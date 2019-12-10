PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo Notre Dame 48, Toledo Whitmer 22

Other NW Ohio Games

Bryan 57, Edgerton 46

Castalia Margaretta 64, Tol. Cent. Catholic 54

Elgin 63, Triad 60

Hicksville 41, Hilltop 33

Lima Bath 63, McComb 35

Lima Perry 46, Pandora-Gilboa 34

New Bremen 64, Lincolnview 56

North Baltimore 45, Holgate 32

Sandusky Senior 57, Fremont Ross 50, OT

Smithville 52, Ashland Mapleton 24

St. Henry 75, Mississinawa Valley 28

Van Buren 58, Hardin Northern 50

Versailles 53, Tipp City 40

Wauseon 62, Fairview 61

Around Ohio

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 67, Akr. Firestone 15

Albany Alexander 64, Bidwell River Valley 33

Athens 51, Wellston 45, 0

Batavia 65, Cin. Woodward 39

Beallsville 54, Caldwell 46

Belmont Union Local 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27

Berlin Center Western Reserve 96, Sebring McKinley 28

Bethel-Tate 66, Felicity-Franklin 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 39

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, New Lebanon Dixie 32

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 30, Groveport Madison Christian 27

Canfield 60, Ravenna 33

Carrollton 42, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 34

Cedarville 56, Cin. Christian 25

Chardon NDCL 45, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40

Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. NW 39

Cin. Princeton 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 68, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Cols. DeSales 39, Mt. Vernon 22

Day. Carroll 42, Wilmington 31

Day. Stivers 60, Day. Meadowdale 24

Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Mentor Christian 30

Fayetteville-Perry 43, Hillsboro 28

Franklin Furnace Green 54, Portsmouth Sciotoville 38

Girard 42, Hubbard 35

Kinsman Badger 63, Southington Chalker 47

Kirtland 45, Mentor Lake Cath. 40

Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, Bristol 29

Lebanon 42, Kings Mills Kings 38

Leesburg Fairfield 85, Mowrystown Whiteoak 21

Marion Elgin 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 60

Martins Ferry 50, St. Clairsville 32

McArthur Vinton County 81, Pomeroy Meigs 40

McDonald 46, Atwater Waterloo 22

Milton-Union 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 36

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52, New Middletown Spring. 43

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 55, Elyria Open Door 35

New Boston Glenwood 50, Portsmouth Clay 34

Northside Christian 44, Cols. Horizon Science 28

Norton 44, Akr. Coventry 31

Notre Dame Academy 48, Tol. Whitmer 22

Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Toronto 41

Painesville Riverside 58, Ashtabula Lakeside 44

Poland Seminary 37, Canfield S. Range 29

Proctorville Fairland 63, Portsmouth 16

Reedsville Eastern 59, Crown City S. Gallia 42

Richwood N. Union 63, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50

Rocky River 45, Elyria 25

S. Point 53, Gallipolis Gallia 36

S. Webster 84, Beaver Eastern 45

Sarahsville Shenandoah 74, Bellaire St. John 6

Seaman N. Adams 53, Lynchburg-Clay 42

Shadyside 60, Linsly, W.Va. 44

St. Henry 75, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28

Struthers 76, Cortland Lakeview 39

Tallmadge 43, Ravenna SE 42

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39

Williamsburg 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 47

Wintersville Indian Creek 39, E. Liverpool 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Barnesville 34

Youngs. Liberty 80, Warren JFK 38

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Mohawk at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Wynford

Seneca East at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Carey

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Genoa

Elmwood at Lake

Otsego at Woodmore

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Lakota

Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood

Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Ottawa Hills

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Hilltop at North Central

Stryker at Fayette

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Defiance

Bradford at Fort Recovery

Bucyrus at Crestline

Coldwater at Celina

Continental at Fairview

DPT Classic at Ayersville

DPT Classic at Tinora

Delphos Jefferson at Cory-Rawson

Leipsic at Fort Jennings

Lincolnview at Elida

Loudonville at Ontario

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Norwalk St. Paul

Marion Local at Wapakoneta

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Riverdale at Ada

Riverside at Jackson Center

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

St. Marys Memorial at Delphos St. John’s

Swanton at Pettisville

Tiffin Columbian at Mansfield Madison

Van Wert at Spencerville

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Whiteford at Evergreen

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Waite

Toledo Start at Toledo Scott

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Liberty-Benton

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

Vanlue at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Findlay

Lima Senior at Toledo Notre Dame

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Ursula

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson

Bluffton at Ada

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Paulding

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Miller City

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Elgin

Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley

Sidney Lehman at Riverside

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Parkway

Marion Local at Versailles

Minster at Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Bowling Green at Maumee

