PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Championships

AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM

Division II

Cincinnati La Salle 34, Massillon Washington 17

Division VI

Anna 48, New Middletown Springfield 14

Division III

Trotwood-Madison 14, Mansfield Senior 7, OT

Division I

Pickerington Central 21, Cincinnati Elder 14

Division VII

Marion Local 28, Lucas 6

Division IV

Clyde 42, Newark Licking Valley 14

Division V

Kirtland 17, Ironton 7

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Notre Dame

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at Smithville

Ayersville at DPT Classic

Castalia Margaretta at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Columbus St. Francis Desales at Mount Vernon

DPT Classic at Tinora

Edgerton at Bryan

Elgin at Triad

Fremont Ross at Sandusky Senior

Hilltop at Hicksville

Holgate at North Baltimore

McComb at Lima Bath

New Bremen at Lincolnview

Pandora-Gilboa at Lima Perry

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Mohawk at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Wynford

Seneca East at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Carey

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Genoa

Elmwood at Lake

Otsego at Woodmore

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Lakota

Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood

Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Ottawa Hills

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Hilltop at North Central

Stryker at Fayette

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Defiance

Bradford at Fort Recovery

Bucyrus at Crestline

Coldwater at Celina

Continental at Fairview

DPT Classic at Ayersville

DPT Classic at Tinora

Delphos Jefferson at Cory-Rawson

Leipsic at Fort Jennings

Lincolnview at Elida

Loudonville at Ontario

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Norwalk St. Paul

Marion Local at Wapakoneta

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Riverdale at Ada

Riverside at Jackson Center

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

St. Marys Memorial at Delphos St. John’s

Swanton at Pettisville

Tiffin Columbian at Mansfield Madison

Van Wert at Spencerville

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Whiteford at Evergreen

St. Henry at Mississinawa Valley

Tipp City at Versailles

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Woodward

Van Buren at Hardin Northern

Wauseon at Fairview

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Waite

Toledo Start at Toledo Scott

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Liberty-Benton

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

Vanlue at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Findlay

Lima Senior at Toledo Notre Dame

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Ursula

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson

Bluffton at Ada

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview

Spencerville at Paulding

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Miller City

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Elgin

Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley

Sidney Lehman at Riverside

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Parkway

Marion Local at Versailles

Minster at Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Bowling Green at Maumee

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at West Holmes

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Shelby

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at South Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen

Bryan at Hicksville

Delta at Wauseon

Genoa at New Riegel

Holgate at Continental

Liberty Center at Edgerton

Lincolnview at Lima Cent. Cath.

Oak Harbor at Eastwood

Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison

PREP Boys Basketball

Monday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Kidron Central Christian at West Salem Northwestern

Northwood at Swanton

Tuesday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s

Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross

Toledo Whitmer at Findlay

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Ottoville

Bedford, Mich. at Toledo Woodward

Bowling Green at Eastwood

Calvary Christian at Hardin Northern

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Waite

Delta at Monclova Christian

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Fayette at Edgerton

Hicksville at Bryan

Kalida at Pandora-Gilboa

Kenton at Benjamin Logan

Lima Cent. Cath. at Lima Bath

Lucas at Galion Senior

Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior

Norwalk Senior at Shelby

Perrysburg at Saline, Mich.

Springfield at Maumee Valley Country Day

Tiffin Columbian at New Riegel

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington

Wooster Triway at West Holmes

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Seneca East

Wynford at Bucyrus

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardinal Stritch at Evergreen

Dover at Wooster Senior

Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville

Tinora at Pettisville

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168

Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212

N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301

Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236

Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242

Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291

Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366

Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261

L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284

Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381

Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270

Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229

Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293

L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250

Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Results

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

Denver 38, Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 1

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1

Seattle at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Green Bay, 1

New England at Cincinnati, 1

Philadelphia at Washington, 1

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 16 5 .762 —

Philadelphia 17 7 .708 ½

Toronto 15 7 .682 1½

Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4

New York 4 19 .174 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 17 6 .739 —

Orlando 11 11 .500 5½

Charlotte 9 16 .360 9

Washington 7 15 .318 9½

Atlanta 6 17 .261 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 20 3 .870 —

Indiana 15 8 .652 5

Detroit 9 14 .391 11

Chicago 8 16 .333 12½

Cleveland 5 17 .227 14½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 16 7 .696 —

Houston 15 7 .682 ½

San Antonio 9 14 .391 7

Memphis 6 16 .273 9½

New Orleans 6 17 .261 10

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 14 7 .667 —

Utah 13 10 .565 2

Minnesota 10 11 .476 4

Oklahoma City 9 12 .429 5

Portland 9 14 .391 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 20 3 .870 —

L.A. Clippers 17 7 .708 3½

Phoenix 10 12 .455 9½

Sacramento 9 13 .409 10½

Golden State 5 19 .208 15½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Dallas 130, New Orleans 84

Indiana 104, New York 103

Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94

Houston 115, Phoenix 109

Utah 126, Memphis 112

Sunday’s Results

Brooklyn 105, Denver 102

Atlanta 122, Charlotte 107

L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 119

Miami 110, Chicago 105, OT

Philadelphia 110, Toronto 104

Sacramento 110, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City at Portland, late

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late

Monday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7

Cleveland at Boston, 7:30

Detroit at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8

Sacramento at Houston, 8

Toronto at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9

Memphis at Golden State, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Charlotte, 7

Atlanta at Miami, 8

Denver at Philadelphia, 8

New York at Portland, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Indiana, 7

Houston at Cleveland, 7

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30

Atlanta at Chicago, 8

Utah at Minnesota, 8

Memphis at Phoenix, 9

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 9:30

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10

New York at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 30 20 4 6 46 105 73

Florida 29 15 9 5 35 105 99

Buffalo 31 14 11 6 34 96 95

Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102

Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103

Tampa Bay 27 14 10 3 31 102 87

Ottawa 30 12 17 1 25 79 95

Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 31 22 4 5 49 115 88

N.Y. Islanders 28 19 7 2 40 81 68

Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85

Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81

Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82

N.Y. Rangers 29 15 11 3 33 93 91

Columbus 29 11 14 4 26 71 91

New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83

Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 107 79

Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 87 82

Dallas 31 17 11 3 37 82 76

Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98

Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92

Chicago 30 12 12 6 30 83 93

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 32 18 10 4 40 97 93

Arizona 32 18 10 4 40 89 75

Vegas 32 15 12 5 35 93 93

Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91

Calgary 31 15 12 4 34 81 92

San Jose 32 15 15 2 32 88 111

Anaheim 30 12 14 4 28 79 90

Los Angeles 31 11 18 2 24 77 102

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT

Colorado 4, Boston 1

Carolina 6, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3

Sunday’s Results

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Florida 5, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0

Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7

Columbus at Washington, 7

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30

Calgary at Colorado, 9

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30

San Jose at Nashville, 8

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30

Calgary at Arizona, 9

Carolina at Edmonton, 9

Toronto at Vancouver, 10

Chicago at Vegas, 10

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 7

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (47) 13-0 1535 1

2. Ohio St. (12) 13-0 1488 2

3. Clemson (3) 13-0 1441 3

4. Oklahoma 12-1 1364 6

5. Georgia 11-2 1241 4

6. Florida 10-2 1167 7

7. Oregon 11-2 1141 13

8. Baylor 11-2 1039 8

9. Alabama 10-2 1011 9

9. Auburn 9-3 1011 11

11. Wisconsin 10-3 944 10

12. Utah 11-2 909 5

13. Penn St. 10-2 888 12

14. Notre Dame 10-2 709 14

15. Memphis 12-1 675 16

16. Minnesota 10-2 645 15

17. Michigan 9-3 597 17

18. Boise St. 12-1 500 19

19. Iowa 9-3 494 18

20. Appalachian St. 12-1 355 20

21. Navy 9-2 246 23

22. Southern Cal 8-4 195 24

23. Cincinnati 10-3 183 21

24. Air Force 10-2 97 25

25. Oklahoma St. 8-4 70 NR

Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas St. 50, Texas A&M 7, FAU 7, Arizona St. 5, Iowa St. 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3, North Dakota St. 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. LSU (46) 13-0 1605 1

