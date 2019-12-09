PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Championships
AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM
Division II
Cincinnati La Salle 34, Massillon Washington 17
Division VI
Anna 48, New Middletown Springfield 14
Division III
Trotwood-Madison 14, Mansfield Senior 7, OT
Division I
Pickerington Central 21, Cincinnati Elder 14
Division VII
Marion Local 28, Lucas 6
Division IV
Clyde 42, Newark Licking Valley 14
Division V
Kirtland 17, Ironton 7
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Notre Dame
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at Smithville
Ayersville at DPT Classic
Castalia Margaretta at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Columbus St. Francis Desales at Mount Vernon
DPT Classic at Tinora
Edgerton at Bryan
Elgin at Triad
Fremont Ross at Sandusky Senior
Hilltop at Hicksville
Holgate at North Baltimore
McComb at Lima Bath
New Bremen at Lincolnview
Pandora-Gilboa at Lima Perry
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Mohawk at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Wynford
Seneca East at Buckeye Central
Upper Sandusky at Carey
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Genoa
Elmwood at Lake
Otsego at Woodmore
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Lakota
Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood
Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Ottawa Hills
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Maumee
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Hilltop at North Central
Stryker at Fayette
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Defiance
Bradford at Fort Recovery
Bucyrus at Crestline
Coldwater at Celina
Continental at Fairview
DPT Classic at Ayersville
DPT Classic at Tinora
Delphos Jefferson at Cory-Rawson
Leipsic at Fort Jennings
Lincolnview at Elida
Loudonville at Ontario
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Norwalk St. Paul
Marion Local at Wapakoneta
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove
Riverdale at Ada
Riverside at Jackson Center
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
St. Marys Memorial at Delphos St. John’s
Swanton at Pettisville
Tiffin Columbian at Mansfield Madison
Van Wert at Spencerville
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Whiteford at Evergreen
St. Henry at Mississinawa Valley
Tipp City at Versailles
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Woodward
Van Buren at Hardin Northern
Wauseon at Fairview
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Waite
Toledo Start at Toledo Scott
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Liberty-Benton
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Arlington
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Vanlue at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Findlay
Lima Senior at Toledo Notre Dame
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Ursula
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson
Bluffton at Ada
Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview
Spencerville at Paulding
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Miller City
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Elgin
Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley
Sidney Lehman at Riverside
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at St. Henry
Fort Recovery at Parkway
Marion Local at Versailles
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Springfield
Bowling Green at Maumee
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Sylvania Southview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at West Holmes
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Shelby
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at South Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins at Waynesfield-Goshen
Bryan at Hicksville
Delta at Wauseon
Genoa at New Riegel
Holgate at Continental
Liberty Center at Edgerton
Lincolnview at Lima Cent. Cath.
Oak Harbor at Eastwood
Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison
PREP Boys Basketball
Monday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Kidron Central Christian at West Salem Northwestern
Northwood at Swanton
Tuesday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. John’s
Toledo St. Francis at Fremont Ross
Toledo Whitmer at Findlay
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Ottoville
Bedford, Mich. at Toledo Woodward
Bowling Green at Eastwood
Calvary Christian at Hardin Northern
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Waite
Delta at Monclova Christian
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Fayette at Edgerton
Hicksville at Bryan
Kalida at Pandora-Gilboa
Kenton at Benjamin Logan
Lima Cent. Cath. at Lima Bath
Lucas at Galion Senior
Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior
Norwalk Senior at Shelby
Perrysburg at Saline, Mich.
Springfield at Maumee Valley Country Day
Tiffin Columbian at New Riegel
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington
Wooster Triway at West Holmes
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Seneca East
Wynford at Bucyrus
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardinal Stritch at Evergreen
Dover at Wooster Senior
Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville
Tinora at Pettisville
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday’s Results
Green Bay 20, Washington 15
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35
Denver 38, Houston 24
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21
Kansas City 23, New England 16
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15
Thursday, Dec. 12
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20
Sunday, Dec. 15
Denver at Kansas City, 1
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1
Seattle at Carolina, 1
Chicago at Green Bay, 1
New England at Cincinnati, 1
Philadelphia at Washington, 1
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20
Monday, Dec. 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 5 .762 —
Philadelphia 17 7 .708 ½
Toronto 15 7 .682 1½
Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4
New York 4 19 .174 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 17 6 .739 —
Orlando 11 11 .500 5½
Charlotte 9 16 .360 9
Washington 7 15 .318 9½
Atlanta 6 17 .261 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 3 .870 —
Indiana 15 8 .652 5
Detroit 9 14 .391 11
Chicago 8 16 .333 12½
Cleveland 5 17 .227 14½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 16 7 .696 —
Houston 15 7 .682 ½
San Antonio 9 14 .391 7
Memphis 6 16 .273 9½
New Orleans 6 17 .261 10
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 14 7 .667 —
Utah 13 10 .565 2
Minnesota 10 11 .476 4
Oklahoma City 9 12 .429 5
Portland 9 14 .391 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 20 3 .870 —
L.A. Clippers 17 7 .708 3½
Phoenix 10 12 .455 9½
Sacramento 9 13 .409 10½
Golden State 5 19 .208 15½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Dallas 130, New Orleans 84
Indiana 104, New York 103
Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94
Houston 115, Phoenix 109
Utah 126, Memphis 112
Sunday’s Results
Brooklyn 105, Denver 102
Atlanta 122, Charlotte 107
L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 119
Miami 110, Chicago 105, OT
Philadelphia 110, Toronto 104
Sacramento 110, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City at Portland, late
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late
Monday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30
Detroit at New Orleans, 8
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8
Sacramento at Houston, 8
Toronto at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9
Memphis at Golden State, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Charlotte, 7
Atlanta at Miami, 8
Denver at Philadelphia, 8
New York at Portland, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7
Houston at Cleveland, 7
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30
Atlanta at Chicago, 8
Utah at Minnesota, 8
Memphis at Phoenix, 9
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 9:30
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10
New York at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 30 20 4 6 46 105 73
Florida 29 15 9 5 35 105 99
Buffalo 31 14 11 6 34 96 95
Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102
Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103
Tampa Bay 27 14 10 3 31 102 87
Ottawa 30 12 17 1 25 79 95
Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 31 22 4 5 49 115 88
N.Y. Islanders 28 19 7 2 40 81 68
Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85
Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81
Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82
N.Y. Rangers 29 15 11 3 33 93 91
Columbus 29 11 14 4 26 71 91
New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83
Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 107 79
Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 87 82
