By SHANNON DOVE

Sports writer

Sometimes it takes a total team effort to pull out the win.

That’s what Fostoria High School’s boys basketball team got Friday night.

Bryan Stenson converted the and-one to put FHS ahead 70-69 with 35 seconds left on the clock and Devin Mauricio grabbed the offensive rebound on a missed free throw with 12 seconds remaining to keep the ball out of Genoa’s hands as the Redmen rallied for a 75-70 win in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Fostoria (3-0, 2-0 NBC) put together a 12-1 run in the final 1:11, including Stenson’s drive to the bucket and free throws from Avondre Reed (three), Stenson (two) and E.J. Williams (two).

Reed led all players with 26 points while Dom Settles added 10. Mauricio pulled down six boards.

“The game plan was to wear them down throughout the first three quarters and then really up-tempo the pressure in the fourth quarter and be able to get out and run. It worked to perfection,” Fostoria coach Thom Loomis said.

“I would like to have had a little bit bigger lead earlier in the fourth, but I can’t be any happier with the effort and the execution that these guys did and the intensity that they played with that last three minutes. That was outstanding.”

The Redmen led 37-36 at halftime but Genoa’s Mike Rightnowar and Jake Emerson scored in the first minute of the third quarter to give Genoa a 40-37 lead. The score was tied 40-40 and 43-43 before Genoa overtook the Redmen with a field goal by Zach Szepiela at 5:21 for a 45-43 edge. The Comets led by as much as nine points when Szepiela’s free throw to open the fourth quarter raised the score to 60-51.

But the Redmen began to chip away at the Comets, in part by creating turnovers — nine of Genoa’s 17 miscues were in the fourth — and shooting well from the free throw line down the stretch.

Stenson scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 6 of 7 from the line and adding six points from the field.

“They cranked up the pressure,” Genoa coach Tim Hausfield said after the Comets dropped to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the NBC. “I have to give Fostoria a lot of credit — they had guys flying around. They were like sharks in water and there was blood everywhere. We were just turning it over and we didn’t hit free throws down the stretch. We let them hang around, hang around and sure enough in that last minute they go on a big run and we end up losing the ballgame.”

Rightnowar paced Genoa with 23 points while Allen Laytart added 14 and Szepiela finished with 10. Jake Emerson grabbed seven rebounds.

Genoa crushed Fostoria 61-25 in the junior varsity game. Skylar Ju led the Comets with 12 points while Will Nissen and Landon Laytart added 10 points apiece. Zach Ward paced Fostoria with six points.

GENOA (1-1, 1-1 NBC)

Wasserman 1-0–3, Rightnowar 7-4–23, Stoner 2-4–8, St. Claire 2-0–4, Emerson 4-0–8, A. Laytart 6-0–14, Szepiela 3-4–10. TOTALS: 25-49 12-22 — 70.

FOSTORIA (3-0, 2-0 NBC)

Settles 4-0–10, Mauricio 3-1–7, Reed 8-7–26, Ward 1-0″”2, Williams 1-3–6, Carter-Stokes 0-4–4, Stenson 5-8–18, Banks 1-0–2 . TOTALS: 25-48 23-32 — 75.

Genoa 14 22 23 11 — 70

Fostoria 17 20 14 24 — 75

3-Point GOALS: Genoa 8-17 (Rightnowar 5, A. Laytart 2, Wasserman 1); Fostoria 6-16 (Reed 3, Settles 2, Williams 1).

rebounds: Genoa 19; Fostoria 14.

turnovers: Genoa 17; Fostoria 8.

junior varsity: Genoa, 61-25.