PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Championships

AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM

Division II

Cincinnati La Salle 34, Massillon Washington 17

Division VI

Anna 48, New Middletown Springfield 14

Division III

Trotwood-Madison 14, Mansfield Senior 7, OT

Division I

Pickerington Central 21, Cincinnati Elder 14

Division VII

Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division V

Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 54, Mohawk 17

Colonel Crawford 43, Carey 35

Seneca East 52, Ridgedale 49

Wynford 82, Bucyrus 29

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian 81, Maumee Valley Country Day 28

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant 52, Marion Harding 50

River Valley 51, Galion Senior 5

Shelby 55, Ontario 44

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve 36, Ashland Mapleton 30

Buckeye Border Conference

Pettisville 44, Hilltop 41, OT

Stryker 32, North Central 27

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 64, Edgerton 29

Montpelier 40, Fayette 38

Around Ohio

Cin. Hughes 63, Cin. Western Hills 60

Circleville 72, Ashville Teays Valley 46

Circleville Logan Elm 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21

Cle. Collinwood 46, Cle. MLK 26

Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Eastmoor 19

Cols. Centennial 54, Cols. East 33

Cols. Mifflin 48, Cols. International 26

Cols. Northland 71, Cols. Beechcroft 47

Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 24

Day. Northridge 58, Newark Licking Valley 53

Delaware Buckeye Valley 32, Cols. Grandview Hts. 31

Dublin Scioto 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37

Fairfield Christian 94, Bellaire St. John 10

Groveport-Madison 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 46

Hilliard Bradley 49, Thomas Worthington 46, 0

Lancaster Fairfield Union 36, Amanda-Clearcreek 26

Lawrence School 47, Elyria Open Door 41

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51

Shaker Hts. 35, Elyria 34

Sugar Grove Berne Union 89, Cols. Patriot Prep 9

Westerville N. 46, Westerville Cent. 32

Oak Glen, W.Va. 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary

Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Port Clinton at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Crestline

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at New London

Plymouth at Western Reserve

South Central at Ashland Mapleton

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lima Perry

Arlington at Ridgemont

Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior

Clyde at Vermilion

Convoy Crestview at Delphos St. John’s

Delta at Toledo Whitmer

Fayette at Antwerp

Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley at West Holmes

Jackson Center at Minster

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Clear Fork

Kalida at Elida

Kidron Central Christian at Kingsway Christian School

Lakota at Elmwood

Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior

Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue

Maumee at Bryan

Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa

Ottoville at Bluffton

Riverdale at Bucyrus

Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame

Spencerville at Ottawa-Glandorf

St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville

Sylvania Southview at Bellevue

Upper Scioto Valley at McComb

Versailles at Miami East

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 67, Van Buren 51

Leipsic at North Baltimore, postponed

Liberty-Benton 63, Cory-Rawson 41

Riverdale 69, Pandora-Gilboa 45

Vanlue 63, McComb 49

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross 54, Oregon Clay 53

Lima Senior 76, Toledo Whitmer 54

Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic, postponed

Toledo St. John’s 54, Findlay 36

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 54, Elmwood 34

Fostoria Senior 75, Genoa 70

Lake 65, Woodmore 60

Rossford 68, Otsego 39

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 81, Waynesfield-Goshen 55

Ridgemont 55, Riverside 45

Upper Scioto Valley 56, Hardin Northern 41

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 61, Lakota 34

Hopewell-Loudon 37, Sandusky St. Mary 35

Old Fort 71, New Riegel 32

Tiffin Calvert 76, Danbury 41

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron 61, Castalia Margaretta 35

Willard 67, Port Clinton 35

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Clyde, postponed

Sandusky Perkins 47, Bellevue 30

Sandusky Senior 67, Vermilion 42

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles 66, Fort Recovery 58

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 47

Perrysburg 73, Maumee 20

Springfield 64, Sylvania Northview 61

Sylvania Southview 44, Napoleon 32

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison 59, West Holmes 56

Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior, postponed

Wooster Senior 76, Lexington 51

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers 44, Toledo Start 33

Toledo Woodward 50, Toledo Waite 30

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Crestline

Mansfield Christian at Lucas, postponed

Mansfield St. Peter’s 52, Loudonville 34

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario 71, Clear Fork 52

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul 61, Monroeville 42

Plymouth 46, Ashland Crestview 39

South Central 54, New London 42

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East 67, New Knoxville 62

Antwerp 60, Fort Jennings 43

Bluffton 80, Lima Bath 48

Bryan 51, Wayne Trace 48

Coldwater 67, Kenton 64

Columbus Grove 50, Ottoville 36

Defiance 75, Paulding 34

Elida 56, Spencerville 53

Hicksville 57, Continental 37

Kalida 47, Ada 40

Marion Local at Wapakoneta, postponed

Minster 57, Botkins 43

New Bremen 47, Celina 43

Ottawa Hills 68, Seneca East 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Liberty Center 46

