Colorado 4, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1

Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo 5, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, San Jose 1

Winnipeg 5, Detroit 1

Anaheim at Minnesota, late

New Jersey at Dallas, late

Calgary at Arizona, late

Carolina at Edmonton, late

Toronto at Vancouver, late

Chicago at Vegas, late

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, late

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 7

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7

Nashville at Buffalo, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30

Vegas at St. Louis, 8

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at Calgary, 9

Chicago at Arizona, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

Carolina at Vancouver, 10

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Vegas at Dallas, 8

New Jersey at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Game

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

Bowl Schedule

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Games

Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 7 p.m.

Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), 8 p.m.

Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon

Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 21

At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Boston College 72, Albany (NY) 51

Bryant 69, Fordham 61

Hobart 75, Union (NY) 53

Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 63

Mass.-Boston 69, Holy Cross 66, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 67, Princeton 66

Penn St. 76, Maryland 69

St. Francis Brooklyn 64, Presbyterian 63

St. John’s 82, Brown 71

Temple 108, Saint Joseph’s 61

Towson 77, UMBC 71

York (NY) 77, Old Westbury 70

SOUTH

Davidson 88, Coppin St. 52

Grambling St. 66, Louisiana-Monroe 61

McNeese St. 82, UMKC 73

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57

The Citadel 129, Piedmont 83

UCF 79, Green Bay 66

MIDWEST

Bradley 91, Maryville (Mo.) 58

IUPUI 80, Ind.-South Bend 60

Kansas 95, Milwaukee 68

Notre Dame 110, Detroit 71

Purdue Fort Wayne 69, Judson 33

SOUTHWEST

UALR 86, Tennessee St. 62

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Dartmouth 57, Maine 41

Duquesne 72, Cornell 62

Fairleigh Dickinson 68, NJIT 59

Minnesota 83, George Washington 50

Princeton 73, Hartford 42

Temple 74, Villanova 69

SOUTH

Nicholls 74, Louisiana-Monroe 59

Sewanee at Wesleyan (Ga.), ppd.

MIDWEST

Bradley 78, Jackson St. 69

E. Michigan 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 40

Illinois 75, Merrimack 72

N. Iowa 81, Omaha 45

FAR WEST

Nevada 80, CS Stanislaus 62

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted executive vice president/assistant general manager Brian O’Halloran to general manager.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Jose Rodriguez outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed RHP Junior Guerra.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Kevin Gausman to a one-year contract. Acquired INF Zack Cozart and INF Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agree to terms with C Yan Gomes on a two-year contract and INF Howie Kendrick to a one-year contract.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Washington CB Simeon Thomas four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Caraun Reid. Placed DL Rodney Gunter on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Marvin Jones on injured reserve. Signed DT Frank Herron from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived CB Tevaughn Campbell.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Sean Smith to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB Rod Smith. Waived LB Preston Brown, DT Terrell McClain and S D.J. Swearinger. Placed TE Foster Moreau on reserve/injured list. Placed CB Dylan Mabin on the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Marquise Goodwin on the IR. Signed LB Joey Alfieri to the practice squad. Released WR Deontay Burnett and LB Christian Sam from the practice squad. Placed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles on the practice squad IR.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Smith to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — P laced CB simeon Thomas and RB Derrius Guice on reserve/suspended list. Activated CB Danny Johnson from the physically unable to perform list. Signed RB Josh Ferguson the practice squad. Signed RB Derrick Gore and LB Pete Robertson to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Matthew Phillips from Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Fired coach Jim Montgomery. Promoted assistant coach Rick Bowness to interim head coach, Texas (AHL) coach Derek Laxdal to Dallas assistant coach and Texas assistant coach Neil Graham to head coach.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Madison Bowey to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Nico Hischier on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled C Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Shawn McBride to Norfolk (ECHL.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Derian Hamilton.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Signed F Jesus Ferreira to a four-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Re-signed D Frederic Brillant to a two-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed F Danny Musovski.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired F Alan Pulido as a designated player on a transfer fee from C.D. Guadalajara.

Colleges

AUBURN — Named Chad Morris offensive coordinator.

BOSTON COLLEGE — Junior RB AJ Dillon announced he will enter the NFL draft.

GEORGIA — Named Matt Luke offensive line and associate head coach.

ST. CLOUD STATE — Announced plans to end its football and golf programs.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Bowling

Lakota 1,886

Margaretta 1,821

regular games

LAKOTA — Simon Rosenberger 191-179–371, Dakota Dukett 89, Brandon Minich 96-121–217, Caleb Meels 98-88–186, Ethan Smithback 143-146–289, Trevor Odom 84. TOTALS: 616-618–1,234.

MARGARETTA — Bryan Rooker 151-141–292, Mariah Fields 146-169–315, Makayla Steible 109-113–222, Samantha Thomas 114-103–217, Eli Young 68-74–142. TOTALS: 588-600–1,188.

Baker games

Lakota 158-125-144-95-130–652

Margaretta 155-126-108-118-125–622

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Old Fort vs. Fostoria, Plaza Lanes, 4

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood & Fostoria at Northern Buckeye Conference Quadrangular, Otsego, 5:30

Lakota at Port Clinton, 6

Local & Area

UF Soccer Footskills Clinic

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu