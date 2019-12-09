FOSTORIA — Bowling Green built a lead, lost it, then rallied in the fourth quarter to outlast Fostoria 38-34 on Saturday in a nonleague girls basketball matchup.

Trena Wiseman scored eight points in leading the Bobcats (1-3) to their first win of the season. Christina Maurer had a game-high 14 points for Fostoria (0-6).

Fostoria forged a 27-23 lead with a 13-4 edge in the third quarter, but BG rallied to overtake the Redmen in the fourth.

BOWLING GREEN (1-3)

Estep 2-0–4, Sayen 3-0–6, Beagic 2-0–4, Studer 2-0–4, Dean 1-0–2, Wiseman 3-2–8, Steffen 3-1–7, Fry 1-1–3. TOTALS: 17-4–38.

FOSTORIA (0-6)

Maurer 5-1–14, Velazquez 3-1–8, Chasco 3-0–7, Johnson 1-1–3, Smith 0-1–1, Castro 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-4–34.

Bowling Green 10 11 4 13 — 38

Fostoria 6 8 13 7 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Bowling Green 0; Fostoria 5 (Maurer 3, Velazquez, Chasco).

ELMWOOD 53

LAKOTA 20

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrash fell just short of a triple double on Saturday in leading the Royals to a 53-20 win over Lakota in nonleague girls basketball action.

Thrash scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had eight steals. Kayla Minich added 11 points for the Royals, who blitzed Lakota 18-2 in the first quarter and cruised to their fourth win in five games.

Emylee Herr and Kendra McDole scored five points each for Lakota (1-4).

LAKOTA (1-4)

Foos 2-0–4, Herr 2-0–5, McDole 1-2–5, Gabel 2-0–4, Duval 1-0–2. TOTALS: 8-2–20.

ELMWOOD (4-1)

Zimmerman 1-1–4, Mareches 1-0–3, Thrash 7-3–18, Minich 5-1–11, Bingham 3-0–8, Daniels 1-1–3. TOTALS: 19-56 8-12–53.

Lakota 2 8 3 7 — 20

Elmwood 18 16 13 6 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 2 (Herr, McDole); Elmwood 5-19 (Zimmerman, Mareches, Thrash, Bingham 2).

rebounds: Elmwood 31 (Thrash 8).

turnovers: Elmwood 11.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood, 41-18.

VANLUE 39

MAUMEE VALLEY C.D. 30

VANLUE — Vanlue shut out Maumee Valley Country Day in the first quarter and held off the Hawks in the second half in posting a 39-30 nonleague win in girls basketball action on Saturday.

Emma Franks scored 16 points and Emma Biller added 10 for Vanlue (3-3). Biller was unstoppable inside, hauling down 23 rebounds.

Audrey Phillips grabbed 10 rebounds and had six steals for the Wildcats.

Alana Papocchia led MVCD (0-5) with 12 points.

MAUMEE VAllEY (0-5)

Papocchia 4-3–12, Williams 0-2–2, Peck 3-1–7, Lumsdun 2-5–9. TOTALS: 9-56 11-22–30.

VANLUE (3-3)

Carrillo 2-0–4, Franks 6-3–16, Price 1-0–2, Phillips 1-1–3, S. King 1-0–2, K. King 1-0–2, Biller 4-2–10. TOTALS: 16-48 6-15–39.

3-Point GOALS: Maumee Valley 1-15 (Papocchia); Vanlue 1-6 (Franks).

rebounds: Maumee Valley 28 (Lumsdun 10); Vanlue 42 (Biller 23, Phillips 10).

turnovers: Maumee Valley 22; Vanlue 25.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Maumee Valley Country Day, 16-14.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 84

DANBURY 24

LAKESIDE — Hopewell-Loudon blitzed Danbury 35-7 in the first quarter and got double-double games from its two all-Ohio standouts in racing to an 84-24 romp over Danbury on Saturday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division contest.

MaKayla Elmore scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 junior post, a first-team pick in last year’s Division IV selections, also blocked five shots and came away with five steals.

Kaia Woods, an honorable mention all-Ohio guard last year when she played for Division II Tiffin Columbian, pumped in 21 points and had 11 steals.

Morgan Searles added 11 points and Olivia Zender scored 10 as Hopewell-Loudon (3-0, 2-0 SBC River) surged to a 52-14 lead by the half.

Danbury fell to 1-1, both overall and in SBC River Division play.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (3-0, 2-0 SBC RIVER)

Elmore 11-7–29, Woods 9-3–21, Searles 3-3–11, Zender 4-1–10, Fox 3-1–7, Beidelschies 1-0–2, M. Kreais 1-0–2, H. Kreais 1-0–2. TOTALS: 33-73 15-24–84.

DANBURY (1-1, 1-1 SBC RIVER)

Perram 2-3–7, Valenti 2-1–5, Tibbels 2-0–4, Hollenbeck 1-1–3, Rodriguez 1-0–2, Frattaroli 0-2–2, Rose 0-1–1. TOTALS: 8-33 8-16–24.

Hopewell-Loudon 35 17 21 11 — 84

Danbury 7 7 7 3 — 24

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 3-19 (Searles 2, Zender); Danbury 0-6.

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 41 (Elmore 13); Danbury 17 (Brickner 5).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 15; Danbury 34.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Danbury, 38-33.