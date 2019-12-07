PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Championships
AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM
Division II
Cincinnati La Salle 34, Massillon Washington 17
Division VI
Anna 48, New Middletown Springfield 14
Division III
Trotwood-Madison 14, Mansfield Senior 7, OT
Division I
Pickerington Central 21, Cincinnati Elder 14
Division VII
Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division IV
Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division V
Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 54, Mohawk 17
Colonel Crawford 43, Carey 35
Seneca East 52, Ridgedale 49
Wynford 82, Bucyrus 29
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian 81, Maumee Valley Country Day 28
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant 52, Marion Harding 50
River Valley 51, Galion Senior 5
Shelby 55, Ontario 44
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve 36, Ashland Mapleton 30
Buckeye Border Conference
Pettisville 44, Hilltop 41, OT
Stryker 32, North Central 27
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 64, Edgerton 29
Montpelier 40, Fayette 38
Around Ohio
Cin. Hughes 63, Cin. Western Hills 60
Circleville 72, Ashville Teays Valley 46
Circleville Logan Elm 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21
Cle. Collinwood 46, Cle. MLK 26
Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Eastmoor 19
Cols. Centennial 54, Cols. East 33
Cols. Mifflin 48, Cols. International 26
Cols. Northland 71, Cols. Beechcroft 47
Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 24
Day. Northridge 58, Newark Licking Valley 53
Delaware Buckeye Valley 32, Cols. Grandview Hts. 31
Dublin Scioto 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37
Fairfield Christian 94, Bellaire St. John 10
Groveport-Madison 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 46
Hilliard Bradley 49, Thomas Worthington 46, 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 36, Amanda-Clearcreek 26
Lawrence School 47, Elyria Open Door 41
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51
Shaker Hts. 35, Elyria 34
Sugar Grove Berne Union 89, Cols. Patriot Prep 9
Westerville N. 46, Westerville Cent. 32
Oak Glen, W.Va. 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary
Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Port Clinton at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Crestline
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at New London
Plymouth at Western Reserve
South Central at Ashland Mapleton
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Lima Perry
Arlington at Ridgemont
Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior
Clyde at Vermilion
Convoy Crestview at Delphos St. John’s
Delta at Toledo Whitmer
Fayette at Antwerp
Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley at West Holmes
Jackson Center at Minster
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Clear Fork
Kalida at Elida
Kidron Central Christian at Kingsway Christian School
Lakota at Elmwood
Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior
Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue
Maumee at Bryan
Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa
Ottoville at Bluffton
Riverdale at Bucyrus
Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame
Spencerville at Ottawa-Glandorf
St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville
Sylvania Southview at Bellevue
Upper Scioto Valley at McComb
Versailles at Miami East
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 67, Van Buren 51
Leipsic at North Baltimore, postponed
Liberty-Benton 63, Cory-Rawson 41
Riverdale 69, Pandora-Gilboa 45
Vanlue 63, McComb 49
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross 54, Oregon Clay 53
Lima Senior 76, Toledo Whitmer 54
Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic, postponed
Toledo St. John’s 54, Findlay 36
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 54, Elmwood 34
Fostoria Senior 75, Genoa 70
Lake 65, Woodmore 60
Rossford 68, Otsego 39
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 81, Waynesfield-Goshen 55
Ridgemont 55, Riverside 45
Upper Scioto Valley 56, Hardin Northern 41
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 61, Lakota 34
Hopewell-Loudon 37, Sandusky St. Mary 35
Old Fort 71, New Riegel 32
Tiffin Calvert 76, Danbury 41
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron 61, Castalia Margaretta 35
Willard 67, Port Clinton 35
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Clyde, postponed
Sandusky Perkins 47, Bellevue 30
Sandusky Senior 67, Vermilion 42
Midwest Athletic Conference
Versailles 66, Fort Recovery 58
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 47
Perrysburg 73, Maumee 20
Springfield 64, Sylvania Northview 61
Sylvania Southview 44, Napoleon 32
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison 59, West Holmes 56
Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior, postponed
Wooster Senior 76, Lexington 51
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers 44, Toledo Start 33
Toledo Woodward 50, Toledo Waite 30
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Crestline
Mansfield Christian at Lucas, postponed
Mansfield St. Peter’s 52, Loudonville 34
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario 71, Clear Fork 52
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul 61, Monroeville 42
Plymouth 46, Ashland Crestview 39
South Central 54, New London 42
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East 67, New Knoxville 62
Antwerp 60, Fort Jennings 43
Bluffton 80, Lima Bath 48
Bryan 51, Wayne Trace 48
Coldwater 67, Kenton 64
Columbus Grove 50, Ottoville 36
Defiance 75, Paulding 34
Elida 56, Spencerville 53
Hicksville 57, Continental 37
Kalida 47, Ada 40
Marion Local at Wapakoneta, postponed
Minster 57, Botkins 43
New Bremen 47, Celina 43
Ottawa Hills 68, Seneca East 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Liberty Center 46
Parkway 66, Van Wert 56
St. Marys Memorial 66, St. Henry 32
Swanton 50, Evergreen 40
Tinora 39, Delta 29
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 70, Ravenna 47
Akr. Ellet 64, Akr. Buchtel 59
Akr. Firestone 58, Akr. East 56
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51, Akr. North 44
Alliance Marlington 68, Can. South 58
Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Southington Chalker 34
Atwater Waterloo 88, Hanoverton United 29
Barnesville 88, St. Clairsville 76
Batavia Clermont NE 63, Georgetown 37
Beachwood 65, Gates Mills Hawken 41
Bedford 64, Parma Padua 51
Beloit W. Branch 52, Alliance 37
Berea-Midpark 64, Olmsted Falls 60, 0
Bethel-Tate 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 51
Blanchester 95, Williamsburg 36
Bristol 64, Warren Lordstown 20
Brunswick 51, Elyria 41
Byesville Meadowbrook 67, Coshocton 26
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 73, Bellaire 52
Cambridge 78, Warsaw River View 47
Canfield S. Range 68, Canfield 47
Casstown Miami E. 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38
Cedarville 68, London Madison Plains 55
Chagrin Falls Kenston 72, Madison 58
Chillicothe 64, Hillsboro 43
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Logan 47
Cin. Deer Park 64, Cin. Indian Hill 61
Cin. Hughes 63, Cin. Woodward 60
Cin. La Salle 71, Cin. Purcell Marian 42
Cin. Madeira 54, Cin. Finneytown 49
Cin. McNicholas 61, Kettering Alter 59
Cin. St. Xavier 71, Cin. Gamble Montessori 38
Cin. Turpin 61, Cin. Withrow 39
Cin. West Clermont 54, Cin. Walnut Hills 49
Cin. Western Hills 84, Cin. Shroder 57
Cle. Hay 88, Cle. Collinwood 71
Cle. Hts. 55, Garfield Hts. 47
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 80, Cle. Cent. Cath. 58
Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 53
Cols. DeSales 63, Cols. Watterson 50
Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37
Cols. Wellington 92, Cin. Riverview East 51
Conneaut 67, Ashtabula St. John 44
Cortland Lakeview 45, Newton Falls 42
Covington 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42, 0
Crown City S. Gallia 46, Reedsville Eastern 43
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Brooklyn 35
Day. Northridge 64, Camden Preble Shawnee 44
Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49
Dublin Scioto 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22
E. Liverpool 102, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 37
Elyria Cath. 87, Bay Village Bay 70
Fayetteville-Perry 53, Felicity-Franklin 46
Fleming Co., Ky. 73, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59
Franklin 61, Day. Oakwood 56
Ft. Loramie 49, Russia 38
Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Cle. VASJ 64
Grafton Midview 62, N. Ridgeville 39
Greenfield McClain 42, Washington C.H. 39, 0
Hamilton Badin 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47
Harrison 46, Morrow Little Miami 45
Harrod Allen E. 67, New Knoxville 62
Hartville Lake Center Christian 75, Rootstown 51
Huntington Prep, W.Va. 96, Cin. Taft 55
Independence 67, Garfield Hts. Trinity 54
Ironton St. Joseph 86, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27
Jackson 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38
Jamestown Greeneview 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 34
Lakewood 49, Amherst Steele 38
Latham Western 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44
Lewistown Indian Lake 70, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51
Lisbon David Anderson 57, Leetonia 33
London 69, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51
Louisville 71, Hubbard 41
Loveland 46, Cin. Anderson 34
Lucasville Valley 56, S. Webster 42
Mansfield St. Peter’s 52, Loudonville 34
Mantua Crestwood 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 63
Martins Ferry 57, Belmont Union Local 47
McConnelsville Morgan 45, New Lexington 32
Milford 40, Kings Mills Kings 34
