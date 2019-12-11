PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 42, Seneca East 40
Carey 51, Upper Sandusky 27
Colonel Crawford 44, Mohawk 26
Wynford 67, Ridgedale 41
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 71, Genoa 58
Elmwood 45, Lake 44
Otsego 38, Woodmore 33
Rossford 50, Fostoria Senior 29
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury 47, Lakota 38
Hopewell-Loudon 81, Gibsonburg 24
Sandusky St. Mary 53, Old Fort 45
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 87, Clyde 43
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 20
Napoleon 48, Sylvania Southview 33
Perrysburg 61, Maumee 17
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 41, Western Reserve 33
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 49, Montpelier 47
Fayette 34, Stryker 29
North Central 43, Hilltop 40
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada 42, Riverdale 41
Archbold 61, Ayersville 27
Coldwater 45, Celina 27
Columbus Grove 52, Patrick Henry 31
Defiance 50, Tinora 31
Delphos Jefferson 58, Cory-Rawson 35
Elida 44, Lincolnview 36
Evergreen 75, Whiteford 29
Fairview 49, Continental 44
Fort Recovery 55, Blackford, Ind. 36
Jackson Center 34, Riverside 31
Leipsic 45, Fort Jennings 36
Mansfield Madison 60, Tiffin Columbian 56
Marion Local 47, Wapakoneta 38
Ontario 56, Loudonville 49
Paulding 53, Wayne Trace 43
Spencerville 62, Van Wert 39
St. Marys Memorial 56, Delphos St. John’s 55
Swanton 43, Pettisville 24
Around Ohio
Arcanum 61, Camden Preble Shawnee 30
Baltimore Liberty Union 68, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27
Cameron, W.Va. 61, Bellaire St. John 11
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Piketon 35
Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Cin. Riverview East 44
Cin. Taft 58, Cin. Woodward 33
Cols. Africentric 80, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38
Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66
Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53
Cols. Independence 96, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3
Cols. Linden McKinley 53, Cols. Mifflin 52
Cols. Northland 79, Cols. International 2
Cols. School for Girls 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Westerville Cent. 29
Day. Oakwood 51, Spring. Greenon 45
Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cols. Bexley 42
Frankfort Adena 35, Chillicothe Huntington 33, 0
Ft. Loramie 60, New Knoxville 26
Grove City 51, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19
Hilliard Bradley 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38
McDermott Scioto NW 50, Portsmouth W. 33
Metamora Evergreen 75, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 29
Newark Licking Valley 41, Pataskala Licking Hts. 38
Northeastern, Ind. 52, New Paris National Trail 46
Orwell Grand Valley 41, Fairview, Pa. 33
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 73, Hebron Lakewood 67
Pickerington Cent. 65, Groveport-Madison 31
Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Marysville 41
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
Southeastern 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48
Westerville S. 68, Gahanna Lincoln 55
Williamsport Westfall 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38
Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Waite
Toledo Start at Toledo Scott
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Liberty-Benton
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Arlington
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Vanlue at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Findlay
Lima Senior at Toledo Notre Dame
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Ursula
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson
Bluffton at Ada
Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Paulding
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Miller City
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Elgin
Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley
Sidney Lehman at Riverside
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at St. Henry
Fort Recovery at Parkway
Marion Local at Versailles
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Springfield
Bowling Green at Maumee
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at West Holmes
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Shelby
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at South Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen
Bryan at Hicksville
Delta at Wauseon
Genoa at New Riegel
Holgate at Continental
Liberty Center at Edgerton
Lincolnview at Lima Cent. Cath.