Parkway 66, Van Wert 56

St. Marys Memorial 66, St. Henry 32

Swanton 50, Evergreen 40

Tinora 39, Delta 29

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 70, Ravenna 47

Akr. Ellet 64, Akr. Buchtel 59

Akr. Firestone 58, Akr. East 56

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51, Akr. North 44

Alliance Marlington 68, Can. South 58

Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Southington Chalker 34

Atwater Waterloo 88, Hanoverton United 29

Barnesville 88, St. Clairsville 76

Batavia Clermont NE 63, Georgetown 37

Beachwood 65, Gates Mills Hawken 41

Bedford 64, Parma Padua 51

Beloit W. Branch 52, Alliance 37

Berea-Midpark 64, Olmsted Falls 60, 0

Bethel-Tate 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 51

Blanchester 95, Williamsburg 36

Bristol 64, Warren Lordstown 20

Brunswick 51, Elyria 41

Byesville Meadowbrook 67, Coshocton 26

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 73, Bellaire 52

Cambridge 78, Warsaw River View 47

Canfield S. Range 68, Canfield 47

Casstown Miami E. 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38

Cedarville 68, London Madison Plains 55

Chagrin Falls Kenston 72, Madison 58

Chillicothe 64, Hillsboro 43

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Logan 47

Cin. Deer Park 64, Cin. Indian Hill 61

Cin. Hughes 63, Cin. Woodward 60

Cin. La Salle 71, Cin. Purcell Marian 42

Cin. Madeira 54, Cin. Finneytown 49

Cin. McNicholas 61, Kettering Alter 59

Cin. St. Xavier 71, Cin. Gamble Montessori 38

Cin. Turpin 61, Cin. Withrow 39

Cin. West Clermont 54, Cin. Walnut Hills 49

Cin. Western Hills 84, Cin. Shroder 57

Cle. Hay 88, Cle. Collinwood 71

Cle. Hts. 55, Garfield Hts. 47

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 80, Cle. Cent. Cath. 58

Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 53

Cols. DeSales 63, Cols. Watterson 50

Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Cols. Wellington 92, Cin. Riverview East 51

Conneaut 67, Ashtabula St. John 44

Cortland Lakeview 45, Newton Falls 42

Covington 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42, 0

Crown City S. Gallia 46, Reedsville Eastern 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Brooklyn 35

Day. Northridge 64, Camden Preble Shawnee 44

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49

Dublin Scioto 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22

E. Liverpool 102, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 37

Elyria Cath. 87, Bay Village Bay 70

Fayetteville-Perry 53, Felicity-Franklin 46

Fleming Co., Ky. 73, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59

Franklin 61, Day. Oakwood 56

Ft. Loramie 49, Russia 38

Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Cle. VASJ 64

Grafton Midview 62, N. Ridgeville 39

Greenfield McClain 42, Washington C.H. 39, 0

Hamilton Badin 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47

Harrison 46, Morrow Little Miami 45

Harrod Allen E. 67, New Knoxville 62

Hartville Lake Center Christian 75, Rootstown 51

Huntington Prep, W.Va. 96, Cin. Taft 55

Independence 67, Garfield Hts. Trinity 54

Ironton St. Joseph 86, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27

Jackson 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38

Jamestown Greeneview 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 34

Lakewood 49, Amherst Steele 38

Latham Western 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44

Lewistown Indian Lake 70, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51

Lisbon David Anderson 57, Leetonia 33

London 69, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51

Louisville 71, Hubbard 41

Loveland 46, Cin. Anderson 34

Lucasville Valley 56, S. Webster 42

Mansfield St. Peter’s 52, Loudonville 34

Mantua Crestwood 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 63

Martins Ferry 57, Belmont Union Local 47

McConnelsville Morgan 45, New Lexington 32

Milford 40, Kings Mills Kings 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

Milton-Union 73, New Lebanon Dixie 65

Mineral Ridge 94, Cortland Maplewood 36

Monroe 61, Bellbrook 39

Mowrystown Whiteoak 61, Lynchburg-Clay 59

Mt. Orab Western Brown 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 55, DeGraff Riverside 45