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at West Holmes

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Shelby

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at South Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen

Bryan at Hicksville

Delta at Wauseon

Genoa at New Riegel

Holgate at Continental

Liberty Center at Edgerton

Lincolnview at Lima Cent. Cath.

Oak Harbor at Eastwood

Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison

PREP Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Swanton 50, Northwood 36

Around Ohio

Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Cols. Grandview Hts. 61

Delaware Christian 51, Liberty Christian Academy 43

Tuesday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s

Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross

Toledo Whitmer at Findlay

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Ottoville

Bedford, Mich. at Toledo Woodward

Bowling Green at Eastwood

Calvary Christian at Hardin Northern

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Waite

Delta at Monclova Christian

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Fayette at Edgerton

Hicksville at Bryan

Kalida at Pandora-Gilboa

Kenton at Benjamin Logan

Lima Cent. Cath. at Lima Bath

Lucas at Galion Senior

Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior

Norwalk Senior at Shelby

Perrysburg at Saline, Mich.

Springfield at Maumee Valley Country Day

Tiffin Columbian at New Riegel

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington

Wooster Triway at West Holmes

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Seneca East

Wynford at Bucyrus

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardinal Stritch at Evergreen

Dover at Wooster Senior

Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville

Tinora at Pettisville

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168

Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212

N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301

Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236

Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242

Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291

Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366

Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261

L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284

Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381

Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270

Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229

Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321

L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262

Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

Denver 38, Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

Monday’s Result

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, late

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 1

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1

Seattle at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Green Bay, 1

New England at Cincinnati, 1

Philadelphia at Washington, 1

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 17 5 .773 —

Philadelphia 17 7 .708 1

Toronto 16 7 .696 1½

Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4½

New York 4 19 .174 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 17 6 .739 —

Orlando 11 12 .478 6

Charlotte 9 16 .360 9

Washington 7 15 .318 9½

Atlanta 6 17 .261 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 21 3 .875 —

Indiana 15 9 .625 6

Detroit 10 14 .417 11

Chicago 8 17 .320 13½

Cleveland 5 18 .217 15½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 16 7 .696 —

Houston 15 8 .652 1

San Antonio 9 14 .391 7

Memphis 6 16 .273 9½

New Orleans 6 18 .250 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 14 7 .667 —

Utah 13 10 .565 2

Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 4½

Minnesota 10 12 .455 4½

Portland 9 15 .375 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 21 3 .875 —

L.A. Clippers 18 7 .720 3½

Phoenix 10 12 .455 10

Sacramento 10 13 .435 10½

Golden State 5 19 .208 16

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Brooklyn 105, Denver 102

Atlanta 122, Charlotte 107

L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 119

Miami 110, Chicago 105, OT

Philadelphia 110, Toronto 104

Sacramento 110, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 108, Portland 96

L.A. Lakers 142, Minnesota 125

Monday’s Results

L.A. Clippers 110, Indiana 99

Boston 110, Cleveland 88

Detroit 105, New Orleans 103

Milwaukee 110, Orlando 101

Sacramento 119, Houston 118

Toronto 93, Chicago 92

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9

Memphis at Golden State, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Charlotte, 7

Atlanta at Miami, 8

Denver at Philadelphia, 8

New York at Portland, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Indiana, 7

Houston at Cleveland, 7

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30

Atlanta at Chicago, 8

Utah at Minnesota, 8

Memphis at Phoenix, 9

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 9:30

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10

New York at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 8

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30

Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 9

Portland at Denver, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 31 20 5 6 46 107 78