2. Ohio State (14) 13-0 1562 2

3. Clemson (5) 13-0 1513 3

4. Oklahoma 12-1 1430 6

5. Georgia 11-2 1294 4

6. Oregon 11-2 1189 13

7. Florida 10-2 1172 7

8. Baylor 11-2 1161 8

9. Alabama 10-2 1092 9

10. Utah 11-2 1005 5

11. Wisconsin 10-3 988 10

12. Penn State 10-2 967 11

13. Auburn 9-3 962 12

14. Notre Dame 10-2 771 14

15. Memphis 12-1 667 16

16. Minnesota 10-2 654 15

17. Michigan 9-3 592 18

18. Boise State 12-1 566 17

19. Iowa 9-3 485 19

20. Appalachian State 12-1 375 20

21. Navy 9-2 234 23

22. Cincinnati 10-3 233 21

23. Southern California 8-4 189 24

24. Air Force 10-2 151 25

25. Virginia 9-4 73 22

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 64, SMU 61, Kansas State 20, Indiana 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 6, Florida Atlantic 6, Central Florida 6, San Diego State 5, Tennessee 4, Kentucky 3, Iowa State 3, Arizona State 3, Virginia Tech 2, Hawaii 1, California 1.

Saturday’s Results

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38

Conference USA Championship: FAU 49, UAB 6

American Athletic Championship: Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24

SEC Championship: LSU 37, Georgia 10

SWAC Championship: Alcorn St. 39, Southern 24

ACC Championship: Clemson 62, Virginia 17

Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) 26, Central Michigan 21

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23, OT

Mountain West Championship: Boise State 31, Hawaii 10

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Results

James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10

Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20

Montana State 47, Albany (NY) 21

Illinois State 24, Central Arkansas 14

North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 17

Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28

Austin Peay 42, Sacramento State 28

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Games

Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 7 p.m.

Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), 8 p.m.

Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Results

Slippery Rock 65, Notre Dame (Ohio) 59

West Florida 43, Lenoir-Rhyne 38

Ferris St. 25, Northwest Missouri State 3

Minnesota State 42, Texas A&M-Commerce 21

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Results

Muhlenberg 24, Salisbury 8

North Central (Ill.) 31, Delaware Valley 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 26, Mary Hardin-Baylor 7

Saint John’s (Minn.) 34, Wheaton (Ill.) 33

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon

Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Results

Marian (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24

Morningside 21, Grand View 16

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 21

At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Babson 99, Tufts 85

Bowdoin 76, Maine-Farmington 72

Brandeis 97, Salem St. 65

Coast Guard 80, Merchant Marine 69

Dean 108, Maine-Augusta 83

Hamilton 86, Johnson & Wales (RI) 73

Husson 85, Johnson St. 74

Lyndon St. 94, Maine Maritime 87

Middlebury 76, Stevens Tech 66

NY Maritime 82, CCNY 72

Niagara 93, Colgate 82, OT

Sacred Heart 79, Hartford 62

Trinity (Conn.) 69, Norwich 53

Wesley College 101, Salisbury 99, OT

William & Mary 62, Fairfield 58

Yeshiva 96, St. Joseph’s (LI) 76

SOUTH

Chattanooga 99, Tenn. Wesleyan 51

Coll. of Charleston 76, Coker 50

Florida St. 72, Clemson 53

Furman 84, SC-Upstate 72

Georgia College 64, Morehouse 60

Houston 76, South Carolina 56

LSU 109, Northwestern St. 59

LeMoyne-Owen 60, St. Augustine’s 59, OT

Lipscomb 96, Trevecca Nazarene 72

N. Kentucky 76, E. Kentucky 57

North Alabama 78, Birmingham-Southern 50

Richmond 75, South Alabama 57

Virginia 56, North Carolina 47

MIDWEST

Akron 72, Southern U. 57

Buffalo 74, DePaul 69

Michigan St. 77, Rutgers 65

Ohio 81, Tennessee Tech 54

Purdue 58, Northwestern 44

Toledo 82, Marshall 72

Valparaiso 77, Cent. Michigan 55

Wis.-Platteville 96, Olivet 63

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 95, Haskell Indian Nations 55