N. Royalton 78, Cuyahoga Falls 57

Navarre Fairless 69, Akr. Manchester 49

New Boston Glenwood 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51

New Concord John Glenn 54, Zanesville Maysville 48

New Richmond 76, Goshen 73

Oak Hill 58, McDermott Scioto NW 21

Oberlin 62, Columbia Station Columbia 61

Orange 68, Chesterland W. Geauga 52

Parma 62, Painesville Riverside 50

Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Chardon NDCL 60

Peebles 87, Leesburg Fairfield 79

Peninsula Woodridge 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 39

Portsmouth 65, Piketon 52

Portsmouth Clay 44, Franklin Furnace Green 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51

Racine Southern 56, Waterford 40

Rayland Buckeye 67, Richmond Edison 64

Richmond Hts. 79, Rocky River Lutheran W. 52

Richwood N. Union 56, Urbana 45

Rossford 68, Tontogany Otsego 39

Salineville Southern 62, Columbiana Crestview 38

Sarahsville Shenandoah 82, Caldwell 54

Seaman N. Adams 77, Manchester 40

Shaker Hts. 80, Solon 59

Spring. Shawnee 76, New Carlisle Tecumseh 71

Steubenville 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56

Stewart Federal Hocking 87, Corning Miller 54

Streetsboro 81, Mogadore Field 64

Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34

Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Xenia 38

Toronto 39, Wintersville Indian Creek 38

Tree of Life 62, Granville Christian 59, 0

Vincent Warren 60, Pomeroy Meigs 43

W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Cin. Colerain 51

W. Liberty-Salem 73, Spring. NE 50

Waverly 61, Portsmouth W. 49

West Salem Northwestern 92, Creston Norwayne 68

Westerville Cent. 50, Westerville N. 42

Westerville S. 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 58

Westlake 82, N. Olmsted 58

Wickliffe 61, Burton Berkshire 33

Wilmington 77, Batavia 55

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 50, Hannibal River 48

Wooster 76, Lexington 51

Youngs. Chaney High School 74, Knoch, Pa. 67

Youngs. Liberty 64, Niles McKinley 59

Youngs. Mooney 52, Louisville Aquinas 46

Youngs. Ursuline 79, Youngs. East 62

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32

Cle. Benedictine 65, Erie McDowell, Pa. 62

Union, Pa. 86, E. Palestine 32

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Wynford

Ridgedale at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Galion Senior

Shelby at Ontario

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Pettisville

Montpelier at Fayette

Stryker at North Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Ottoville

Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville

Bluffton at Liberty-Benton

Bryan at Fort Wayne Eastside

Carrollton at West Holmes

Clear Fork at West Salem Northwestern

Clyde at Castalia Margaretta

Columbus Africentric at Toledo Woodward

Conneaut at Lincolnview

Crestline at Ridgemont

Danbury at Vanlue

Dayton Northridge at Elgin

Elida at Delphos St. John’s

Evergreen at Otsego

Fort Jennings at Spencerville

Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne

Galion Northmor at Lucas

Hardin Northern at Arcadia

Holgate at Leipsic

Hopewell-Loudon at Mohawk

Jackson Center at Coldwater

Jay County, Ind. at Fort Recovery

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian

Kalida at Archbold

Kenton at Upper Scioto Valley

Lakewood St. Edward at Toledo St. John’s

Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott

Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson

Lima Temple Christian at Arlington

Lincolnview at Continental

Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior

Mansfield Senior at Columbus Northland

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Bishop Hartley

Marion Local at Botkins

Miller City at Ayersville

Minster at Legacy Christian Academy

Napoleon at Tinora

New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial

Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph

Oak Harbor at Cardinal Stritch

Old Fort at Woodmore

Parkway at Convoy Crestview

Port Clinton at Eastwood

Riverdale at New Riegel

Riverside at Bradford

Rossford at Defiance

Sandusky Senior at Ashland Senior

St. Henry at Lima Shawnee

Tiffin Columbian at Genoa

Toledo Bowsher at Celina

Van Buren at Ottawa-Glandorf

Versailles at Covington

Wauseon at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Waynesfield-Goshen at Allen East

Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280

Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271

Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257

Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225

Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272

Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324

Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237

L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 2s74 284

Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255

Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293

San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183

L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250

Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

THURSDAY’s Result

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Green Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Houston, 1

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25

Kansas City at New England, 4:25

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Monday’s Game

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 16 5 .762 —

Toronto 15 6 .714 1

Philadelphia 15 7 .682 1½

Brooklyn 12 10 .545 4½

New York 4 18 .182 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 16 6 .727 —

