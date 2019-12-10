PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo Notre Dame 48, Toledo Whitmer 22
Other NW Ohio Games
Bryan 57, Edgerton 46
Castalia Margaretta 64, Tol. Cent. Catholic 54
Elgin 63, Triad 60
Hicksville 41, Hilltop 33
Lima Bath 63, McComb 35
Lima Perry 46, Pandora-Gilboa 34
New Bremen 64, Lincolnview 56
North Baltimore 45, Holgate 32
Sandusky Senior 57, Fremont Ross 50, OT
Smithville 52, Ashland Mapleton 24
St. Henry 75, Mississinawa Valley 28
Van Buren 58, Hardin Northern 50
Versailles 53, Tipp City 40
Wauseon 62, Fairview 61
Around Ohio
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 67, Akr. Firestone 15
Albany Alexander 64, Bidwell River Valley 33
Athens 51, Wellston 45, 0
Batavia 65, Cin. Woodward 39
Beallsville 54, Caldwell 46
Belmont Union Local 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27
Berlin Center Western Reserve 96, Sebring McKinley 28
Bethel-Tate 66, Felicity-Franklin 34
Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 39
Camden Preble Shawnee 50, New Lebanon Dixie 32
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 30, Groveport Madison Christian 27
Canfield 60, Ravenna 33
Carrollton 42, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 34
Cedarville 56, Cin. Christian 25
Chardon NDCL 45, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40
Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. NW 39
Cin. Princeton 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 68, Ironton Rock Hill 44
Cols. DeSales 39, Mt. Vernon 22
Day. Carroll 42, Wilmington 31
Day. Stivers 60, Day. Meadowdale 24
Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Mentor Christian 30
Fayetteville-Perry 43, Hillsboro 28
Franklin Furnace Green 54, Portsmouth Sciotoville 38
Girard 42, Hubbard 35
Kinsman Badger 63, Southington Chalker 47
Kirtland 45, Mentor Lake Cath. 40
Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, Bristol 29
Lebanon 42, Kings Mills Kings 38
Leesburg Fairfield 85, Mowrystown Whiteoak 21
Marion Elgin 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 60
Martins Ferry 50, St. Clairsville 32
McArthur Vinton County 81, Pomeroy Meigs 40
McDonald 46, Atwater Waterloo 22
Milton-Union 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 36
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52, New Middletown Spring. 43
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 55, Elyria Open Door 35
New Boston Glenwood 50, Portsmouth Clay 34
Northside Christian 44, Cols. Horizon Science 28
Norton 44, Akr. Coventry 31
Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Toronto 41
Painesville Riverside 58, Ashtabula Lakeside 44
Poland Seminary 37, Canfield S. Range 29
Proctorville Fairland 63, Portsmouth 16
Reedsville Eastern 59, Crown City S. Gallia 42
Richwood N. Union 63, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50
Rocky River 45, Elyria 25
S. Point 53, Gallipolis Gallia 36
S. Webster 84, Beaver Eastern 45
Sarahsville Shenandoah 74, Bellaire St. John 6
Seaman N. Adams 53, Lynchburg-Clay 42
Shadyside 60, Linsly, W.Va. 44
St. Henry 75, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28
Struthers 76, Cortland Lakeview 39
Tallmadge 43, Ravenna SE 42
Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39
Williamsburg 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 47
Wintersville Indian Creek 39, E. Liverpool 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Barnesville 34
Youngs. Liberty 80, Warren JFK 38
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Mohawk at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Wynford
Seneca East at Buckeye Central
Upper Sandusky at Carey
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Genoa
Elmwood at Lake
Otsego at Woodmore
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Lakota
Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood
Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Ottawa Hills
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Maumee
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Hilltop at North Central
Stryker at Fayette
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Defiance
Bradford at Fort Recovery
Bucyrus at Crestline
Coldwater at Celina
Continental at Fairview
DPT Classic at Ayersville
DPT Classic at Tinora
Delphos Jefferson at Cory-Rawson
Leipsic at Fort Jennings
Lincolnview at Elida
Loudonville at Ontario
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Norwalk St. Paul
Marion Local at Wapakoneta
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove
Riverdale at Ada
Riverside at Jackson Center
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
St. Marys Memorial at Delphos St. John’s
Swanton at Pettisville
Tiffin Columbian at Mansfield Madison
Van Wert at Spencerville
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Whiteford at Evergreen
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Waite
Toledo Start at Toledo Scott
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Liberty-Benton
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Arlington
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Vanlue at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Findlay
Lima Senior at Toledo Notre Dame
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Ursula
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson
Bluffton at Ada
Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Paulding
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Miller City
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Elgin
Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley
Sidney Lehman at Riverside
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at St. Henry
Fort Recovery at Parkway
Marion Local at Versailles
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Springfield
Bowling Green at Maumee
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at West Holmes
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Shelby
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at South Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen
Bryan at Hicksville
Delta at Wauseon
Genoa at New Riegel
Holgate at Continental
Liberty Center at Edgerton
Lincolnview at Lima Cent. Cath.
Oak Harbor at Eastwood
Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison
PREP Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Swanton 50, Northwood 36
Around Ohio
Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Cols. Grandview Hts. 61
Delaware Christian 51, Liberty Christian Academy 43
Tuesday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s
Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross
Toledo Whitmer at Findlay
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Ottoville
Bedford, Mich. at Toledo Woodward
Bowling Green at Eastwood
Calvary Christian at Hardin Northern
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Waite
Delta at Monclova Christian
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Fayette at Edgerton
Hicksville at Bryan
Kalida at Pandora-Gilboa
Kenton at Benjamin Logan
Lima Cent. Cath. at Lima Bath
Lucas at Galion Senior
Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior
Norwalk Senior at Shelby
Perrysburg at Saline, Mich.
Springfield at Maumee Valley Country Day
Tiffin Columbian at New Riegel
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington
Wooster Triway at West Holmes
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Seneca East
Wynford at Bucyrus
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardinal Stritch at Evergreen
Dover at Wooster Senior
Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville
Tinora at Pettisville
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Green Bay 20, Washington 15
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35
Denver 38, Houston 24
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21
Kansas City 23, New England 16
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17
L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12
Monday’s Result
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, late
Thursday, Dec. 12
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20
Sunday, Dec. 15
Denver at Kansas City, 1
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1
Seattle at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Green Bay, 1
New England at Cincinnati, 1
Philadelphia at Washington, 1
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20
Monday, Dec. 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 5 .773 —
Philadelphia 17 7 .708 1
Toronto 16 7 .696 1½
Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4½
New York 4 19 .174 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 17 6 .739 —
Orlando 11 12 .478 6
Charlotte 9 16 .360 9
Washington 7 15 .318 9½
Atlanta 6 17 .261 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 21 3 .875 —
Indiana 15 9 .625 6
Detroit 10 14 .417 11
Chicago 8 17 .320 13½
Cleveland 5 18 .217 15½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 16 7 .696 —
Houston 15 8 .652 1
San Antonio 9 14 .391 7
Memphis 6 16 .273 9½
New Orleans 6 18 .250 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 14 7 .667 —
Utah 13 10 .565 2
Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 4½
Minnesota 10 12 .455 4½
Portland 9 15 .375 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 21 3 .875 —
L.A. Clippers 18 7 .720 3½
Phoenix 10 12 .455 10
Sacramento 10 13 .435 10½
Golden State 5 19 .208 16
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Brooklyn 105, Denver 102
Atlanta 122, Charlotte 107
L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 119
Miami 110, Chicago 105, OT
Philadelphia 110, Toronto 104
Sacramento 110, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City 108, Portland 96
L.A. Lakers 142, Minnesota 125
Monday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 110, Indiana 99
Boston 110, Cleveland 88
Detroit 105, New Orleans 103
Milwaukee 110, Orlando 101
Sacramento 119, Houston 118
Toronto 93, Chicago 92
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9
Memphis at Golden State, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Charlotte, 7
Atlanta at Miami, 8
Denver at Philadelphia, 8
New York at Portland, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7
Houston at Cleveland, 7
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30
Atlanta at Chicago, 8
Utah at Minnesota, 8
Memphis at Phoenix, 9
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 9:30
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10
New York at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 8
