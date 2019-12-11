BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s girls basketball team continued its dominating early-season start as the Chieftains beat Gibsonburg 81-24 for a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win on Tuesday.

MaKayla Elmore totaled 36 points, including four 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds, five blocks, four steals and a pair of assists to lead Hopewell-Loudon (4-0, 3-0 SBC River). Kaia Woods added 18 points and six steals, while Olivia Zender had three 3-pointers and chipped in 15 points.

Marissa Bruns had six points and 10 rebounds to lead Gibsonburg (0-4, 0-3).

GIBSONBURG (0-4, 0-3 SBC River)

Bruns 3-0–6, Morelock 1-2–5, Hovis 1-1–4, Schneider 1-0–3, Simmons 1-0–2, Krotzer 1-0–2, Herman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 9-27 3-8 — 24.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (4-0, 3-0 SBC River)

Elmore 15-2–36, Woods 8-2–18, Zender 6-0–15, Searles 2-0–5, Milligan 1-1–4, H. Kreais 1-0–2, M. Kreais 0-1–1. TOTALS: 33-72 6-10 — 81.

Gibsonburg 8 6 6 4 — 24

Hopewell-Loudon 26 22 21 12 — 81

3-Point GOALS: Gibsonburg 3-7 (Morelock, Hovis & Schneider); Hopewell-Loudon 9-28 (Elmore 4, Zender 3, Searles & Milligan).

rebounds: Gibsonburg 30 (Bruns 10); Hopewell-Loudon 30 (Elmore 8).

turnovers: Gibsonburg 21, Hopewell-Loudon 5.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-15.

ELMWOOD 45

LAKE 44

MILLBURY — Kayla Minich and Brooklyn Thrash both posted double-doubles as Elmwood edged Lake 45-44 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.

Thrash had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Minich had 10 points and 10 boards for the Royals (5-1, 2-1 NBC). Elmwood outscored Lake 21-16 in the second half.

Hayley St. John had 16 points to lead Lake (3-3, 0-3 NBC).

ELMWOOD (5-1, 2-1 NBC)

Zimmerman 4-0–9, Mareches 1-1–3, Thrash 7-7–21, Minich 4-2–10, Bingham 0-2–2. TOTALS: 16-43 12-22 — 45.

LAKE (3-3, 0-3 NBC)

Ayers 2-0–4, St. John 7-2–16, Bekier 3-0–9, Enright 1-0–2, Robinson 4-0–8, Askins 2-1–5. TOTALS: 19 3-11 — 44.

Elmwood 14 10 12 9 — 45

Lake 13 15 8 8 — 44

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 1-3 (Zimmerman); Lake 3 (Bekier 3).

rebounds: Elmwood 29 (Thrash & Minich 10).

turnovers: Elmwood 6.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 33-32.

ROSSFORD 50

FOSTORIA 29

Rossford built a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in rolling by Fostoria 50-29 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.

Sammi Mikonowicz scored a game-high 21 points to lead Rossford (4-1, 2-1 NBC), while Katie Glowacki chipped in nine points.

Imani Velazquez hit two 3-pointers for a team-high six points for Fostoria (0-7, 0-3 NBC). Christina Maurer added five points.

ROSSFORD (4-1, 2-1 NBC)

Johnson 1-2–4, Schimming 3-0–6, Duvall 2-0–4, Haskins 1-0–2, Pupik 2-0–4, Glowacki 3-2–9, Boyd 0-0–0, Mikonowicz 10-1–21. TOTALS: 22 5-17 — 50.

FOSTORIA (0-7, 0-3 NBC)

Maurer 2-1–5, Weimerskirch 1-1–3, Velazquez 2-0–6, Chasco 1-1–4, Johnson 1-0–2, Durst 1-0–2, Castro 1-2–4, Overton 0-1–1, Brose 1-0–2. TOTALS: 10 6-15 — 29.

Rossford 15 12 14 9 — 50

Fostoria 5 6 9 9 — 29

3-Point GOALS: Rossford 1 (Glowacki); Fostoria 3 (Velazquez 2, Chasco).