Orlando 11 11 .500 5

Charlotte 9 15 .375 8

Washington 7 14 .333 8½

Atlanta 5 17 .227 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 3 .864 —

Indiana 14 8 .636 5

Detroit 9 14 .391 10½

Chicago 8 15 .348 11½

Cleveland 5 16 .238 13½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 15 6 .714 —

Houston 14 7 .667 1

San Antonio 8 14 .364 7½

Memphis 6 15 .286 9

New Orleans 6 16 .273 9½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 14 6 .700 —

Utah 12 10 .545 3

Minnesota 10 10 .500 4

Portland 9 13 .409 6

Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 19 3 .864 —

L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 3

Phoenix 10 11 .476 8½

Sacramento 8 12 .400 10

Golden State 5 19 .208 15

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Washington 119, Philadelphia 113

Denver 129, New York 92

Houston 119, Toronto 109

Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132, OT

Friday’s Results

Brooklyn 111, Charlotte 104

Detroit 108, Indiana 101

Orlando 93, Cleveland 87

Boston 108, Denver 95

Golden State 100, Chicago 98

Miami 112, Washington 103

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, late

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, late

Sacramento at San Antonio, late

L.A. Lakers at Portland, late

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Dallas, 2

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30

Indiana at New York, 7:30

Phoenix at Houston, 8

Memphis at Utah, 10

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 3

Atlanta at Charlotte, 5

Chicago at Miami, 6

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6

Sacramento at Dallas, 7

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

Monday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7

Cleveland at Boston, 7:30

Detroit at New Orleans, 8

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8

Sacramento at Houston, 8

Toronto at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9

Memphis at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 29 20 3 6 46 104 69

Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102

Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97

Buffalo 29 13 11 5 31 88 87

Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101

Tampa Bay 26 13 10 3 29 95 86

Ottawa 29 12 16 1 25 76 91

Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 30 21 4 5 47 112 86

N.Y. Islanders 27 19 6 2 40 80 65

Philadelphia 29 16 8 5 37 92 82

Pittsburgh 29 16 9 4 36 98 78

Carolina 29 17 11 1 35 91 80

N.Y. Rangers 28 14 11 3 31 88 91

Columbus 28 11 13 4 26 70 87

New Jersey 28 9 14 5 23 70 103

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78

Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 103 78

Winnipeg 29 17 10 2 36 84 80

Dallas 30 16 11 3 35 79 75

Minnesota 29 14 11 4 32 88 92

Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88

Chicago 29 12 12 5 29 80 89

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 31 17 10 4 38 85 72

Edmonton 30 17 10 3 37 93 89

Vegas 31 15 11 5 35 93 88

Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86

San Jose 30 15 13 2 32 86 99

Calgary 30 14 12 4 32 77 89

Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84

Los Angeles 29 11 16 2 24 73 96

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2

Chicago 4, Boston 3, OT

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 3, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, San Jose 2, SO