Dallas 31 17 11 3 37 82 76
Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98
Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92
Chicago 30 12 12 6 30 83 93
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 32 18 10 4 40 97 93
Arizona 32 18 10 4 40 89 75
Vegas 32 15 12 5 35 93 93
Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91
Calgary 31 15 12 4 34 81 92
San Jose 32 15 15 2 32 88 111
Anaheim 30 12 14 4 28 79 90
Los Angeles 31 11 18 2 24 77 102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT
Colorado 4, Boston 1
Carolina 6, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Florida 4, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3
Nashville 6, New Jersey 4
Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3
Sunday’s Results
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
Florida 5, San Jose 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0
Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7
Columbus at Washington, 7
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30
Calgary at Colorado, 9
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30
San Jose at Nashville, 8
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30
Calgary at Arizona, 9
Carolina at Edmonton, 9
Toronto at Vancouver, 10
Chicago at Vegas, 10
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (47) 13-0 1535 1
2. Ohio St. (12) 13-0 1488 2
3. Clemson (3) 13-0 1441 3
4. Oklahoma 12-1 1364 6
5. Georgia 11-2 1241 4
6. Florida 10-2 1167 7
7. Oregon 11-2 1141 13
8. Baylor 11-2 1039 8
9. Alabama 10-2 1011 9
9. Auburn 9-3 1011 11
11. Wisconsin 10-3 944 10
12. Utah 11-2 909 5
13. Penn St. 10-2 888 12
14. Notre Dame 10-2 709 14
15. Memphis 12-1 675 16
16. Minnesota 10-2 645 15
17. Michigan 9-3 597 17
18. Boise St. 12-1 500 19
19. Iowa 9-3 494 18
20. Appalachian St. 12-1 355 20
21. Navy 9-2 246 23
22. Southern Cal 8-4 195 24
23. Cincinnati 10-3 183 21
24. Air Force 10-2 97 25
25. Oklahoma St. 8-4 70 NR
Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas St. 50, Texas A&M 7, FAU 7, Arizona St. 5, Iowa St. 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3, North Dakota St. 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (46) 13-0 1605 1
2. Ohio State (14) 13-0 1562 2
3. Clemson (5) 13-0 1513 3
4. Oklahoma 12-1 1430 6
5. Georgia 11-2 1294 4
6. Oregon 11-2 1189 13
7. Florida 10-2 1172 7
8. Baylor 11-2 1161 8
9. Alabama 10-2 1092 9
10. Utah 11-2 1005 5
11. Wisconsin 10-3 988 10
12. Penn State 10-2 967 11
13. Auburn 9-3 962 12
14. Notre Dame 10-2 771 14
15. Memphis 12-1 667 16
16. Minnesota 10-2 654 15
17. Michigan 9-3 592 18
18. Boise State 12-1 566 17
19. Iowa 9-3 485 19
20. Appalachian State 12-1 375 20
21. Navy 9-2 234 23
22. Cincinnati 10-3 233 21
23. Southern California 8-4 189 24
24. Air Force 10-2 151 25
25. Virginia 9-4 73 22
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 64, SMU 61, Kansas State 20, Indiana 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 6, Florida Atlantic 6, Central Florida 6, San Diego State 5, Tennessee 4, Kentucky 3, Iowa State 3, Arizona State 3, Virginia Tech 2, Hawaii 1, California 1.
Saturday’s Results
Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38
Conference USA Championship: FAU 49, UAB 6
American Athletic Championship: Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24
SEC Championship: LSU 37, Georgia 10
SWAC Championship: Alcorn St. 39, Southern 24
ACC Championship: Clemson 62, Virginia 17
Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) 26, Central Michigan 21
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21
Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23, OT
Mountain West Championship: Boise State 31, Hawaii 10
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Results
James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21
Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10
Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20
Montana State 47, Albany (NY) 21
Illinois State 24, Central Arkansas 14
North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 17
Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28
Austin Peay 42, Sacramento State 28
Quarterfinals
Friday’s Games
Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 7 p.m.
Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), 8 p.m.
Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Results
Slippery Rock 65, Notre Dame (Ohio) 59
West Florida 43, Lenoir-Rhyne 38
Ferris St. 25, Northwest Missouri State 3
Minnesota State 42, Texas A&M-Commerce 21
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota State (13-0) at Ferris State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Results
Muhlenberg 24, Salisbury 8
North Central (Ill.) 31, Delaware Valley 14
Wisconsin-Whitewater 26, Mary Hardin-Baylor 7
Saint John’s (Minn.) 34, Wheaton (Ill.) 33
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon
Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Results
Marian (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24
Morningside 21, Grand View 16
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Babson 99, Tufts 85
Bowdoin 76, Maine-Farmington 72
Brandeis 97, Salem St. 65
Coast Guard 80, Merchant Marine 69
Dean 108, Maine-Augusta 83
Hamilton 86, Johnson & Wales (RI) 73
Husson 85, Johnson St. 74
Lyndon St. 94, Maine Maritime 87
Middlebury 76, Stevens Tech 66
NY Maritime 82, CCNY 72
Niagara 93, Colgate 82, OT
Sacred Heart 79, Hartford 62
Trinity (Conn.) 69, Norwich 53
Wesley College 101, Salisbury 99, OT
William & Mary 62, Fairfield 58
Yeshiva 96, St. Joseph’s (LI) 76
SOUTH
Chattanooga 99, Tenn. Wesleyan 51
Coll. of Charleston 76, Coker 50
Florida St. 72, Clemson 53
Furman 84, SC-Upstate 72
Georgia College 64, Morehouse 60
Houston 76, South Carolina 56
LSU 109, Northwestern St. 59
LeMoyne-Owen 60, St. Augustine’s 59, OT
Lipscomb 96, Trevecca Nazarene 72
N. Kentucky 76, E. Kentucky 57
North Alabama 78, Birmingham-Southern 50
Richmond 75, South Alabama 57
Virginia 56, North Carolina 47
MIDWEST
Akron 72, Southern U. 57
Buffalo 74, DePaul 69
Michigan St. 77, Rutgers 65
Ohio 81, Tennessee Tech 54
Purdue 58, Northwestern 44
Toledo 82, Marshall 72
Valparaiso 77, Cent. Michigan 55
Wis.-Platteville 96, Olivet 63
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 95, Haskell Indian Nations 55
Sam Houston St. 71, Louisiana Tech 68
Texas 60, Texas A&M 50
Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma St. 61
FAR WEST
Dayton 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68
E. Washington 98, North Dakota 82
Gonzaga 83, Washington 76
N. Arizona 73, Omaha 65
Puget Sound 85, La Verne 63
Saint Louis 86, Tulane 62
San Diego St. 59, San Jose St. 57
UCLA 81, Denver 62
Saturday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Alfred 80, Sarah Lawrence 60
Binghamton 84, Boston U. 79, OT
Bucknell 65, Albany (NY) 64
Davidson 70, Northeastern 63
Dominican (NY) 96, Bloomfield 56
George Washington 66, Delaware 56
Goldey Beacom 74, Chestnut Hill 53
Harvard 89, UMass 55
Hobart 73, Bard 53
Holy Family 74, Wilmington (Del.) 62
LIU Brooklyn 85, Army 72
La Salle 71, Drexel 63
Lafayette 62, Cornell 59
Loyola (Md.) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 48
Maine 66, CCSU 64
Manhattan 54, Fordham 53, OT
Maryland 59, Illinois 58
Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis Brooklyn 63
Missouri 64, Temple 54
Navy 53, Marist 51, OT
Quinnipiac 75, New Hampshire 67
St. Bonaventure 73, Hofstra 45
St. Francis (Pa.) 63, UMBC 60
St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68
Stony Brook 79, Brown 63
Tufts 68, Brandeis 61
Vermont 55, Towson 38
Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66
Yale 78, Lehigh 65
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 67, Jacksonville St. 62, OT
Austin Peay 90, North Florida 83
Charleston Southern 58, NC Central 53
Charlotte 76, UNC Wilmington 57
Coastal Carolina 92, Winthrop 88
Columbus St. 80, Albany (Ga.) 68
FIU 84, Kennesaw St. 81
George Mason 68, American U. 53
Georgia St. 73, Mercer 61
Hampton 64, Norfolk St. 53
Jacksonville 82, Bethune-Cookman 60
Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52
Memphis 65, UAB 57
Mississippi 83, CS Bakersfield 67
Morgan St. 73, Longwood 65