Milford Center Fairbanks 50, N. Lewisburg Triad 34
Milton-Union 73, New Lebanon Dixie 65
Mineral Ridge 94, Cortland Maplewood 36
Monroe 61, Bellbrook 39
Mowrystown Whiteoak 61, Lynchburg-Clay 59
Mt. Orab Western Brown 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 55, DeGraff Riverside 45
N. Royalton 78, Cuyahoga Falls 57
Navarre Fairless 69, Akr. Manchester 49
New Boston Glenwood 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51
New Concord John Glenn 54, Zanesville Maysville 48
New Richmond 76, Goshen 73
Oak Hill 58, McDermott Scioto NW 21
Oberlin 62, Columbia Station Columbia 61
Orange 68, Chesterland W. Geauga 52
Parma 62, Painesville Riverside 50
Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Chardon NDCL 60
Peebles 87, Leesburg Fairfield 79
Peninsula Woodridge 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 39
Portsmouth 65, Piketon 52
Portsmouth Clay 44, Franklin Furnace Green 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51
Racine Southern 56, Waterford 40
Rayland Buckeye 67, Richmond Edison 64
Richmond Hts. 79, Rocky River Lutheran W. 52
Richwood N. Union 56, Urbana 45
Rossford 68, Tontogany Otsego 39
Salineville Southern 62, Columbiana Crestview 38
Sarahsville Shenandoah 82, Caldwell 54
Seaman N. Adams 77, Manchester 40
Shaker Hts. 80, Solon 59
Spring. Shawnee 76, New Carlisle Tecumseh 71
Steubenville 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56
Stewart Federal Hocking 87, Corning Miller 54
Streetsboro 81, Mogadore Field 64
Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Xenia 38
Toronto 39, Wintersville Indian Creek 38
Tree of Life 62, Granville Christian 59, 0
Vincent Warren 60, Pomeroy Meigs 43
W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Cin. Colerain 51
W. Liberty-Salem 73, Spring. NE 50
Waverly 61, Portsmouth W. 49
West Salem Northwestern 92, Creston Norwayne 68
Westerville Cent. 50, Westerville N. 42
Westerville S. 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 58
Westlake 82, N. Olmsted 58
Wickliffe 61, Burton Berkshire 33
Wilmington 77, Batavia 55
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 50, Hannibal River 48
Wooster 76, Lexington 51
Youngs. Chaney High School 74, Knoch, Pa. 67
Youngs. Liberty 64, Niles McKinley 59
Youngs. Mooney 52, Louisville Aquinas 46
Youngs. Ursuline 79, Youngs. East 62
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32
Cle. Benedictine 65, Erie McDowell, Pa. 62
Union, Pa. 86, E. Palestine 32
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Wynford
Ridgedale at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Galion Senior
Shelby at Ontario
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Pettisville
Montpelier at Fayette
Stryker at North Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Ottoville
Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville
Bluffton at Liberty-Benton
Bryan at Fort Wayne Eastside
Carrollton at West Holmes
Clear Fork at West Salem Northwestern
Clyde at Castalia Margaretta
Columbus Africentric at Toledo Woodward
Conneaut at Lincolnview
Crestline at Ridgemont
Danbury at Vanlue
Dayton Northridge at Elgin
Elida at Delphos St. John’s
Evergreen at Otsego
Fort Jennings at Spencerville
Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne
Galion Northmor at Lucas
Hardin Northern at Arcadia
Holgate at Leipsic
Hopewell-Loudon at Mohawk
Jackson Center at Coldwater
Jay County, Ind. at Fort Recovery
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian
Kalida at Archbold
Kenton at Upper Scioto Valley
Lakewood St. Edward at Toledo St. John’s
Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott
Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson
Lima Temple Christian at Arlington
Lincolnview at Continental
Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior
Mansfield Senior at Columbus Northland
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Bishop Hartley
Marion Local at Botkins
Miller City at Ayersville
Minster at Legacy Christian Academy
Napoleon at Tinora
New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial
Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph
Oak Harbor at Cardinal Stritch
Old Fort at Woodmore
Parkway at Convoy Crestview
Port Clinton at Eastwood
Riverdale at New Riegel
Riverside at Bradford
Rossford at Defiance
Sandusky Senior at Ashland Senior
St. Henry at Lima Shawnee
Tiffin Columbian at Genoa
Toledo Bowsher at Celina
Van Buren at Ottawa-Glandorf
Versailles at Covington
Wauseon at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Waynesfield-Goshen at Allen East
Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 2s74 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351
y-clinched division
THURSDAY’s Result
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Green Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Houston, 1
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25
Kansas City at New England, 4:25
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Monday’s Game