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Calgary 4, Buffalo 3

Friday’s Results

Chicago 2, New Jersey 1, SO

Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0

Los Angeles at Edmonton, late

Washington at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1

Buffalo at Vancouver, 4

Colorado at Boston, 7

Minnesota at Carolina, 7

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7

Toronto at St. Louis, 7

Columbus at Florida, 7

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7

New Jersey at Nashville, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3

San Jose at Florida, 5

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7

Arizona at Chicago, 7

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7

Columbus at Washington, 7

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30

Calgary at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., late

Saturday’s Games

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon

Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30

American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30

SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4

SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4

ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30

Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8

Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon

North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 75, Hunter 58

Bryant 67, Columbia 65

Rhode Island 75, Providence 61

SOUTH

Alabama 78, Stephen F. Austin 68

Duke 77, Virginia Tech 63

SE Louisiana 79, Southern U. 74

South Florida 63, Dartmouth 44

Tennessee St. 80, Chicago St. 74

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 84, UT Martin 75

Michigan 103, Iowa 91

Missouri St. 86, MVSU 62

South Dakota 94, Mount Marty 79

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Columbia 54, Georgetown 49

Hunter 87, Baruch 52

Mount St. Mary’s 81, Loyola (Md.) 75

St. John’s 80, Yale 66

SOUTH

Cleveland St. 68, W. Carolina 61

FIU 59, NC Central 58

MVSU 71, Florida A&M 70

South Florida 80, Alabama St. 29

MIDWEST

Colorado 62, Xavier 53

SOUTHWEST

Wright St. 69, SMU 61

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 60, BYU 52

Long Beach St. 54, Santa Clara 46

Portland St. 69, Grand Canyon 46

Seattle 88, Sacramento St. 84

PRO GOLF

Hero World Challenge

Third Round

Gary Woodland 66-69-68 — 203 -13

Henrik Stenson 69-67-68 — 204 -12

Tiger Woods 72-66-67 — 205 -11

Justin Thomas 69-69-67 — 205 -11

Jon Rahm 70-66-69 — 205 -11

Patrick Reed 66-66-74 — 206 -10

Chez Reavie 68-73-69 — 210 -6

Rickie Fowler 69-69-72 — 210 -6

Justin Rose 69-70-71 — 210 -6

Matt Kuchar 71-70-70 — 211 -5

Kevin Kisner 71-70-70 — 211 -5

Webb Simpson 73-68-71 — 212 -4

Xander Schauffele 73-70-70 — 213 -3

Jordan Spieth 75-70-69 — 214 -2

Tony Finau 79-68-69 — 216 E

Bubba Watson 72-73-71 — 216 E

Bryson DeChambeau 76-71-70 — 217 +1

Patrick Cantlay 74-72-71 — 217 +1

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Tayron Guerrero off waivers from Miami.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tanner Anderson, Ben Bracewell, Wandisson Charles, Parker Dunshee, Brian Howard and Miguel Romero INFs Nick Allen and Logan Davidson and OFs Greg Deichmann and Mark Payton o minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Hunter Renfroe, INF Xavier Edwards and a player to be named from the San Diego Padres for OF Tommy Pham and INF/RHP Jake Cronenworth. F

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Gibson on a three-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a one-year contract. Named Dan Kantrovitz vice president, scouting; and Jasmine Horan amateur scouting analyst.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Jamal Wilson to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Jake Vieth to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for INF Joe Becht, RHP Taylor Bloye, and a player to be named.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded 1B Jamey Smart to Windy City.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Saige Jenco to a contract extension.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired David Fizdale coach. Promoted Mike Miller to interim head coach.

Football

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired OT Isaiah Prince off waivers from Miami. Placed S Brandon Wilson on the reserve/injured list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Jack Doyle to a contract extension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Fs Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Traded D Rob O’Gara to Springfield for future considerations.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract.n

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Michael Amir Murillo to RSC Anderlecht (Belgium).

College

FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.

INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.

WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.

LOCAL SPORTS

Friday’s Results

Boys Prep Bowling

FOSTORIA 1,809

LAKOTA 1,630

OLD FORT 1,619

regular games

FOSTORIA — Jayden Smith 155-157–312; Jacob Thomas 111; Trey Scott 197-157–354; Josh McCarley 159-212–371; Blaine Groces 97; Royce Ware 98; Drew Shaver 82. TOTALS: 720-705–1,425.

LAKOTA — Simon Rosenberger 166-143–309; Trevor Odom 103; Brandon Minich 177-73–190; Caleb Meels 135-97–232; Ethan Smithback 115-171–286; Dakota Dukett 105. TOTALS: 636-589–1,225.

OLD FORT — Charles Bryant 122-84–206; Jerry Brumbaugh 113-94–207; Dylan Halbison 89-120–209; Sheyne Yeager 130-74–204; Hayden Tarris 202-227–429. TOTALS: 656-599–1,255.

Baker games

FOSTORIA 115-149-120– 384

LAKOTA 131-149-125–405

OLD FORT 135-122-107–364

Girls Prep Bowling

LAKOTA 1,853

FOSTORIA 1,658

OLD FORT 1,054

regular games

FOSTORIA — Raelynn Hoffman 158-101–259; Alex Moreno 113-108–221; Jelamie Patarapathon86; Emma Pletcher 188-102–290; Abrianna Swartz 144-111–255; Taylor Ray 106. TOTALS: 689-528–1,217.

OLD FORT — Amy Corfman 97-71–168; Kiara Contreras 57; Sienne Cobb 76-59–135; Kate Drown 76-73–149; Courtney Burd 72-77–149; Lennyn Druckenmiller 70. TOTALS: 378-350–728.

LAKOTA — Madelyn Hushour 140-117–257; Gabby Bishop 155-155–310; Cecelia Elliosn 116; Maya Lesher 133-117–250; Emma Chaflin 128-165–293. TOTALS: 672-670–1,342.

Baker games

FOSTORIA 112-108-108-113– 441

OLD FORT 85-65-97-79–326

LAKOTA 153-124-121-113– 511

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood, Fostoria & Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Arcadia at Montpelier, 10 a.m.

Ada, Van Buren at Cory-Rawson Duals, 10 am.

Lakota & Riverdale at Derr Invitational, Northwood, 10 a.m.