Sam Houston St. 71, Louisiana Tech 68

Texas 60, Texas A&M 50

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma St. 61

FAR WEST

Dayton 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68

E. Washington 98, North Dakota 82

Gonzaga 83, Washington 76

N. Arizona 73, Omaha 65

Puget Sound 85, La Verne 63

Saint Louis 86, Tulane 62

San Diego St. 59, San Jose St. 57

UCLA 81, Denver 62

Saturday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Alfred 80, Sarah Lawrence 60

Binghamton 84, Boston U. 79, OT

Bucknell 65, Albany (NY) 64

Davidson 70, Northeastern 63

Dominican (NY) 96, Bloomfield 56

George Washington 66, Delaware 56

Goldey Beacom 74, Chestnut Hill 53

Harvard 89, UMass 55

Hobart 73, Bard 53

Holy Family 74, Wilmington (Del.) 62

LIU Brooklyn 85, Army 72

La Salle 71, Drexel 63

Lafayette 62, Cornell 59

Loyola (Md.) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 48

Maine 66, CCSU 64

Manhattan 54, Fordham 53, OT

Maryland 59, Illinois 58

Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis Brooklyn 63

Missouri 64, Temple 54

Navy 53, Marist 51, OT

Quinnipiac 75, New Hampshire 67

St. Bonaventure 73, Hofstra 45

St. Francis (Pa.) 63, UMBC 60

St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68

Stony Brook 79, Brown 63

Tufts 68, Brandeis 61

Vermont 55, Towson 38

Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66

Yale 78, Lehigh 65

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 67, Jacksonville St. 62, OT

