Fostoria boys basketball coach Thom Loomis is one tough guy. And his dedication to get back on the sidelines just three days after having emergency surgery to repair a detached retina in his left eye proves that.

Loomis, who missed the Redmen’s win at Eastwood on Tuesday night, said he plans on being back on the bench tonight to lead Fostoria in its home game against Northern Buckeye Conference rival Genoa.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be at practice last night and tonight,” Loomis said in a phone interview Thursday. “We’re getting as ready as we can be and I have every intention of being there with the guys on the sideline and hope I only miss one game.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever missed a game, and I started coaching back in the mid-’80s. Coached a lot of different sports over the years and it’s the first time I ever had to miss a game for injury.”

For Loomis, this was something he’s been through before.

In 2016, he had a detached retina in his right eye. He ended up having five total surgeries as the retina detached a total of three times.

Loomis said he woke up Thanksgiving morning and had blurriness in his left eye. He went to his optometrist for an appointment on Monday afternoon and had an exam.

“At the end of the exam, he said ‘I’m so sorry to tell you, but you’ve got a little hole in your retina and then you’ve got a detachment,'” Loomis said. “Hearing that, my heart sank because I knew what that meant because with my experience, I’ve learned that if you have a detached retina, you’ve got a very short window that you have to get it repaired right away or you’ll end up losing all the sight in that eye.”

Loomis went up to Toledo on Tuesday morning, and doctors confirmed that he had a small tear at the bottom of his retina in his left eye. He had a procedure done to repair it.

“So then I just had to go home and take it easy,” Loomis said. “So, yeah, I have some challenges right now just as far as part of the healing process because I have a gas bubble in my eye to hold things in place while the healing takes place.

“So in my left eye right now, it’s kind of like if you ever went swimming with a scuba mask on and the mask leaked and it filled up halfway with water and you’re looking right at the water line. So the bottom part of my vision is just kind of dark and blurry because of the gas bubble sitting there, but I’m able to see above that line pretty clearly, which is a good sign.”

Loomis said the tear in his left eye was at a different location from his right eye.

“If you’re looking at a clock, for me it would have been at like 10 o’clock,” he said. “So that one was completely different, because of the tear being at the top, I had to sit with my face down, so you’re literally sitting there looking down at your feet all the time.

“So for a guy like me in a position of coaching, this one’s, at least if you’re going to go through this, a lot better because I can always have my head upright and see what’s going on.”

Fostoria assistant Perry Buchanan coached the Redmen on Tuesday in Loomis’ absence, with Carver Williams also helping out.

Loomis was able to follow along with score updates. The Redmen, who trailed 25-16 at the end of the first quarter, turned things around in a hurry en route to rolling by the Eagles 69-48.

“I was really impressed when Carver dropped the iPad off at my house after the game and knowing the final score but not seeing (the game), I joked with the guys last night at practice,” Loomis said. “I said ‘you know guys, I have to be honest with you, I knew the final score but when I watched the first quarter, I’m like how the heck did we beat these guys like this?’

“But credit to the kids. Perry and Carver did a great job of keeping them on task and doing the right things but the kids just made some really good adjustments as well.”

It has already been an interesting season for Loomis. He had ankle surgery in the middle of October and had to use a knee scooter to get around as he couldn’t put weight on his ankle.

“I’m in a situation right now where I’m actually weaning myself off the knee scooter and able to stand and do some actual coaching in a boot and now they throw me another little wrench to deal with,” Loomis said.

Despite the tough stretch physically for Loomis, the strong start for the Redmen has been uplifting.

Fostoria, which went 3-19 in Loomis’ first season as coach in 2017-18 and 8-16 last season, are off to a 2-0 start for the first time in at least 15 years. Fostoria is searching for its first winning season since 2007-08 when the Redmen went 21-2.

“We have a really solid group of 11 guys and the team chemistry is just fantastic,” Loomis said. “They’re extremely competitive and they love to compete with each other in practice, but they love to compete in games and just hang really well together.

“We have a pretty good group of guys who have a shot at doing some pretty good things that haven’t been done in basketball in Fostoria for a while. So we’ve got some goals in that regard. We talk about it every night, we want to just keep raising the bar every day and just get a little better and (I’m) just so happy with the way that they continue to do that.”