Oak Harbor at Eastwood
Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 61, Toledo Whitmer 44
Lima Senior 103, Oregon Clay 62
Toledo St. Francis 69, Fremont Ross 42
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp 66, Ottoville 40
Bryan 39, Hicksville 28
Cardinal Stritch 74, Toledo Waite 43
Delta 65, Monclova Christian 38
Eastwood 38, Bowling Green 25
Edgerton 52, Fayette 22
Hardin Northern 49, Calvary Christian 38
Kenton 76, Benjamin Logan 50
Lima Cent. Cath. 78, Lima Bath 67
Marion Pleasant 50, Elgin 39
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Kalida 40
Perrysburg 48, Saline, Mich. 30
Sandusky Senior 50, Mansfield Madison 44
Shelby 57, Norwalk Senior 55
Springfield 59, Maumee Valley Country Day 56
Sylvania Northview 62, Toledo Bowsher 58
Tiffin Columbian 67, New Riegel 58
Toledo Woodward 54, Bedford, Mich. 43
Wooster Triway 67, West Holmes 48
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 75, Akr. East 67
Apple Creek Waynedale 61, Akr. Manchester 47
Ashville Teays Valley 75, Logan 64
Augusta, Ky. 64, Fayetteville-Perry 45
Austintown Fitch 67, Youngs. Mooney 54
Barnesville 91, Bellaire 63
Beaver Eastern 44, McDermott Scioto NW 41
Beavercreek 57, Morrow Little Miami 45
Beloit W. Branch 69, Campbell Memorial 49
Belpre 74, Wahama, W.Va. 24
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Heartland Christian 49
Bethel-Tate 68, Williamsburg 54
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 46
Blanchester 85, Georgetown 65
Bristol 75, Kinsman Badger 40
Burton Berkshire 61, Middlefield Cardinal 34
Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Marietta 47
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Martins Ferry 48
Caldwell 65, Beallsville 43
Can. Heritage Christian 48, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 29
Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Alliance Marlington 41
Canal Winchester 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54
Canfield 56, Youngs. Chaney High School 55
Canfield S. Range 80, Leavittsburg LaBrae 66
Cardington-Lincoln 66, Sparta Highland 33
Carlisle 61, Milton-Union 58
Cedarville 65, Spring. Cath. Cent. 52
Chagrin Falls 55, Beachwood 43
Chardon NDCL 64, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59
Chesapeake 76, Ironton Rock Hill 52
Chesterland W. Geauga 77, Gates Mills Hawken 66
Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, McArthur Vinton County 52
Cin. College Prep. 78, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 48
Cin. Country Day 73, Hamilton New Miami 57
Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Riverview East 43
Cin. N. College Hill 43, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 39
Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Hamilton Badin 56
Cin. Seven Hills 60, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52
Cin. Sycamore 58, Hamilton 49, 0
Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. West Clermont 28
Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Bexley 51
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Gates Mills Gilmour 45
Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66
Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53
Cols. Independence 67, Wellington 53
Cols. Mifflin 55, Cols. Linden McKinley 53
Cols. Northland 103, Cols. International 40
Cols. Ready 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 57
Cols. South 71, Cols. Eastmoor 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 79, Cols. Africentric 52
Cols. Whetstone 58, Cols. East 47
Creston Norwayne 61, Orrville 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 60, London 52
Erie, Pa. 59, Garfield Hts. 48
Franklin 57, Monroe 24
Gahanna Lincoln 61, Westerville S. 46
Galion Northmor 63, Mt. Gilead 33
Granville 49, Cols. Hartley 41
Grove City 88, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50
Hilliard Bradley 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33
Hillsboro 53, Washington C.H. 42
Independence 67, Cols. Wellington 53
Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 51
Lakewood 52, Avon 38
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Cols. St. Charles 51
Legacy Christian 43, Yellow Springs 37
Liberty Christian Academy 82, Columbus Torah Academy 65
Linsly, W.Va. 79, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60
Lisbon Beaver 66, Rayland Buckeye 55
Lorain 61, Bedford 45
Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33
Louisville Aquinas 51, Can. South 50
Lowellville 70, Hanoverton United 45
Lyndhurst Brush 72, Painesville Riverside 49
Madison 87, Eastlake N. 64
Mason 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40
Mayfield 58, Willoughby S. 54
Mineral Ridge 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48
N. Ridgeville 62, N. Olmsted 38
Navarre Fairless 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
New Albany 68, Westerville N. 62, 0
New Boston Glenwood 85, W. Union 61
New Concord John Glenn 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
New Philadelphia 64, Warsaw River View 37
Oak Hill 55, Minford 49, 0
Painesville Harvey 51, Geneva 49
Pickerington Cent. 90, Groveport-Madison 44
Pickerington N. 53, Galloway Westland 38
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Marysville 52
Proctorville Fairland 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45
Racine Southern 68, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 59, 0
Ravenna 57, Mogadore Field 48
Ravenna SE 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 43
Richmond Edison 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 47, 0
Richmond Hts. 121, Brooklyn 32
STVM 57, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49
Salineville Southern 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35
Sarahsville Shenandoah 76, Shadyside 70
Sidney 60, Riverside Stebbins 56
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. McNicholas 38
St. Clairsville 79, Belmont Union Local 66
Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Waterford 47
Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 51
Trenton Edgewood 73, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46
Troy 52, Xenia 46
W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 76