Austin Peay 90, North Florida 83

Charleston Southern 58, NC Central 53

Charlotte 76, UNC Wilmington 57

Coastal Carolina 92, Winthrop 88

Columbus St. 80, Albany (Ga.) 68

FIU 84, Kennesaw St. 81

George Mason 68, American U. 53

Georgia St. 73, Mercer 61

Hampton 64, Norfolk St. 53

Jacksonville 82, Bethune-Cookman 60

Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52

Memphis 65, UAB 57

Mississippi 83, CS Bakersfield 67

Morgan St. 73, Longwood 65

Murray St. 85, Middle Tennessee 52

NC State 91, Wake Forest 82

Robert Morris 64, Florida Gulf Coast 59

SC State 80, Presbyterian 68

Southern Miss. 72, S. Illinois 69

Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63

UCF 78, NJIT 65

UNC Greensboro 60, Radford 58

VCU 69, Old Dominion 57

VMI 88, Stetson 61

W. Carolina 78, UNC Asheville 77

W. Kentucky 86, Arkansas 79, OT

Wofford 81, Gardner-Webb 77

MIDWEST

Ball St. 102, IUPUI 54

Boston College 73, Notre Dame 72

Bowling Green 68, Oakland 65

Bradley 83, NC A&T 52

Butler 76, Florida 62

Case Western 78, Adrian 63

Clarke 97, Peru St. 83

Creighton 95, Nebraska 76

Drake 78, SE Missouri 73

E. Illinois 93, Green Bay 80

E. Michigan 55, Detroit 51

Evansville 101, Miami (Ohio) 87

Illinois St. 61, Morehead St. 50

Indiana St. 84, Wright St. 77

Kansas 72, Colorado 58

Kent St. 81, Cleveland St. 59

Loyola of Chicago 90, Quincy 59

Marquette 73, Kansas St. 65

Missouri Valley 114, Mount Mercy 104

N. Dakota St. 78, ETSU 68

Ohio St. 106, Penn St. 74

UIC 62, Purdue Fort Wayne 49

W. Michigan 66, Youngstown St. 64

William Penn 113, Evangel 84

Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64

Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 102, Dallas Christian 34

Arkansas St. 66, Tulsa 63

Baylor 63, Arizona 58

Georgetown 91, SMU 74

Incarnate Word 101, Trinity (Texas) 65

Lamar 73, Rice 60

North Texas 76, UALR 53

Samford 113, Houston Baptist 90

Texas A&M-CC 81, St. Mary’s (Texas) 53

Texas Southern 85, Concordia (Texas) 47

UC Santa Barbara 72, Texas-Arlington 68

UTEP 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

UTSA 77, Texas St. 71

FAR WEST

BYU 83, UNLV 50

Nevada 100, Air Force 85

New Mexico 79, Wyoming 65

S. Utah 73, Utah Valley 72

Santa Clara 71, California 52

Utah 98, Cent. Arkansas 67

Washington St. 63, New Mexico St. 54

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Brown 56, Bryant 50

Bucknell 60, Drexel 49

Edinboro 109, Cheyney 49

Fordham 67, Georgetown 54

Husson 82, Johnson St. 38

Lehigh 66, Mount St. Mary’s 65

Maine Maritime 65, Lyndon St. 50

Maryland 105, Loyola (Md.) 45

Mass.-Lowell 65, LIU Brooklyn 56

Minnesota 70, American U. 53

New Hampshire 70, CCSU 59

Point Park 74, Washington Adventist 65

Providence 58, Rhode Island 51

Rutgers 67, Towson 53

Seton Hall 89, Iona 37

Stony Brook 59, Pittsburgh 56

Syracuse 82, UMBC 48

UConn 81, Notre Dame 57

UMass 75, Holy Cross 72

Yeshiva 79, St. Joseph’s (LI) 77

SOUTH

Alabama 72, Colgate 52

Alcorn St. 58, Florida A&M 42

Cleveland St. 62, ETSU 54

Coastal Carolina 62, UNC Wilmington 43

Duke 85, Boston College 73

Florida St. 81, Clemson 64

Furman 70, Richmond 69

Georgia Tech 63, Kennesaw St. 47

Jacksonville St. 75, Clark Atlanta 46

Kentucky 79, Samford 49

Lipscomb 74, Tennessee St. 64

Louisiana College 73, Huntingdon 72

Louisville 85, N. Kentucky 57

Memphis 77, UAB 52

North Carolina 92, NC Central 53

Old Dominion 48, Md.-Eastern Shore 39

Texas 66, Tennessee 60

UNC Asheville 82, SC State 51

UT Martin 78, Chattanooga 51

Virginia Tech 87, Gardner-Webb 65

West Virginia 71, Mississippi St. 65

William & Mary 69, VCU 55

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Akron 55

Cent. Iowa 70, Mount Mary 39

Cincinnati 98, Miami (Ohio) 68

Creighton 57, N. Iowa 54

E. Kentucky 56, Xavier 55

Kansas 76, Florida 66

Loyola of Chicago 63, SIU-Edwardsville 50

Marquette 78, Milwaukee 56

Michigan 79, Oakland 64

Ohio St. 70, Radford 57

Purdue 77, Kent St. 64

Saint Louis 61, Illinois St. 56

UMKC 59, Missouri 56

W. Michigan 80, UIC 52

Wisconsin 64, N. Dakota St. 63

SOUTHWEST

Houston 67, Louisiana Tech 53

Lamar 71, Denver 59

Sam Houston St. 81, UTSA 77

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 74, Idaho St. 69

Boise St. 72, Colorado St. 69

E. Washington 81, NW Christian 62

Gonzaga 76, Washington St. 53

Oregon 95, S. Dakota St. 56

Portland 73, Grand Canyon 41

Seattle 66, Long Beach St. 54

UC Davis 71, N. Arizona 61

UC Santa Cruz 82, Howard Payne 58

UNLV 69, Pepperdine 44

Saturday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Bowling Green 82, Marshall 69

Buffalo 46, St. Bonaventure 36

Chestnut Hill 77, Goldey Beacom 64

Delaware 73, Robert Morris 62

Delaware St. 89, St. Peter’s 66

Duquesne 79, Toledo 74

Fairfield 73, Hofstra 64

George Washington 78, Quinnipiac 67

Harvard 69, Maine 40

Holy Family 76, Wilmington (Del.) 58

Mass.-Dartmouth 66, Castleton 54

Monmouth (NJ) 52, Lafayette 44

Mount St. Vincent 64, Farmingdale 55

NJIT 61, Hartford 52

NYU 83, St. John Fisher 72

Old Westbury 73, St. Joseph’s (NY) 61

Penn 81, Stetson 41

Princeton 62, Marist 50

Providence 76, Bryant 32

Rhode Island 89, Brown 44

Rider 70, La Salle 43

Sage 87, Westfield St. 84

Siena 52, Albany (NY) 46

South Carolina 78, Temple 71

Vermont 76, Canisius 53

Villanova 60, Saint Joseph’s 44

Westminster (Pa.) 76, Thiel 36

William Smith 90, Bard 54

Youngstown St. 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 46

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 68, Palm Beach Atlantic 45

Charleston Southern 92, Va. Lynchburg 55

Houston Baptist 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Howard 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 56

Mercer 62, Georgia Southern 52

Murray St. 70, Indiana St. 62

Norfolk St. 77, Hampton 56

Randoph 65, E. Mennonite 62

SE Louisiana 63, Jackson St. 59

South Alabama 62, Tulane 53

UNC-Greensboro 64, Georgia St. 49

West Georgia 90, Clark Atlanta 69

Wofford 89, Bob Jones 38

MIDWEST

Clarke 77, Peru St. 55

DePaul 76, Green Bay 65

E. Illinois 65, Omaha 52

Indiana 72, North Florida 45

Michigan Tech 69, Northwood (Mich.) 46

Missouri Valley 68, Mount Mercy 64

Northwestern 79, Dartmouth 37

Ohio 70, IUPUI 64

SE Missouri 79, S. Illinois 65

South Dakota 82, Coppin St. 44

Texas Rio Grande Valley 72, Texas A&M International 56

W. Illinois 88, Chicago St. 78

W. Kentucky 91, Ball St. 86

WVU Tech 106, Indiana-East 80

Wichita St. 63, E. Michigan 52

William Penn 78, Evangel 75

SOUTHWEST

Arizona 54, UTEP 43

Arkansas 81, Kansas St. 72

Cent. Arkansas 82, Crowley’s Ridge 26

North Texas 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

Oklahoma 90, LSU 68

Stephen F. Austin 104, Central Christian (Kan.) 46

TCU 80, Auburn 65

Texas A&M 74, Oklahoma St. 62

Texas A&M-CC 90, Texas Wesleyan 52

Texas Southern 63, Rice 56

UALR 63, Tulsa 51

FAR WEST

Air Force 68, Nevada 61

CS Bakersfield 80, Pacific 70

Cal St.-Fullerton 72, San Diego 67

California 73, Boston U. 62

Fresno St. 76, Utah St. 64

Loyola Marymount 94, CS San Bernardino 46

Montana 63, Utah Valley 52

New Mexico St. 77, Weber St. 47

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Cal Poly 67

San Jose St. 84, San Diego St. 67

UCLA 58, CS Northridge 44

Wyoming 73, New Mexico 66

PRO GOLF

Hero World Challenge

Final Results

Henrik Stenson, $1,000,000 69-67-68-66–270 -18

Jon Rahm, $400,000 70-66-69-66–271 -17

Patrick Reed, $250,000 66-66-74-66–272 -16

Tiger Woods, $175,000 72-66-67-69–274 -14

Justin Rose, $147,500 69-70-71-65–275 -13

Justin Thomas, $147,500 69-69-67-70–275 -13

Kevin Kisner, $137,500 71-70-70-65–276 -12

Gary Woodland, $137,500 66-69-68-73–276 -12

Rickie Fowler, $125,000 69-69-72-68–278 -10

Tony Finau, $115,000 79-68-69-65–281 -7

Xander Schauffele, $115,000 73-70-70-68–281 -7

Webb Simpson, $115,000 73-68-71-69–281 -7

Chez Reavie, $109,000 68-73-69-73–283 -5

Matt Kuchar, $108,000 71-70-70-73–284 -4

Bryson DeChambeau, $107,000 76-71-70-68–285 -3

Jordan Spieth, $106,000 75-70-69-72–286 -2

Patrick Cantlay, $105,000 74-72-71-71–288 E

Bubba Watson, $100,000 72-73-71-73–289 +1

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Keon Broxton on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Hensley Meulens bench coach, Jeremy Hefner pitching coach, and Tony DeFrancesco first base coach. Promoted Jeremy Accardo to assistant pitching coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Finnegan.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Julien Gauthier from Charlotte (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hershey F Beck Malenstyn three games.

College

FLORIDA STATE — Named Mike Norvell football coach.

MEMPHIS — Promoted deputy head football coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Silverfield to interim head coach.

RUTGERS — Named Francis Brown secondary coach.