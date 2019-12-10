DOLA — Mady Parker scored 18 points Monday to lead Van Buren to a 58-50 victory over Hardin Northern in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Reese Recker and Sophia Reineke each had eight points for Van Buren (3-2), while Agnes Durliat and Breanna Tabler (five assists) each scored seven points. Recker had a game-high nine rebounds. Parker had four steals.

Maddie Grappy had a game-high 28 points for Hardin Northern (1-5). Eris McCoy scored six points with seven rebounds.

Van BUren (3-2)

Tabler 2-3–7, Reineke 3-2–8, Durliat 2-3–7, Bishop 2-1–5, Parker 7-3–18, Horne 1-1–3, Recker 3-2–8, M. Pawlak 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-57 1-27 — 58.

Hardin Northern (1-5)

Russler 1-0–2, Cook 0-2–2, Martin 0-3–3, Stewart-Evans 1-0–2, Wilson 1-3–5, McCoy 3-0–6, Obenour 1-0–2, Grappy 9-6–28. TOTALS: 16-45 14-20 — 50.

Van Buren 12 23 8 15 — 58

Hardin Northern 9 11 13 17 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 1-5 (Parker); Hardin Northern 4-10 (Grappy 4).

rebounds: Van Buren 20 (Recker 9); Hardin Northern 20 (McCoy 7).

turnovers: Van Buren 15; Hardin Northern 13.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 30-7.