Murray St. 85, Middle Tennessee 52
NC State 91, Wake Forest 82
Robert Morris 64, Florida Gulf Coast 59
SC State 80, Presbyterian 68
Southern Miss. 72, S. Illinois 69
Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63
UCF 78, NJIT 65
UNC Greensboro 60, Radford 58
VCU 69, Old Dominion 57
VMI 88, Stetson 61
W. Carolina 78, UNC Asheville 77
W. Kentucky 86, Arkansas 79, OT
Wofford 81, Gardner-Webb 77
MIDWEST
Ball St. 102, IUPUI 54
Boston College 73, Notre Dame 72
Bowling Green 68, Oakland 65
Bradley 83, NC A&T 52
Butler 76, Florida 62
Case Western 78, Adrian 63
Clarke 97, Peru St. 83
Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
Drake 78, SE Missouri 73
E. Illinois 93, Green Bay 80
E. Michigan 55, Detroit 51
Evansville 101, Miami (Ohio) 87
Illinois St. 61, Morehead St. 50
Indiana St. 84, Wright St. 77
Kansas 72, Colorado 58
Kent St. 81, Cleveland St. 59
Loyola of Chicago 90, Quincy 59
Marquette 73, Kansas St. 65
Missouri Valley 114, Mount Mercy 104
N. Dakota St. 78, ETSU 68
Ohio St. 106, Penn St. 74
UIC 62, Purdue Fort Wayne 49
W. Michigan 66, Youngstown St. 64
William Penn 113, Evangel 84
Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64
Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 102, Dallas Christian 34
Arkansas St. 66, Tulsa 63
Baylor 63, Arizona 58
Georgetown 91, SMU 74
Incarnate Word 101, Trinity (Texas) 65
Lamar 73, Rice 60
North Texas 76, UALR 53
Samford 113, Houston Baptist 90
Texas A&M-CC 81, St. Mary’s (Texas) 53
Texas Southern 85, Concordia (Texas) 47
UC Santa Barbara 72, Texas-Arlington 68
UTEP 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
UTSA 77, Texas St. 71
FAR WEST
BYU 83, UNLV 50
Nevada 100, Air Force 85
New Mexico 79, Wyoming 65
S. Utah 73, Utah Valley 72
Santa Clara 71, California 52
Utah 98, Cent. Arkansas 67
Washington St. 63, New Mexico St. 54
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Brown 56, Bryant 50
Bucknell 60, Drexel 49
Edinboro 109, Cheyney 49
Fordham 67, Georgetown 54
Husson 82, Johnson St. 38
Lehigh 66, Mount St. Mary’s 65
Maine Maritime 65, Lyndon St. 50
Maryland 105, Loyola (Md.) 45
Mass.-Lowell 65, LIU Brooklyn 56
Minnesota 70, American U. 53
New Hampshire 70, CCSU 59
Point Park 74, Washington Adventist 65
Providence 58, Rhode Island 51
Rutgers 67, Towson 53
Seton Hall 89, Iona 37
Stony Brook 59, Pittsburgh 56
Syracuse 82, UMBC 48
UConn 81, Notre Dame 57
UMass 75, Holy Cross 72
Yeshiva 79, St. Joseph’s (LI) 77
SOUTH
Alabama 72, Colgate 52
Alcorn St. 58, Florida A&M 42
Cleveland St. 62, ETSU 54
Coastal Carolina 62, UNC Wilmington 43
Duke 85, Boston College 73
Florida St. 81, Clemson 64
Furman 70, Richmond 69
Georgia Tech 63, Kennesaw St. 47
Jacksonville St. 75, Clark Atlanta 46
Kentucky 79, Samford 49
Lipscomb 74, Tennessee St. 64
Louisiana College 73, Huntingdon 72
Louisville 85, N. Kentucky 57
Memphis 77, UAB 52
North Carolina 92, NC Central 53
Old Dominion 48, Md.-Eastern Shore 39
Texas 66, Tennessee 60
UNC Asheville 82, SC State 51
UT Martin 78, Chattanooga 51
Virginia Tech 87, Gardner-Webb 65
West Virginia 71, Mississippi St. 65
William & Mary 69, VCU 55
MIDWEST
Butler 76, Akron 55
Cent. Iowa 70, Mount Mary 39
Cincinnati 98, Miami (Ohio) 68
Creighton 57, N. Iowa 54
E. Kentucky 56, Xavier 55
Kansas 76, Florida 66
Loyola of Chicago 63, SIU-Edwardsville 50
Marquette 78, Milwaukee 56
Michigan 79, Oakland 64
Ohio St. 70, Radford 57
Purdue 77, Kent St. 64
Saint Louis 61, Illinois St. 56
UMKC 59, Missouri 56
W. Michigan 80, UIC 52
Wisconsin 64, N. Dakota St. 63
SOUTHWEST
Houston 67, Louisiana Tech 53
Lamar 71, Denver 59
Sam Houston St. 81, UTSA 77
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 74, Idaho St. 69
Boise St. 72, Colorado St. 69
E. Washington 81, NW Christian 62
Gonzaga 76, Washington St. 53
Oregon 95, S. Dakota St. 56
Portland 73, Grand Canyon 41
Seattle 66, Long Beach St. 54
UC Davis 71, N. Arizona 61
UC Santa Cruz 82, Howard Payne 58
UNLV 69, Pepperdine 44
Saturday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Bowling Green 82, Marshall 69
Buffalo 46, St. Bonaventure 36
Chestnut Hill 77, Goldey Beacom 64