Florida 29 15 9 5 35 105 99

Buffalo 31 14 11 6 34 96 95

Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102

Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103

Tampa Bay 28 14 11 3 31 103 92

Ottawa 31 13 17 1 27 84 97

Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 32 22 5 5 49 117 93

N.Y. Islanders 29 20 7 2 42 86 69

Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85

Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81

Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82

N.Y. Rangers 29 15 11 3 33 93 91

Columbus 30 12 14 4 28 76 93

New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83

Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 107 79

Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 87 82

Dallas 31 17 11 3 37 82 76

Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98

Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92

Chicago 30 12 12 6 30 83 93

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 32 18 10 4 40 97 93

Arizona 32 18 10 4 40 89 75

Vegas 32 15 12 5 35 93 93

Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91

Calgary 31 15 12 4 34 81 92

San Jose 32 15 15 2 32 88 111

Anaheim 30 12 14 4 28 79 90

Los Angeles 31 11 18 2 24 77 102

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Florida 5, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0

Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1

Columbus 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 5, Boston 2

Calgary at Colorado, 9

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30

San Jose at Nashville, 8

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30

Calgary at Arizona, 9

Carolina at Edmonton, 9

Toronto at Vancouver, 10

Chicago at Vegas, 10

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 7

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7

Nashville at Buffalo, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30

Vegas at St. Louis, 8

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at Calgary, 9

Chicago at Arizona, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

Carolina at Vancouver, 10

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Game

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Games

Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 7 p.m.

Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), 8 p.m.

Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon

Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 21

At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1591 1

2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1486 2

3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1464 6

4. Maryland 10-0 1428 3

5. Michigan 8-1 1286 4

6. Gonzaga 10-1 1235 9

7. Duke 9-1 1232 10

8. Kentucky 7-1 1170 8

9. Virginia 8-1 1060 5

10. Oregon 7-2 905 13

11. Baylor 7-1 872 18

12. Auburn 8-0 836 14

13. Memphis 8-1 756 15

14. Dayton 7-1 672 19

15. Arizona 9-1 654 12

16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11

17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7

18. Butler 9-0 529 24

19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21

20. Villanova 7-2 285 23

21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17

22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16

23. Xavier 9-1 216 —

24. Colorado 7-1 210 20

25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 —

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Louisville (28) 9-0 772 1

2. Ohio State (2) 9-0 717 6

3. Kansas 7-1 714 3

4. Maryland (1) 10-0 693 4

5. Duke 9-1 610 8

6. Gonzaga 10-1 589 9

7. Michigan 8-1 563 5

8. Virginia 8-1 533 2

9. Kentucky 7-1 523 10

10. Auburn 8-0 442 13

11. Baylor 7-1 438 16

12. Dayton 7-1 384 17

13. Oregon 7-2 374 14

14. Arizona 9-1 330 11

15. Michigan State 6-3 291 12

16. North Carolina 6-3 284 7

17. Tennessee 7-1 263 20

17. Memphis 8-1 263 18

19. Butler 9-0 250 24

20. Villanova 7-2 190 22

21. Florida State 8-2 189 19

22. Seton Hall 6-3 131 15

23. Colorado 7-1 100 21

24. San Diego State 10-0 82 —

25. Washington 7-2 72 23

Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 68, Xavier 66, Utah State 32, VCU 17, Texas 12, Oklahoma 11, Indiana 10, LSU 10, Oklahoma State 10, DePaul 9, Marquette 8, Wichita State 6, Florida 4, Saint Mary’s 4, Stanford 4, Creighton 2, Iowa State 2, Arkansas 1, Liberty 1, Texas Tech 1.

The AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (27) 8-0 747 1

2. UConn (1) 8-0 686 4

3. Oregon (1) 7-1 679 3

4. Oregon St. (1) 8-0 653 5

5. South Carolina 9-1 634 6

6. Baylor 8-1 598 7

7. Louisville 9-1 597 2

8. Florida St. 9-0 550 8

9. NC State 9-0 490 13

10. UCLA 8-0 458 11

11. Texas A&M 7-1 438 12

12. Indiana 8-1 412 14

13. Maryland 8-2 395 9

14. Kentucky 9-0 386 15

15. Mississippi St. 8-2 349 10

16. DePaul 7-1 302 16

17. Gonzaga 8-1 255 18

18. Arizona 9-0 235 20

19. Michigan St. 6-2 150 19

20. Missouri St. 8-1 148 22

21. Arkansas 8-1 120 23

22. West Virginia 6-1 106 –

23. Tennessee 7-1 96 17

24. Michigan 8-1 79 24

25. Miami 5-3 56 21

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 71, Rutgers-Camden 59

Duquesne 90, Columbia 54

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 108, Rust 62

MIDWEST

Iowa 72, Minnesota 52

South Dakota 73, Alabama St. 59

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Columbia 63, Davidson 60

St. John’s 96, Army 60

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 91, Florida Memorial 47

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60

SMU 66, North Dakota 51

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Marcos Diplan off waivers from Detroit.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Greg Hibbard pitching coach, Chase Lambin hitting coach and Tyler Graham coach of Nashville (PCL); Bobby Wilson manager, Jeff Andrews pitching coach, Josue Perez hitting coach and Jonathan Gelnar coach of Frisco (TL); Josh Johnson manager, Jared Goedert hitting coach and Jon Nazarko strength coach of Down East (Carolina); Carlos Cardoza manager, Jason Hart hitting coach, Jay Sullenger coach, Tyler Voas trainer and Andy Earp strength coach of Hickory (SAL); Sean Cashman manager, Bryan Conger pitching coach, Sharnol Adriana hitting coach, Pat Brady coach and Yuichi Takizawa trainer of Spokane (NWL); Matt Hagen minor league field coordinator; Jono Arnold minor league pitching coordinator; Cody Atkinson minor league hitting coordinator; Geno Petralli minor league roving coach; and Turtle Thomas minor league roving catching coordinator.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted assistant trainer Jose Ministral to head trainer.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Andy Green bench coach, Chris Young bullpen coach, Craig Driver first base/catching coach, Mike Napoli quality assurance coach and Kyle Evans senior director of major league data and development and Will Venable third base coach.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP R.J. Alaniz outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Joe Harvey for assignment. Claimed RHP Tyler Kinley off waivers from Miami.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Zack Wheeler to a five-year contract.

Football

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived PK Brett Maher. Signed PK Kai Forbath.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Mercy Maston to a contract extension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Brendan Lemieux $2,000.00 for elbowing.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Jordan Kyrou and Austin Poganski from San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Tyler Spezia from Toledo (ECHL). Signed D Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired M Emerson Hyndman by permanent transfer from Bournemouth (Premier League-England) agreed to terms with him on a multi-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired G Bill Hamid by permanent transfer from Midtjylland (Superliga-Denmark) and signed him to a three-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Andres Perea on a one-year loan from Atletico Nacional (Primera A-Colombia).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Khiry Shelton to a three-year contract.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Announced East Atlanta FC will join the league for the 2020 season.

College

UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Andy Eggerth assistant track and field coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Girls Prep Bowling

bryan 2466

PATRICK HENRY 1797

regular games

PATRICK HENRY — Starr Anteau 120-116–236; Rachel Breece 114; Sarah Breece 176-168–344; Catherine Knapp 126-99–225; Zayna Kuesel 148; Angeline Parsons 140-135–275. TOTALS: 676-666–1342.

BRYAN — Gabi Bany 199-217–416; Jade Easley 189-206–395; Jessica Federspiel 114; Alexis Firm 135; Faith Harding 256-233–489; Emma Made 234-171–405. TOTALS: 1013-941–1954.

Baker games

PATRICK HENRY 143-185-127–455

BRYAN 182-150-180–512

RECORDS: Patrick Henry 2-2 overall, 1-1 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

VAN WERT 2594

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 2124

regular games

OTTAWA-GLANDORF — Camryn Fope 121-169–290; Hannah Hoehne 144-117–261; Natalie Duling 143-113–256; Bri Siebeneck 145-169–314; Emily Krukowski 180-165–354. TOTALS: 733-733–1466.

VAN WERT — Katie Hauter 157-130–287, Hanna Say 163-137–300; Makenzie Bowers 146-162–308; Ryleigh Hanicq 168-211–379; Lorrie Decker 207-232–439. TOTALS: 841-872–1713.

Baker games

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 171-124-133-112-118–658

VAN WERT 161-204-221-146-149–881

RECORDS: Ottawa-Glandorf 2-1 overall, 1-1 Western Buckeye League.