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 5 .762 —
Toronto 15 6 .714 1
Philadelphia 15 7 .682 1½
Brooklyn 12 10 .545 4½
New York 4 18 .182 12½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 16 6 .727 —
Orlando 11 11 .500 5
Charlotte 9 15 .375 8
Washington 7 14 .333 8½
Atlanta 5 17 .227 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 3 .864 —
Indiana 14 8 .636 5
Detroit 9 14 .391 10½
Chicago 8 15 .348 11½
Cleveland 5 16 .238 13½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 15 6 .714 —
Houston 14 7 .667 1
San Antonio 8 14 .364 7½
Memphis 6 15 .286 9
New Orleans 6 16 .273 9½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 14 6 .700 —
Utah 12 10 .545 3
Minnesota 10 10 .500 4
Portland 9 13 .409 6
Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 19 3 .864 —
L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 3
Phoenix 10 11 .476 8½
Sacramento 8 12 .400 10
Golden State 5 19 .208 15
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Washington 119, Philadelphia 113
Denver 129, New York 92
Houston 119, Toronto 109
Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132, OT
Friday’s Results
Brooklyn 111, Charlotte 104
Detroit 108, Indiana 101
Orlando 93, Cleveland 87
Boston 108, Denver 95
Golden State 100, Chicago 98
Miami 112, Washington 103
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, late
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, late
Sacramento at San Antonio, late
L.A. Lakers at Portland, late
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Dallas, 2
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30
Indiana at New York, 7:30
Phoenix at Houston, 8
Memphis at Utah, 10
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 3
Atlanta at Charlotte, 5
Chicago at Miami, 6
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6
Sacramento at Dallas, 7
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
Monday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30
Detroit at New Orleans, 8
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8
Sacramento at Houston, 8
Toronto at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9
Memphis at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 29 20 3 6 46 104 69
Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102
Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97
Buffalo 29 13 11 5 31 88 87
Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101
Tampa Bay 26 13 10 3 29 95 86
Ottawa 29 12 16 1 25 76 91
Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 30 21 4 5 47 112 86
N.Y. Islanders 27 19 6 2 40 80 65
Philadelphia 29 16 8 5 37 92 82
Pittsburgh 29 16 9 4 36 98 78
Carolina 29 17 11 1 35 91 80
N.Y. Rangers 28 14 11 3 31 88 91
Columbus 28 11 13 4 26 70 87
New Jersey 28 9 14 5 23 70 103
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78
Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 103 78
Winnipeg 29 17 10 2 36 84 80
Dallas 30 16 11 3 35 79 75
Minnesota 29 14 11 4 32 88 92
Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88
Chicago 29 12 12 5 29 80 89
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 31 17 10 4 38 85 72
Edmonton 30 17 10 3 37 93 89
Vegas 31 15 11 5 35 93 88
Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86
San Jose 30 15 13 2 32 86 99
Calgary 30 14 12 4 32 77 89
Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84
Los Angeles 29 11 16 2 24 73 96
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2
Chicago 4, Boston 3, OT
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
Colorado 3, Montreal 2
Carolina 3, San Jose 2, SO
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Calgary 4, Buffalo 3
Friday’s Results
Chicago 2, New Jersey 1, SO
Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0
Los Angeles at Edmonton, late
Washington at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1
Buffalo at Vancouver, 4
Colorado at Boston, 7
Minnesota at Carolina, 7
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7
Toronto at St. Louis, 7
Columbus at Florida, 7
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7
New Jersey at Nashville, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3
San Jose at Florida, 5
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7
Arizona at Chicago, 7
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7
Columbus at Washington, 7
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30
Calgary at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., late
Saturday’s Games
Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon
Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30
American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30
SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4
SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4
ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30
Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8
Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon
North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.
Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 75, Hunter 58
Bryant 67, Columbia 65
Rhode Island 75, Providence 61
SOUTH
Alabama 78, Stephen F. Austin 68
Duke 77, Virginia Tech 63
SE Louisiana 79, Southern U. 74
South Florida 63, Dartmouth 44
Tennessee St. 80, Chicago St. 74
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 84, UT Martin 75
Michigan 103, Iowa 91
Missouri St. 86, MVSU 62
South Dakota 94, Mount Marty 79
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Columbia 54, Georgetown 49
Hunter 87, Baruch 52
Mount St. Mary’s 81, Loyola (Md.) 75
St. John’s 80, Yale 66
AP-WF-12-07-19 0311GMT
SOUTH
Cleveland St. 68, W. Carolina 61
FIU 59, NC Central 58
MVSU 71, Florida A&M 70
South Florida 80, Alabama St. 29
MIDWEST
Colorado 62, Xavier 53
SOUTHWEST
Wright St. 69, SMU 61
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 60, BYU 52
Long Beach St. 54, Santa Clara 46
Portland St. 69, Grand Canyon 46
Seattle 88, Sacramento St. 84
PRO GOLF
Hero World Challenge
Third Round
Gary Woodland 66-69-68 — 203 -13
Henrik Stenson 69-67-68 — 204 -12
Tiger Woods 72-66-67 — 205 -11
Justin Thomas 69-69-67 — 205 -11
Jon Rahm 70-66-69 — 205 -11
Patrick Reed 66-66-74 — 206 -10
Chez Reavie 68-73-69 — 210 -6
Rickie Fowler 69-69-72 — 210 -6
Justin Rose 69-70-71 — 210 -6
Matt Kuchar 71-70-70 — 211 -5
Kevin Kisner 71-70-70 — 211 -5
Webb Simpson 73-68-71 — 212 -4
Xander Schauffele 73-70-70 — 213 -3
Jordan Spieth 75-70-69 — 214 -2
Tony Finau 79-68-69 — 216 E
Bubba Watson 72-73-71 — 216 E
Bryson DeChambeau 76-71-70 — 217 +1
Patrick Cantlay 74-72-71 — 217 +1
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Tayron Guerrero off waivers from Miami.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tanner Anderson, Ben Bracewell, Wandisson Charles, Parker Dunshee, Brian Howard and Miguel Romero INFs Nick Allen and Logan Davidson and OFs Greg Deichmann and Mark Payton o minor league contracts.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Hunter Renfroe, INF Xavier Edwards and a player to be named from the San Diego Padres for OF Tommy Pham and INF/RHP Jake Cronenworth. F
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Gibson on a three-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a one-year contract. Named Dan Kantrovitz vice president, scouting; and Jasmine Horan amateur scouting analyst.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Jamal Wilson to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Jake Vieth to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for INF Joe Becht, RHP Taylor Bloye, and a player to be named.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded 1B Jamey Smart to Windy City.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Saige Jenco to a contract extension.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired David Fizdale coach. Promoted Mike Miller to interim head coach.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired OT Isaiah Prince off waivers from Miami. Placed S Brandon Wilson on the reserve/injured list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Jack Doyle to a contract extension.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Fs Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL).
American Hockey League
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Traded D Rob O’Gara to Springfield for future considerations.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract.n
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Michael Amir Murillo to RSC Anderlecht (Belgium).
College
FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.
INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.
WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.
LOCAL SPORTS
Friday’s Results
Boys Prep Bowling
FOSTORIA 1,809
LAKOTA 1,630
OLD FORT 1,619
regular games
FOSTORIA — Jayden Smith 155-157–312; Jacob Thomas 111; Trey Scott 197-157–354; Josh McCarley 159-212–371; Blaine Groces 97; Royce Ware 98; Drew Shaver 82. TOTALS: 720-705–1,425.
LAKOTA — Simon Rosenberger 166-143–309; Trevor Odom 103; Brandon Minich 177-73–190; Caleb Meels 135-97–232; Ethan Smithback 115-171–286; Dakota Dukett 105. TOTALS: 636-589–1,225.
OLD FORT — Charles Bryant 122-84–206; Jerry Brumbaugh 113-94–207; Dylan Halbison 89-120–209; Sheyne Yeager 130-74–204; Hayden Tarris 202-227–429. TOTALS: 656-599–1,255.
Baker games
FOSTORIA 115-149-120– 384
LAKOTA 131-149-125–405
OLD FORT 135-122-107–364
Girls Prep Bowling
LAKOTA 1,853
FOSTORIA 1,658
OLD FORT 1,054
regular games
FOSTORIA — Raelynn Hoffman 158-101–259; Alex Moreno 113-108–221; Jelamie Patarapathon86; Emma Pletcher 188-102–290; Abrianna Swartz 144-111–255; Taylor Ray 106. TOTALS: 689-528–1,217.
OLD FORT — Amy Corfman 97-71–168; Kiara Contreras 57; Sienne Cobb 76-59–135; Kate Drown 76-73–149; Courtney Burd 72-77–149; Lennyn Druckenmiller 70. TOTALS: 378-350–728.
LAKOTA — Madelyn Hushour 140-117–257; Gabby Bishop 155-155–310; Cecelia Elliosn 116; Maya Lesher 133-117–250; Emma Chaflin 128-165–293. TOTALS: 672-670–1,342.
Baker games
FOSTORIA 112-108-108-113– 441
OLD FORT 85-65-97-79–326
LAKOTA 153-124-121-113– 511
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood, Fostoria & Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Arcadia at Montpelier, 10 a.m.
Ada, Van Buren at Cory-Rawson Duals, 10 am.
Lakota & Riverdale at Derr Invitational, Northwood, 10 a.m.