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30
Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, 9
Portland at Denver, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 31 20 5 6 46 107 78
Florida 29 15 9 5 35 105 99
Buffalo 31 14 11 6 34 96 95
Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102
Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103
Tampa Bay 28 14 11 3 31 103 92
Ottawa 31 13 17 1 27 84 97
Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 32 22 5 5 49 117 93
N.Y. Islanders 29 20 7 2 42 86 69
Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85
Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81
Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82
N.Y. Rangers 29 15 11 3 33 93 91
Columbus 30 12 14 4 28 76 93
New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83
Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 107 79
Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 87 82
Dallas 31 17 11 3 37 82 76
Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98
Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92
Chicago 30 12 12 6 30 83 93
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 32 18 10 4 40 97 93
Arizona 32 18 10 4 40 89 75
Vegas 32 15 12 5 35 93 93
Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91
Calgary 31 15 12 4 34 81 92
San Jose 32 15 15 2 32 88 111
Anaheim 30 12 14 4 28 79 90
Los Angeles 31 11 18 2 24 77 102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
Florida 5, San Jose 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0
Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1
Columbus 5, Washington 2
Ottawa 5, Boston 2
Calgary at Colorado, 9
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30
San Jose at Nashville, 8
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30
Calgary at Arizona, 9
Carolina at Edmonton, 9
Toronto at Vancouver, 10
Chicago at Vegas, 10
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7
Nashville at Buffalo, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30
Vegas at St. Louis, 8
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at Calgary, 9
Chicago at Arizona, 9
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
Carolina at Vancouver, 10
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Game
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Friday’s Games
Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 7 p.m.
Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), 8 p.m.
Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon
Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1591 1
2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1486 2
3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1464 6
4. Maryland 10-0 1428 3
5. Michigan 8-1 1286 4
6. Gonzaga 10-1 1235 9
7. Duke 9-1 1232 10
8. Kentucky 7-1 1170 8
9. Virginia 8-1 1060 5
10. Oregon 7-2 905 13
11. Baylor 7-1 872 18
12. Auburn 8-0 836 14
13. Memphis 8-1 756 15
14. Dayton 7-1 672 19
15. Arizona 9-1 654 12
16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11
17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7
18. Butler 9-0 529 24
19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21
20. Villanova 7-2 285 23
21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17
22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16
23. Xavier 9-1 216 —
24. Colorado 7-1 210 20
25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 —
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (28) 9-0 772 1
2. Ohio State (2) 9-0 717 6
3. Kansas 7-1 714 3
4. Maryland (1) 10-0 693 4
5. Duke 9-1 610 8
6. Gonzaga 10-1 589 9
7. Michigan 8-1 563 5
8. Virginia 8-1 533 2
9. Kentucky 7-1 523 10
10. Auburn 8-0 442 13
11. Baylor 7-1 438 16
12. Dayton 7-1 384 17
13. Oregon 7-2 374 14
14. Arizona 9-1 330 11
15. Michigan State 6-3 291 12
16. North Carolina 6-3 284 7
17. Tennessee 7-1 263 20
17. Memphis 8-1 263 18
19. Butler 9-0 250 24
20. Villanova 7-2 190 22
21. Florida State 8-2 189 19
22. Seton Hall 6-3 131 15
23. Colorado 7-1 100 21
24. San Diego State 10-0 82 —
25. Washington 7-2 72 23
Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 68, Xavier 66, Utah State 32, VCU 17, Texas 12, Oklahoma 11, Indiana 10, LSU 10, Oklahoma State 10, DePaul 9, Marquette 8, Wichita State 6, Florida 4, Saint Mary’s 4, Stanford 4, Creighton 2, Iowa State 2, Arkansas 1, Liberty 1, Texas Tech 1.
The AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (27) 8-0 747 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 686 4
3. Oregon (1) 7-1 679 3
4. Oregon St. (1) 8-0 653 5
5. South Carolina 9-1 634 6
6. Baylor 8-1 598 7
7. Louisville 9-1 597 2
8. Florida St. 9-0 550 8
9. NC State 9-0 490 13
10. UCLA 8-0 458 11
11. Texas A&M 7-1 438 12
12. Indiana 8-1 412 14
13. Maryland 8-2 395 9
14. Kentucky 9-0 386 15
15. Mississippi St. 8-2 349 10
16. DePaul 7-1 302 16
17. Gonzaga 8-1 255 18
18. Arizona 9-0 235 20
19. Michigan St. 6-2 150 19
20. Missouri St. 8-1 148 22
21. Arkansas 8-1 120 23
22. West Virginia 6-1 106 –
23. Tennessee 7-1 96 17
24. Michigan 8-1 79 24
25. Miami 5-3 56 21
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 71, Rutgers-Camden 59
Duquesne 90, Columbia 54
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 108, Rust 62
MIDWEST
Iowa 72, Minnesota 52
South Dakota 73, Alabama St. 59
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Columbia 63, Davidson 60
St. John’s 96, Army 60
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 91, Florida Memorial 47
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60
SMU 66, North Dakota 51
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Marcos Diplan off waivers from Detroit.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Greg Hibbard pitching coach, Chase Lambin hitting coach and Tyler Graham coach of Nashville (PCL); Bobby Wilson manager, Jeff Andrews pitching coach, Josue Perez hitting coach and Jonathan Gelnar coach of Frisco (TL); Josh Johnson manager, Jared Goedert hitting coach and Jon Nazarko strength coach of Down East (Carolina); Carlos Cardoza manager, Jason Hart hitting coach, Jay Sullenger coach, Tyler Voas trainer and Andy Earp strength coach of Hickory (SAL); Sean Cashman manager, Bryan Conger pitching coach, Sharnol Adriana hitting coach, Pat Brady coach and Yuichi Takizawa trainer of Spokane (NWL); Matt Hagen minor league field coordinator; Jono Arnold minor league pitching coordinator; Cody Atkinson minor league hitting coordinator; Geno Petralli minor league roving coach; and Turtle Thomas minor league roving catching coordinator.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted assistant trainer Jose Ministral to head trainer.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Andy Green bench coach, Chris Young bullpen coach, Craig Driver first base/catching coach, Mike Napoli quality assurance coach and Kyle Evans senior director of major league data and development and Will Venable third base coach.
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP R.J. Alaniz outright to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Joe Harvey for assignment. Claimed RHP Tyler Kinley off waivers from Miami.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Zack Wheeler to a five-year contract.
Football
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived PK Brett Maher. Signed PK Kai Forbath.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Mercy Maston to a contract extension.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Brendan Lemieux $2,000.00 for elbowing.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Jordan Kyrou and Austin Poganski from San Antonio (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Tyler Spezia from Toledo (ECHL). Signed D Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired M Emerson Hyndman by permanent transfer from Bournemouth (Premier League-England) agreed to terms with him on a multi-year contract.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired G Bill Hamid by permanent transfer from Midtjylland (Superliga-Denmark) and signed him to a three-year contract.
ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Andres Perea on a one-year loan from Atletico Nacional (Primera A-Colombia).
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Khiry Shelton to a three-year contract.
United Soccer League
LEAGUE TWO — Announced East Atlanta FC will join the league for the 2020 season.
College
UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Andy Eggerth assistant track and field coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Girls Prep Bowling
bryan 2466
PATRICK HENRY 1797
regular games
PATRICK HENRY — Starr Anteau 120-116–236; Rachel Breece 114; Sarah Breece 176-168–344; Catherine Knapp 126-99–225; Zayna Kuesel 148; Angeline Parsons 140-135–275. TOTALS: 676-666–1342.
BRYAN — Gabi Bany 199-217–416; Jade Easley 189-206–395; Jessica Federspiel 114; Alexis Firm 135; Faith Harding 256-233–489; Emma Made 234-171–405. TOTALS: 1013-941–1954.
Baker games
PATRICK HENRY 143-185-127–455
BRYAN 182-150-180–512
RECORDS: Patrick Henry 2-2 overall, 1-1 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
VAN WERT 2594
OTTAWA-GLANDORF 2124
regular games
OTTAWA-GLANDORF — Camryn Fope 121-169–290; Hannah Hoehne 144-117–261; Natalie Duling 143-113–256; Bri Siebeneck 145-169–314; Emily Krukowski 180-165–354. TOTALS: 733-733–1466.
VAN WERT — Katie Hauter 157-130–287, Hanna Say 163-137–300; Makenzie Bowers 146-162–308; Ryleigh Hanicq 168-211–379; Lorrie Decker 207-232–439. TOTALS: 841-872–1713.
Baker games
OTTAWA-GLANDORF 171-124-133-112-118–658
VAN WERT 161-204-221-146-149–881
RECORDS: Ottawa-Glandorf 2-1 overall, 1-1 Western Buckeye League.
Boys Prep Bowling
bryan 2424
PATRICK HENRY 2326
regular games
PATRICK HENRY –Aidan Breece 196-167–363; Cade DeLong 217-221–438; Jaylin Drew 190-206–396; Kijano Hill 168-167–335; Lee Hogrefe 137; Tyler Piercefield 138. TOTALS: 909-898–1807.
BRYAN — Wade Allport 148-151–299; Austin Brandeberry 252-222–474; Zane Laurin 143; Matt Meade 225-216–441; Caleb Muhe 235-230–465. TOTALS: 1003-919–1,922.
Baker games
PATRICK HENRY 226-113-180– 519
BRYAN 159-159-184–502
RECORDS: Patrick Henry 2-2 overall, 1-1 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF 2828
VAN WERT 2434
regular games
OTTAWA-GLANDORF — Jarrett Johns 195-243–429; Brandt Utrup 164-236–400; Sean Kelley 185-210–395; Ethan Schroeder 182-236–418; Mitch Kaufman 213-196–409. TOTALS: 939-1112–2051.
VAN WERT — Logan Goodwin 150-144–294; Landon Nowak 150-213–363; Aidyn Sidle 204-170–374; Jay Ellis 234; Jacob Place 141. TOTALS: 863-818–1681.
Baker games
OTTAWA-GLANDORF 164-137-150-183-147–777
VAN WERT 176-141-136-133-167–753
RECORDS: Ottawa-Glandorf 3-0 overall, 2-0 Western Buckeye League.
Prep Wrestling
Columbus grove 41, Ayersville 39
106 — Langhals (CG) won by forfeit.
113 — Goecke (CG) won by forfeit.
120 — Gray (CG) won by forfeit.
126 — Tracy (Ayer) pinned Wynkoop 0:48.
132 — Winzeler (Ayer) pinned Kaufman 3:05.
138 — Schroeder (CG) pinned Johnson 0:26.
145 — N. Romes (Ayer) won by forfeit.
152 — Shreve (Ayer) pinned Bryan 1:19.
160 — Delano (Ayer) pinned Roman 1:46.
170 — J. Romes (Ayer) pinned Blankemeyer 1:31.
182 — Brown (Ayer) dec. Jones 3-1.
195 — Shafer (CG) won by forfeit.
220 — Sargent (CG) punned Lause 1:52.
285 — Meyer (CG) won by forfeit.
archbold 47, Columbus Grove 47
106 — Langhals (CG) won by forfeit.
113 — Goecke (CG) punned Bowerman 1:07.
120 — Gray (CG) punned Fryman 5:12.
126 — Francis (Arch) pinned Wynkoop 0:56.
132 — R. Short (Arch) pinned Kaufman 2:51.
138 — Eicher (Arch) pinned Schroeder 1:40.
145 — Garcia (Arch) won by forfeit.
152 — B. Short (Arch) punned Bryan 1:46.
160 — Luna (Arch) pinned Roman 4:37.
170 — Yoder (Arch) pinned Blankemeyer 2:40.
182 — Bogart (CG) tech. fall Aeschliman 17-1.
195 — Meyer (Arch) tech. fall Jones 19-2.
220 — Sargent (CG) pinned Babcock 3:09.
285 — Meyer (CG) pinned Simon 0:34.
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Lima South 41, Donnell 28
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 41, Danbury 14
(8th) Glenwood 43, Oregon Fassett 30
(7th) Donnell 61, Lima South 24
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 62, Danbury 5
(7th) Glenwood 44, Oregon Fassett 28
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) Glenwood 25, Oregon Fassett 18
(8th) Danbury 37, Hopewell-Loudon 30
(7th) Oregon Fassett 18, Glenwood 11
(7th) Danbury 24, Hopewell-Loudon 10
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
North Union, Van Buren & Hopewell-Loudon at Upper Sandusky, 6
Columbus Grove at Hicksville, 6
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Morning Glories League
High series: Faye Lane, Hitchings Insurance, 463. High game: Linda Jones, Kathy’s Corner, 183.
Kings & Queens League
High series: (women) Bobbie Sepelak, Midwest Appraisal, 498; (men) Reid Ponx, Encompass, 627. High game: (women) Sepelak 174; (men) Jim Boyce, Bob Meier Rentals, 228.