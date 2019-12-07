SANDUSKY — Ried Jury scored the game-winning layup with 3.3 seconds remaining to give Hopewell-Loudon a 37-35 win over Sandusky St. Mary in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game Friday.

Jury’s bucket accounted for the only fourth-quarter points by the Chieftains (2-0, 1-0 SBC River), who led 35-33 entering the final frame.

Jordyn Jury had 13 points to lead H-L while Marshall Reinhard added 10 points.

Nate Roesch led the Panthers (1-1, 0-1) with 11 points.

VANLUE 63

MCCOMB 49

MCCOMB — All five Vanlue starters finished with at least 11 points Friday as the Wildcats opened Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball play with a 63-49 victory over McComb.

Jared Kloepfer had 15 points for Vanlue (1-1, 1-0 BVC), Jaren Kloepfer had 12 points, and Joey Bonham, Xavier Temple and Jaden Kloepfer each scored 11 points.

Aaron Davis scored 13 points and Kaden Sherick added 12 points for McComb (0-2, 0-1 BVC).

Vanlue (1-1, 1-0 BVC)

Jared Kloepfer 7-1–15, Jaren Kloepfer 5-1–12, Bonham 4-3–11, Temple 4-3–11, Jad. Kloepfer 4-0–11, Wellman 1-0–2, Ward 0-1–1. TOTALS: 22-52 9-20 — 63.

McComb (0-2, 0-1 BVC)

Davis 4-4–13, Sherick 3-4–12, Kreinbrink 2-0–6, Rider 2-1–5, Dishong 2-0–5, Wasson 1-1–3, Bryan 1-1–3, Kepling 1-0–3, Stevens 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-49 11-20 — 49.

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 4-11 (Jad. Kloepfer 3, Jaren Kloepfer); McComb 7-21 (Sherick 2, Kreinbrink 2, Davis, Dishong, Kepling).

rebounds: Vanlue 34; McComb 16.

turnovers: Vanlue 14; McComb 15.

EASTWOOD 54

ELMWOOD 34

BLOOMDALE — Eastwood built a 27-13 halftime lead Friday en route to a 54-34 victory over Elmwood in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

Josiah Childress led Elmwood (2-1, 1-1 NBC) with 13 points and five rebounds.

Brendan Halko had a game-best 16 points for Eastwood (2-1, 1-1 NBC).

Eastwood (2-1, 1-1 NBC)

Henline 1-2–5, Halko 6-1–16, Limes 1-0–2, Peters 4-0–8, Badenhop 2-2–7, Meyers 4-1–9, Buchman 2-3–7. TOTALS: 20-9–54.

Elmwood (2-1, 1-1 NBC)

Childress 5-3–13, Lawson 1-2–4, Plouck 1-0–2, Lentz 0-4–4, Abke 2-0–6, Reynolds 2-0–5. TOTALS: 11-9–34.

Eastwood 12 15 18 9 — 54

Elmwood 7 6 11 10 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Eastwood 5 (Halko 3, Henline, Badenhop); Elmwood 3 (Abke 2, Reynolds).