Boys Prep Bowling

bryan 2424

PATRICK HENRY 2326

regular games

PATRICK HENRY –Aidan Breece 196-167–363; Cade DeLong 217-221–438; Jaylin Drew 190-206–396; Kijano Hill 168-167–335; Lee Hogrefe 137; Tyler Piercefield 138. TOTALS: 909-898–1807.

BRYAN — Wade Allport 148-151–299; Austin Brandeberry 252-222–474; Zane Laurin 143; Matt Meade 225-216–441; Caleb Muhe 235-230–465. TOTALS: 1003-919–1,922.

Baker games

PATRICK HENRY 226-113-180– 519

BRYAN 159-159-184–502

RECORDS: Patrick Henry 2-2 overall, 1-1 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 2828

VAN WERT 2434

regular games

OTTAWA-GLANDORF — Jarrett Johns 195-243–429; Brandt Utrup 164-236–400; Sean Kelley 185-210–395; Ethan Schroeder 182-236–418; Mitch Kaufman 213-196–409. TOTALS: 939-1112–2051.

VAN WERT — Logan Goodwin 150-144–294; Landon Nowak 150-213–363; Aidyn Sidle 204-170–374; Jay Ellis 234; Jacob Place 141. TOTALS: 863-818–1681.

Baker games

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 164-137-150-183-147–777

VAN WERT 176-141-136-133-167–753

RECORDS: Ottawa-Glandorf 3-0 overall, 2-0 Western Buckeye League.

Prep Wrestling

Columbus grove 41, Ayersville 39

106 — Langhals (CG) won by forfeit.

113 — Goecke (CG) won by forfeit.

120 — Gray (CG) won by forfeit.

126 — Tracy (Ayer) pinned Wynkoop 0:48.

132 — Winzeler (Ayer) pinned Kaufman 3:05.

138 — Schroeder (CG) pinned Johnson 0:26.

145 — N. Romes (Ayer) won by forfeit.

152 — Shreve (Ayer) pinned Bryan 1:19.

160 — Delano (Ayer) pinned Roman 1:46.

170 — J. Romes (Ayer) pinned Blankemeyer 1:31.

182 — Brown (Ayer) dec. Jones 3-1.

195 — Shafer (CG) won by forfeit.

220 — Sargent (CG) punned Lause 1:52.

285 — Meyer (CG) won by forfeit.

archbold 47, Columbus Grove 47

106 — Langhals (CG) won by forfeit.

113 — Goecke (CG) punned Bowerman 1:07.

120 — Gray (CG) punned Fryman 5:12.

126 — Francis (Arch) pinned Wynkoop 0:56.

132 — R. Short (Arch) pinned Kaufman 2:51.

138 — Eicher (Arch) pinned Schroeder 1:40.

145 — Garcia (Arch) won by forfeit.

152 — B. Short (Arch) punned Bryan 1:46.

160 — Luna (Arch) pinned Roman 4:37.

170 — Yoder (Arch) pinned Blankemeyer 2:40.

182 — Bogart (CG) tech. fall Aeschliman 17-1.

195 — Meyer (Arch) tech. fall Jones 19-2.

220 — Sargent (CG) pinned Babcock 3:09.

285 — Meyer (CG) pinned Simon 0:34.

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Lima South 41, Donnell 28

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 41, Danbury 14

(8th) Glenwood 43, Oregon Fassett 30

(7th) Donnell 61, Lima South 24

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 62, Danbury 5

(7th) Glenwood 44, Oregon Fassett 28

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) Glenwood 25, Oregon Fassett 18

(8th) Danbury 37, Hopewell-Loudon 30

(7th) Oregon Fassett 18, Glenwood 11

(7th) Danbury 24, Hopewell-Loudon 10

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

North Union, Van Buren & Hopewell-Loudon at Upper Sandusky, 6

Columbus Grove at Hicksville, 6

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Morning Glories League

High series: Faye Lane, Hitchings Insurance, 463. High game: Linda Jones, Kathy’s Corner, 183.

Kings & Queens League

High series: (women) Bobbie Sepelak, Midwest Appraisal, 498; (men) Reid Ponx, Encompass, 627. High game: (women) Sepelak 174; (men) Jim Boyce, Bob Meier Rentals, 228.