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Sugarcreek Garaway 48
Warren Champion 49, Niles McKinley 45
Warren Harding 74, Youngs. East 46
Westerville Cent. 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 27
Wilmington 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Youngs. Boardman 76, Cortland Lakeview 42
Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Seneca East
Wynford at Bucyrus
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardinal Stritch at Evergreen
Dover at Wooster Senior
Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville
Tinora at Pettisville
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Results
Green Bay 20, Washington 15
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35
Denver 38, Houston 24
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21
Kansas City 23, New England 16
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17
L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12
Monday’s Result
Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17
Thursday, Dec. 12
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20
Sunday, Dec. 15
Denver at Kansas City, 1
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1
Seattle at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Green Bay, 1
New England at Cincinnati, 1
Philadelphia at Washington, 1
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20
Monday, Dec. 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 5 .773 —
Philadelphia 18 7 .720 ½
Toronto 16 7 .696 1½
Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4½
New York 4 19 .174 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 18 6 .750 —
Orlando 11 12 .478 6½
Charlotte 10 16 .385 9
Washington 7 16 .304 10½
Atlanta 6 18 .250 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 21 3 .875 —
Indiana 15 9 .625 6
Detroit 10 14 .417 11
Chicago 8 17 .320 13½
Cleveland 5 18 .217 15½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 16 7 .696 —
Houston 15 8 .652 1
San Antonio 9 14 .391 7
Memphis 7 16 .304 9
New Orleans 6 18 .250 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 14 8 .636 —
Utah 13 11 .542 2
Oklahoma City 11 12 .478 3½
Minnesota 10 13 .435 4½
Portland 9 15 .375 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 21 3 .875 —
L.A. Clippers 18 7 .720 3½
Phoenix 11 12 .478 9½
Sacramento 10 13 .435 10½
Golden State 5 20 .200 16½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 110, Indiana 99
Boston 110, Cleveland 88
Detroit 105, New Orleans 103
Milwaukee 110, Orlando 101
Sacramento 119, Houston 118
Toronto 93, Chicago 92
Oklahoma City 104, Utah 90
Phoenix 125, Minnesota 109
Memphis 110, Golden State 102
Tuesday’s Results
Charlotte 114, Washington 107
Miami 135, Atlanta 121, OT
Philadelphia 97, Denver 92
New York at Portland, late
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7
Houston at Cleveland, 7
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30
Atlanta at Chicago, 8
Utah at Minnesota, 8
Memphis at Phoenix, 9
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 9:30
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10
New York at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 8
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30
Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 9
Portland at Denver, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Houston at Orlando, 7
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30
Charlotte at Chicago, 8
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8
Golden State at Utah, 9
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30
New York at Sacramento, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 31 20 5 6 46 107 78
Buffalo 32 15 11 6 36 101 97
Florida 30 15 10 5 35 106 101
Montreal 31 14 11 6 34 101 103
Tampa Bay 29 15 11 3 33 105 93
Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103
Ottawa 31 13 17 1 27 84 97
Detroit 32 7 22 3 17 67 129
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 32 22 5 5 49 117 93
N.Y. Islanders 29 20 7 2 42 86 69
Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85
Pittsburgh 31 17 10 4 38 104 85
Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82
N.Y. Rangers 29 15 11 3 33 93 91
Columbus 30 12 14 4 28 76 93
New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 32 18 8 6 42 94 88
Colorado 30 19 8 3 41 111 84
Winnipeg 31 19 10 2 40 92 83
Dallas 31 17 11 3 37 82 76
Nashville 29 14 10 5 33 98 93
Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98
Chicago 30 12 12 6 30 83 93
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 32 18 10 4 40 89 75
Edmonton 32 18 10 4 40 97 93
Calgary 32 16 12 4 36 86 96
Vegas 32 15 12 5 35 93 93
Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91
San Jose 33 15 16 2 32 89 114
Anaheim 30 12 14 4 28 79 90
Los Angeles 31 11 18 2 24 77 102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1
Columbus 5, Washington 2
Ottawa 5, Boston 2
Calgary 5, Colorado 4, OT
Tuesday’s Results
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1
Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 1
Buffalo 5, St. Louis 2
Nashville 3, San Jose 1
Winnipeg 5, Detroit 1
Anaheim at Minnesota, late
New Jersey at Dallas, late
Calgary at Arizona, late
Carolina at Edmonton, late
Toronto at Vancouver, late
Chicago at Vegas, late
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, late
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7
Nashville at Buffalo, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30
Vegas at St. Louis, 8
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at Calgary, 9
Chicago at Arizona, 9
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
Carolina at Vancouver, 10
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Vegas at Dallas, 8
New Jersey at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Game
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
Bowl Schedule
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 2 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), Noon (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Friday’s Games
Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 7 p.m.
Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), 8 p.m.
Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon
Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Boston College 72, Albany (NY) 51
Bryant 69, Fordham 61
Hobart 75, Union (NY) 53
Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 63
Mass.-Boston 69, Holy Cross 66, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 67, Princeton 66
Penn St. 76, Maryland 69
St. Francis Brooklyn 64, Presbyterian 63
St. John’s 82, Brown 71
Temple 108, Saint Joseph’s 61
Towson 77, UMBC 71
York (NY) 77, Old Westbury 70
SOUTH
Davidson 88, Coppin St. 52
Grambling St. 66, Louisiana-Monroe 61
McNeese St. 82, UMKC 73
Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57
The Citadel 129, Piedmont 83
UCF 79, Green Bay 66
MIDWEST
Bradley 91, Maryville (Mo.) 58
IUPUI 80, Ind.-South Bend 60
Kansas 95, Milwaukee 68
Notre Dame 110, Detroit 71
Purdue Fort Wayne 69, Judson 33
SOUTHWEST
UALR 86, Tennessee St. 62
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Dartmouth 57, Maine 41
Duquesne 72, Cornell 62
Fairleigh Dickinson 68, NJIT 59
Minnesota 83, George Washington 50
Princeton 73, Hartford 42
Temple 74, Villanova 69
SOUTH
Nicholls 74, Louisiana-Monroe 59
Sewanee at Wesleyan (Ga.), ppd.
MIDWEST
Bradley 78, Jackson St. 69
E. Michigan 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 40
Illinois 75, Merrimack 72
N. Iowa 81, Omaha 45
FAR WEST
Nevada 80, CS Stanislaus 62
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted executive vice president/assistant general manager Brian O’Halloran to general manager.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Jose Rodriguez outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed RHP Junior Guerra.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Kevin Gausman to a one-year contract. Acquired INF Zack Cozart and INF Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agree to terms with C Yan Gomes on a two-year contract and INF Howie Kendrick to a one-year contract.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Washington CB Simeon Thomas four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Caraun Reid. Placed DL Rodney Gunter on IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Marvin Jones on injured reserve. Signed DT Frank Herron from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived CB Tevaughn Campbell.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Sean Smith to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB Rod Smith. Waived LB Preston Brown, DT Terrell McClain and S D.J. Swearinger. Placed TE Foster Moreau on reserve/injured list. Placed CB Dylan Mabin on the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Marquise Goodwin on the IR. Signed LB Joey Alfieri to the practice squad. Released WR Deontay Burnett and LB Christian Sam from the practice squad. Placed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles on the practice squad IR.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Smith to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — P laced CB simeon Thomas and RB Derrius Guice on reserve/suspended list. Activated CB Danny Johnson from the physically unable to perform list. Signed RB Josh Ferguson the practice squad. Signed RB Derrick Gore and LB Pete Robertson to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Matthew Phillips from Stockton (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Fired coach Jim Montgomery. Promoted assistant coach Rick Bowness to interim head coach, Texas (AHL) coach Derek Laxdal to Dallas assistant coach and Texas assistant coach Neil Graham to head coach.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Madison Bowey to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Nico Hischier on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled C Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Shawn McBride to Norfolk (ECHL.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed D Derian Hamilton.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
DALLAS — Signed F Jesus Ferreira to a four-year contract.
D.C. UNITED — Re-signed D Frederic Brillant to a two-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed F Danny Musovski.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired F Alan Pulido as a designated player on a transfer fee from C.D. Guadalajara.
Colleges
AUBURN — Named Chad Morris offensive coordinator.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Junior RB AJ Dillon announced he will enter the NFL draft.
GEORGIA — Named Matt Luke offensive line and associate head coach.
ST. CLOUD STATE — Announced plans to end its football and golf programs.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Boys Bowling
Lakota 1,886
Margaretta 1,821
regular games
LAKOTA — Simon Rosenberger 191-179–371, Dakota Dukett 89, Brandon Minich 96-121–217, Caleb Meels 98-88–186, Ethan Smithback 143-146–289, Trevor Odom 84. TOTALS: 616-618–1,234.
MARGARETTA — Bryan Rooker 151-141–292, Mariah Fields 146-169–315, Makayla Steible 109-113–222, Samantha Thomas 114-103–217, Eli Young 68-74–142. TOTALS: 588-600–1,188.
Baker games
Lakota 158-125-144-95-130–652
Margaretta 155-126-108-118-125–622
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Old Fort vs. Fostoria, Plaza Lanes, 4
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood & Fostoria at Northern Buckeye Conference Quadrangular, Otsego, 5:30
Lakota at Port Clinton, 6
Local & Area
UF Soccer Footskills Clinic
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay soccer programs will be holding their annual Footskills Clinic each Tuesday of January and February. Cost is $110 per player. Boys and girls ages 6-10 are at 6-7 p.m. while ages 11-14 are at 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu