VAN BUREN — Arlington’s Jaret Vermillion didn’t score a million points Friday night, but he did set a lofty career high.

The 5-foot-9 senior guard dropped 37 points, 24 in the second half, as the Red Devils fended off Van Buren 67-51 in the Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball opener for both teams.

“The teammates found me, I got open and I couldn’t have done it without them,” Vermillion said.

Arlington improved to 3-0 while Van Buren, the defending BVC outright champs, fell to 0-1 in its opener.

Vermillion, a second-team all-BVC pick last season, totaled five 3-pointers, ending the third quarter and opening the fourth with one, and also sank 10 of 12 at the foul line — 6 of 6 in the fourth quarter.

He also notched four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Arlington coach Jason Vermillion, Jaret’s father, came away quite proud.

“A lot of the stuff he got tonight was what happened last week with some of our guys,” Jason Vermillion said. “We got great support.

“We only had one other guy in double figures but we had a great spread where other guys were involved and that’s to their credit, too.

“Obviously, we want Jaret taking some shots, but last week he was unselfish and got guys open looks. This week it happened to be his turn.”

Ty Webb added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Red Devils while Tyson Speyer tallied nine points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. Eight of Speyer’s rebounds were on the offensive glass as Arlington commanded the boards at a 38-23 edge, 15-4 offensive.

Michael Kramer and Nick McCracken each scored 16 points to lead the Black Knights.

The Red Devils took a 24-22 edge into halftime amidst five lead changes in the final four minutes of the second quarter.

They seized control early on an 8-0 run to start the third frame, getting five points from Jaret Vermillion.

Van Buren stayed scoreless until Andrew Schroeder, a bench player, buried a corner 3-ball to stop its five-minute drought.

“That little stretch right there, we just had a tough time getting buckets to fall and get good looks,” Van Buren coach Tyler Niekamp said. “Give credit to Arlington for playing good defense. I don’t think we really ran that good of offense.

“For being our first game, I’m proud of the way our guys battled.”

Arlington took a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter as Jaret Vermillion buried a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

His shot answered a 3-ball by Van Buren’s Landon Miller just seconds prior.

“It was a good feeling to get the adrenaline pumping to start the fourth quarter and get a good advantage,” Jaret Vermillion said.

Van Buren stuck around and even pulled within 47-42 as Saige Warren hit three free throws and McCracken finished a traditional three-point play with 3:22 remaining.

That was all the closer the Black Knights got.

Jaret Vermillion drove the lane for a layup and Bryce Gast buried a second-chance 3-pointer just before the two-minute mark.

Van Buren only came as close as nine points the rest of the way.

“It’s a good start to start the BVC,” Jaret Vermillion said of the win. “That’s what we needed. We wanted to get ahead.

“We came prepared tonight, just came ready and we found each other and made our good plays down the stretch.”

Van Buren is in the same boat as last season by suffering a league-opening loss to Arlington before running the table to claim the league crown.

It’s still just game No. 1 of 22 to Niekamp.

“We just need to make sure we stay positive and keep getting better and make sure we’re moving in the right direction,” Niekamp said.

ARLINGTON (3-0, 1-0 BVC)

Vermillion 11-10–37, Thornton 0-0–0, Gast 2-2–7, Webb 2-5–10, Speyer 4-1–9, Lafferty 1-1–4, Frysinger 0-0–0. TOTALS: 20-52 19-24 — 67.

VAN BUREN (0-1, 0-1 BVC)

Lance 3-0–7, McCracken 6-4–16, Warren 1-0–2, Kramer 5-5–16, Clark 0-0–0, Schroeder 2-0–5, Swope 1-0–2, Miller 1-0–3, Muzy 0-0–0. TOTALS: 19-43 9-11 — 51.

Arlington 14 10 15 28 — 67

Van Buren 9 13 10 19 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Arlington 8-23 (Vermillion 5, Gast, Lafferty & Webb); Van Buren 4-14 (Lance, Miller, Schroeder & Kramer).

rebounds: Arlington 38 (Speyer 10); Van Buren 23 (Warren 6).

turnovers: Arlington 7; Van Buren 11.

junior varsity: Arlington, 52-28.

