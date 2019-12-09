NEW RIEGEL — Riverdale overcame a sluggish first half with an explosive second one in rallying for a 56-54 nonleague boys basketball win over New Riegel on Saturday.

Riverdale managed just five points in each of the first two periods and trailed 25-10 at the half. But the Falcons found a spark, outscoring the Blue Jackets 24-9 in the third quarter and 46-29 in the second half to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Coby Miller pumped in three of Riverdale’s eight 3-pointers and led the Falcons with 20 points. Brock Davis added 15 points.

Nick Reinhart led New Riegel (0-3) in points (21), rebounds (8) and steals (3).

RIVERDALE (3-1)

Morris 1-0–2, Frey 1-0–3, Miller 6-5–20, Kuenzli 3-0–8, Mix 3-2–8, Davis 4-5–15. TOTALS: 18-49 12-14–56.

NEW RIEGEL (0-3)

Tiell 2-2–6, Acree 3-0–9, Gillig 2-1–5, Theis 1-3–7, Reinhart 6-7–21, Schalk 2-2–6. TOTALS: 16-44 16-19–54.

Riverdale 5 5 24 22 — 56

New Riegel 8 17 9 20 — 54

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 8-20 (Miller 3, Davis 2, Kuenzli 2, Frey); New Riegel 6-26 (Acree 3, Reinhart 2, Theis).

rebounds: Riverdale 23 (Mix 9); New Riegel 25 (Reinhart 8).

turnovers: Riverdale 12; New Riegel 11.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Riverdale, 45-36.

ARCADIA 49

HARDIN NORTHERN 48

ARCADIA — Arcadia kept the fans on the edge of their seats for the second consecutive game and delivered another down-to-the-wire win, holding off Hardin Northern 49-48 in a nonleague boys basketball matchup on Saturday.

Dylan Peace scored 14 points and Josh Cassell added 11 for Arcadia (2-1), which has won two straight games by a basket or less. Hayden Rader grabbed 10 rebounds for the Redskins.

Ewan Martin led Hardin Northern with 15 points and eight rebounds. Nevin Robson added 12 points for the Polar Bears (0-2).

HARDIN NORTHERN (0-2)

Wetherill 2-0–5, Robson 5-2–12, Martin 7-1–15, Wilson 0-2–2, Good 3-3–9, Conley 1-0–3. TOTALS: 19-38 8-15–48.

ARCADIA (2-1)

Rader 2-1–6, Stoner 1-2–4, Boes 2-1–6, Cassell 3-4–11, Peace 5-2–14, Cohee 1-0–2, Guillen 2-0–6. TOTALS: 16-53 10-17–49.

Hardin Northern 10 10 16 12 — 48

Arcadia 15 9 15 10 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Hardin Northern 2-6 (Wetherill, Conley); Arcadia 7-20 (Peace 2, Rader, Boes, Cassell, Guillen 2).

rebounds: Hardin Northern 35 (Good 8, Martin 8); Arcadia 30 (Rader 10).

turnovers: Hardin Northern 18; Arcadia 16.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hardin Northern, 37-19.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 78

VAN BUREN 53

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf guards Brennan Blevins and Parker Schomaeker combined for 34 points, 6-foot-7 towers Owen Nichols and Ben Westrick combined for 30 more and the Titans completed a season-opening weekend sweep with a 78-53 win over Van Buren on Saturday.

Blevins pumped in 21 points and Schomaeker hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Nichols, a junior, scored 20 points and Westrick, a senior, had 10 points and six rebounds.

Michael Kramer led Van Buren with 15 points, Nick McCracken had 12 and Caden Lance tossed in 10. The Black Knights (0-2) led 14-12 at the first-quarter break, but O-G went on a 48-19 run over the second and third quarters.

VAN BUREN (0-2)

Lance 3-4–10, Miller 2-0–6, Muzy 1-0–2, McCracken 5-2–12, Warren 2-0–4, Schroeder 1-0–2, Kramer 5-3–15, Clark 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-46 9-15–53.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (2-0)

Beach 2-1–5, Schomaeker 5-0–13, Blevins 9-1–21, Alt 4-0–9, Nichols 9-2–20, Westrick 4-2–10. TOTALS: 33-63 6-13–78.

Van Buren 14 9 10 20 — 53

Ottawa-Glandorf 12 20 28 18 — 78

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 4-14 (Miller 2, Kramer 2); Ottawa-Glandorf 6-18 (Schomaeker 3, Blevins 2, Alt).

rebounds: Van Buren 29; Ottawa-Glandorf 27 (Beach 6, Westrick 6).

turnovers: Van Buren 29; Ottawa-Glandorf 12.

VANLUE 87

DANBURY 81

VANLUE — Vanlue survived Danbury’s second-half surge to come away with an 87-81 overtime win over the Lakers in a high-scoring nonleague boys basketball game.

Vanlue led 40-27 at the half, but Danbury outscored the Wildcats 30-19 in the third quarter and forced overtime with a 21-19 edge in the fourth.

Eight players scored in double figures in the game.

Joey Bonham, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, poured in 29 points and Jared Kloepfer had a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double. Jaren Kloepfer scored 17 points and Jaden Kloepfer added 12 for a Vanlue (2-1) team that dominated Danbury inside, making 30 of 54 2-point baskets and outrebounding the Lakers 42-20.

Danbury went with a long-range attack, making 12 of 32 3-pointers. Bradley Murray made five 3’s and led the Lakers (0-3) with 23 points, Tyler Murray and Tommy Owens had 17 points each and Kory Berhent added 12.

DANBURY (0-3)

B. Murray 8-2–23, Buchanan 1-0–3, Berhent 4-2–12, T. Murray 6-2–17, Owens 5-7–17, Wunder 3-0–7, Sieger 1-0–2. TOTALS: 28-60 13-18–81.

VANLUE (2-1)

Jaren Kloepfer 7-3–17, Temple 3-1–7, Wellman 0-2–2, Jared Kloepfer 7-6–20, Bonham 11-6–29, Jad. Kloepfer 4-3–12. TOTALS: 32-59 21-36–87.

Danbury 17 10 30 21 3 — 81

Vanlue 28 12 19 19 9 — 87

3-Point GOALS: Danbury 12-32 (B. Murray 5, Buchanan, Berhent 2, T, Murray 3, Wunder); Vanlue 2-5 (Bonham, Jad. Kloepfer).

rebounds: Danbury 20 (T. Murray 5); Vanlue 42 (Jared Kloepfer 14).

turnovers: Danbury 21; Vanlue 27.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Vanlue, 45-37.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 43

MOHAWK 29

SYCAMORE — Hopewell-Loudon’s Travis Milligan needed just one 3-pointer to set the school record in that category.

But the senior guard outdid himself.

Milligan drilled six 3-pointers and scored 22 points in leading the Chieftains to a 43-29 nonleague win over Mohawk on Saturday.

Milligan’s first 3 of the night moved him past Gauge Sadler’s school record of 123. Milligan would end up hitting two 3’s in the first, second and third quarters, upping his record-breaking career total to 128 and powering H-L (3-0) to leads of 11-7, 25-9 and 35-19.

Hunter Gottfried had a solid all-around game for Mohawk (1-2), scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds, both team highs.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (3-0)

R. Jury 3-0–7, Ritchey 1-0–2, Reinhard 1-0–2, Milligan 8-0–22, Coffman 2-0–5, J. Jury 1-0–2, Rumschlag 1-0–2, Oswalt 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17-43 1-4–43.

MOHAWK (1-2)

Hayman 2-0–5, Tusing 2-2–7, Snyder 1-0–2, Brause 2-0–4, Gottfried 5-0–11. TOTALS: 12-51 2-2–29.

Hopewell-Loudon 11 14 10 8 — 43

Mohawk 7 2 10 10 — 29

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 8-20 (Milligan 6, R. Jury, Coffman); Mohawk 3-15 (Hayman, Tusing, Gottfried).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 32 (J. Jury 8); Mohawk 23 (Gottfried 7).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 14; Mohawk 17.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Mohawk, 60-32.