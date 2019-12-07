Josh McCarley had Fostoria’s high game and high series on Thursday in leading the Redmen to a prep bowling sweep of Lakota and Old Fort.

McCarley had a 212 game and a 371 series. Trey Scott had a 197 game and 354 series and Jayden Smith (155-157) added a 312 series for the Redmen. Fostoria posted an 1,809 team total, while Lakota edged Old Fort 1,630-1,619 in the three-team event at Seneca Lanes.

Old Fort’s Hayden Tarris rolled the day’s high game (227) and high series (429).

Fostoria’s girls bowling team went 1-1 in the event, falling 1,853-1,658 to Lakota, but beating Lakota’s 1,054 total.

Emma Pletcher had a 188 game and a 290 series to lead Fostoria. Gabby Bishop had a 155 double and 310 series and Emma Chalfin’s 165 was the high game for Lakota.

Prep Boys Bowling

FOSTORIA 1809, LAKOTA 1630, OLD FORT 1619

regular games

FOSTORIA — Jayden Smith 155-157–312; Jacob Thomas 111; Trey Scott 197-157–354; Josh McCarley 159-212–371; Blaine Groves 97; Royce Ware 98; Drew Shaver 82. TOTALS: 720-705–1425.

LAKOTA — Simon Rosenberger 166-143–309; Trevor Odom 103; Brandon Minich 117-73–190; Caleb Meels 135-97–232; Ethan Smithback 115-171–286; Dakota Dukett 105. TOTALS: 636-589–1,225.

OLD FORT — Charles Bryant 122-84–206; Jerry Brumbaugh 113-94–207; Dylan Halbison 89-120–209; Sheyne Yeager 130-74–204; Hayden Tarris 202-227–429. TOTALS: 656-599–1,255.

Baker games

FOSTORIA 115-149-120– 384

LAKOTA 131-149-125–405

OLD FORT 135-122-107–364

Prep Girls Bowling

LAKOTA 1853,FOSTORIA 1658, OLD FORT 1054

regular games

FOSTORIA — Raelynn Hoffman 158-101–259; Alex Moreno 113-108–221; Jelamie Patarapathon 86; Emma Pletcher 188-102–290; Abrianna Swartz 144-111–255; Taylor Ray 106. TOTALS: 689-528–1217.

OLD FORT — Amy Corfman 97-71–168; Kiara Contreras 57; Sienne Cobb 76-59–135; Kate Drown 76-73–149; Courtney Burd 72-77–149; Lennyn Druckenmiller 70. TOTALS: 378-350–728.

LAKOTA — Madelyn Hushour 140-117–257; Gabby Bishop 155-155–310; Cecelia Ellison 116; Maya Lesher 133-117–250; Emma Chalfin 128-165–293; Audrey Bender 116. TOTALS: 672-670–1342.

Baker games

FOSTORIA 112-108-108-113– 441

OLD FORT 85-65-97-79–326

LAKOTA 153-124-121-113– 511