Delaware 73, Robert Morris 62
Delaware St. 89, St. Peter’s 66
Duquesne 79, Toledo 74
Fairfield 73, Hofstra 64
George Washington 78, Quinnipiac 67
Harvard 69, Maine 40
Holy Family 76, Wilmington (Del.) 58
Mass.-Dartmouth 66, Castleton 54
Monmouth (NJ) 52, Lafayette 44
Mount St. Vincent 64, Farmingdale 55
NJIT 61, Hartford 52
NYU 83, St. John Fisher 72
Old Westbury 73, St. Joseph’s (NY) 61
Penn 81, Stetson 41
Princeton 62, Marist 50
Providence 76, Bryant 32
Rhode Island 89, Brown 44
Rider 70, La Salle 43
Sage 87, Westfield St. 84
Siena 52, Albany (NY) 46
South Carolina 78, Temple 71
Vermont 76, Canisius 53
Villanova 60, Saint Joseph’s 44
Westminster (Pa.) 76, Thiel 36
William Smith 90, Bard 54
Youngstown St. 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 46
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 68, Palm Beach Atlantic 45
Charleston Southern 92, Va. Lynchburg 55
Houston Baptist 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Howard 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 56
Mercer 62, Georgia Southern 52
Murray St. 70, Indiana St. 62
Norfolk St. 77, Hampton 56
Randoph 65, E. Mennonite 62
SE Louisiana 63, Jackson St. 59
South Alabama 62, Tulane 53
UNC-Greensboro 64, Georgia St. 49
West Georgia 90, Clark Atlanta 69
Wofford 89, Bob Jones 38
MIDWEST
Clarke 77, Peru St. 55
DePaul 76, Green Bay 65
E. Illinois 65, Omaha 52
Indiana 72, North Florida 45
Michigan Tech 69, Northwood (Mich.) 46
Missouri Valley 68, Mount Mercy 64
Northwestern 79, Dartmouth 37
Ohio 70, IUPUI 64
SE Missouri 79, S. Illinois 65
South Dakota 82, Coppin St. 44
Texas Rio Grande Valley 72, Texas A&M International 56
W. Illinois 88, Chicago St. 78
W. Kentucky 91, Ball St. 86
WVU Tech 106, Indiana-East 80
Wichita St. 63, E. Michigan 52
William Penn 78, Evangel 75
SOUTHWEST
Arizona 54, UTEP 43
Arkansas 81, Kansas St. 72
Cent. Arkansas 82, Crowley’s Ridge 26
North Texas 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 66
Oklahoma 90, LSU 68
Stephen F. Austin 104, Central Christian (Kan.) 46
TCU 80, Auburn 65
Texas A&M 74, Oklahoma St. 62
Texas A&M-CC 90, Texas Wesleyan 52
Texas Southern 63, Rice 56
UALR 63, Tulsa 51
FAR WEST
Air Force 68, Nevada 61
CS Bakersfield 80, Pacific 70
Cal St.-Fullerton 72, San Diego 67
California 73, Boston U. 62
Fresno St. 76, Utah St. 64
Loyola Marymount 94, CS San Bernardino 46
Montana 63, Utah Valley 52
New Mexico St. 77, Weber St. 47
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Cal Poly 67
San Jose St. 84, San Diego St. 67
UCLA 58, CS Northridge 44
Wyoming 73, New Mexico 66
PRO GOLF
Hero World Challenge
Final Results
Henrik Stenson, $1,000,000 69-67-68-66–270 -18
Jon Rahm, $400,000 70-66-69-66–271 -17
Patrick Reed, $250,000 66-66-74-66–272 -16
Tiger Woods, $175,000 72-66-67-69–274 -14
Justin Rose, $147,500 69-70-71-65–275 -13
Justin Thomas, $147,500 69-69-67-70–275 -13
Kevin Kisner, $137,500 71-70-70-65–276 -12
Gary Woodland, $137,500 66-69-68-73–276 -12
Rickie Fowler, $125,000 69-69-72-68–278 -10
Tony Finau, $115,000 79-68-69-65–281 -7
Xander Schauffele, $115,000 73-70-70-68–281 -7
Webb Simpson, $115,000 73-68-71-69–281 -7
Chez Reavie, $109,000 68-73-69-73–283 -5
Matt Kuchar, $108,000 71-70-70-73–284 -4
Bryson DeChambeau, $107,000 76-71-70-68–285 -3
Jordan Spieth, $106,000 75-70-69-72–286 -2
Patrick Cantlay, $105,000 74-72-71-71–288 E
Bubba Watson, $100,000 72-73-71-73–289 +1
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Keon Broxton on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Hensley Meulens bench coach, Jeremy Hefner pitching coach, and Tony DeFrancesco first base coach. Promoted Jeremy Accardo to assistant pitching coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Finnegan.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Julien Gauthier from Charlotte (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Hershey F Beck Malenstyn three games.
College
FLORIDA STATE — Named Mike Norvell football coach.
MEMPHIS — Promoted deputy head football coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Silverfield to interim head coach.
RUTGERS — Named Francis Brown secondary coach.